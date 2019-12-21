Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pretty Face But No Spine

Jeff Flake, one of the most fraudulent hacks foisted upon us in recent memory, has some words for his former Republican colleagues:

President Trump is on trial. But in a very real sense, so are you. And so is the political party to which we belong.

As we approach the time when you do your constitutional duty and weigh the evidence arrayed against the president, I urge you to remember who we are when we are at our best. And I ask you to remember yourself at your most idealistic.

We are conservatives. The political impulses that compelled us all to enter public life were defined by sturdy pillars anchored deep in the American story. Chief among these is a realistic view of power and of human nature, and a corresponding and healthy mistrust of concentrated and impervious executive power. Mindful of the base human instincts that we all possess, the founders of our constitutional system designed its very architecture to curb excesses of power.

It goes on like that, but I will spare you because I hit my gag reflex and I am sure you were close, as well. Let’s cut to the chase- Jeff Flake had three years, one while Trump was running, two while he was President, to demonstrate these rock-ribbed conservative principles he allegedly holds so near and dear, and not once did he do any fucking thing to live up to them. Sure, he was publicly concerned, and he did the talk show circuit, but not once when it mattered did he vote against Trump or go against the party line. And to top it all off, he then cut and run and didn’t even run again for the Senate (which is great, because we got Sinema).

That’s how important his principles are. He can sod off.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      germy

      It seems that the charts and graphs on the Insurance threads are throwing error messages.

      Not sure if it’s just my computer.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      hugely

      oh and to @op the party to which flake belongs isnt a conservative party nor “sturdy pillars”, its the weak amoral point within our body politic where a foreign adversary was able to compromise our democracy wreak havoc.

      maybe Amash can explain it to them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      donnah

      We’ll see more of the former Trumpers come forward, probably, as election time draws near. On MSNBC they speak up about the damage Trump’s done to the party, but they don’t explain why they didn’t speak out in the first place. I do enjoy listening to them, though, as it shows that the Republican party is composed mostly of liars, cheats, and cowards.

      I saw a headline just the other day where Scaramooch was warning everyone about how Trump is going to go apeshit between now and the election, especially after being impeached. Even if we take everything these cowards say with a grain of salt, they might convince a few Republican fence-sitters to stay home on Election Day. That’s fine with me.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Shalimar

      @donnah:

       the damage Trump’s done to the party

      Even the never-Trumpers always talk about the party. Republicans first, Americans never. Fuck their party. He has done far more damage to the country.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      But… but… the teeth… the hair… What more do you need in a Senator??

      Reply
    11. 11.

      schrodingers_cat

      I am in awe of the people marching all over India against BJP’s plans to make Muslims second class citizens. BJP has already killed 11 protestors. Far braver than Jeff fucking Flake

      Reply
    12. 12.

      debbie

      He can start a crybaby club with Mitt Romney. They had years to divert this catastrophe, but chose not to for very selfish reasons.

      Reply

