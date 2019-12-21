Our newest national park, which was promoted from a national monument as part of a defense funding bill (naturally). I was there in October and it’s worth a visit. Open thread.
Reader Interactions
16Comments
- 1.
Sunglasses recommended.
- 2.
@Baud: And sunscreen.
- 3.
@Baud: Go at night! Duhhh!
- 4.
It’s very cool to visit. Also fun to take plastic sleds and slide down the sand.
- 5.
My grandmother had just passed away in LA, our car blew up in Tucson after limping back from a trip to Guaymas and we were driving a “driveaway” car back to Illinois from Socal. All of our shit was in Tucson so we had to violate the prescribed route and there were inspection stations on 66 in New Mexico so we decided “fuck it” and drove up through White Sands and Almagordo to the Texas Panhandle. I know it was a Sunday because I was listening to Marv Hubbard crying because the Steelers beat them again in the playoffs (must haVE BEEN 74). Because it was Sunday and Texas was dry I wasn’t drinking (as I usually did) when a Texas State Trooper pulled us over. We only had one bag of weed and that asshole searched every inch of the car except my wife’s drawers! He was so dumb he didn’t read the documentation that said it was a Federal Crime to deviate from the route and he let us go. And that, boys and girls, is my story of White Sands!
- 6.
Now every time I read the phrase National Park, I hear Sligo Creek in my head.
- 7.
How long before Cliven Bundy declares it as his?
- 8.
@Raven: Okay, I’m clearly not old enough.
“driveaway car”?
“prescribed route”?
I’m used to prescribed routes for hazardous materials and for getting 52′ semis into/outof Boston, but I’m pretty sure that’s not what you were doing.
- 9.
A very cool place. I’ll put together an On The Road post of my visit years ago…
- 10.
@FlyingToaster: Driveaways are cars a person drives across country for another party. It required a great deal of paperwork and they told you what route you had to take.
- 11.
@Raven: Thank you! This is jargon ‘way outside of my purview.
- 12.
PegiSue and I spent a winter in Almagordo. We liked that area, because it was a short drive up into the mountains to cloudcroft, and it was a total change of scenery. A strong wind out of the west would cover everything with white dust. That was the downside.
- 13.
@FlyingToaster: We were egg snatchers, flashin sunshine children. . .know that one?
- 14.
@Spanky: It’s good for astrophotography, I’ve seen some good shots from there.
- 15.
I’ve been to White Sands at night during a full moon. You want to talk about cool! That is a lot of fun.
- 16.
@Baud: And a hat.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings