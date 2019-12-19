Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today In Domestic Terrorism

Today In Domestic Terrorism

42 Comments

Look- not all Republicans are terrorist supporting white supremacists, but if you are a terrorist supporting white supremacist, you’re gonna be a Republican:

State Rep. Matt Shea planned and participated in domestic terrorism against the United States before and during the armed takeover at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, an investigation commissioned by the Washington state House found.

The 108-page report found that beginning in November 2015, Shea, working with militia leader Ammon Bundy, helped “in the planning and preparation” of the Malheur takeover, a six-week conflict in which dozens of armed protesters occupied the refuge in rural Eastern Oregon. The standoff ended after one protester was shot and killed and dozens were arrested.

“Representative Shea, as a leader in the Patriot Movement, planned, engaged in and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States Government in three states outside the state of Washington over a three-year period,” according to the report released Thursday. “In one conflict Representative Shea led covert strategic pre-planning in advance of the conflict.”

Immediately after the report was released, Rep. J.T. Wilcox, the Republican minority leader of the House, said Shea “has been suspended from any role in the House Republican Caucus.”

“He should resign,” Wilcox wrote on Twitter. “He cannot use House Republican staff, he cannot meet with the caucus, his office will be moved.”

Dear GOP- the call is coming from inside the house.

    42Comments

    2. 2.

      Mary G

      Now the conservative guy on the debate panel is shit-stirring by bringing up Obama’s comments about women should be in charge and old men not getting out of the way are the cause of all our problems. Bernie and Biden both smack it aside. Biden says “he wasn’t talking about me.”

      Then he asks Biden about being the oldest, Biden brings up Winston Churchill, the guy said American in a gotcha way, and Joe goes “I was joking [ed. – implied you moron]. Big laughs. Says Politico reporters don’t have a sense of humor.

      Goes to Warren – you’d also be the oldest president ever inaugurated, what’s your answer? “I’d be the youngest woman president ever elected!”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Leto

      “Representative Shea, as a leader in the Patriot Movement, planned, engaged in and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States Government in three states outside the state of Washington over a three-year period,” according to the report released Thursday. “In one conflict Representative Shea led covert strategic pre-planning in advance of the conflict.”

      Treason; this is called treason.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      We desperately need a press full of people who are willing to say outright that the Republican Party has given up on democracy and thrown its lot in with fascism and terrorism. They don’t want to say that, because it’s uncivil. They don’t want to say that because they hang out with, and are friends of, the people they should be writing about forthrightly and bluntly. But they need to say it.

      We’ve made some headway. The press has learned to call Donald Tяump what he is; but they’re still committed to believing that Tяump is some kind of aberration, a freak, something that nobody could have foreseen, and there was no way to stave off.

      But as I’ve said many times, this was inevitable. Not this specific this, but some this like this. Under the right circumstances, they could have nominated Roy Moore or David Duke or somebody like David Koresh or Timothy McVeigh. The Republicans have been building toward somebody like Tяump for 25 years. It shouldn’t shock us that they got there.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      He’s a Washington state representative from Spokane Valley.  Washington is mostly-blue west of the Cascades, and mostly-red east of the Cascades.  And some places are redder than others. The city of Spokane is itself (relatively) liberal, but Spokane County is pretty right-leaning, and Spokane Valley very much so.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I grew up in the conservative shithole known as Spokane. We got the fuck outta there in the early 90’s and my wife and I only go back to visit family. As much as we love to see them we’re always happy to be leaving that place. Wallowing in ignorance and constantly whining about the western part of the state is all they know.

       

      Tom Foley would disavow the place now.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kay

      @CaseyL

      I listened to a podcast about him. It was about the Patriot Movement but he was central in it. The reporter couldn’t figure out why Shea was going to these far-flung Patriot events because they are outside his district. I figured he was raising money off them- a bunch of small donations from all over-he’s like a celebrity at their events.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      Maybe this Wilcox person has been living in a cave for the past 4 years?  Not quibbling with what he wants to do, but with the disconnect between this and everything else the R party is doing.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      The party should set aside a day for professional development on how to vet members.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kent

      @burnspbesq: Spokane is a city of 200,000 and is reasonably liberal.  There are older neighborhoods that would remind you of Portland.  Spokane the city is sitting in Spokane County which is 500,000 so 3/5 of the area is suburban and exurban sprawl. That’s where the most of the right wing wackos live.  Shea comes from the reddest part of suburban Spokane.   The metro area also borders Northern Idaho which is the heartland of the right nationalist movement and adds in another 100,000 or so in the general area.In the past 50 years most of the population growth in the Spokane area has been in the sprawling suburbs not the central city.  So it has become more suburban rather than less.

      For some reason, Spokane has been unable to gain much economic traction in the past several decades.  It actually more resembles an older midwest city than a west coast city.  Other cities in the region like Boise have been exploding with growth.  I’m not exactly sure why Spokane is lagging behind.  It’s got the biggest medical centers between Seattle and Minneapolis.  The scenery is nicer than Boise.  It’s got a variety of colleges and universities.  But it’s just very stagnant.  And also super white.  Might be the least diverse metro area over 500,000 in the entire country.  Or close to it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      oldster

      Wow– I am impressed that Wilcox is talking about real consequences for this. I hope that he can make them stick. I worry that instead, Wilcox will come out tomorrow and say that his comments were misunderstood, and in fact Shea is a True American Patriot.

      That Malheur debacle made me sick at the time, and even more in retrospect, after I realized it was a leading indicator of our country’s dysfunction. Here were a group of people committing treason and armed insurrection, who would have been shot down in the streets if they were brown or black, but were instead made into heroes and acquitted of all charges.

