On Kefir And Sleep

On Kefir And Sleep

On Kefir And Sleep

 

Like many folks, I have some sleep issues and often don’t get a good, restful night’s sleep. This has a deleterious effect on my day, mood, mind, productivity, and so much more. The past few months, it’s become standard to have bad sleep multiple nights a week.

So imagine my surprise a few weeks back when I felt an odd (for nighttime) craving and drank some kefir right before I went to bed. The result was a most relaxing, wonderful night’s sleep – I woke up rested, refreshed, and my energy just oozed while everything was clear and not fuzzy from fatigue. I felt like a new man! I didn’t stop to consider what had led to that good sleep, I was just thankful and got on with my day.

The next week, as I was putting things away before heading up to get ready for bed, I opened the fridge and saw the kefir in the door and idly reflected on that restful sleep and wondered if the kefir was its cause. So I filled up a nice glassful, drank it, then rinsed the glass with water which I then drank before I headed up. I’m pleased to report that the result was the same – blissful sleep. I went to sleep and woke up without many wake-ups during the night, trouble falling asleep, trouble falling back asleep, etc.  It seems to really do something for me – at minimum, I was much less restless.

I tried it the next night and had the same result. Aha – a pattern!  Due to my wacky schedule and situation, I didn’t fully embrace the kefir before bed plan, and with the Thanksgiving holiday and such, it wasn’t as practical. But, now that life is getting back to normal, I thought I’d share this insight in hopes that it leads some of you to the promised land of longer, better sleep. It’s a great thing to add to your diet in general, like a super-yogurt, and then some, and I’ve been trying to have some with breakfast each morning, but I’m loving this night effect. It helps me greatly but is no panacea.

I’m sure most of you are like, “what the hell is kefir”?  Kefir is a fermented milk product, often mixed with some fruit for flavoring and sweetness. It’s like a yogurt shake,  with a bit of funk and originated in the Caucuses. I’ve only tried cow milk-derived kefir, which I’d noticed for years in the dairy section.

Earlier this summer, I learned that having a glass a day can have a lot of good effects on your health and mood and decided to introduce it into my diet. It’s a massive source of probiotics, not to mention that it’s yummy and it’s full of all kinds of vitamins and nutrients, plus I’m partial to a lot of fermented foods. For the first few days, it might seem a bit funky, but soon you develop a strong love for it and you wonder how you never knew something so healthy, simple, and good was available. So in general, kefir is a very good addition to one’s diet, but for those of us plagued by sleep issues, this may very well help you find some peace and joy.

 

Enjoy and good sleep to you all!

    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      I like the probiotic aspect.  Since daily taking probiotic yogurt, my occasional bouts with Diverticulitis have grown much rarer and briefer.

    6. 6.

      Gin & Tonic

      My “pattern” with kefir involved very serious unpleasantness with my lower GI tract. Which is odd, because it’s really similar to yogurt, which I have for breakfast almost daily.

    7. 7.

      Hungry Joe

      For about a year now I’ve been making our kefir. Milk plus kefir grains plus wait 24-36 hours. Costs about half as much as store-bought because you’re just buying milk. Tastes better, too. The entire process takes 10-15 minutes, max. It’s even kind of fun. Plus you get to pat yourself on the back. Plus Trump got impeached.

    9. 9.

      mad citizen

      Interesting.  My wife drinks it regularly,  but mostly in the daytime.  Then at night she has an upset stomach after eating, as well as waking up super early.  I’ll pitch the nighttime use option to her

      She also likes the Lifeway brand.

    10. 10.

      patrick II

      As people get older they produce less melatonin, so a common remedy is over the counter pills of melatonin.  The problem is the dosages in most products are way too high; the pills commonly come in 3, 5, or 10 grams.  There was a study done, shown to me by my doctor, showing that just 300mg is an effective dosage for many people, and actually works better than the higher dosages. I have tried it and it works for me.  It doesn’t work for everyone since the causes of sleeplessness vary.  Amazon has the 300mg if you want to try it and can’t find it on the drug store shelf.

    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      Okay, this new knowledge poses a huge dilemma for me because I am a chronic insomniac, but I cannot STAND the taste of kefir. I also loathe yogurt. I gave kefir a try when I first became aware of its existence a few years back, hoping I would find it more palatable than yogurt. But IMO, the taste of kefir is even more disgusting than yogurt — it’s like buttermilk squeezed out of a sour old bar rag.

      Damn, what to do? Sounds like you had a fairly substantial glassful, Alain. I don’t know if I could choke down a large portion of that nastiness every single night, even if it cured the insomnia. I wonder if supplements would have the same effect?

    12. 12.

      Lumpy

      Supposedly, there may be a close connection between gut health (the ‘biome’) and mood. Google for more info.

      Yogurt has a few different kinds of probiotics (bifidus etc), while kefir allegedly has thousands of different types.

    13. 13.

      schrodingers_cat

      OT Home Improvement question.

