Is this a metaphor or what?
Sign on a local manger. pic.twitter.com/iDtneq4Y82
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 20, 2019
Note: the above manger is in a police station parking lot. Kid you not.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 20, 2019
BUT THEN AGAIN…
There are two random citizens sitting outside the jail today at a table giving out coffee, donuts, and bus passes to people as they are released. For Christmas, ostensibly.
My heart is warm.
— Kevin Horne (@KevinHornePSU) December 20, 2019
This is a bullshit charge and it was his pal Sully who was stayin' over from Lower Allston who got him to do it https://t.co/kOYPN2N34k
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 21, 2019
(He’s a professional! That baby was frozen with terror!)
And a happy thought for the year to come:
It used to be I'd check Twitter at 7AM west coast, and Twitter would be buzzing about whatever Trump's 7AM east coast insane tweets were. Now I can scroll for a good five minutes before I find anyone talking about his tweets. He's done it. He's worn out Twitter.
— Schooley (@Rschooley) December 20, 2019
