Those perfidious Democrats, wanting to impeach Trump since Day 1 just because he's been committing impeachable offenses since Day 1 — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) December 19, 2019

I go pick up the pizza, bring it back to the drowning men & say "I have this 1 life vest. I'll give it to 1 of you but u have to do us a favor first". — Deirdre (@Deirdre131) December 18, 2019

WE JUST DID BITCH https://t.co/Rr7r4Zam83 — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) December 19, 2019

Donald Trump on impeachment in 2014: "Do you think Obama seriously wants to be impeached? … He would be a mess. He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently." pic.twitter.com/CM9uf8Fvv0 — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) December 6, 2019

Here's what really pisses me off: President Obama was constantly criticized for "failing" to unite the country. He fucking tried to unite this country and be everyone's president. No one ever expects Trump to that. He's a piece of shit & we're expected to ignore that. — LONG LIVE THE DEEP STATE ???? (@OjPats4) December 19, 2019

Technically it’s only impeachment if it’s from the Impeachment region of France, otherwise it’s just Sparkling Crime — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) December 18, 2019

It makes sense! If you oppose the impeachment of the 21st century Andrew Johnson you should oppose the impeachment of the original https://t.co/2CXMrkOlEi — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) December 19, 2019

Jesus was crucified to save an undeserving humanity from sin; Trump was elected to save people who own Truck Nutz from feeling bad about using the n-word in public. https://t.co/AXSFTXXlZ8 — TwoArticleHat (@Popehat) December 18, 2019

Time to make good on your promise @JoeySalads pic.twitter.com/8wvul8t6We — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) December 19, 2019

“… and things got out of hand.”