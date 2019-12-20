Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Site Issues Update: Major Change – Starting with a Clean Slate on Issues

I am writing this morning with a quick update on the site issues we have been experiencing.  There are more details to share, but the site has been a source of frustration these past few days, so it’s important to get this information in your hands right away.

The Balloon Juice crashes over the past few weeks have mostly been the result of space issues on the server.   At 9:45 ET this morning, the Balloon Juice website was successfully moved from a 20 GB space to a 100 GB space.

So regardless of how the site behaved yesterday or last week, as of this moment we need to start with a clean slate in terms of how the site behaves.

Now is when we will truly get to see which issues were caused by the space issue – or were exacerbated by the space issue – and which are bugs or cache issues that still need to be resolved.  So if you experience a problem, please let us know ASAP, even if it is something you have brought to my attention before.

To clarify, if a single comment is eaten, or disappears for no reason, we want to know about it. Every time. If you post a comment and sometimes the edit box isn’t there, please tell us about that only once.

Feel free to note any issues in the comments of this thread – issues that are new, or issues that you were experiencing before but aren’t anymore.  That may go a long way to giving us a quick sense of where things stand.  As always, it will be a big help if you use the Site Feedback form or follow up with an email to WaterGirl.

If you caught the “error establishing database connection” error this morning, that was because the database was in the process of being moved from one location to another, which happened at 9:35 ET. The move should have happened within the scheduled midnight to 6 am window as planned, but it did not.

One final editorial note: John cares, I care, the developers care.  We are going to get this right.

Edit at 2:00 pm

The developers have added a new line in the Leave a Comment area. It’s a short-term workaround to the remaining cache issue, but it should work like a charm in the meantime.

If you don’t see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

If you look carefully, you’ll see that line in the image below.

Site Issues Update: Major Change – Starting with a Clean Slate on Issues

    119Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Thank you for continually running the Red Queen’s Race on our behalf.

      Is moving the server to a bigger space a stop-gap measure? In other words, is the extra 80 GB of space going to buy six months or whatever of time to troubleshoot, or is it more that 15 years of posts and comments is pushing the 20 GB, and pushing that out to 75 years worth of space seems like Good Enough?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      One glitch, repeating what Jeffreyw notes on comment 1: First edit box was text-only, without the tabs to switch modes. Second comment (this one) has both Visual and Text modes. OS X Catalina, Safari.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mo' Salad (--bd)

      Please tell me that’s just the RAM you are referring to and that the actual storage is more in the multiple of TBs. I’d hate to think that my phone has almost as much memory as this entire operation.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Yutsano

      It’s really hard for me to say what is a “bug” vs what is just because my work browser is so primitive. I’m on IE11 on Windows 7. I would feel really weird reporting happenings since it could be the site or just my browser isn’t totally compatible.

      EDIT: but this comment showed up right away. WOOT!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      Reloaded the page. Edit box is back to text-only. Let’s see what happens when I post the comment.

      Edit: Comment posted fine. Edit-comment box has both Visual and Text tabs, new comment box also has both tabs.

      Edit2: Went back to home page, opened this thread again. Both Edit and New comment boxes have both tabs. After posting this, I’m going to let things sit for several minutes and reload after the 5 minute timer expires to see what happens then.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      eclare

      When I refresh a post, the refresh takes me upthread by about twenty comments.  Always about twenty.  Then I have to scroll down to get new comments, which is very annoying.

      Samsung S10e, whatever browser came with the phone.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      zhena gogolia

      That comment posted, and on this one I have both Visual and Text. Chrome on Mac desktop (normally I’d be on a Mac laptop, though, but I haven’t noticed a big difference).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      zhena gogolia

      Second comment also posted right away, and I still have both Visual and Text.

      Попробую писать по-русски

      (Translation: I’ll try to write in Russian)

      Magenta!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      jeffreyw

      My #19 post needed a refresh.  I was sent to the top when I pushed the post comment button.  First glitch for me on the the thread 😒

      ETA this comment worked fine, it posted fast and I was returned to the correct spot.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev: Good question.  Our comment database with 5.5 million comments, is 6GB.

      The index, when the index included comments as well as posts, was 12 GB.

      Together those came to 18 GB.  18 GB in a 20 GB space is not good, so that left not enough space for the system itself, and that’s when things would get wonky, and progressively wonkier, until the site would crash.

