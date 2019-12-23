I'm always surprised by how many people take the "library" part of Presidential library to mean it's a place that's filled with books. Presidential libraries today are experiential hagiography and I assume the Trump family will turn this into a massive grift.

Carl Hiaasen, call your lawyer:

… That’s the vision of James Arena, a real estate broker and resident of Briny Breezes, the 43-acre coastal town just south of Boynton Beach that’s made up entirely of a mobile home park.

Arena, an avid Trump supporter, says he thinks he can convince the president to buy the land and turn it into a personal monument. Arena said he has the ball rolling by reaching out to his friend, rapper and Palm Beach County resident Vanilla Ice, who is close to the Trump family…

The projected listing price to buy Briny Breezes, which is sandwiched between the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway and is made up of nearly 500 property owners?

$1 billion…

For Briny – as it is known by residents – to be sold, it would have to be approved by property owners representing 67 percent of the town’s shareholders. That’s because Briny is also a corporation run by a board of directors, with the property owners holding corporate “shares.” The better the location of an individual’s property, the more shares that person owns.

Arena said the town’s land owners have little choice but to sell because of major infrastructural issues involving the town’s seawall, fresh water pipes and sewer system that are prohibitively expensive for residents to fix…

Arena said Trump could develop the land by building a hotel, marina and restaurants along with the presidential library and make the site a major tourist attraction.

“It makes a lot of sense for him to do something like that here,” Arena said.

It’s not the first time Trump’s name has been linked to Briny Breezes. In 2007, Trump showed interest in the land, possibly teaming with The Related Group at the time. “We may do that together,” Trump said then. “It’s a great job, a wonderful location.”…