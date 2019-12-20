Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – otmar – Helsinki

On The Road – otmar – Helsinki

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Good Morning Everybody,

Once again, we’ve got a holiday treat from otmar, and we’re thankful!

Have a great weekend, everybody – travel safely and be full of good cheer and lots of patience. We’re all stuck on this beautiful blue ball spinning in the barren cold of space, so try to find something to admire (or at least tolerate) in everyone you meet, you never know what burdens folks are struggling with, no matter their appearance or attitude.

 

Once again, I was on the road for EU business. And again, I’m visiting the capital city of the member state that currently holds the presidency of the EU council. This means Finland / Helsinki.

I told my peer there to organize the meeting in the summer, but he insisted that we all travel to Helsinki in November. That’s not what the tourist guides recommend. So it’s quite dark, but thankfully not that cold (yet) and no snow.

I had little time for sight-seeing, so here are some of the snapshots I took while walking to/from venues.

On The Road - otmar - Helsinki 3
Helsinki / parliamentNovember 11, 2019

This is the Finnish parliament. This week, they elected a new prime minister: a rather young woman who leads a majority-female cabinet.

I didn’t enter the building, I just passed by on the way to Finlandia hall.

On The Road - otmar - Helsinki 2
HelsinkiNovember 11, 2019

On the way back from the evening social event at the waterfront we walked past the venue where Trump and Putin met, and close by is the Cathedral.

On The Road - otmar - Helsinki 1
Main Train StationNovember 11, 2019

Before I took the early morning train on the way to the airport, I walked past the train station to meet with some fellow analysts at an Estonian pub.

The architecture of the train station fascinates me. It was designed by Eliel Saarinen and inaugurated in 1919, the full Wikipedia article is here.

On The Road - otmar - Helsinki
Helsinki November 11, 2019

The train station also includes this tower. So somehow the whole building features some aspects usually associated with a church.

    8Comments

    4. 4.

      Zinsky

      Thanks for the positive, upbeat message, Alain!  We should look for something to admire in everyone – everyone has a talent that will surprise you, if you look for it!  The Finnish Parliament building is very stark-looking, isn’t it?   Thank you for the pictures!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      arrieve

      Thanks, Otmar! I had a very brief visit to Helsinki many years ago, and I’ve always wanted a better look at that train station. There’s some really interesting architecture in that city.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      otmar

      @Sm*t Cl*de: Actually, I’m not sure if the beer is significantly cheaper. I made the decision not to think about the beer price for the 3 days I was there. And the locals chose the pub.

      Anyway, the pub is connected to the Sori Brewery.

      Reply

