Late Sunday Night Open Thread: The GOP Goes Full Whited Sepulcher (Again)

Late Sunday Night Open Thread: The GOP Goes Full Whited Sepulcher (Again)

by | 10 Comments

The magazine’s core indictment is that Trump “attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader” to “discredit” one of his “political opponents.” It adds that Trump “abused his authority for personal gain” in a “profoundly immoral” manner that damages the presidency, the country, and “the spirit and the future of our people.”…

Indeed, the transactional cast to Trump’s rage over this is particularly instructive, once you understand that Trump and his top advisers have consciously enlisted the nation’s evangelicals as an army of Trump defenders in the war against impeachment, which is widely depicted in the evangelical movement as a kind of epic persecution of Trump carried out by the godless and the damned.

As Sarah Posner details in a terrific piece, this effort is concerted, multifaceted and highly organized. Numerous high-profile evangelicals regularly depict impeachment as a disruption of God’s plan for America to be governed by Christians in accord with “biblical” values.

Impeachment is merely the weapon that the secular, satanic left is wielding to carry out its broader pro-abortion, anti-religious-liberty agenda, which requires the removal of Trump, the savior of Christian America, all to keep the persecution of Christians going at full throttle…

The editor of Christianity Today just ‘clarified’ that they are, indeed, merely haggling about the price of their vote, now:

… [T]his is neither a criticism of the evangelical Trump voter nor an endorsement of the Democrats. The 2016 election confronted evangelical voters with an impossible dilemma: Vote for a pro-choice candidate whose policies would advance so much of what we oppose, or vote for an extravagantly immoral candidate who could well damage the standing of the republic and the witness of the church. Countless men and women we hold in the highest regard voted for President Trump, some wholeheartedly and some reluctantly. Friends we love and respect have also counseled and worked within the Trump administration. We believe they are doing their best to serve wisely in a fallen world.

We nevertheless believe the evangelical alliance with this presidency has done damage to our witness here and abroad. The cost has been too high. American evangelicalism is not a Republican PAC…

Would you *please* stop saying the quiet parts out loud, Pastor Trump?…

    10Comments

    3. 3.

      The Dangerman

      …or religion itself!

      OK, I understand that looking for coherency from a Trump tweet is a fools errand, but WTF does that even mean?

    5. 5.

      Duane

      Ralph Reed talking about irrelevance is so irrelevant.  That CT editorial really hit a nerve given the butthurt whining it’s caused. Sweet!

    7. 7.

      Mathguy

      One interesting bit from the Nichols thread was a Pew Research study finding that people identifying as Christian has dropped about 10% in the past 12 years. People identifying as Catholic dropped from 24% to 20%. As someone teaching at a Catholic university, I can assure you that our administration and admissions people are freaking out, combined with the demographic cliff-a serious drop in the number of 18 year olds–starting in 2026. You are going to see a huge shake out in higher education during the last 5 years of the next decade, if not before.

    8. 8.

      r€nato

      the President of the United States, ladies and gentlemen. The man with his finger on the button. The stable genius.

      newsweek.com/trump-lashes-out-windmills-again-says-they-will-kill-many-bald-eagles-i-never-understoo…

       

      I never understood wind. I know windmills very much, I have studied it better than anybody. I know it is very expensive. They are made in China and Germany mostly, very few made here, almost none, but they are manufactured, tremendous — if you are into this — tremendous fumes and gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right?

      So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything. You talk about the carbon footprint, fumes are spewing into the air, right spewing, whether it is China or Germany, is going into the air.

      A windmill will kill many bald eagles. After a certain number, they make you turn the windmill off, that is true. By the way, they make you turn it off. And yet, if you killed one, they put you in jail. That is OK. But why is it OK for windmills to destroy the bird population?

