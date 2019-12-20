I am writing this morning with a quick update on the site issues we have been experiencing. There are more details to share, but the site has been a source of frustration these past few days, so it’s important to get this information in your hands right away.

The Balloon Juice crashes over the past few weeks have mostly been the result of space issues on the server. At 9:45 ET this morning, the Balloon Juice website was successfully moved from a 20 GB space to a 100 GB space.

So regardless of how the site behaved yesterday or last week, as of this moment we need to start with a clean slate in terms of how the site behaves.

Now is when we will truly get to see which issues were caused by the space issue – or were exacerbated by the space issue – and which are bugs or cache issues that still need to be resolved. So if you experience a problem, please let us know ASAP, even if it is something you have brought to my attention before.

To clarify, if a single comment is eaten, or disappears for no reason, we want to know about it. Every time. If you post a comment and sometimes the edit box isn’t there, please tell us about that only once.

Feel free to note any issues in the comments of this thread – issues that are new, or issues that you were experiencing before but aren’t anymore. That may go a long way to giving us a quick sense of where things stand. As always, it will be a big help if you use the Site Feedback form or follow up with an email to WaterGirl.

If you caught the “error establishing database connection” error this morning, that was because the database was in the process of being moved from one location to another, which happened at 9:35 ET. The move should have happened within the scheduled midnight to 6 am window as planned, but it did not.

One final editorial note: John cares, I care, the developers care. We are going to get this right.

Edit at 2:00 pm

The developers have added a new line in the Leave a Comment area. It’s a short-term workaround to the remaining cache issue, but it should work like a charm in the meantime.

If you don’t see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

If you look carefully, you’ll see that line in the image below.