      So 100 GB gives us plenty of space for now, and for the future.  Though perhaps not into perpetuity!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: If that happened before 9:35 eastern time, that’s in the past. :-)  If you think i happened at 9:45 or later, then I definitely want to know that.  thanks.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Steeplejack

      @WaterGirl:

      The comment I just entered got the “generic” comment box—no Visual/Text tabs. Now this comment box has the tabs. (Win10, Firefox.)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Scout211

      Comment box shows in text only. IPadOS 13

      Will try to post this comment to see if it fixes the V/T glitch.

      Edit:  now comment box shows both V and T mode and edit function is working.

      Second edit: fixed typo. Was able to edit twice.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @Yutsano: That’s a good point.  I am quickly coming to the conclusion that all browsers are the devil, though some are more devilish than others.

      I honestly don’t know how anyone can program something that works on 100 different hardware platforms, with 2 dozen browsers, and a million different settings in each browser.

      RE: your specific question, we guaranteed from the outset that the site would function on IE, but could not guarantee that everything would work properly.  So for Internet Explorer, you are kind of on your own if everything doesn’t work exactly right.

      But that doesn’t mean that we don’t love you. :-)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Scout211

      Left site and returned. Comment box reverted back to text mode only. iPadOS 13.

      Edit:  Now comment box shows both visual and text mode and edit function still working.

      Posting a comment still seems to fix the V/T glitch, but only temporarily.

      Second edit:  chrome

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @eclare:

      Just a reminder that in this new world with more than enough server space, I sort of don’t care at all what happened yesterday, or even this morning before 9:35 Eastern time. :-)

      Is what you are describing true in this particular thread?  Or are you speaking more generally?

      If it’s not happening in this thread, where there are no embedded tweets, that’s one thing.  That kind of thing WILL happen in threads with embedded tweets – because tweets fill in later than the rest of the page.

      To be clear, the BJ site should line you up properly, but then you will move when there are embedded tweets filling in late.  So if you’re not lining up properly in this thread, that’s something for us to fix.  If you’re not lining up properly in a thread with embedded tweets in the post or in the comments, then that’s the price we pay for all the embedded tweets.

      To be clear, I mean the fully formatted embedded tweets that front pagers can do, not the pared down version that regular commentators put in.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @jeffreyw: Is it possible that you start to move your mouse or use your trackpad before the page has finished fully loading? That CAN be an issue because it can interfere with the reloading of the page.

      If you tell me that you are NOT doing that, I will completely believe you.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kayla Rudbek

      I have had trouble in the last few days with my comments seeming to not post, and then showing up after I refresh the page or go to another page and then back. Sometimes it seems to take more than one refresh. Running in Safari on an iPhone.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      @Villago Delenda Est: I can’t tell whether you’re mocking me or not!

      One slight correction to what you’ve said… I would consider the not enough system space issue to be a catastrophic problem, rather than just an annoying one.

      We’ve all heard “when mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy”.  Well the same can be said of system space.  If the system ain’t happy, ain’t nothing happy.  So I consider this to be a new world. YMMV.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      eclare

      @WaterGirl: It def happened after 9:30, but seems to be working now.  So any post with embedded tweets is going to take me upthread when I refresh?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      @Kayla Rudbek:

      I have had trouble in the last few days with my comments seeming to not post, and then showing up after I refresh the page or go to another page and then back. Sometimes it seems to take more than one refresh. Running in Safari on an iPhone.

      I’m sure that was frustrating!  I mean this in the nicest possible way, so please don’t take offense.

      That was before we had enough space.  The picture of where things stand right now will be much clearer if we only look at what happens after 9:45 ET this morning.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      trollhattan

      Let’s just see how our new, ginormous townhouse is working out.

      Let me quote something here.

       
      Displayed as soon as I posted, stayed on the bottom of the thread, edit option available. Win 10, Chrome.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      WaterGirl

      @eclare: Pretty much.  In a thread with a lot of tweets, you might want to glance at the comment number before you post a comment.  Then, if you’re 20 comments up, you can just use FIND with the comment number and it will take you right to the comment you were on.

      We have the period after the comment number, otherwise doing a find on “10: would take you to every date/time stamp on the face of the earth. (slight exaggeration)  but “10.” takes you only to comment #10.

