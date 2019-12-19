Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – dagaetch – Acadia National Park in October

On The Road – dagaetch – Acadia National Park in October

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Good Morning Everybody,

Today we have a first-time submitter, which is wonderful, but begs two important questions:

  1. What took you so long? :)
  2. When will you next submit?

Have a great day, folks, we’ll see you tomorrow morning.

Long time lurker, first time submitter. I was in Acadia National Park (Maine) in mid-October for a photography workshop. We mostly didn’t get great sunrises/sunsets, but the daytime weather was perfect for photography, and we were there right before/at peak, so the colors were glorious. Acadia is relatively small for a national park, but it’s got so many varied places – seashore, lakes, woods, a couple ‘mountains’ (they aren’t that big but hey) – that you’ll be able to spend a week there and not see it all. I highly recommend a visit.

On The Road - dagaetch - Acadia National Park in October 7
Acadia National Park, MEOctober 8, 2019

Sunset at Jordan Pond. This was basically the only day we got good color for sunset.

On The Road - dagaetch - Acadia National Park in October 5
Acadia National Park, MEOctober 9, 2019

Patches of leaf color on the hillside reflecting into a very still reed and lily-pad filled lake called The Tarn. Literally by the side of the road – my back was 10 feet from the car.

On The Road - dagaetch - Acadia National Park in October 6
Acadia National Park, MEOctober 9, 2019

This was at a place called Duck Brook. I just love how the colorful leaves form a canopy over the waterfall.

On The Road - dagaetch - Acadia National Park in October 2
Acadia National Park, MEOctober 11, 2019

Boulder Beach in the early morning. No color for this sunrise, but the waves were lapping over the rocks, so I took a long exposure and let it turn to mist.

On The Road - dagaetch - Acadia National Park in October 3
Acadia National Park, MEOctober 11, 2019

This was near the Great Meadow. It was a decent size patch of woods, enough spacing that you could move around easily but busy enough to make for interesting pictures. This is probably my favorite image, and one I took as a high resolution panorama. Will be printed as a big canvas to go on my wall.

On The Road - dagaetch - Acadia National Park in October 4
Acadia National Park, MEOctober 11, 2019

This was down by Otter Point. There was some offshore weather activity which was giving us huge waves and made for some really cool picture opportunities. We were about 20 feet above sea level.

On The Road - dagaetch - Acadia National Park in October
Acadia National Park, MEOctober 13, 2019

Sunrise on our very last day again didn’t really have amazing sky color, but the leaves were making up for it. The quiet stillness led to some wonderful reflections. This is from the north end of Eagle Lake.

On The Road - dagaetch - Acadia National Park in October 1
Acadia National Park, MEOctober 13, 2019

One of the last pictures I took on this incredible trip. I probably over processed it a bit, but the still water, bone white bark, and vibrant leaves just make for a stunning image. Still at Eagle Lake.

