Good morning everybody,

Today we’re off to Casablanca and Dakar! Oh the places we go on this blog, thank you so very much!

I’ve been around less than usual because we just got back from a 24 day cruise that started in Barcelona and ended in Buenos Aires. I don’t seem to have taken any pics in Barcelona or Malaga, our first two stops. But I do have some from the two places we went next: Casablanca and Dakar.

I’ll see what I can dig up from our subsequent stops too.