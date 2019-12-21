Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Happy Holidays, Suzy Pupman

by | 2 Comments

Suzy is a very good girl, and the Jokinens are very good people. From the Washington Post, “A stray dog wandered into a family’s house in the night and made herself at home”:

It was 4 a.m. when Jack Jokinen woke up to find his wife standing over him with unusual news: Their 1-month-old daughter was fine, his wife said, but there was an unfamiliar dog in their living room.

Jokinen, 34, said he figured there had to be some kind of misunderstanding. Perplexed, he walked downstairs Saturday morning and found an emaciated dog sitting in the middle of the floor — wet, shaking and visibly afraid.

Jokinen worried that someone had broken into their Philadelphia house with the dog in tow. He checked the doors and then the windows. Everything was locked, and no one was hiding in the closets. So Jokinen pulled up the footage from his security camera.

The video solved the mystery. Around 3:15 a.m., a dog limped down the sidewalk past Jokinen’s house and then doubled back to look up the staircase leading to the home. She walked away and returned one last time before she cautiously pattered up the five steps and through the open front door…

The couple didn’t have the heart to turn her over to animal control. Instead, the Jokinens brought the dog to an emergency vet and paid for a $72 exam. They learned that she had ticks and fleas, damaged teeth, infected paws and an atrophied leg.

The dog didn’t have a microchip, but that was perfectly fine with the Jokinens. They decided by that point they wanted to make the dog, who is between 7 and 9 years old, the newest member of their family. They named her Suzyn Pupman after New York Yankees sportscaster Suzyn Waldman, who emailed Jokinen to express her pleasure at the whole thing…

Maybe my eyes are a little wet, but that could just be my seasonal allergies acting up, okay?

    2. 2.

      satby

      @John Revolta: you have to read the whole story. The front door hadn’t latched and had blown open, a passerby saw the open door after the dog had gone inside and pulled it shut again, where it locked.
      Sometimes Twitter can be rewarding, this story thread yesterday and the subsequent happy rescue tails shared sure was.

