Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I personally stopped the public option…

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Lighten up, Francis.

Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Not all heroes wear capes.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Wetsuit optional.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Verified, but limited!

Mission Accomplished!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Word salad with all caps

Good luck with your asparagus.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

You are here: Home / Reheated Open Thread: Last Night’s Debate Reviews, Pt. II

Reheated Open Thread: Last Night’s Debate Reviews, Pt. II

by | Leave a Comment

[Because FYWP was acting up earlier… ]

Part I here.


======

Talk is that Warren got ‘dinged’ by Buttigieg, but she still seems like an excellent choice to me:


======
Bernie Sanders… remains Bernie:


(Can’t see it in this tweet, but Sanders looked *really* flushed last night, and his hands were red — blood thinners?)


======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.