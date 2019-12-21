I’m grumpy, sick of applying for jobs and probably not great to be around, so play nicely in this sandbox since the other one is full.

I made cookies for the upcoming community feast for the homeless and dropped off my mitzvah of personal care supplies for the homeless. It’s my way of feeling better. Besides eating cookies. What’s yours?

I think I perfected my gluten-free vegan peanut butter one. I don’t know why I bother, I never write down my recipes unless I’m writing a column and I haven’t had one of those in an age.

Peanut Butter Cookies with Walnuts & Toffee

I have a few more things to make for my Christmas Day meals where we go full on Jamaican. Stew Beef, Ackee & (Not) Saltfish, Bulla Bread. Maybe some (Not) Beef Patties. My fridge is full of the sorrel I brewed last month and half the Jamaican Rum Cake I started 3 weeks ago. Drop some Christmas recipes and thoughts in the comments. I may read them, I may be running dungeons in WoW, who knows.

Have at it, rascals.