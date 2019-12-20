[Because FYWP was acting up earlier… ]

Part I here.

pete buttigieg right now: “i’ll take anybody’s money if they’re givin’ it away” — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 20, 2019

harvard boy pretending he doesn't understand how corruption and influence works — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 20, 2019

Pete was so focused on taking down Warren and defending his own actions, he charged into the field defending a wine cave and lost sight of the larger issue. To convince himself he's not doing anything wrong, he defended a corrupt system. Which is exactly how the system works. — Adam Jentleson ?????? (@AJentleson) December 20, 2019

"Just crossing out a racist policy and replacing it with a neutral one…." Mayor Pete: There's no such thing as a race neutral policy. #DemDebate — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) December 20, 2019

Folks on stage may have more money now, but none of them were handed a $200K/ year job after college. That's just Pete. — Rebecca Katz (@RebeccaKKatz) December 20, 2019

is buttigieg going to respond to every critique with “how dare you, i’m a troop”? — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 20, 2019

I am interested in the fact that Mayor Pete is mute when Bernie and Biden attack but goes into TED talk mode against the ladies. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 20, 2019

My Twitter is clear that Democrats who were recently Republicans find Mayor Pete thrilling. — Will Wilkinson ?? (@willwilkinson) December 20, 2019



======

Talk is that Warren got ‘dinged’ by Buttigieg, but she still seems like an excellent choice to me:

Warren answers the first impeachment question with an emphasis on corruption, saying Democrats need a candidate who can make the “sharpest distinction” between corruption and anti-corruption to face Trump. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 20, 2019

“How do you answer top economists who say taxes of this magnitude would stifle growth and investment?”@SenWarren "Oh, they're just wrong"#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/7Zo6J7Z119 — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 20, 2019

Elizabeth Warren to Pete Buttigieg: “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 20, 2019

Selfie with Mayor Pete: $5,000 Selfie with @ewarren: $0 Watching Mayor Pete scramble to defend courting billionaires behind closed doors in a wine cave beneath thousands of Swarovski crystals: Priceless#DemDebate — Maddy-Care For All ????????????? (@madsmaru) December 20, 2019



======

Bernie Sanders… remains Bernie:

Bernie goes existential and PBS ain’t having it. pic.twitter.com/CEh9bDmldF — Nick Decaro (@decaro_nick) December 20, 2019



(Can’t see it in this tweet, but Sanders looked *really* flushed last night, and his hands were red — blood thinners?)

Bernie Sanders doesn't say if he'd pursue more modest steps if Congress rejects Medicare for all: "I think we will pass a Medicare for all single payer system and I will introduce that legislation in my first week in office." Notable difference between him and Elizabeth Warren. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 20, 2019



======

Asked about climate change, @AndrewYang talked about the possible benefits of Thorium-based nuclear power. How many of you had heard of Thorium before tonight? #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ERJT24e4Pw — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 20, 2019

Contrary to Andrew Yang at tonight's debate, the idea that racism contributed to Trump's win is not solely a media theory based on Trump's racist statements — it's backed up by a significant amount of survey research https://t.co/Zjd7Jh6rGT — Arthur Delaney (@ArthurDelaneyHP) December 20, 2019

And the applause he got he paid for. — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) December 20, 2019

“Does Mike Bloomberg belong on the stage?”

Brian Williams, asking for no living human beings. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 20, 2019