      I do not know how to do FIND on a phone or a tablet, so if someone knows how to do that, please chime in!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      zhena gogolia

      Now I only have the visual, no text tab.
      Золотистого меда струя из бутылки текла
      Так тягуче и долго, что молвить хозяйка успела:

      Reply
    50. 50.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl:

      Is there an echo? :-)

      There wouldn’t be, if only the nihilists hadn’t peed on the rug.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      jeffreyw

      @WaterGirl: So far a couple of comments post glitch and everything seems great.

      ETA, I am noticing that on a post comment the site reloads and I am taken to the top for a heartbeat, then the page jumps down to the correct spot.  At least on this thread.  The behavior with embedded tweets is a whole other matter.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WaterGirl

      There seems to be a pattern, though there seem to be some exceptions.

      With the help of Scout and a few others who have been testing, it appears that, ONCE YOU GET TEXT MODE WITH NO TABS:

      – refresh does not help  (you still get text mode with no tabs)

      – replying to a comment does not help  (you still get text mode with no tabs)

      – posting a brand-new comment from the comment box at the bottom DOES get you visual mode with the tabs back

      If you guys want to test that and share your results, please be sure to list your device and browser combination.

      Sadly, there is no discernible pattern yet to tells us when/why you get the TEXT mode with no tabs.  If anyone can discern a pattern re: what sends you into TEXT mode with no tabs, I will personally send you chocolate.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      BruceFromOhio

      One final editorial note: John cares, I care, the developers care. We are going to get this right.

      Never any doubt about these! And so many, many thanks to all for all this effort. Upgrades and lift-shift are relentless PITA.

      Cleared cache and Win10/1903 on FireFox 71.0 is working like a dream. Clear your caches, jackals! Gremlins abound if you can’t or don’t.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      dmsilev

      @dmsilev:
      OK, after half an hour or so, both the new-comment and reply-to-comment boxes have reverted to text-only.

      Edit: Comment posted immediately. Edit and new comment boxes are back to two-tab.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      dmsilev

      Going back to the home page _after_ the edit window on all comments has expired and then reloading this page gets me back to text-tab-only.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      different-church-lady

      We’re glad you care. Maybe the rest of us shouldn’t care so much. Reliable online friends is a hell of a drug.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      MattF

      Don’t know if this is chocolate-level, but I seem to get the text-only comment box when I first go to the ‘comments’ section of a post, after going to the BJ site.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      different-church-lady

      Oh, btw, there seems to be a huge DoS attack disrupting the east coast. A friend and I discovered it because she hasn’t been able to send texts all morning on Verizon.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      piratedan

      I think part of the problem may be the continued use of the FYWP character set as an HL7 delimiter that is causing a parsing problem when it comes to the display of the textual comments…. now if we run this thru the interface engine and do a table conversion into all of those instances as being replaced by the poop emoji, I think we’ll all be a lot happier :-)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @WaterGirl: Teasing a bit, but you’re correct in that “not enough space” is a deal-breaker.

      In my long history of involvement in communications and computing, changing multiple variables is a sure way not to fix the problem. You’ve changed one huge one, and that’s the path to really getting down to business on the others.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      WaterGirl

      @jeffreyw:

      ETA, I am noticing that on a post comment the site reloads and I am taken to the top for a heartbeat, then the page jumps down to the correct spot.

      Yes, that’s exactly what happens when it works properly. For folks who get stuck at the top, it’s almost as thought whatever code is being executed stops before the final step.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Ruckus

      As a lot of people have been having no tags on the comment box at first and after refresh both, the issue may be cookies – how our machines are storing our preferences…..

      ETA

      Maybe we need a bit of time to let everything sort itself out before rushing to fix things that may have actually been fixed?

      ETA II

      May I also suggest that if one is having problems to close the BJ tab and then reopen? Or even close the browser and reopen? Just a suggestion……

      Reply
    75. 75.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev@MattF: Your comments got me thinking…

      Are any of you guys willing to test whether there is a different result, depending on HOW you get from the front page to a post with comments?

