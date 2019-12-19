I may not be on that debate stage tonight, but our campaign shaped perceptions of what is possible. Never forget that. pic.twitter.com/nouXHfwQ92
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 19, 2019
2020 DEMOCRATS ON IMPEACHMENT
Biden: It’s a constitutional necessity
Sanders: Trump wants to cut Social Security
Warren: Corruption, people. Corruption
Klobuchar: This is a global Watergate
Buttigieg: Reject the cynicism
Steyer: I was first
Yang: The media is bad
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 20, 2019
I’m only following it second-hand — on the Guardian liveblog, and Twitter. So far, doesn’t seem to be any BREAKING NEWS moments. Your opinions?
