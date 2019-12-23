Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Women: They Get Shit Done

We have all the best words.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Also, too.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Yes we did.

Mission Accomplished!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Too inconsequential to be sued

Han shot first.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The Math Demands It!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

No one could have predicted…

Wetsuit optional.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Florida Man Open Thread: The Proposed Trump Library

Florida Man Open Thread: The Proposed Trump Library

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , , ,

Carl Hiaasen, call your lawyer:

That’s the vision of James Arena, a real estate broker and resident of Briny Breezes, the 43-acre coastal town just south of Boynton Beach that’s made up entirely of a mobile home park.

Arena, an avid Trump supporter, says he thinks he can convince the president to buy the land and turn it into a personal monument. Arena said he has the ball rolling by reaching out to his friend, rapper and Palm Beach County resident Vanilla Ice, who is close to the Trump family…

The projected listing price to buy Briny Breezes, which is sandwiched between the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway and is made up of nearly 500 property owners?

$1 billion…

For Briny – as it is known by residents – to be sold, it would have to be approved by property owners representing 67 percent of the town’s shareholders. That’s because Briny is also a corporation run by a board of directors, with the property owners holding corporate “shares.” The better the location of an individual’s property, the more shares that person owns.

Arena said the town’s land owners have little choice but to sell because of major infrastructural issues involving the town’s seawall, fresh water pipes and sewer system that are prohibitively expensive for residents to fix…

Arena said Trump could develop the land by building a hotel, marina and restaurants along with the presidential library and make the site a major tourist attraction.

“It makes a lot of sense for him to do something like that here,” Arena said.

It’s not the first time Trump’s name has been linked to Briny Breezes. In 2007, Trump showed interest in the land, possibly teaming with The Related Group at the time. “We may do that together,” Trump said then. “It’s a great job, a wonderful location.”…

Of course it’s not gonna happen — if only because Trump wouldn’t put up the money, even if he *had* it — but I can totally see #Failson the First getting sweaty-excited over the idea…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.