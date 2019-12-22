From Florida commentor Cope:
t is with some trepidation that I offer up pictures for a Garden Chat post, because I am no gardener. Until she was sidelined with two major health issues, Mrs. cope did a masterful job of making our yard look very nice indeed. It is to my benefit that Florida is pretty hospitable to many plants through most of the year, particularly since we in central Florida have not been getting multi-day hard frosts like we used to do back in the day (thanks, Chinese hoaxers). Most of what we want to be growing in our yard now is pretty content to grow and look pretty on its own with minimal involvement by me.
All I can do is try to keep things alive and looking presentable under her expert direction. I cannot possibly match the breathtaking garden and outdoor work of some of the more diligent BJ contributors (I’m looking at you, Ozark Hillbilly). I just want to make a case that even the least talented among us can, through luck and wise tutelage, keep a yard in passable condition.
Picture at the top is a Bismarck Palm. Over almost 30 years, we have cut down, planted and then cut down numerous palms and pines but this is the one we love. I used to string Christmas lights on it when it was smaller.
Unknown yellow flowers. I’m sure I could use the miracle of the matrix in which our lives are embedded to identify this plant but I don’t want to. These appear all over our yard, entirely as volunteers. They seem to come and go in spurts and soon after I took this picture, they were replaced by store-bought annuals that have since turned to mulch.
Tabasco peppers. My most inspired attempt to grow things from Mother Earth. I keep two planters of these near the front door. They have been very prolific, providing 4 or 5 crops of peppers so far from which I like to make edible sauces and condiments. For a long time, seranno peppers graced these pots and I may go back to them when these plants are no more.
Pineapple plants. You know that thing where you cut the top off a fresh pineapple and stick it in the ground? These are them. In fact, a couple are second generation having come from pineapples we grew. Not for the impatient as they take some years to finally fruit and don’t fruit every year. I’m sure I could research pineapple culture in more detail and learn how the Dole family does it but, again, I don’t want to.
Spider lily. Yet another volunteer. This plant appeared in our back yard entirely on its own a couple of years back. It is only pretty for a few days and since it isn’t easily visible from inside, I have to remind myself to go out and check on it every so often. This picture was taken a couple of days after peak pretty because I wasn’t diligent enough in keeping watch.
***********
What’s going on in your garden (planning), this week?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings