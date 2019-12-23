Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Who gets the surprise billing money?

Who gets the surprise billing money?

JustaWriter asked a good question last week:

An out of network specialist, like a radiologist or anesthesiologist certainly cost more for the patient than an in-network equivalent. Does that practitioner actually receive that additional money (assuming the hospital ever gets paid by the now bankrupt patient)?

The short answer is — Maybe!

The long answer is — Yes, indirectly

 

Let’s just think about the PEAR specialties (Pathology, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology and Radiology) as these specialties are the most likely to be “invisible” to patients and not be specifically chosen by a patient.  Let us also think about a situation where a Radiologist is in network at Hospital X for some patients and not in network for the rest.

The radiologist gets a set of images to read.  They look and what the coordinating doc feared is not showing up on the film. The radiologist makes a note, sends the informationforward and goes to the next set of images.  At the same time, a bill is now being initiated and eventually the insurer cuts a check which will eventually filter down to the Relative Value Unit based compensation formula that pays the radiologist.  The radiologist has no clue that this task was covered by an insurer.  The next set of films is also a negative, rule-out diagnosis.  It is for someone with insurance but not contracted to the radiology group. A bill gets generated and eventually the radiology group gets paid twice as much.  That money will filter down as well.

At the incremental service level, a PEAR specialist who is billing out of network is really not too sensitive to the in-network/out of network distinction. They are just doing their tasks.

However, if we back away from a single hour in a single hospital, the threat to bill out of network raises in-network rates.  Higher in-network rates will directly flow to the clinicians in their base salaries.  The major private equity owned PEAR physician groups will have a big internal fight as to who in the employment and ownership structure collects the economic rents and snorts blow while paying the hookers.  But the general threat of an entire physician group to have a viable out of network only business model does increase the in-network payment levels and general salary levels for the specialty.

 

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Brad F

      David

      The relationships are more nuanced, I believe. If a private group staffs the hospital, they bill and collect separate from the hospital. The hospital, however, pays the company a fee above their collections to work the clinical area. If collections drop, the corp can go back to the hospital and ask for increased fees, and a renegotiated rate–which in turn will drive higher costs–and will diffuse back to payers. I would think some of the buffers are already built in the contract to anticipate contingencies like those above.

      But like Mcare FFS and Part A and Part B, hospital and doc fees separate line items. Even when outsourcing companies not used for clinical coverage, system docs typically use separate billing companies and submit on their own (but usually will far few OON issues)

      Brad

      Reply
    3. 3.

      piratedan

      The other side of the coin is all of the items/services that are built into these costs… because you’re paying for time and materials that are built into these services… say the administrative costs that accompany verifying you are you… then the provider network has to reach out to the pear provder and share enough data and keep it secret from the bad guys. Then there are all the people involved in getting your outcome just like everyone you see at the doctor’s office… the rad techs… the software and hardware that they use backing up the radiologist (or pathologist etc etc) and then the overhead involved in paying all that staff… which is why you’re seeing hospitals expanding and buying each other up to try and centralize those costs to keep pricing competitive.

      Reply

