Stephanie Grisham, asked on ABC about the president’s comments last night suggesting the late Rep. John Dingell was in hell, said Trump is a “counter-puncher” who is “under attack.”https://t.co/xcPXBnn9dk — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) December 19, 2019

Because Dingell earned everything Trump wants — especially the love and praise of those around him.

John Dingell followed his father into Congress, taking John Sr.’s seat via special election in 1955. The (longest-serving) Dean of the House spent the following 59 years fighting for democratic (and Democratic) causes:

… During his time in Congress in addition to protecting the automobile industry important to his district, Dingell was instrumental in passage of the Medicare Act, the Water Quality Act of 1965, Clean Water Act of 1972, the Endangered Species Act of 1973, the Clean Air Act of 1990, and the Affordable Care Act, among others. He was most proud of his work on the Civil Rights Act of 1964… Dingell was generally classified as a moderately liberal member of the Democratic Party and throughout his career he was a leading Congressional supporter of organized labor, social welfare measures and traditional progressive policies. At the beginning of every Congress, Dingell introduced a bill providing for a national health insurance system, the same bill that his father proposed while he was in Congress…

And he was always popular with his voters (even though he made fun of the ‘war on Xmas‘ on the floor of the House):

… He won a full term in 1956 and was reelected 29 times, including runs in 1988 and 2006 with no Republican opponent. Dingell received less than 62% of the vote on only two occasions… Dingell always won re-election by double-digit margins, although the increasing conservatism of the white suburbs of Detroit since the 1970s led to several serious Republican challenges in the 1990s…



When Dingell finally gave up his seat, he was replaced by his (27 years younger) wife, “the first non-widowed woman to immediately succeed her husband in Congress.”

Here’s her interview, for the receipts: https://t.co/SorrrkfzwV — Digital Lizzy (@lizzyemcee) December 19, 2019

And despite his years, Dingell “earned over 250,000 [Twitter] followers for his witty and sarcastic posts attacking Republicans, particularly Donald Trump. He earned the nickname “the Dean of Twitter”…”