Only one of the seventeen Democrats we are raising money for was enough of a wanker not to vote “yes’ on both impeachment counts (Jared Golden). Let’s raise money for the other sixteen heroes and heroines.
- 1.
If my congressman, Jared Golden, votes for only one article of impeachment, I will work with all my might to see him defeated next year.
5:45 PM · Dec 17, 2019
- 2.
Why is my congressman, Conor Lamb, not on this list? He’s pretty endangered as there are a lot of Trumpster wankers here in the district. He’s not in a safe seat at all. He never seems to get any love here. He would be a great replacement for that asshole Golden.
ETA: To be honest, I was going to contribute to this again (I have already), but not going to again until you add Lamb.
- 3.
We weren’t raising money for Tulsi?
- 4.
The Maine 2nd is the most conservative district in the state from what I understand. The fact that Golden won was a long shot. I have zero issue with a primary but I also have no problem with him doing what he said he was going to do.
- 5.
Q: "What does it feel like to be the third president in U.S. history to be impeached?"President Trump: "I don't feel like I'm being impeached because it's a hoax. It's a setup. It's a horrible thing they did." pic.twitter.com/P3LYqJjPFb— CSPAN (@cspan) December 19, 2019
- 6.
I don’t think she’s running again, is she?
- 7.
@Dorothy A. Winsor: She’s not. Hopefully a real Dem gets her seat.
- 8.
some people are willfully misunderstanding what Pelosi is doing here. She never said she wasn’t going to send articles over. She’s just not rushing. Senators have publicly committed to a coverup trial and she’s trying to extend the time when that is the topic of discussion— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 19, 2019
- 9.
#JohnDingell didn’t grab women by the pussyOr lie re bone-spurs; he fought in WWIIOr pay hush money to strippersOr have convicted minionsOr suggest death penalty for 5 innocent menOr put kids in cagesOr steal from a charityOr get IMPEACHEDHe’s not the one going to hell. t.co/YGZWAdQcJ3— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 19, 2019
- 10.
Golden only got his seat because Maine implemented ranked choice voting–Poliquin beat him in the first round. Kick him to the curb if you like, but that’s likely one less hand raised for Speaker Pelosi next term.
- 11.
@dr. bloor: Right, and I don’t know exactly what the lay of the land is now, but it seems like he owes his seat to the committed progressives in Maine who change the rules to give candidates like Golden a fighting chance.
- 12.
@Patricia Kayden: And this is all to the media. They only report on her press conferences if they find something contentious to discuss. She holds the press accountable & tells them facts and truths. They prefer the b.s. of trump because they think it is funny – but as Speaker Pelosi says, being cruel is not amusing.
- 13.
Done.
- 14.
According to my local paper, Mary Taylor, Kasich’s lieutenant governor, is planning to run against Tim Ryan. She is a real Trump enthusiast. She hates the Affordable Care Act although her own children have preexisting conditions (opioid addiction). This should be interesting.
- 15.
If my congressman, Jared Golden, votes for only one article of impeachment, I will work with all my might to see him defeated next year.
So is Stephen King going to underwrite someone primarying Jared? Because the other alternative is to work for Jared’s R opponent. My bet would be that if Jared loses a primary, the R is going to win the seat in a shoo-in.
In that regard, @dr. bloor: seems right on to me.
The Maine 2nd is the most conservative district in the state from what I understand.
Most conservative out of all two of them. But yes, it’s conservative.
- 16.
Yeah, it sucks to have to support half-hearted Democrats like Jared Golden, but a Republican would have voted for zero articles of impeachment.
If Jared Golden is as bad in the House as Manchin is in the Senate…then we still need him in the House, unless and until we can put a better Democrat in his place.
Anybody familiar with that district, who can tell us the odds of successfully primarying him *and* having the successor win the general?
Anyhow, my point is: lousy Dems are better than the best Republicans.
- 17.
I wonder if Trump’s disgusting attack on John Dingell is the thing that gets otherwise uninvolved people to realize just how vicious and cruel he is.
Today is my birthday and I have to say I’m enjoying my impeachment gift.
- 18.