      Does anyone have a solar water heater? And how do you like it? We are considering upgrading to it because the Commonwealth has great subsidies but I am in the research phase.  So no commitment yet made.

      Thanks.

    16. 16.

      Sloane Peterson's knee therapist

      Ha! Worked in a hippy co-op back in the early ’80s and kefir was the rage. Moms were sending kids off to school with the little six-pack size. Flavored too.

      Only quibble is if you’re drinking a glass of kefir, then a glass of water before bedtime and you’re an oldie but goodie… how is it you’re not getting up in the middle of the night to drain the dragon a few times? That’s my normal routine plus having to deal with a midnight marauding Puss on the loose and Otis, my newly acquired pibble who’s as old as me and needs to go out frequently too.

    20. 20.

      WhatsMyNym

      @schrodingers_cat: Cost is pretty high for a solar water heater system. I would consider a heat pump water heater instead, you can usually get rebates on them as well.

    22. 22.

      Paul Begala's Pink Tie

      Any high-protein dairy will enhance sleep; it doesn’t have to have probiotic flora, except that fermented dairy is much more easily digestible. You could have a little serving of cottage cheese or Greek yogurt for a similar effect. I’ve been advised that adding zinc and magnesium supplements help with sleep, too, and have had good results.

    23. 23.

      Queens Lurker

      As noted above, everyone is different, but the thing that changed my disturbed/poor sleep dramatically is neurontin (gabapentin). It was prescribed to me after a sleep study a couple of years ago and I couldn’t be happier about the results. Cheers.

    25. 25.

      germy

      @Queens Lurker:

      Our vet prescribed gabapentin for our cat.  She takes it whenever she needs to visit the vet.  Totally calms her down for the ride there, the exam, and the ride home.  But I have to watch her for hours afterward, because she can hurt herself falling off things or failing to negotiate a leap.

    27. 27.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Lumpy:

      Supposedly, there may be a close connection between gut health (the ‘biome’) and mood. Google for more info. 

      Looks it up.  Oh, WebMD.  Hmmm….seems I have cancer now.  Curse you WebMD!

    28. 28.

      Barbara

      @germy: Yeah, gabapentin would not be my first choice as a sleep aid!  I took it when I had a lot of spasms after a car crash and I stopped because I loathed what it did to my brain.

    29. 29.

      Kay (not the front-pager)

      On my way out to a Christmas lunch, but I saw this and just had to comment. I’ve always loved Orange Julius, but they’re mega-bad for you. A few years ago, when I was trying to increase the amount of fermented food in my diet, I discovered that mixing plain kefir with orange juice and vanilla extract makes a drink that not only is healthy, it tastes remarkably like my admittedly juvenile taste treat, Orange Julius!

    31. 31.

      J R in WV

       

      One day driving home from the folks, a 90 minute or so drive. Stopped for a snack, ordered a chocolate Milkshake, yum! But 20 minutes later I had to stop and ask the wife to drive, I was falling asleep. I suspect any milk-based dairy product will help one sleep better.

      Also drink milk if I’m awake at 3 or 4 am, helps me get back to sleep. I dunno about Kefir, tho. Fermented milk sounds way close to bad milk, if you know what I mean…

    32. 32.

      germy

      I remember the first time I ever drank kefir.  I’d seen it at the grocery store, and bought a bottle out of curiosity.   I had the day off, but was working on my home computer.  Instead of eating breakfast, I decided to sip the kefir.

      After about half the bottle, I got really drowsy!  I felt like I’d taken a sedative…  So I decided that I’d use it at bedtime.  It certainly makes me sleepy and helps me doze off at night.   Sometimes when I awaken (usually about 1:30 am for some reason) I’ll wander into the kitchen for some more, and then settle back to sleep.

      My sleep is not the greatest, but it improved somewhat with the kefir.

      Anecdotal evidence I know; just my experience.

    34. 34.

      germy

      Here’s one thing I wonder about the bottled kefir I buy:  the label boasts all the probiotics it contains, but then in tiny print it admits “at time of manufacture”

      I’ve read that probiotics in pill form sometimes contain less probiotics than advertised.  Not sure if Lifeway (the only brand I see in my local stores) has the same issues.

    35. 35.

      low-tech cyclist

      @patrick II:As people get older they produce less melatonin, so a common remedy is over the counter pills of melatonin.  The problem is the dosages in most products are way too high; the pills commonly come in 3, 5, or 10 grams.  There was a study done, shown to me by my doctor, showing that just 300mg is an effective dosage for many people, and actually works better than the higher dosages.

      You mean 3, 5, or 10 mg (milligrams) v. 300 mcg (micrograms).

      Having been there, I think the 300 mcg strength is the best dosage to start at, but my experience was that it lost its effectiveness after awhile.  These days I get melatonin in the 1 mg strength (which I can get at CVS), and that works for me.

    39. 39.

      Queens Lurker

      @Barbara: I’m not an expert but I believe the dosage tends to be lower for sleep than for its indicated uses like anticonvulsant and pain.

