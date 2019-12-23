According to @CatsProtection, dressing up your #cat in a #holiday #costume = bad idea. Accessories or outfits can agitate cats, restrict movement + impede normal behaviors like grooming. More #tips on avoiding holiday pet stress via @metroUK: https://t.co/D7XG3ljnc6
— Kinship.co (@kinshipco) December 17, 2019
… because the cat *will* get its revenge, even if you’re bleeding too freely to snap that perfect photo.
Dogs, on the other hand:
This is just to say
I have bought
my dog
a novelty hat
Forgive me
it was $3.99
and it is
so cute
and so stupid pic.twitter.com/iBgOQavt0P
— Lorraine Klimowich (@MsKlimowich) December 20, 2019
Hundreds of dachshunds showed up for this Christmas sausage walk in London's Hyde Park https://t.co/UlZ1wP6ook pic.twitter.com/j3dTicyy0s
— Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) December 17, 2019
Alfie Dog enjoying a festive pint at @oxfordtaproom in his jaunty sweater. pic.twitter.com/Ez78JQYgFM
— Kate Udle (@KateUdle) December 22, 2019
casually shopping for christmas sweaters for dogs when suddenly pic.twitter.com/PWjqGrn2B0
— Laina (@laina622) December 22, 2019
This dude actually looks pleased with his new garb…
Two students made a holiday costume for our class pet! pic.twitter.com/Z2TPJorbVw
— Katie Smith (@smithkatie10) December 19, 2019
