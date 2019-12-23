Now he’s tilting at windmills:

Trump has complained about windmills throughout his presidency, slamming the technology everywhere from the G7 conference in France this year to a Republican fundraising dinner speech that he used to claim windmill noise causes cancer. Scientific studies have not identified any human health risk.His hatred of windmills stretches back even further than his political career, when he spent years battling the construction of wind turbines near his golf course property in Scotland.