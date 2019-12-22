Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Here's A Piece About Rich Asshole Misanthropes (Or Miscoenothropes) That Doesn't Mention Howard Hughes

There’s a metric fuck tonne of crap news — daily revelations of the evil (and I use that word in its full sense) lodged at the center of American power that continues to add to the tally of human misery.  But here I want to talk about assholes of a different stripe.  Or species:

Hermit crabs face a uniquely competitive real estate market. They need bigger and bigger shells throughout their lives, but can’t grow these homes themselves. So they rely on castoff snail shells, and are constantly on the lookout for better properties entering the market.

A study that will be published next month in the journal Physica A found that the distribution of these shells in one hermit crab population was surprisingly similar to the distribution of wealth in human societies.

Here's A Piece About Rich Asshole Hermits That Doesn't Mention Howard Hughes

That may make hermit crabs one of the first animals known to experience wealth inequality.

Hermit crabs, perhaps because of their socialist disdain for the possibility of inheriting wealth, do not display quite the extremes of wealth inequality that human societies now display:

The team used a number called the Gini coefficient to measure overall inequality among the crabs. It found a value similar to that in small human populations, though not as great as in today’s large countries. The top 1 percent of hermit crabs owned only about 3 percent of the total shell weight, Dr. Chase and his co-authors noted: “There are no Warren Buffetts or Jeff Bezoses.”

Still, there are similarities:

While smaller crabs don’t exactly inherit their wealth from bigger crabs, the largest shells are a scarce resource that only a few crabs are privileged enough to get their claws on.

Nice to know that we aren’t the only ones wrestling with privilege.

And with that detour into “Ain’t nature grand?” territory, lets have our way with the comments, shall we?

Consider this the Escargot Open Thread.

Image: Follower of Rembrandt, A Hermit Reading, c. 1630

 

 

    1. 1.

      Patricia Kayden

      Trump/GOP passed a massive tax break for the rich & now these same people claim they need to gut/eliminate OUR Social Security/Medicare/Medicaid to “save” our economy. Trump even gushed about their court win to kill the ACA and protections for pre-existing conditions t.co/Ukj2on9Pio— ENOUGH ♿️✊✊🌊🏳️‍🌈🌎🌈 (@Enough212) December 22, 2019

    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      Thanks for the post, Tom.  I miss your voice here.  But with the semester being done, perhaps you’ll appear more frequently.

      Years ago, my ex and I (in the bloom of our new relationship) collected shells at the beach.  Going over our bounty that evening back home, we encountered what we first thought was an insect.  No, it was a tiny, tiny hermit crab.  We went back to the beach and with flashlights found a promising pool.  We put him in the water, and sure enough, he swiftly found a suitable shell-home.  We named him Seymour.  My ex began (but never finished) a children’s story on the abduction and return home of the little creature.  We were so innocent and playful still.  We had a lovely daughter but did not make it as a couple.  Thankfully, we remain friendly.

