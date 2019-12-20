Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Moving On

Friday Morning Open Thread: Moving On

26 Comments

    3. 3.

      Derelict

      Trump is spending Christmas at Mar-a-Lago (or Disgraceland, as some have taken to calling it). It would almost be worth the price of admission just to watch him ramble the hallways and fume about the unfairness of it all.

      Trump got Pelosi’s Christmas card–that one that has the family newsletter saying “This year, we impeached the giant asshole.” If Santa is real, Trump will get a lump of that clean beautiful coal he’s always going on about.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Minor mystery afoot chez NotMax. There’s a small pen knife I regularly have uses for which is always kept in the same spot on the desk, where it has comfortably nestled for decades. Yesterday had a need for it and it is not there. Nor anyplace else, apparently.

      Fairly certain I didn’t sleepwalk and swallow it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      Like a guy announcing plans to rob a bank who’s then surprised cops are there when he shows up.

      I remember reading at least once about such a maroon. I had expected that McConnell and Graham, being lawyers, would know better. But no …

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WereBear

      @Derelict: Trump is spending Christmas at Mar-a-Lago (or Disgraceland, as some have taken to calling it).

      Me likey!

      Good morning all. I’m sure just seeing our distinguished prior President burns Trump’s ass, and I hope it feels like a blowtorch.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Lapassionara

      @NotMax:  There is a saying that people use to help them find something. It goes “Tony, Tony, come around, something’s lost that must be found.” I believe Tony is St Anthony, patron saint of something pertinent to lost items. You might try it, just to see.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      raven

      @NotMax: I “lost” my wallet after a wedding last month and spent a full day walking the grounds and combing the house, drove me nuts. I had everything in place to cancel card (I had put them on hold) and get another brand new drivers license and VA ID. It was in the bottom of my closet and I have no idea how it got there.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      You can view the entire 20th century though the lens of the automobile. From the bitter lake agreeement to atmospheric lead to sit-down strikes developed in unionized auto plants to white flight to chain stores to exurbination to climate change to defunding public transit
      — John Leavitt 🌹 (@LeavittAlone) December 19, 2019

      It’s like a science fiction story, we invented this one thing, based our whole civilization around it, and now it’s going to kill us all
      (Ford was close to an electric build for his engine but Edison, yes that one, told him it would take too long and to stick with petrol)
      — John Leavitt 🌹 (@LeavittAlone) December 19, 2019

      Reply
    22. 22.

      germy

      unevenearth.org/2018/08/the-social-ideology-of-the-motorcar/

      The worst thing about cars is that they are like castles or villas by the sea: luxury goods invented for the exclusive pleasure of a very rich minority, and which in conception and nature were never intended for the people. Unlike the vacuum cleaner, the radio, or the bicycle, which retain their use value when everyone has one, the car, like a villa by the sea, is only desirable and useful insofar as the masses don’t have one. That is how in both conception and original purpose the car is a luxury good. And the essence of luxury is that it cannot be democratized. If everyone can have luxury, no one gets any advantages from it. On the contrary, everyone diddles, cheats, and frustrates everyone else, and is diddled, cheated, and frustrated in return.

      This is pretty much common knowledge in the case of the seaside villas. No politico has yet dared to claim that to democratize the right to vacation would mean a villa with private beach for every family. Everyone understands that if each of 13 or 14 million families were to use only 10 meters of the coast, it would take 140,000km of beach in order for all of them to have their share! To give everyone his or her share would be to cut up the beaches in such little strips—or to squeeze the villas so tightly together—that their use value would be nil and their advantage over a hotel complex would disappear. In short, democratization of access to the beaches point to only one solution—the collectivist one. And this solution is necessarily at war with the luxury of the private beach, which is a privilege that a small minority takes as their right at the expense of all.

      Now, why is it that what is perfectly obvious in the case of the beaches is not generally acknowledged to be the case for transportation? Like the beach house, doesn’t a car occupy scarce space? Doesn’t it deprive the others who use the roads (pedestrians, cyclists, streetcar and bus drivers)? Doesn’t it lose its use value when everyone uses his or her own? And yet there are plenty of politicians who insist that every family has the right to at least one car and that it’s up to the “government” to make it possible for everyone to park conveniently, drive easily in the city, and go on holiday at the same time as everyone else, going 70 mph on the roads to vacation spots.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      gene108

      @NotMax

      I went to sleep and put my usual glasses somewhere, because as of this morning, I have no idea where they are.

      Usually keep on the night stand by my bed.

      If I’m reading or something, I’ll put it by the side of my bed.

      They usually remain in place.

      Not so much last night.

      Now using backup frame.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WereBear

      One of the most frustrating things about losing something is that my mind helpfully shows me the last time I saw it, but never any surroundings that would help me find it!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      debbie

      Problem with @senatemajldr & @LindseyGrahamSC is, in their preening for Fox, they proclaimed in advance plans for a sham hearing. They could have waited till House referral. But no.

      Overreach. It’s in their nature.

      Reply

