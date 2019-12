Across the northern hemisphere, winter has officially arrived! (Dec 21). #wintersolstice pic.twitter.com/9se51GtsVA — Orthodox Faith (@since33) December 21, 2019

The days are now, however slowly, getting longer again. May this winter be less horrible than recent months, and may Murphy the Trickster God turn His chaotic attentions towards those who most deserve it. Also, Happy Hannukah!