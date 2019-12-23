JustaWriter asked a good question last week:

An out of network specialist, like a radiologist or anesthesiologist certainly cost more for the patient than an in-network equivalent. Does that practitioner actually receive that additional money (assuming the hospital ever gets paid by the now bankrupt patient)?

The short answer is — Maybe!

The long answer is — Yes, indirectly

Let’s just think about the PEAR specialties (Pathology, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology and Radiology) as these specialties are the most likely to be “invisible” to patients and not be specifically chosen by a patient. Let us also think about a situation where a Radiologist is in network at Hospital X for some patients and not in network for the rest.

The radiologist gets a set of images to read. They look and what the coordinating doc feared is not showing up on the film. The radiologist makes a note, sends the informationforward and goes to the next set of images. At the same time, a bill is now being initiated and eventually the insurer cuts a check which will eventually filter down to the Relative Value Unit based compensation formula that pays the radiologist. The radiologist has no clue that this task was covered by an insurer. The next set of films is also a negative, rule-out diagnosis. It is for someone with insurance but not contracted to the radiology group. A bill gets generated and eventually the radiology group gets paid twice as much. That money will filter down as well.

At the incremental service level, a PEAR specialist who is billing out of network is really not too sensitive to the in-network/out of network distinction. They are just doing their tasks.

However, if we back away from a single hour in a single hospital, the threat to bill out of network raises in-network rates. Higher in-network rates will directly flow to the clinicians in their base salaries. The major private equity owned PEAR physician groups will have a big internal fight as to who in the employment and ownership structure collects the economic rents and snorts blow while paying the hookers. But the general threat of an entire physician group to have a viable out of network only business model does increase the in-network payment levels and general salary levels for the specialty.