@Barbara: Well, that’s one way to look at it. The other way is to note that Poloquin beat Emily Ann Cain by almost ten points in 2016, and ME-2 delivered it’s electoral vote to Trump that year. I’m not sure how much more “Democratic” they’re likely to get than Golden.
- 19.
@FelonyGovt: It’s my wife’s birthday too. I got her a new iPhone and MacBook Air in the last month so she’s having to do with a couple of dozen roses. I’m sick as a dog and she claims she doesn’t want to do anything so it may be Chinee!
- 20.
Here’s the Wikipedia page with a map of Maine’s Congressional districts.
And here’s a great map showing state legislators for every state.
ME-2 is red, period. We were lucky to get Golden and though I’m no expert, and I’m somewhat disappointed in him, I don’t think running another D would work out well. (I’m not in ME-2, btw. But so close that it’s tempting to just move over the line. ;-)
- 21.
@Yutsano: Yeah, you’re right — it’s mixed a bag, bc Golden (with a lot of help but also his background) managed to defeat nightmare stealth weasel Poliquin with all his stealth money. Btw there are only 2 districts in ME, and #2 has gone Democratic off and on over the years. I’m not very knowledgeable so this isn’t the whole picture, but among other influences (anti-union efforts to blame Dems for not supporting workers; paper mills closing), the NRA has worked hard to control northern ME. Also the rise of weird churches.
Golden started out in politics working for Susan Collins.
- 22.
@FelonyGovt: Happy Birthday!
- 23.
@Ryan: “present”
- 24.
Does anybody else think it’s a little squicky that Ringo still does “You’re sixteen, you’re beautiful ,and you’re mine” in his show?
I mean, I love the guy, but dude…………….optics!
- 25.
FYI, tonight’s debate will be livestreaming on YouTube, here as well on your local PBS station.
Also (OT), repeating from downstairs.
Thousands of Ring owners had personal info exposed in data leak, report says
- 26.
With a smidgen of judicious slurring, he could make it sound like “you’re sixty.”
:)
- 27.
I just signed up for Britbox, so we’ll be descending into the Morse universe (taking a break from Perry Mason).
- 28.
Barbara Bach is still quite beautiful.
- 29.
Thanks for your “Yay!” this morning.
- 30.
An American president must be able to choose between right and wrong, good and evil, fascism and freedom. Taking a stand is the job. Trump is being impeached because he doesn't understand that. @TulsiGabbard's refusal to take a stand isn't courage, it's a moral failure. t.co/UwYXjbEOO1— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) December 19, 2019
- 31.
@JanieM: King could run himself.
- 32.
@JanieM: “Is Stephen King going to underwrite someone primarying Jared?” Hard to say what Dem he had in mind to back when he said that; I’m pretty sure he gave all kinds of support to Golden in defeating Polliquin, so maybe it was a pissed-off push to get Golden to change his mind ? (You probably know) he’s really involved with the state Dem party. He used to host house parties for the 2nd district delegates from the small town caucuses, etc. My partner went to a few of them when he was a delegate (said he spent the time looking through the collection in King’s movie library).
- 33.
@zhena gogolia: We just finished watching the Foyle’s War series on Masterpiece Mystery. Liked it even better than Morse.
- 34.
@NotMax: Ah c’mon Ringo isn’t THAT out of it.
I don’t think anyway.
- 35.
With all due respect I don’t think conservatives are going to be thrilled when they go to the polls next November. The stink of Trump is going to be overwhelming and if the ACA gets bonked before then as it looks like it might, a good Democrat might just win. Susan Collins won’t. Thank the FSM for that.
- 36.
OT BTW if you guys are interested in the protests that happened all over India against the Citizenship Amendment Bill you can checkout my Twitter account.
Mumbai alone had 150,000 protesting at the August Kranti Maidan. Where the historic call to Quit India was given in 1942.
- 37.
@Aleta: ME-2, as you mentioned, did elect Democrats to the House before 2014, usually by wide margins. Democrats took it from Republicans in 1994 of all years. Also, it voted democratic for president every election between 92 through 2012. In 1992, Bush actually came in third there
- 38.
