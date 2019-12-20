[Because FYWP was acting up earlier… ]
Part I here.
pete buttigieg right now: “i’ll take anybody’s money if they’re givin’ it away”
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 20, 2019
harvard boy pretending he doesn't understand how corruption and influence works
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 20, 2019
Pete was so focused on taking down Warren and defending his own actions, he charged into the field defending a wine cave and lost sight of the larger issue. To convince himself he's not doing anything wrong, he defended a corrupt system. Which is exactly how the system works.
— Adam Jentleson ?????? (@AJentleson) December 20, 2019
"Just crossing out a racist policy and replacing it with a neutral one…." Mayor Pete: There's no such thing as a race neutral policy. #DemDebate
— Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) December 20, 2019
Folks on stage may have more money now, but none of them were handed a $200K/ year job after college.
That's just Pete.
— Rebecca Katz (@RebeccaKKatz) December 20, 2019
is buttigieg going to respond to every critique with “how dare you, i’m a troop”?
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 20, 2019
I am interested in the fact that Mayor Pete is mute when Bernie and Biden attack but goes into TED talk mode against the ladies.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 20, 2019
My Twitter is clear that Democrats who were recently Republicans find Mayor Pete thrilling.
— Will Wilkinson ?? (@willwilkinson) December 20, 2019
======
Talk is that Warren got ‘dinged’ by Buttigieg, but she still seems like an excellent choice to me:
Warren answers the first impeachment question with an emphasis on corruption, saying Democrats need a candidate who can make the “sharpest distinction” between corruption and anti-corruption to face Trump.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 20, 2019
“How do you answer top economists who say taxes of this magnitude would stifle growth and investment?”@SenWarren "Oh, they're just wrong"#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/7Zo6J7Z119
— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 20, 2019
Elizabeth Warren to Pete Buttigieg: “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.”
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 20, 2019
Selfie with Mayor Pete: $5,000
Selfie with @ewarren: $0
Watching Mayor Pete scramble to defend courting billionaires behind closed doors in a wine cave beneath thousands of Swarovski crystals: Priceless#DemDebate
— Maddy-Care For All ????????????? (@madsmaru) December 20, 2019
======
Bernie Sanders… remains Bernie:
Bernie goes existential and PBS ain’t having it. pic.twitter.com/CEh9bDmldF
— Nick Decaro (@decaro_nick) December 20, 2019
(Can’t see it in this tweet, but Sanders looked *really* flushed last night, and his hands were red — blood thinners?)
Bernie Sanders doesn't say if he'd pursue more modest steps if Congress rejects Medicare for all: "I think we will pass a Medicare for all single payer system and I will introduce that legislation in my first week in office."
Notable difference between him and Elizabeth Warren.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 20, 2019
======
Asked about climate change, @AndrewYang talked about the possible benefits of Thorium-based nuclear power.
How many of you had heard of Thorium before tonight? #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ERJT24e4Pw
— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 20, 2019
Contrary to Andrew Yang at tonight's debate, the idea that racism contributed to Trump's win is not solely a media theory based on Trump's racist statements — it's backed up by a significant amount of survey research https://t.co/Zjd7Jh6rGT
— Arthur Delaney (@ArthurDelaneyHP) December 20, 2019
And the applause he got he paid for.
— Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) December 20, 2019
“Does Mike Bloomberg belong on the stage?”
Brian Williams, asking for no living human beings.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 20, 2019
Asked whether they'd give a gift to, or ask forgiveness from, their fellow candidates, the men on stage have offered gifts. The women on stage have asked forgiveness.
Hat tip @dwallbank for noticing #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ElrZg5YZN6
— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 20, 2019
