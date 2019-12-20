Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Early Reviews of Last Night's Debate

Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Early Reviews of Last Night’s Debate

by | 15 Comments

Didn’t watch the live performance myself, but concensus on the web seems to be that Amy Klobuchar had an unexpectedly good debate, possibly cinching her position as Joe Biden’s VP the ‘moderate / centrist’ candidate. Biden, however, was perceived as having the *best* debate, because for once he didn’t lose focus in the second half (and also, former Trump spokesliar Sarah Huckabee Sanders decided to mock his speech impediment, a choice she had to retract very quickly).

The Washington Post has an exhaustive recap, the Guardian a more succinct wrap-up.

My favorite line of the night:


(It has been pointed out that Hillary used this joke first. I don’t think she’d mind Warren recycling it.)

Sorted by candidates, not timelines:


======


Midwestern cred on display:

(Pt. II to come – FYWP acting up)

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Eddie Murphy returns to SNL this weekend for the first time since 1984.

      I’m sure Alec Baldwin will be there too.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Wilmer opposing the AFL-CIO and the United Steel Workers on USMCA tells you everything you need to know.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Brie Larson is trending worldwide on Twitter after stunning fans with her revealing dress on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

      With Jimmy Kimmel out hosting the “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family & Good Times” special, Larson was brought on as a guest host for the popular nightly talk show. Rocking a low-cut dress, Larson left fans amazing and she quickly became a worldwide trend on Twitter.

      Well, the french cuffed gown was spectacular (photo)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: No one tweeted about Bernie refusing to answer the race question?

      I got some tweets related to that, which will appear under ‘Reheated Open Thread: Last Night’s Debate – Pt. II’ if FYWP ever lets me schedule/post it!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      This is, I believe, the fourth debate in a row where @BernieSanders
      has attacked him for voting for the War in Iraq.

      There’s no need to punch down, but it would be nice if someone mentioned Wilmer’s votes/support for wars in Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Droooooooooooooooonez, assassinations, Israeli’s bombing of Gaza and a neo-con plan to kill Saddam Hussein and install Ahmed Chalabi (link) Feet of clay.

       

      eta:  how could I forget — his vote to keep GITMO open (link)

      Reply

