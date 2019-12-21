Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Women: They Get Shit Done

The revolution will be supervised.

Han shot first.

The Math Demands It!

Good luck with your asparagus.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This blog will pay for itself.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

No one could have predicted…

This Blog Goes to 11…

Lighten up, Francis.

Consistently wrong since 2002

It’s a tarp!

Too inconsequential to be sued

How has Obama failed you today?

What fresh hell is this?

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Mission Accomplished!

Verified, but limited!

Yes we did.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Cooking / Just Be Nice, Dammit

Just Be Nice, Dammit

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I’m grumpy, sick of applying for jobs and probably not great to be around, so play nicely in this sandbox since the other one is full.

I made cookies for the upcoming community feast for the homeless and dropped off my mitzvah of personal care supplies for the homeless. It’s my way of feeling better. Besides eating cookies. What’s yours?

I think I perfected my gluten-free vegan peanut butter one. I don’t know why I bother, I never write down my recipes unless I’m writing a column and I haven’t had one of those in an age.

 

Peanut Butter Cookies with Walnuts & Toffee

I have a few more things to make for my Christmas Day meals where we go full on Jamaican. Stew Beef, Ackee & (Not) Saltfish, Bulla Bread. Maybe some (Not) Beef Patties. My fridge is full of the sorrel I brewed last month and half the Jamaican Rum Cake I started 3 weeks ago. Drop some Christmas recipes and thoughts in the comments. I may read them, I may be running dungeons in WoW, who knows.

Have at it, rascals.

Obligatory Himesama pic

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • geg6
  • hells littlest angel
  • Jager
  • Kay (not the front-pager)
  • M. Bouffant
  • Mainmata
  • Major Major Major Major
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • ruemara
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • ThresherK

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    5. 5.

      geg6

      As of yesterday, I’m off work until 1/6. All presents are bought and most of them are wrapped, so food is now my concentration. Made a seafood marinara with fennel, tomatoes, mussels and shrimp with spaghetti for dinner tonight. Tomorrow is Korean meatballs, green onions, red onion, spinach and brown rice. Monday will be takeout as I’ll be spending the afternoon at my sister’s for a get together with a few girlfriends, meaning tapas and wine and gifts. Christmas Eve will be grilled pork chops with a cherry sauce, grilled polenta and arugula and spinach salad. I’m making a sour cream coffee cake for Christmas breakfast and my contribution to the family Christmas dinner will be loaded mashed potatoes. Whew! But I really am excited to be spending time being creative in the kitchen. It’s so hard to do when I’m working. We end up eating whatever is quickest to prepare and it gets monotonous. I really do love to cook and especially so when it’s not a chore.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mainmata

      The cookies look like the kind of clumpy extra delicious kind that you want to dive into. You should write down your recipes and post them to Epicurious or Serious Eats at least.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      geg6

      Crazy weather for the holidays.  It’s going to be in the 50s for the next week.  I like it, but a dusting of snow for Christmas morning would be nice.  The pups got new sweaters for Christmas but won’t need them!  Bah humbug!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jager

      Honey baked chicken breasts, baked potatoes, English peas heritage tomato salad. Grandma’s fudge for dessert and too much wine.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      No big Christmas plans. Brother-in-law and kids left for Brazil today. Dr. Bro’ Man has to work and is on call Christmas Day, I think. Then he leaves for Brazil next Friday. We’ll have a small dinner on Christmas Day, maybe with a couple of friends who are at loose ends.

      I’ve already delivered what few presents I bought. Will take wine to some friends’ Christmas Eve get-together. That’s about it. Might try to see the Star Wars movie before I get buried in spoilers.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      Going to my sister’s for Christmas eve.  Ham, potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mac n cheese.  And definitely plenty of desserts.  Brother-in-law’s family’s coming in from the burbs.

      I’m roasting a pot tomorrow for myself, so I don’t waste away.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      * DVR Alert *

      Reminder that TCM is showing Gold Diggers of 1933 at 6:30 a.m. EST Sunday. Preceded by another great movie, My Brilliant Career, at 4:45.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      While there are other versions incorporating additional spices and flavors, this pared down version turns out a yummy, chewy Pepparkakor (tangy ginger snap).

      1 cup sugar
      1 cup butter
      1 cup molasses
      1 tsp. baking soda
      1 tsp. salt
      1Tbl. ground ginger
      ½ tsp. black pepper
      3½ cups sifted flour
      Extra sugar for dipping

      Cream butter and sugar until fluffy.
      Mix molasses into that very well.
      Mix soda, salt, ginger, pepper, flour together, add to the above and mix very well.
      Chill dough so it is easier to handle, then form into balls the size of large marbles.
      Dip each ball into the reserved sugar, then place about 1½ apart on greased baking sheet or baking mat.
      Bake at 350 for 12 to 15 minutes (until just getting lightly browned on bottom). There will probably be a pattern of small cracks on the top – this is normal. Remove from oven, let cool on baking sheet for a minute or two, then carefully transfer to wire rack (cookies will still be limp and flexible at this point) to finish cooling.
      Makes around 6 dozen, plus or minus. They will keep well in a sealed bag or container for weeks, in the fridge for even longer.

      If prefer a bit more ‘snap,’ up the pepper and the ginger a skootch. Traditional recipe calls for light molasses, however dark molasses will also do just fine.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay (not the front-pager)

      I have finished my food Christmas gifts, unless I decide to make something for the neighbors who give my husband fresh-laid eggs (I will). I’ve been wanting to share this recipe for merlot cranberry sauce for ages, and this seems like a good time. I got it ages ago at GOS, and everyone loves it, so here goes:
      MERLOT CRANBERRY SAUCE
      by Derelict Dog
      Wed Nov 23, 2005 at 08:43:20 PM PDT
      Ok, I posted this on an open thread but just in case those who asked for the recipe didn’t
      see it there, well, here it is.  And frankly I don’t care if it’s “off topic” because, well, these
      cranberries are so damn good!  
      1 – 12oz bag cranberries
      1-1/2 Cup Merlot
      1-1/4 Cup Packed Brown Sugar
      1/3 Cup minced crystallized ginger
      1 Tbsp. grated orange peel
      1/2 tsp. cinnamon
      1/4 tsp. cloves
      Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil over high heat.  Reduce heat to medium &
      cook until liquid is medium thick syrup and sauce is reduced to 2-2/3 cup (about 12
      minutes).
      Serve liberally.
      Don’t serve to arch-conservatives, as it would be wasted like pearls before swine…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.