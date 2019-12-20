Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: STAR WARZ

Late Night Open Thread: STAR WARZ

39 Comments

This post is in: ,

I hear there’s a new one out:

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      James E Powell

      It will be a bit before I see it – I don’t like crowded theaters. I assume that all important plot points will be spoiled before I go. I don’t mind too much. I don’t go to a Star Wars movie to see a cinematic triumph. I’m just looking for a couple hours distraction for the nightmare of Trump’s America. It will do.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @James E Powell:

      I don’t like packed theaters either, but I’d sort of like to see this one before all of the spoilers have spoiled it. The other night at dinner I told my probable viewing partner that we might have to look for a 6:00 a.m. showing somewhere next week. There probably is one!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Haven’t seen it yet, but probably will next week. I’m visiting family and I’m pretty sure my niece and nephew will want to go see it. Fair enough; I was just about their age when Return of the Jedi came out.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      VeniceRiley

      I think I’ll return to being a Trekker? But I did enjoy the Star Wars area of Disneyland. I’ll see the movie eventually … I’m just not excited or expecting anything exciting, profound, or even the least bit sensical.  I am enjoying The Madalorian though! And I am delighted Disney didn’t have the foresight to get a baby Yoda toy out in time for Christmas.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HarlequinGnoll

      Gonna go with “if you like fast and furious you’ll like #9, if you like star wars you won’t.”. I’m holding out hope the next trilogy script is all written before the first movie is filmed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      For slightly more down-to-Earth sci-fi, I’ve enjoyed For All Mankind, on Apple’s new streaming service. Alternate-history space race, starting in summer of 1969 with the Soviets landing a man on the Moon a couple of weeks before Apollo 11.

      (Fans of absurd paper concept rockets should definitely watch the last couple of minutes of the last episode. Two words: Sea Dragon)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Major Major Major Major

      Certainly won’t be paying theatre prices to see it. Might put it on if Disney ever deigns to allow it on streaming services. Looks pretty meh and the plot reads like fanfiction.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      Kudos of a sort is due Amazon (I suppose) for current candor. Ordered a small smattering of sundries on Thursday and the checkout page listed guaranteed delivery in 9 days. Which is more realistically within the norm for shipping time to here than time frames they’ve previously proffered.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      eclare

      Just checked, I can get Sexy Beast with Ben Kingsley on my cable.  Saw it when it first came out (2000! How is that right?), will watch again tomorrow.  Great movie.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Major Major Major Major

      I’m doing xmas with the in-laws in San Jose this year, and SJ will never not be bizarre to me. This three-bedroom, one-story 1950’s tract house with no amenities, view, or public transit is probably worth two million dollars.

      Ok, there’s a pretty good filipino restaurant in the nearest strip mall, but that’s about it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      The Dangerman

      I remember the first Star Wars commercial I saw (circa 76 or 77, I guess); I remember thinking something along the line of “screams flop”.

      Yeah, I’ve been bigtime wrong more than once in this life (dating a Lawyer, egads), but that might be the biggest

      ETA: Loved the Original. Waited for 7 and 8 to come out on DVD; I was verrrrrrrrry unimpressed. I might have to do this one in a theater.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Yarrow

      @eclare:  Looks like we’ve started a Sexy Beast fan club here at Balloon-Juice! It’s a very good film and Ben Kingsley is just out of this world good in it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @dmsilev
      Christ all mighty, were chuds pissing all over For All Mankind. “Go woke go broke”.

      I’m not sure how believable the premise is. The Soviets were not anywhere close to getting the N1 launch ready, IIRC. They tried into the early 70s to get it to work, but couldn’t.

      I have to wonder if NASA might do what the Soviets did in our timeline: pursue crewed satellites instead of going to the moon. Or perhaps might decide to go to Mars even to one up the Soviets.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Two million!? That’s crazy! As much as Ohio sucks, COL is much lower. Still, Christmas in SJ should be nice. Beautiful weather, right?

      Anyway, I got your email from a few days ago. I’m going to mull over a few short story premises I have and try to write something up within the next few weeks. I know rewrites are common for most writers, but I’ve tried writing stories before (w/dialogue) and it’s been an embarrassing mess

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Leto

      Just came back from it. All I’m going to say is 1) script? Hahahaha, yeah… 2) about half way through the movie I was done and wanted to leave 3) if you’re going to copy Return, be more subtle about it and finally 4) I’m glad The Mandolorian is quality. I look forward to more of that and less of whateverthefuck the Mouse has planned for the franchise. JFC…

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jay

      Overnight, she became a public figure. The praise bolstered her, as did the thought that her fame might spur on other young girls to become pilots. She took time out to speak to girls in elementary schools about her career, wearing her uniform.

      “I’m proud of that,” she said. “They’d say, ‘Oh, I saw you on TV.’”

      But things soon took a dark turn. Her brother was shot at twice by militants in Kabul. The first time he escaped unharmed, but the next time he wasn’t so lucky and ended up in the hospital. From 2013, her family started receiving so many death threats that they had to move from house to house, once moving three times in a month. Rahmani stopped being able to buy vegetables at the market without attracting attention.

      People would call every day to make threats — some were strangers, and others were people the family knew well. A letter arrived that bore a Taliban stamp. It said simply, “We know where you live.”

      buzzfeednews.com/article/meghara/the-badass-afghan-pilot-who-went-massively-viral-is-now

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Mary G:

      I have no idea why they used Trump in Home Alone 2. He literally added nothing of value to the plot. He was really getting around in the early 90s. He and his then wife made a cameo on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air too where Carlton of course geeked out over him. I’d love to hear the stories from the cast on set that day

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jay

      Today I spent $20 to buy an hour of “video visitation” time with an incarcerated friend. I can’t visit him in person even though he’s only 30 minutes away, because the jail only allows in-person visits by lawyers and clergy. No partners, no kids, no parents, no friends.— Jillian Johnson🌻 (@JillianDURM) December 19, 2019

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Got it. Would you want me to write up a few drafts first before sending one to you to review? This will pretty much be the first time I’ve attempted something like this before.

      I want to thank you again for taking the time to do this. I really appreciate it : )

      Reply