      I’d probably give kefir a shot if I could get over the funk.

    40. 40.

      germy

      @Mustang Bobby:  You’ll be able to do the crosswords with one hand while commenting here with the other hand.  All from the magic of probiotics.

    41. 41.

      Bill Arnold

      @patrick II:
      My nightly before going to sleep includes 1mg (1000mcg) melatonin and 50-100 mg pantothenic acid, along with 100-200 percent RDA B-vitamins. (The later can be hard to find retail but easily online though usually higher dosages are sold that have to be split. Some multivitamins contain the RDA.)
      For me, if running on stress fumes, 100mg pantothenic acid will often induce a deep crash sleep.
      Kefir does sound good.

    45. 45.

      Jay

      @schrodingers_cat:

      yes. I run 6 vacuum panels in series to a solar storage tank.( Antifreeze mix). The solar storage tank feeds through an ondemand hot water heater.

      From late April to  late September the panels alone supply all the hot water the house needs, in July/August, multiple showers, laundry loads, dishes, don’t even make a dent in the supply.

      In the winter, (-15c to -45c) the panels, even in series, only supply warm water, which the on demand heater heats up, but a tiny fraction of the energy is needed to heat up the water to hot, compared to direct from the well.

    46. 46.

      raven

      @mrmoshpotato: bah, I’m sick as shit and getting advice from all quarters. . .take this, do that. .

       

      However, James Dean is on his chicky run and the greaseball is about to go off the cliff. Man Natalie was gorgeous.

    49. 49.

      Jay

      @mrmoshpotato:

      could be worse. Web MD says I am going through menopause with a side of Methemoglobinemia,

      Manopause I cound understand but,……

      I don’t like Andrew Yangs ACA replacement at all,…..

    50. 50.

      Jay

      This month in stories abt white nationalism in the military: – Army football drops motto with Aryan Brotherhood origins-Cadets flash white power "ok" sign on TV-Army units memorialize Battle of the Bulge by posting photo of Nazi war criminal -& now: t.co/rZ1AzQsQL7— Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) December 19, 2019

    51. 51.

      WhatsMyNym

      @germy:

      I’ve read that probiotics in pill form sometimes contain less probiotics than advertised.  Not sure if Lifeway (the only brand I see in my local stores) has the same issues.

      Probiotics are living microorganisms, so they do die off over time.

    60. 60.

      Origuy

      I take gabapentin for paresthesia in my legs caused by pinched nerves in my spine. It doesn’t appear to have any mental effects on me, but other people have had bad reactions.

      There are a couple of brands of liquid yogurt that show up in the Mexican supermarkets around here. They’re pretty good if a little too much sugar.

      If you can’t stomach kefir, how about kombucha? It took me a little while to get used to the taste, but some of the flavors are better than others.

    63. 63.

      Cermet

      @WhatsMyNym: Any details like cost to savings info would be nice.

      Milk products have been suggested for a long time to aid in sleep – forget the reason and have little interest to even google that.

      One beverage of any Probiotic can’t possibly change one’s gut bacteria in any significant manner using one small bottle a few hours before sleep. So, that isn’t the likely cause.

    66. 66.

      cain

      @Betty Cracker:

      Who are you?! Don’t like yoghurt?! Us South indians have been using yoghurt as our cure all for generations. How terrible that you don’t like it. We need to do the green eggs and ham treatment here :D

    67. 67.

      trollhattan

      @germy:

      There’s essentially no regulation of the U.S. supplements industry, at least until one starts killing people, so their claims are all essentially unsubstantiated. Orin Hatch and Chuck Grassley worked tirelessly to keep things that way.

    70. 70.

      Yarrow

      When it comes to sleep issues I always like to mention taking a Vitamin D supplement. Mine was low and I starting taking Vitamin D and my sleep improved. At some point I decided maybe it was too high so lowered my Vitamin D and my sleep got worse. After a few weeks of that I went back up to what I had been taking and my sleep improved.

      As we age it is much harder for our bodies to synthesize Vitamin D from the sun. We can get plenty of sun but still not enough Vitamin D. Check with your doctor. You can get your levels tested.

    71. 71.

      germy

      @trollhattan:

      Orin Hatch and Chuck Grassley worked tirelessly to keep things that way.

      There was another guy who helped.  I can’t remember his name, but he was liberal.

      You’re right about the supplements.  They found lead in children’s vitamins.

      Orrin Hatch’s son was connected to the supplement industry, which explains the motivation to keep things unregulated.

    73. 73.

      Leto

      Checking in as a fellow gabapentin user. I was taking a fairly large dose of it after my accident due to all the nerve damage. Under the doc’s order, I’ve come off most of it but still take some at bedtime. Hopefully in the next few months I’ll be able to totally remove it from my daily dose. I’m also a melatonin user. About an hour after taking it, I start to get drowsy and it usually helps me stay asleep. Again, like so much else, started taking it after the accident because I needed the help.

      Back to the covfekefirfir discussion.