      They were never heroes. They were unAmerican scum, worse than foreign terrorists because they have had every advantage and ought to know better.

      But they were nursed on Reaganite ressentiment and white supremacy — the bastard spawn of James Watt and Anne Gorsuch. Filthy traitors.

      Let’s hope this guy really gets the boot. Washington State deserves so much better.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      opiejeanne

      @WaterGirl:  The disconnect between what Shea has been up to locally, too. Since 2016 we’ve been calling on Wilcox to do more than censure him.

      nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/04/washington-democrats-call-for-ouster-of-matt-shea.html

      “….Shea’s most recent public-relations crisis unfolded on Saturday. The Guardian’s Jason Wilson published texts sent by Shea and two other men, whom Wilson identified as far-right radio host Jack Robertson and Anthony Bosworth, who helped occupy the Malheur wildlife refuge in 2016. In the texts, which date from 2017, Shea appears to offer material assistance to Robertson and Bosworth, who believed a left-wing uprising was imminent and proposed a violent response. “Ok. What BG checks need to be done. Give me the list,” he wrote. Robertson and Bosworth offered more threatening contributions. “Fist full of hair, and face slam, to a Jersey barrier. Treat em like communist revolutionaries. Then shave her bald with a K-Bar USMC field knife,” Robertson wrote. Robertson told the Guardian that his comments were “tongue-in-cheek.”

      Though Shea did not make threats in the chats, his participation, and his apparent offer to run background checks on local left-wing activists, swiftly earned him a round of political condemnation. The state Democratic Party has called on the GOP to boot Shea from its ranks. But in a statement, Republican House Minority Leader JT Wilcox stopped short of calling for Shea’s resignation or even for his censure.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kent

      The WA GOP has nothing to lose by purging Shea.  His district is ruby red.  It might actually help them rebrand

      Honestly I kind of hope they keep him around.  He helps clarify what they are all about.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      danielx

      Cue death threats against J.T. Wilcox in 3…2…1…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      So I bought Nancy Pelosi’s mace pin for SuzMom.

      I think I shared with y’all about how, last year, SuzFam went to a music festival at Glen Helen Amphitheater near San Bernardino with some friends. Anyway, we stayed two nights at a Hampton Inn off the I-10. The first day at breakfast, we sat down in the dining room for breakfast, and about ten minutes later, a group of Hammerskins sat down at the table next to us. Apparently there was some convention or gathering. I was horrified. We reported it to the hotel staff, but they didn’t do anything, even though they were all dressed in their full gear. UGHHHHH.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Sloegin

      Spokanistan ex-pat as well. It’s a lovely place full of some really unpleasant people. It’s generally known as a ‘nice place to raise kids’ but has no economy to speak of other than retail. Shea has been a known problem for nearly a decade, but got re-elected in 2016 despite the local paper (Spokesman Review) dishing dirt on him – which is mind-blowing in its own right, as the SR has been a fascist rag in all my memory growing up there.
      Dems in Olympia have been trying for years to get Shea expelled, or short of that, trying to get the Rs to remove him from their caucus, but no dice. The minority GOP leader has suspended Shea this evening, but he ( JT Wilcox) was on Shea’s radio show (called Battlefront) not too long ago praising him.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kent

      @Odie Hugh Manatee:

      What makes you think people go to Gonzaga because it is Jesuit?  Have you been to Gonzaga?  It’s basically trying to become the west coast version of Notre Dame but it’s a long way away from that yet.  Today it’s where a lot of Seattle and Portland suburban helicopter parents send their kiddos because UW and UO are way too liberal and they can’t get their kiddos into Stanford or USC.  It’s like the whitest place you have ever seen outside BYU:  youtube.com/watch?v=Jnei6VODrGI

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      @Gin & Tonic: Hammerskins are neo-Nazis. They dress just like you’d expect…. “Nazi Punks Fuck Off” was written about people like that.

      I am always amazed, whenever I cross paths with actual white supremacists, how totally un-supreme in every way they are. Completely unattractive and unintelligent. They have no qualities that would seem to be appealing.

      Which, of course, supports my thesis that Trumpy people support him because they are sad that “liberals” are doing better than them at life and supporting Trump is the only way they know how to protest.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      West of the Rockies

      So Meadows says he won’t seek reelection and this clown gets his dinky stuck in his zipper…  There’s a couple more seats in play.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ruckus

      @Kent:

      USC is far from the whitest place on earth. I go by there a few times a month and my sister taught there over a decade ago. I’ve met  a number of her students and they were all shades of humanity.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kent

      @Ruckus: I never said USC was white.  I said BYU was white.   What USC has become is the big name prestige reach school for west coast and Pacific Northwest kids from affluent families who know that Stanford is mostly beyond reach as it has become harder than Harvard.  My daughter is a HS junior and she has affluent friends here in suburban Portland so I end up having the college conversation with their various parents from time to time.  You’d be surprised at how much USC pops up as the dream school for upscale Portland suburbanites.  They all want their kiddos to go to USC and study business or pre-med.  Gonzaga and places like Occidental, University of Puget Sound, Lewis & Clark, etc. are safety schools for that set and the default for wealthy parents who’s kids are less than stellar.  My point was that pretty much no one (or very few) go to Gonzaga specifically because it is Jesuit.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      kindness

      I’m shocked! Shocked I say to see that terrorism is going on here at Rick’s Republican Fun House. Close the place!
      -Here are your bullets sir.
      Oh why thank you.

      Reply

