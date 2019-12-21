Jeff Flake, one of the most fraudulent hacks foisted upon us in recent memory, has some words for his former Republican colleagues:

President Trump is on trial. But in a very real sense, so are you. And so is the political party to which we belong. As we approach the time when you do your constitutional duty and weigh the evidence arrayed against the president, I urge you to remember who we are when we are at our best. And I ask you to remember yourself at your most idealistic. We are conservatives. The political impulses that compelled us all to enter public life were defined by sturdy pillars anchored deep in the American story. Chief among these is a realistic view of power and of human nature, and a corresponding and healthy mistrust of concentrated and impervious executive power. Mindful of the base human instincts that we all possess, the founders of our constitutional system designed its very architecture to curb excesses of power.

It goes on like that, but I will spare you because I hit my gag reflex and I am sure you were close, as well. Let’s cut to the chase- Jeff Flake had three years, one while Trump was running, two while he was President, to demonstrate these rock-ribbed conservative principles he allegedly holds so near and dear, and not once did he do any fucking thing to live up to them. Sure, he was publicly concerned, and he did the talk show circuit, but not once when it mattered did he vote against Trump or go against the party line. And to top it all off, he then cut and run and didn’t even run again for the Senate (which is great, because we got Sinema).

That’s how important his principles are. He can sod off.