You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Criminal Justice / Saturday Evening Open Thread: Happy Holidays, Fellow Citizens

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Happy Holidays, Fellow Citizens

BUT THEN AGAIN…


(He’s a professional! That baby was frozen with terror!)

And a happy thought for the year to come:

      opiejeanne

      Schooley’s right. Many of us are worn out by his idiotic tweets and it’s probably better for our sanity to ignore most of them. Someone will draw our attention to any that are worth noting.

      WaterGirl

      Don’t listen to them, Ben.  You are a good boy!  Santa will bring you extra toys this year because those mean people took your toys away.

      Robert Sneddon

      That manger thing… A long time back Glasgow City Council had an Advent manger display set up in George Square next to the Xmas tree donated by Norway. The Baby Jesus was not a doll but a sculpted bronze figure dressed in swaddling clothes. Left unattended, it got nicked one night and probably ended up getting melted down for scrap.

      After that any poor PC from N Division who was in bad with his sergeant got to stand around the windswept freezing rain-soaked cold desolate square all night to make sure the replacement Baby Jesus didn’t suffer the same fate.

