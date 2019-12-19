Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Why Does Trump (Still) Hate John Dingell?

Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Why Does Trump (Still) Hate John Dingell?

by | 108 Comments

Because Dingell earned everything Trump wants — especially the love and praise of those around him.

John Dingell followed his father into Congress, taking John Sr.’s seat via special election in 1955. The (longest-serving) Dean of the House spent the following 59 years fighting for democratic (and Democratic) causes:

During his time in Congress in addition to protecting the automobile industry important to his district, Dingell was instrumental in passage of the Medicare Act, the Water Quality Act of 1965, Clean Water Act of 1972, the Endangered Species Act of 1973, the Clean Air Act of 1990, and the Affordable Care Act, among others. He was most proud of his work on the Civil Rights Act of 1964…

Dingell was generally classified as a moderately liberal member of the Democratic Party and throughout his career he was a leading Congressional supporter of organized labor, social welfare measures and traditional progressive policies. At the beginning of every Congress, Dingell introduced a bill providing for a national health insurance system, the same bill that his father proposed while he was in Congress…

And he was always popular with his voters (even though he made fun of the ‘war on Xmas‘ on the floor of the House):

He won a full term in 1956 and was reelected 29 times, including runs in 1988 and 2006 with no Republican opponent. Dingell received less than 62% of the vote on only two occasions… Dingell always won re-election by double-digit margins, although the increasing conservatism of the white suburbs of Detroit since the 1970s led to several serious Republican challenges in the 1990s…


When Dingell finally gave up his seat, he was replaced by his (27 years younger) wife, the first non-widowed woman to immediately succeed her husband in Congress.”

And despite his years, Dingell earned over 250,000 [Twitter] followers for his witty and sarcastic posts attacking Republicans, particularly Donald Trump. He earned the nickname “the Dean of Twitter”…”

    108Comments

    5. 5.

      MJS

      Trump is such an absolute shit-weasel. And I love the “he’s a counter-puncher” nonsense. I first heard that excuse for his behavior from the 3rd Mrs. Trump, who probably meant it literally.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Love you, Anne Laurie, but “Democrate”?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @MJS:

      And I love the “he’s a counter-puncher” nonsense

      That’s had me baffled all day. The implication is that either Debbie Dingell or zombie John Dingell punched first, but I’m not aware of any such thing. Seems completely gratuitous to me.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      topclimber

      @SiubhanDuinne:  He counter punched against her impeachment vote. His fists of fury have 200+ Dems to go.

      It’s OK to counter punch. It’s the hitting below the belt that is repulsive, yet so very much Trump’s go to move.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @debbie

      Oh yes, I remember the “counterpunching” thing from Kellyanne, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Melania. They were all delusional.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      coin operated

      OT:  Don’t have ability to link the tweet here at work, but Christianity Today just called for Trump to be removed from office.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Amir Khalid

      @dmsilev:

      I imagine Melania would be too busy celebrating to greet The Donald’s mourners, of whom there would not be many — a minute’s work to greet, at most.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SFAW

      Although I don’t miss Jethrene, Grisham has certainly surpassed her for overall vileness.

       

      And as far as being a “counter puncher”: if that candy-ass mofo had insulted Mrs. Dingell while John was still alive, and healthy, I’m pretty sure his 90-year-old self would pummel the crap out of the Crybaby-in-Chief. Literally, as Steve in the WTFKW would say.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Roger Moore

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      The implication is that either Debbie Dingell or zombie John Dingell punched first, but I’m not aware of any such thing.

      Debbie Dingell is eternally in Trump’s debt because he was minimally decent after John’s death.  Voting to impeach was thus a terrible attack on her benefactor, and he has every right to counter attack.  At least that’s how I understand the argument.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Amir Khalid

      @topclimber:

      I don’t remember Bill Clinton “counterpunching” against the House majority that voted to impeach him. But then again, I don’t remember Bill ever being anywhere near that petty.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      @Amir Khalid:

      I imagine Melania would be too busy celebrating to greet The Donald’s mourners, of whom there would not be many — a minute’s work to greet, at most.

      The line of people waiting to defile his grave, OTOH, would be substantial.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      SFAW

      @Karen:

      Who will be lambasted since all Christians worship Trump.

      The Googly tells me that Christianity Today was founded by Billy Graham. One hopes that Franklin Shitweasel Graham blows a gasket from this.

       

      However, the editorial (or whatever it is) writer(s) also felt compelled to “both sides” it:

      Let’s grant this to the president: The Democrats have had it out for him from day one, and therefore nearly everything they do is under a cloud of partisan suspicion. This has led many to suspect not only motives but facts in these recent impeachment hearings. And, no, Mr. Trump did not have a serious opportunity to offer his side of the story in the House hearings on impeachment.

      Except for the myriad lies, CT makes some interesting points in that paragraph. Well, not really. 

