Is this a fuck-you clap of a SOTU invitation or what?

JUST IN: Speaker Pelosi invites President Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4, 2020. pic.twitter.com/L1B0YfTMw5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 20, 2019

“Thank you for your attention to this matter” — she makes it sound like an overdue library book reminder, and I’m crying here!

Open thread!