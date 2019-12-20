If you want to see America encapsulated, it is this: A bunch of white people talking about how money corrupts politics after they kicked the black people out of the room for not having enough money. — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) December 20, 2019

Didn’t watch the live performance myself, but concensus on the web seems to be that Amy Klobuchar had an unexpectedly good debate, possibly cinching her position as Joe Biden’s VP the ‘moderate / centrist’ candidate. Biden, however, was perceived as having the *best* debate, because for once he didn’t lose focus in the second half (and also, former Trump spokesliar Sarah Huckabee Sanders decided to mock his speech impediment, a choice she had to retract very quickly).

The Washington Post has an exhaustive recap, the Guardian a more succinct wrap-up.

My favorite line of the night:

"Senator Warren, you would be the oldest president ever inaugurated."@SenWarren "I'd also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated"#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/FnKqCv4elY — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 20, 2019



(It has been pointed out that Hillary used this joke first. I don’t think she’d mind Warren recycling it.)

Sorted by candidates, not timelines:

i can’t tell if biden was actually good or if this is the soft bigotry of low expectations — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 20, 2019

“Put your hand down for a second, Bernie.” “I’m just waving to you, Joe”#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/o7AfVGaEwQ — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 20, 2019

I was assured that Bernie would annihilate Biden with righteous rage, not have classic Matthau/Lemmon chemistry with him. — Malarksist Revolutionary (@agraybee) December 20, 2019

Biden engaging with Sanders on M4A at length for the first time, ending the period where he was the nice harmless guy who you could praise for "honesty" en route to hitting Warren — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 20, 2019

It's probably the right move, no one cares about it, and this is backed up by polling. https://t.co/7wqCGuG7t7 — Malarksist Revolutionary (@agraybee) December 20, 2019



Klobuchar is smart, experienced, would mop the floor with Trump, isn't falling for the impossible promises sweepstakes, and locks up Minnesota and probably Wisconsin. And at 59 she's not going to start having flashbacks to the 2nd battle of the Marne like Joe and Bernie. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) December 20, 2019

Klobuchar literally did exactly what I said she should do before the debate, so any time a candidate does that I'm going to count that as a strong evening. https://t.co/uoosWFlauF pic.twitter.com/LXpG9WlneG — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 20, 2019

Klobuchar has a good point about Pete's ability to win statewide: "you tried and you lost by 20 points" #DemDebate — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) December 20, 2019

This Klobuchar vs. Pete fight has been a long time coming. It’s been an open secret among Dems in and around the Senate that Buttigieg grates on/triggers Klobuchar in a major way. #DemDebate — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 20, 2019

oh and before we get too far from it, klobuchar’s answer on voting rights was great — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 20, 2019



Midwestern cred on display:

"No I will not be voting for this agreement although it makes some modest improvements," Bernie Sanders says of USMCA. Klobuchar says she's voting for it because Sherrod Brown supports it. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 20, 2019

(Pt. II to come – FYWP acting up)