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mike in NC

      Even the weasel Chris Cillizza thought this was a new low from Fat Bastard, bragging (and lying, of course) about how he helped Dingell’s widow.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      danielx

      He is only going to get more deranged from here. Hard to imagine how he could become even more of a prick with ears, but….

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jeffro

       

      @mrmoshpotato: John Dingell is living rent free in Dump’s head punching his pea brain.

      Along with John McCain, Elijah Cummings, his terror of being found out, the extremely long list of Obama’s actual accomplishments & virtues, and Fred trumpov’s many tirades.

      No wonder he rambles…he’s always arguing with a half dozen other people

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @SFAW:

      You can tell – hoo boy, can you tell – that Christianity Today REALLY REALLY did not want to side with Democrats against Republicans on anything.  They held Bill Clinton to a ludicrous standard, and went ‘one more chance’ for years with Trump doing much worse.  They lowered the bar to the ground for him, and he could not clear it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Elizabelle

      @dmsilev

      Can anyone imagine Melania standing in the rain greeting people at Trump’s funeral for 6 minutes, let alone 6 hours?

      It’s her fantasy. Remember, Melania dressed as widow to be when the Trump family met the Pope, who was none too taken with The Donald. As one meme put it, dress for the job you want!

      Gizmodo with some Trumps as horror figures. (And this was 2 years ago.)

      Reply
    53. 53.

      danielx

      @Baud:

      Am tolerably certain Vlad would offer a space – after all, Trump has done more to advance Russian foreign policy goals than, well, anyone.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      SFAW

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      The hate Republicans feel for Obama is nothing compared to this.

      Of course, the RWMFs hate(d) Obama because of who he was/is — an intelligent black man — before he did anything, and then mis-characterized almost everything he did, in order to make his actions fit into their sick, deranged narratives.

      The Traitor-in-Chief, on the other hand, is hated because of what he has done. That he is a disgusting, vile shitweasel merely incites disgust, not hate.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      The Dangerman

      Why Does Trump (Still) Hate John Dingell?

      Because Trump hates every single person that doesn’t help him in his life’s only goals (make more money, spend more time with Ivanka).

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Captain C

      @dmsilev:  She’ll be at the estate lawyer’s office, wondering why there’s no money left for her to inherit.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      lamh36

      speaking of “proud to be a Democrat”…I never get tired of PBO with babies…LOL

      @itsanicholle
      President Obama gracefully walked up and asked to hold my niece Riley. He was golfing in Hawaii. My niece is the GOAT period. #Hawaii #obama #President #MichelleObama
      twitter.com/itsanicholle/status/1207654248990887937

      Oh and apparently PBO was golfing in Hawaii while Chump was being impeached (and I gotta say, looking healthy and happy as usual)

      @nypost
      Obama golfed in Hawaii as Trump was being impeached trib.al/27lhElL
      twitter.com/psddluva4evah/status/1207750111973040128

      Of course the haters are hating in response to the NYPost tweet…lol. They BIG MAD… Seethe haters…Seethe!

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Yarrow

      @dmsilev

      Can anyone imagine Melania standing in the rain greeting people at Trump’s funeral for 6 minutes, let alone 6 hours?

      Yes, because it’s probably in her contract that she has to publicly grieve no matter the weather. Also, she’ll want the visuals of the grieving widow to be on the cover of every paper so she’ll do it for that. And if it’s in the rain it ups the sympathy factor.

      I’d say she’d do 15 minutes. It’s just long enough that she’ll get max sympathy but not so long it would actually mean anything.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      lamh36

      @BradMossEsq 1h1 hour ago

      More

      Bradley P. Moss Retweeted Kaitlan Collins

      Here he goes, blowing up McConnell’s nicely crafted plans. Just as Pelosi expected.
      twitter.com/BradMossEsq/status/1207805876658155520

      @kaitlancollins
      Follow Follow @kaitlancollins
      More
      Sen. Graham tells @BretBaier that President Trump is “mad as hell” tonight over the possible impeachment trial delay. “I just met with the president, and he is demanding his day in court.”

      5:13 PM – 19 Dec 2019

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jeffro

      @dmsilev: the rain of recycled Bud Light I’m going to let loose on the Mango Menace’s final resting place might just go past the six-minute mark.

      I think that counts as dedication!  Take that Melania!

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Jeffro

      @lamh36: “AGREE TO WHATEVER THEY WANT, I WANT MY ‘PERFECT’ AQUITTAL TOMORROW, YOU HEAR ME McCONNELL?”

      lol

      Nancy Smash is now Nancy Chess Prodigy.  Gives ‘Deep Blue’ a whole new meaning

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Jeffro

      @Yarrow: Nickel bet that she gets smashed at the post-funeral ‘reception’ and does her Inauguration “smiling to trumpov’s face/frowny face as soon as he turns his back” routine to uproarious applause.

