Long time lurker, first time submitter. I was in Acadia National Park (Maine) in mid-October for a photography workshop. We mostly didn’t get great sunrises/sunsets, but the daytime weather was perfect for photography, and we were there right before/at peak, so the colors were glorious. Acadia is relatively small for a national park, but it’s got so many varied places – seashore, lakes, woods, a couple ‘mountains’ (they aren’t that big but hey) – that you’ll be able to spend a week there and not see it all. I highly recommend a visit.
Sunset at Jordan Pond. This was basically the only day we got good color for sunset.
Patches of leaf color on the hillside reflecting into a very still reed and lily-pad filled lake called The Tarn. Literally by the side of the road – my back was 10 feet from the car.
This was at a place called Duck Brook. I just love how the colorful leaves form a canopy over the waterfall.
Boulder Beach in the early morning. No color for this sunrise, but the waves were lapping over the rocks, so I took a long exposure and let it turn to mist.
This was near the Great Meadow. It was a decent size patch of woods, enough spacing that you could move around easily but busy enough to make for interesting pictures. This is probably my favorite image, and one I took as a high resolution panorama. Will be printed as a big canvas to go on my wall.
This was down by Otter Point. There was some offshore weather activity which was giving us huge waves and made for some really cool picture opportunities. We were about 20 feet above sea level.
Sunrise on our very last day again didn’t really have amazing sky color, but the leaves were making up for it. The quiet stillness led to some wonderful reflections. This is from the north end of Eagle Lake.
One of the last pictures I took on this incredible trip. I probably over processed it a bit, but the still water, bone white bark, and vibrant leaves just make for a stunning image. Still at Eagle Lake.
