I tried to watch and after about two minutes of lying I had to turn it off. He’s just awful. I can not wait until he is dead so I can go piss on his grave.
My sentiments exactly, John.
Nancy Pelosi’s decision to delay sending over the articles must be a good idea because Chuck Todd says it’s doing McConnell a favor. “McConnell does not want this trial.” Sure, Jan.
He thinks he can do whatever the hell he wants and ignore Senate protocols and precedents. If he won’t call any witnesses and hold a trial, Speaker Pelosi should do what she can to put pressure on him to take his duties seriously.
We all knew this but interesting to see Russia state TV saying it out loud:
Russia calls Trump its ‘agent’ on state TV t.co/jG2eG2W5VL— Ann Brenoff (@AnnBrenoff) December 19, 2019
@WaterGirl: I think McConnell is giving a speech on the floor of the Senate.
@TaMara (HFG): Trump refused to provide documents to the House and stopped key witnesses from testifying. Schumer needs to give his own speech noting these facts.
@Patricia Kayden:Schumer or every Democratic Senator. I’m not picky.
@WaterGirl: I saw that in John’s Twitter as well. Love it so much. If it isn’t already a meme I’m disappointed.
Well, West Virginia is closer to Kentucky than Long Island is, so John’s wait line at the grave will be much shorter than mine.
LOL. I didn’t see this but it’s accurate:
“Republicans have turned into a walking @Facebook meme.” – @RadioFreeTom on @Morning_Joe— Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) December 19, 2019
@Betty Cracker: If the stuff about his wife and their activities with China come to light, maybe….
@Patricia Kayden: Schumer needs to grow a pair first.
That is not the first time. They have called “their man”, on tv and in Russia’s Parliament. Putin laughs about it. Everyone there knows it. Trump, along with the Republican party, is bought and paid for.
I think someone should take all of those Russian “our agent”, “our man”, and make a campaign ad out of them.
@patrick II: I’ve seen they’ve called him “man” but not their “agent.” Maybe just a translation issue? Seems a slightly different framing.
- 22.
I haven’t crossed swords since I was a kid, but give me a date and time.
Is it okay if I want someone other than Schumer? He’s just not a wartime consigliere.
You made it a minute and a half longer than I did. I’ll let those better equipped than I piss in his grave, but I agree with the die already sentiment.
He’s an aggravating troll, but the only checks on him are his caucus and the good people of Kentucky, neither of which I control. I try not to let them get to me.
What kind of headline is THAT, John? Have you no regard for the sensibilities of your readers? The job of fucking McConnell is far too important to be left to himself. WE have to do it. 11/3/2020.
- 27.
Mitch McConnell voted to convict Bill Clinton on both articles of impeachment in February 1999 after the House took only 72 days to impeach him.Now Mitch McConnell refuses to hold a fair trial for Donald Trump after 85 days of House impeachment hearings. pic.twitter.com/1DAH3gbYw6— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 19, 2019
That’s fine. I wish he weren’t the leader in the Senate but here we are.
He thinks he can do whatever the hell he wants and ignore Senate protocols and precedents.
Because so far he has ignored them and he’s been rewarded with one political victory after another.
@Patricia Kayden: Agree with the sentiment, but what Schumer should do is task that statement to a Senator who can deliver the speech effectively. Schumer is incapable of doing that. He’s a lousy public speaker who comes across as a whiny twerp and a lousy leader.
Schumer is stepping up.
MOSCOW—Russian President Vladimir Putin blasted U.S. Democrats for impeaching President Trump on what Putin called “made up charges,” and said he expects the U.S. president to survive the firestorm in Washington and remain in power.t.co/rfyzvaQHQi— Andrew Restuccia (@AndrewRestuccia) December 19, 2019
That’s what I’m saying. I know there’s a senator from California whose schedule recently cleared up a bit.
Times like these, I really feel the loss of Al Franken.
Why wait until McConnell is dead to piss on his grave?1??