      Ways to get to a thread are:

      – click on the title of a particular thread on the front page

      – click on the # comments in the byline at the top

      – click on Post + Comments button

      – come to a thread with the previous post/next post wings

      – come to a thread from an RSS feed

      – come to a thread from a direct link (URL)

      any others I’m not thinking of that should be included?

      edit: To be perfectly clear, I am asking for people to test whether the method you use to come to an individual thread makes a difference in:  1)  whether you get visual mode with both the text/visual tabs available, or 2) whether you get TEXT mode with no tabs available.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Aleta

      “If you don’t see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh”
      (Useful addition, and it worked.)

      Testing ‘Edit’ on Safari 12.1.2

      Nat King Cole L-O-V-E
      youtube.com/watch?v=8K65GpBxsd

      🦌 🌲 ❄️ 🌕

      Improved: the Edit box comes up time after time (allowing consecutive Edits of same post). And it starts over at 5 min each time. Neither  improvement was happening before

      Improved: Edited changes show after each Update, no refresh needed.  5 or even 6 times in a row, I believe

       

      ETA Oops, looks like my link doesn’t connect. It  may be because of the way I copied it, first into a Safari notepad and then I copied that link in the notepad into my comment

       

      ETA 1. Test:  New link youtube.com/watch?v=8K65GpBxsdY

      2.  Multiple edits  still working grea

       

      ETA New link works, so problem was on my end not the site.

      (Yes, my original link left off one character. )

      Reply
    77. 77.

      WaterGirl

      @Villago Delenda Est: Yep!  If nothing else, I am methodical.  Only change multiple things at once if someone or something is bleeding, and you just need to get to the final result, and you can worry about how you got to that result later, when the bleeding has stopped.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Kraux Pas

      Sometimes when I’m on my phone, the spell check doesn’t come up on the keyboard. I’ve never seen this occur in any other text field before.

      It really helps with contractions and the fact that there are no physical keys for me to feel my way across.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      JeanneT

      OK, I see both the visual and text boxes.  A good start!

      I immediately see my post, and can edit.  So so far on Mac OS 10.13.6 and Firefox 71.0, looks good.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      MattF

      It looks like either clicking on #comments or Post + Comments button leads to a text-only edit box. After posting this, I should get the full-featured edit box.

      ETA: And I do.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      geg6

      Okay, comment box has all the tabs, so that’s good. We’ll see what posting this comment does.

      ETA:  Took me straight to my comment, so that’s a big improvement.

      I’m on my work desktop using Firefox on Windows 365.  Will try again on my phone.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev: Your link contains a query string that breaks cache (based on the time/date stamp of the comment you just created).

      That was added yesterday to resolve the “holding on to cache” issue that sometimes results in people having to manually refresh in order to see their comment.

      That works because the date/time stamp is unique, or very nearly unique.  So I hope no one saves the link you posted as a “surefire way” to get the choices in the edit box, because it will not be unique if people start using it.  :-)

      Reply
    83. 83.

      joel hanes

      testing one two
      Now is the time for all good persons to come to the aid of their country
      Jackdaws love my big sphinx of quartz

      I love little cultural differences, like how Americans are super offended by the word cunt but here in Australia we’re super offended by school children being slaughtered with an automatic rifle
      — “thomas_violence” on twitter

      Reply
    85. 85.

      joel hanes

      OK, that was the first time in weeks that a comment I posted showed up immediately when the screen refreshed after I hit submit.

       

      My compliments to the maintainers.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      J R in WV

      @WaterGirl:

      OK, so I replied to your comment about Test mode ony, and sure enuff, I got text mode only. Will load this comment in and see what i can break if I get an edit mode.

      Linux Ubuntu 18.04.3, Firefox 71.0

      back in testing mode sigh…

       

      ETA 1 — I got into Visual tab with both available when I clicked into edit mode. Hurray.

      Obviously no pattern with one trial…

      ETA 2 — also, was right at the comment I entered when refresh happened after posting the reply to weathergurl. ;-) sorry about the naming error last night… we celebrated Impeachment Day with cocktails and champagne yesterday.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Mary G

      @WaterGirl: You have the patience of a saint. Thank you and John so much, you in particular. I’m sure that when you decided to help out with this you didn’t expect to spend so much time with so many cranky jackals.
      I only have the text option for this comment and don’t care if I ever get the visual back.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      Took my own advice and wow!

      Closed the tab, new tab, reloaded. I’d barely moved my finger off the  key and bam loaded. I do have 200mps up/down service but still fast.