@John Revolta: I can top that with these lyrics from Hair:
Oh, once upon a lookin’-for-Donna-time,
There was a sixteen-year-old virgin;
Oh, Donna, oh, oh, Donna, oh, oh, oh,
Lookin’ for my Donna.
- 39.
@NotMax: That would be funny!
Sadly, I suspect that would squick out more people than the other way though.
- 40.
@NotMax: But even then, she’s still too young for him.
- 41.
@dr. bloor: In the years before 2016, the 2nd district electoral vote went to Clinton twice, then Gore, then Kerry I believe, and then to Obama twice. Its representative to the House was a Dem in those years.
- 42.
I’d almost bet she’ll pull a reverse move and run again. She’s that kind of gal. //
- 43.
@Aleta: It will be interesting to see what King does, I guess.
Jared Golden has made me uneasy from the start, so I get the frustration for sure. But I’m not optimistic about replacing him with another D.
As to the fact that he started out working for Susan C. — Having known at least one other person his age (roughly) who worked for her local office, who is far left of Golden, I’m not sure it means much. But I do think that all along he has had this annoying “oh look at how independent and [dare I say] mavericky I am” that is a depressing echo of her.
The video on his campaign website showed him running in a t-shirt that said, “Pain is weakness leaving the body.” Now, maybe he’s not stupid enough to believe that, and was just trying to appeal to what he thought ME-2 would like, but as the close relative of someone with chronic pain issues that are ruining his life, I was appalled. I wrote and told Jared so, along with a hefty donation to his campaign.”
Also — I’m going to steal “nightmare stealth weasel Poliquin.” That guy is creepy.
- 44.
@sab:
Mary Taylor is a horrible human being. That permanent sneer on her face is all anyone needs to know about her. But she bombed so badly in her very brief run as governor, she likely won’t get very far.
- 45.
Nobody thinks, or has ever thought, that Ringo plays that song — which was a hit for him in his thirties — because he has a thing for underage girls. It’s just a catchy little tune that a lot of people like.
- 46.
Worse than that, they’ve been hacked and children are being spied on in their bedrooms at night.
- 47.
WTF is with this GOP talking point that the Dems chickened out of a bribery charge? WTF do they think “abuse of power” is all about? And WTF aren’t Dems pushing back vociferously? I haven’t heard a single peep.
- 48.
@Amir Khalid: Well I know that. I like the song myself. I mean, “You walked out of my dreams, and into my car”, that’s great! Also, 16 is the age of consent in England so he’s got that going for him.
- 49.
@dr. bloor: I am not a fan of threatening primaries from the left in a district where all that would do is make it more likely to lose the seat. However, I think it’s important to acknowledge that Jared Golden will get zero points from any conservative voter in Maine for having failed to support one of two impeachment motions, and he very well might lose support on the other side. What he did is not nearly as noxious as voting present, but it has all the hallmarks of similar reasoning, trying to please both sides and pleasing neither. It’s hard to see how it reflected his own principles.
- 50.
@JoeyJoeJoe: I feel like Le Page fucked things up too, because Michaud left his 2nd District seat in the US House to run against him in 2014, and that’s when Poliquin got in. Le Page slimed Michaud. Michaud is still active though.
- 51.
what a lot of you don’t seem to understand is if he doesn’t vote for impeachment he will lose anyway because he takes the wind out of Democratic enthusiasm in his district.
That’s the nature of the environment today. Any Democrat thinking they can have it both ways is misreading the political climate.
- 52.
I don’t imagine it wins him many points from the conservatives, but it’s not a bizarre attempt at tightrope walking. For the Democrats, he fucking voted to impeach the POTUS. For the conservatives, he might just be trying to create some wiggle room and an air of judiciousness. I honestly think the OOC charge is considerably weakened by the Democrats’ failure to force the issue through legal action. The *legal* case for obstruction is fragile when Pompeo tells the House to fuck off and the House responds with “Oh, OK, we’ll manage without you.”
- 53.
NARRATOR: He did, in fact, vote for impeachment.
- 54.
@schrodingers_cat: Great Twitter posts!
I have dear acquaintances who live three miles from Jamia (sp?). Their neighborhood, Defence Colony, has Muslim food sellers and a mosque. This feels personal.