      She’s a bad person but I’d give her a little slack for that.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Anybody else planning to watch the Dem debate tonight? I admit I’m something of a sucker for debates (either party), Congressional hearings, town halls, and election coverage (even primaries and run-offs). But I know a lot of people who feel they can’t subject themselves, for whatever reasons. Anyhow, I’m settling in for the evening. You?

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Jeffro

      @Yarrow: Easy book deal and speaking tour…this is America after all/unfortunately.

      She could easily go on the wing nut welfare circuit, sit in occasionally for Meghan McCain on The View, be Jeannie Pirro’s straight man (woman), etc.  A whole pathetic world of possibilities awaits, Melania!

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Bill Arnold

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Trump is hated like no president I can remember.

      I have heard more people say (verbally) out loud that they wanted D.J. Trump dead than every other political figure, foreign or domestic, since oh 1980 or so, combined. Greater than 50% of them women, FWIW. Some of them otherwise pacifists.
      (I’ve had to suppress such sentiments personally since spring 2017. He makes it take constant discipline, sigh.)

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      when is Moscow Mitchell gonna learn you can’t get an adderal-addled nutcase to stick to a script?

      Donald J. Trump @ realDonaldTrump
      So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial. Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial!

      Reply
    86. 86.

      MomSense

      @trollhattan:

      It doesn’t matter if he’s briefed or not.  His frontal lobe is impaired.  My hunch is that he has dementia.  Hard to say what stage he is in because we have so little exposure to him.  From the reporting we have from staff, his cognition, executive function, and memory are significantly impaired.

      Probably some effects of vascular disease in the mix, too.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      lamh36

      @SiubhanDuinne: just gonna cut and paste my FB answer here.  I know it’s lazy but…shrug.  :-D

       

      Not watching the debate tonight.  I’ve actually resolved most of my anger, but I still had some residuals, that wont’ allow me to fairly view this debate…so nah…I’m watching Cartoon network…LOL

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Keith P

      @Bill Arnold
      It’s my sincere hope that he either drops dead of a stroke on live TV, like that baseball umpire several years back, or he drops dead on the toilet taking a shit, and some WH cleaning lady leaks a photo of him on the floor with is pants around his ankles and shit stains down his legs.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      zhena gogolia

      @Jeffro:

      Now that Harris is out I have no interest. Inspector Morse for us this evening. After I make my husband watch Schiff’s speeches from yesterday.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Yarrow

      @Jeffro:  Maybe. There’s no there there with her. I mean, sure, she can “write” a book and it could even be a “bestseller” if the wingnut orgs buy enough of it. But after Trump dies there’s going to be a feeding frenzy for the party, his money, whatever is left of the business.

      His kids will all think they’re his heir apparent–at least Jr and Ivanka will. Melania will probably want to position Barron to get some of that action. It’s going to be ugly and who knows how it’s going to play out or whether any of the Trumps will be in favor or not.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Bill Arnold

      @Ladyraxterinok:

      Begin to wonder if they mean Trump in his rages literally punches holes in nearest available counters.

      Unlikely. The closeups of DJT “fists” that I’ve looked at suggest that he would not succeed, and probably would not be able to hold a sharpie for a few months.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Jeffro

      @zhena gogolia: Schiff’s and I hear that Steny Hoyer’s was good…have to go look that one up, too.

      Inspirational stuff from these Dems.  Fighting spirit.  It’s great to see it and I hope they and we keep it up all the way. =)

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Mary G

      I’m going to try, but if they get in a food fight about M4A, I’ll probably switch to streaming The Expanse on Amazon Prime.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      NotMax

      Wonder if Dolt 45 noticed that the trees in Michigan “are the right height?”

      //

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Yarrow

      @Jeffro:  I’m done with the debates too. Forgot it was on. Bring me a half reasonable nominee and beat up on Trump over and over again. All I care about at this point as far as the presidential race goes.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Jeffro

      @Yarrow:

      …after Trump dies there’s going to be a feeding frenzy for the party, his money, whatever is left of the business.  His kids will all think they’re his heir apparent–at least Jr and Ivanka will. Melania will probably want to position Barron to get some of that action. It’s going to be ugly and who knows how it’s going to play out or whether any of the Trumps will be in favor or not.

       

      Decent chance that once it’s all out there – the rampant money laundering and tax fraud, his fake billionaire status, all of his direction-taking from Putin, his life-long sexual predation – the GOP will do the easy thing and revile him & the whole clan just like the rest of us.

      They’ll be pretending, but I’ll take it and never say a word…if and only if they join the Dems in retroactively declaring that his 2016 ‘win’ was invalid as the result of hostile enemy action and make Hillz our 45th president, even if it is well after the fact and only for the history books.

      (sorry Hillz, it’s the best we can do at this point!)

      Also, Santa, I really want a pony this year…

      Reply

