Monday Morning Open Thread: Earning Their Holiday Treats

Monday Morning Open Thread: Earning Their Holiday Treats

9 Comments

This post is in: ,


… because the cat *will* get its revenge, even if you’re bleeding too freely to snap that perfect photo.

Dogs, on the other hand:

This dude actually looks pleased with his new garb…

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Bianca has all her life refused to wear even a collar, let alone anything more restraining. So I’m kind of glad there is no tradition out here of dressing pets in embarrassing holiday costumes.

      How do I banish the annoying red squiggle of spellcheck on my brand-new (used) Win10 laptop?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Nelle

      Immantize – how long was your “cold” (the virus seems far worse than a cold)? Did you get laryngitis? Seems quite widespread. My daughter is on week four, husband week two, and me week two. The coughing is extreme.

      Reply

