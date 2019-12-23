Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Can’t Make This Shit Up

Now he’s tilting at windmills:

Trump has complained about windmills throughout his presidency, slamming the technology everywhere from the G7 conference in France this year to a Republican fundraising dinner speech that he used to claim windmill noise causes cancer. Scientific studies have not identified any human health risk.His hatred of windmills stretches back even further than his political career, when he spent years battling the construction of wind turbines near his golf course property in Scotland.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      gene108

      Saw his latest rant at TPUSA.

      He does rightly point out that a lot of windmills are made in China, some in Germany, and not many in the USA.

      He doesn’t have a clue as to why that is, and how we ceded a 40 year head start on renewable energy to the rest of the world.

      At some point, we just need to move to another planet. Preferably pristine, that we can take over. I don’t like our long term survival* chances on this one.

      * Meteors, plate tectonics rearranging land masses, sun going red giant, etc.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      It’s worth reading the linked article, if only to see the full measure of Trumpian lunacy. Bear in mind that he will never, never ever retreat on the subject. Never.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      PenAndKey

      For a second I thought you wrote that he said windmills cause noise cancer, then a re-read it. I didn’t re-read it because such an idiotic statement surprised me, but to make sure I knew his exact quote. He may have said something marginally different, but it’s certainly just as idiotic.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Fleeting Expletive

      It bothers me a lot that somehow this is all going to depend on how Chief Justice Roberts himself decides it is to happen, either in presiding over the impeachment trial or becoming the fifth vote  on witness’ testimony (Kupperman?,  Bolton?, all the others) in the Supreme Court case.  What an odd confluence of jurisprudence.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Yarrow

      @LarrytheRed: Same thing since the Russian mob (Putin) owns Trump.

      You could listen to any rightwing radio show or talk to any random Trump voter and hear a version of this windmill stuff. The mistake people make is thinking the words mean things. They don’t. Trump just emotes their anger and fear in his word salad. His followers pick up on the emotion. It’s why they love him.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bill Arnold

      For those who care, re Trump’s obsessions about wind turbines:
      Donald Trump’s 16 Obsessive Letters To ‘Mad Alex’ Salmond About Wind Turbine ‘Monsters’ In Scotland – ‘Green ink’ attacks revealed in full for first time. (21/12/2016, Graeme Demianyk)
      Some really choice material. His mind has obviously decayed a bit since 2011 when the letters were exchanged.

      Also, from last night’s threads, this directly addresses DJT’s false claims:
      Wind Turbines Are Not Killing Fields for Birds (Sep 3, 2019)

      Wind turbines have not been found to diminish home values of nearby properties or cause cancer. According to numbers aggregated by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, cats are a bigger scrooge to the overall bird community than wind turbines. The most recent estimate places the number of bird deaths at the paws of cats at 2.4 billion. Collisions from wind turbines on land killed a small fraction of birds in comparison to the damage that cats and glass buildings cause to the general bird population. Land wind turbines were responsible for over 200,000 bird deaths while collisions from building glass are estimated to be responsible for nearly 600 million bird deaths. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not provide estimates for deaths resulting from offshore wind turbines.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      @MattF:

      It’s worth reading the linked article, if only to see the full measure of Trumpian lunacy. Bear in mind that he will never, never ever retreat on the subject. Never.

      Trumpian lunacy is a good description.  What I continue to find shocking and appalling is how the supportive crowds he addresses eat this shit up. I have not often seen supposedly rational people shut their minds, or this strange group surrender to nonsense.

      It’s no longer just right wing nut jobs clinging to guns and religion; they are now clinging onto Trump as though their very lives depended on him.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      leeleeFL

      @Brachiator: I see it all the time.  Educated, uneducated, well-off, barely surviving.  Doesn’t seem to matter.  The kool-aid is working, non-stop.  It makes my stomach turn and I fear that the Country will not recover from this.

      Reply