First step: burial alive.
He’s earned it.
There are still toll roads in Kentucky, right?
The Commonwealth should build one right next to McConnell’s grave. It’ll be a definite moneymaker, just for all the people who drive by and piss.
McConnell is braying and whining because it’s all he’s got in his toolkit.
Keep investigating, Dems. I wish the FTF Supreme Court had let stand the lower courts’ rulings on Trump having to produce his financial documents. They introduced a horrible delay into justice being served.
I think things could go really, really bad for the Republicans. A lot of them are idiots, and they are enabling the worst “president” in history. All of life is not Fox News.
I also don’t believe the cool kids who tell me that conviction in the Senate is absolutely impossible. Maybe it is, but maybe it isn’t.
Delighted that Team Nancy Pelosi is playing hardball. Gonna enjoy the victory lap, keep working for Democrats and against Trump and Republicans, and hope that some enterprising team of journalists is investigating the NRA, illegal foreign money, and the McConnell-Chao family finances and there will be more bombshell and whistleblowing before long.
I want to run a beer concession at MoscowMitch’s gravesite so people will be able to pay their full ‘respects’ to the man.
Shorter McConnell: Trump could shoot a man on 5th Ave and we still would not vote to remove him. Nyah.
There’s a lot to work with in Kentucky for a good Democratic candidate and dedicated PACs. Both Paul and McConnell are up to their eyeballs in all sorts of Russian treason. McConnell’s got the China stuff via his wife, too.
And then there’s the Deripaska stuff:
Two of the three votes needed to maintain the sanctions against goons like Deripaska came from senators representing a state into which his company was pumping money he’d obtained god knows where or how, and one of whom is the Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate into whose PAC Deripaska’s partner dumped $3.5 million between 2015 and 2017. Oddly, one of the stories that has sunk like a stone over the past few years is the story of how much Russian ratfcking money went into Republican campaigns generally over the past few cycles.
Link.
Thinking of adjectives to describe McConnell: I like “loathsome” best, but “despicable” wins an honorable mention.
Can someone contact DougJ to set up a fundraiser for vulnerable Dems in the House who chose to vote for impeachment? We need to thank them for their vote.
@BobS: Schumer is stepping up.
HaHaHaHaHa.
No.
@EthylEster: Contradicting McConnell point by point, but maybe you’re watching something different.
Treasonous works for me as a descriptive for McConnell.
Thinking of adjectives to describe McConnell…
The adjective and noun that always come to mind for me are “malevolent shitstain”.
I know that can be used for any Republican, but especially him.
Pissing on graves is for pussies. Now, SHITTING on graves, THAT is an entirely different matter altogether. No one can ignore a large fecal mound. That’s turning things up to eleven, my friend.
I wish the FTF Supreme Court had let stand the lower courts’ rulings on Trump having to produce his financial documents. They introduced a horrible delay into justice being served.
Pretty sure that was the plan.
Oddly, one of the stories that has sunk like a stone over the past few years is the story of how much Russian ratfcking money went into Republican campaigns generally over the past few cycles.
This is why I frequently (not quite always) call them the Russo-Republicans. They have been bought, and dare not cross their pay-masters lest those pay-masters open up the books on the donations, which have to be illegal and money-laundered!!
Funny, last night I was also thinking about this exact thing. I concluded there will probably be cameras, etc., and why get arrested for this. A fake gravestone with beer sales sounds like a good business idea, though. Add in a graffiti wall.
I know this is tin-foil hat thinking, but how much Russian cash would it take to convince key decision-makers in the press/media to keep that story out of the news?
The only obvious sign of Karma on Mitch is genetic; it looks as though he has swallowed his chin.
So… Jim Jordan used anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer’s email list to fundraiser on impeachment. t.co/emgn0BBJBy— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) December 19, 2019
With Nancy Smash holding on to the Articles of Impeachment, I’m gonna take a lap on all those who strenuously argued she couldn’t according to “The Constitution”,……
