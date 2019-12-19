Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I turned it off a few minutes in. But, I think he just handed Nancy all the reason she needs to hold back the impeachment from the senate.

      McConnel: “Most rushed and least thoroughly investigated impeachment in history”

      Nancy: Oh, yeah? Well let’s just see what else we can find then.

      Not a word in defense of Trump. Not one word.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Yarrow

      Nancy Pelosi’s decision to delay sending over the articles must be a good idea because Chuck Todd says it’s doing McConnell a favor. “McConnell does not want this trial.” Sure, Jan.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      I completely agree with the sentiment, even though I have no idea what you guys were trying to watch.  What did I miss while I was sleeping?

      Or were you guys watching the rally from yesterday, which I cannot bring myself to watch?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Patricia Kayden

      He thinks he can do whatever the hell he wants and ignore Senate protocols and precedents.  If he won’t call any witnesses and hold a trial, Speaker Pelosi should do what she can to put pressure on him to take his duties seriously.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      I just saw this in John’s twitter:

      Every time Mitch McConnell suggests Pelosi should send the articles of impeachment to the Senate so he can start the trial, she should just put on her sunglasses and say “Merrick. Garland.”

      Please please please make it so.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Van Buren

      Well, West Virginia is closer to Kentucky than Long Island is, so John’s wait line at the grave will be much shorter than mine.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      He’s the worst. I know there’s almost no chance a Democrat can knock McConnell off in 2020, even though his own constituents despise him, but damn, it would be awesome if lightning strikes.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      patrick II

      @Yarrow

      That is not the first time. They have called “their man”, on tv and in Russia’s Parliament. Putin laughs about it. Everyone there knows it. Trump, along with the Republican party, is bought and paid for.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      patrick II

      @patrick II

      I think someone should take all of those Russian “our agent”, “our man”, and make a campaign ad out of them.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      BobS

      I can not wait until he is dead so I can go piss on his grave.

      I haven’t crossed swords since I was a kid, but give me a date and time.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Juju

      You made it a minute and a half longer than I did. I’ll let those better equipped than I piss in his grave, but I agree with the die already sentiment.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      He’s an aggravating troll, but the only checks on him are his caucus and the good people of Kentucky, neither of which I control. I try not to let them get to me.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      BroD

      What kind of headline is THAT, John?  Have you no regard for the sensibilities of your readers?  The job of fucking McConnell is far too important to be left to himself.  WE have to do it. 11/3/2020.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      James E Powell

      @Patricia Kayden:

      He thinks he can do whatever the hell he wants and ignore Senate protocols and precedents.

      Because so far he has ignored them and he’s been rewarded with one political victory after another.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Patricia Kayden: Agree with the sentiment, but what Schumer should do is task that statement to a Senator who can deliver the speech effectively. Schumer is incapable of doing that. He’s a lousy public speaker who comes across as a whiny twerp and a lousy leader.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      chris

      @Yarrow

      MOS­COW—Russ­ian Pres­i­dent Vladimir Putin blasted U.S. Democrats for im­peach­ing Pres­i­dent Trump on what Putin called “made up charges,” and said he ex­pects the U.S. pres­i­dent to survive the firestorm in Wash­ing­ton and re­main in power.t.co/rfyzvaQHQi— Andrew Restuccia (@AndrewRestuccia) December 19, 2019

      Reply
    36. 36.

      The Lodger

      There are still toll roads in Kentucky, right?
      The Commonwealth should build one right next to McConnell’s grave. It’ll be a definite moneymaker, just for all the people who drive by and piss.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Elizabelle

      McConnell is braying and whining because it’s all he’s got in his toolkit.

      Keep investigating, Dems. I wish the FTF Supreme Court had let stand the lower courts’ rulings on Trump having to produce his financial documents. They introduced a horrible delay into justice being served.

      I think things could go really, really bad for the Republicans. A lot of them are idiots, and they are enabling the worst “president” in history. All of life is not Fox News.

      I also don’t believe the cool kids who tell me that conviction in the Senate is absolutely impossible. Maybe it is, but maybe it isn’t.

      Delighted that Team Nancy Pelosi is playing hardball. Gonna enjoy the victory lap, keep working for Democrats and against Trump and Republicans, and hope that some enterprising team of journalists is investigating the NRA, illegal foreign money, and the McConnell-Chao family finances and there will be more bombshell and whistleblowing before long.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      kindness

      I want to run a beer concession at MoscowMitch’s gravesite so people will be able to pay their full ‘respects’ to the man.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Yarrow

      There’s a lot to work with in Kentucky for a good Democratic candidate and dedicated PACs. Both Paul and McConnell are up to their eyeballs in all sorts of Russian treason. McConnell’s got the China stuff via his wife, too.

      And then there’s the Deripaska stuff:

      Two of the three votes needed to maintain the sanctions against goons like Deripaska came from senators representing a state into which his company was pumping money he’d obtained god knows where or how, and one of whom is the Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate into whose PAC Deripaska’s partner dumped $3.5 million between 2015 and 2017. Oddly, one of the stories that has sunk like a stone over the past few years is the story of how much Russian ratfcking money went into Republican campaigns generally over the past few cycles.

      Link.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Yarrow

      Can someone contact DougJ to set up a fundraiser for vulnerable Dems in the House who chose to vote for impeachment? We need to thank them for their vote.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      The Golux

      @danielx:

      Thinking of adjectives to describe McConnell…

      The adjective and noun that always come to mind for me are “malevolent shitstain”.

      I know that can be used for any Republican, but especially him.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Lavocat

      Pissing on graves is for pussies. Now, SHITTING on graves, THAT is an entirely different matter altogether. No one can ignore a large fecal mound. That’s turning things up to eleven, my friend.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      James E Powell

      @Elizabelle:

       I wish the FTF Supreme Court had let stand the lower courts’ rulings on Trump having to produce his financial documents. They introduced a horrible delay into justice being served.

      Pretty sure that was the plan.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      J R in WV

      @Yarrow

      Oddly, one of the stories that has sunk like a stone over the past few years is the story of how much Russian ratfcking money went into Republican campaigns generally over the past few cycles.

      This is why I frequently (not quite always) call them the Russo-Republicans. They have been bought, and dare not cross their pay-masters lest those pay-masters open up the books on the donations, which have to be illegal and money-laundered!!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      mad citizen

      Funny, last night I was also thinking about this exact thing.  I concluded there will probably be cameras, etc.,  and why get arrested for this.  A fake gravestone with beer sales sounds like a good business idea, though.  Add in a graffiti wall.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      James E Powell

      @Yarrow:

      I know this is tin-foil hat thinking, but how much Russian cash would it take to convince key decision-makers in the press/media to keep that story out of the news?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jay

      So… Jim Jordan used anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer’s email list to fundraiser on impeachment. t.co/emgn0BBJBy— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) December 19, 2019

      With Nancy Smash holding on to the Articles of Impeachment, I’m gonna take a lap on all those who strenuously argued she couldn’t according to “The Constitution”,……

      Reply

