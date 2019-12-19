On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Long time lurker, first time submitter. I was in Acadia National Park (Maine) in mid-October for a photography workshop. We mostly didn’t get great sunrises/sunsets, but the daytime weather was perfect for photography, and we were there right before/at peak, so the colors were glorious. Acadia is relatively small for a national park, but it’s got so many varied places – seashore, lakes, woods, a couple ‘mountains’ (they aren’t that big but hey) – that you’ll be able to spend a week there and not see it all. I highly recommend a visit.