From Florida commentor Cope:

t is with some trepidation that I offer up pictures for a Garden Chat post, because I am no gardener. Until she was sidelined with two major health issues, Mrs. cope did a masterful job of making our yard look very nice indeed. It is to my benefit that Florida is pretty hospitable to many plants through most of the year, particularly since we in central Florida have not been getting multi-day hard frosts like we used to do back in the day (thanks, Chinese hoaxers). Most of what we want to be growing in our yard now is pretty content to grow and look pretty on its own with minimal involvement by me.

All I can do is try to keep things alive and looking presentable under her expert direction. I cannot possibly match the breathtaking garden and outdoor work of some of the more diligent BJ contributors (I’m looking at you, Ozark Hillbilly). I just want to make a case that even the least talented among us can, through luck and wise tutelage, keep a yard in passable condition.

Picture at the top is a Bismarck Palm. Over almost 30 years, we have cut down, planted and then cut down numerous palms and pines but this is the one we love. I used to string Christmas lights on it when it was smaller.