      And everything seems to work as expected and both tabs on comment box

      Gotta go, catch you all later…..

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Fair Economist

      I actually haven’t been having problems except not being able to connect sometimes, and the delay on my posts showing up (which I’m pretty sure affects all posts and not just mine; it’s just that I obviously don’t know when somebody else has posted).

      Reply
    93. 93.

      SiubhanDuinne

      As far as I can tell, everything’s working the way it should. Will report back if I end up not being able to post or see this comment.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      WaterGirl

      @Fleeting Expletive: The up / down / right / left arrows are at the top on the right.  They are in the white bar that is always visible, regardless of how far down in the comments you are.

      I’m sorry you preferred them the other way and then we changed it up on you, but the current setup is especially helpful for folks on a phone or a tablet in portrait mode to have navigation options always available.

      If you missed the arrows the top, you might have also missed COMMENT (top left) that takes you directly to the comment box at the bottom and REFRESH, which I think is super helpful on mobile devices.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      jeffreyw

      Rebooted laptop, loaded BJ from bookmark, loaded thread by clicking on the #comments link, found the comment box in text mode sans tabs

      ETA I scrolled to the bottom,not by clicking the comment button on the top header.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      MattF

      Linking directly to a BJ comment seems to have mixed results for the edit box… But generally gives a full-featured edit box. I should say that I’m doing this by messing with Safari’s ‘Favorites’ category, so I can’t pretend to understand exactly what Safari is doing with the link.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Another Scott

      Win10 Chrome.

      I notice that when I start on a new topic (via L/R flyouts or via the front page) and immediately go down to the Comment editor box (via End button) that the Visual and Text tabs are not there (the formatting buttons are blue) and I’m in Text mode.

      If I click the new “click here to refresh” link just above the Comment box, then the page refreshes and the tabs on the editor appear. Nice.

      (Note this doesn’t happen always – I opened a new B-J tab of the front page, started on a new thread, End, and the tabs were there.)

      I hope you get this tied down. The refreshing of the pages to get them to display correctly is obviously putting more load on the server and dB than is necessary.

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Noncarborundum

      The edit timer on comment 7520012 kept resetting to 4:44 every time I refreshed after editing the comment. This isn’t a problem for me, but I doubt it’s working as intended.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott:

      If I click the new “click here to refresh” link just above the Comment box, then the page refreshes and the tabs on the editor appear. Nice.

      Good catch.  You noticed the new link before I was able to tell people it was there!  :-)

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Kelly

      At 9:45 ET this morning, the Balloon Juice website was successfully moved from a 20 GB space to a 100 GB space.

      640k ought to be enough for anybody ;-)

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Scout211

      Wow!  Love that new “click here” link.  It works!

      Reply
    111. 111.

      different-church-lady

      OK! Pretty sure I have a cause-and-effect relationship going on here…

      1) Click on post, go to “Leave a comment”, NO visual editor.
      2) Use “click here to refresh” and visual editor returns…
      3) …and remains through all refresh’es.
      Then…
      4) Go back to the front page, then click on a post, NO visual editor again!

      This behavior is happening both on my iPad and my MacBook laptop. It’s been totally repeatable through multiple trials.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      @Scout211:

      I had to “click here”to see the visual and text tabs. At that point it lost the link of the (first of two) comment(s) I was replying to (Sorry Baud!).  Now let’s see about the editing and refresh? Ready, set, post……..

      eta: It posted quickly and rapidly took me back here where editing works like a charm

      eta 2: Win 10/chrome/ hp laptop

      Reply
    114. 114.

      WaterGirl

      @Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!):

      I had to “click here”to see the visual and text tabs. At that point it lost the link of the (first of two) comment(s) I was replying to (Sorry Baud!).  Now let’s see about the editing and refresh? Ready, set, post……..

      Ah.  So you had already hit reply and @Baud etc was in the comment window when you used the “click here” link?  Yes, that will wipe out anything in a comment that you haven’t posted yet.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      @WaterGirl:  Yep that’s what happened. Baud was wiped from memory (so to speak!)

      This time when I clicked reply I got the visual and text tabs with no need to “click here”.

      eta: I got to this post by hitting the back wing/link on the left side from the open thread that follows, not by returning to home.

      win 10/ chrome/ HP laptop

      Reply

