You are here: Home / Impeachment Inquiry / Late Night Open Thread: “These Aren’t Very Bright Guys… “

Late Night Open Thread: “These Aren’t Very Bright Guys… “

by

“… and things got out of hand.”

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Ruckus

      I wonder how many people would stand in line with a rusty cleaver to help Joey Salads with his promise. I also wonder what Joey is going to say to get out of his promise….

    8. 8.

      Anne Laurie

      @Amir Khalid:
      There was a locker-room theory, when I was in high school 50 years ago, that a man’s dominant handedness determined which of his testicles was larger. In the intervening years, I have heard the ‘my left testicle’ construction used in vulgar parlance. So Mr. Saladino was, one presumes, offering to sacrifice his less personally valuable appendage…

    10. 10.

      JoyceH

      I saw some clips from tonight’s rally, which was as crazed as advertised. But I was struck by Trump’s appearance – did anyone else think he was made up darker than usual? Are they slathering on more layers of makeup to hide some sort of skin condition?

    13. 13.

      montanareddog

      There seems to be still some debate in the Democratic caucus of whether to send the articles of impeachment over immediately, or delay a bit.

      I do like Nonna’s tactic of delaying until the Senate decides upon its trial procedures, though.

      If they are sent over immediately, and the narrative becomes that it is a win for the Repugs, there will be lots of counterfactual concern-trolling from the pundits. If they are delayed, and the narrative is a win for the Repugs, ditto.

      A genuine question: since the two articles were voted upon separately, could Nonna send one over now and another one later and there be two trials?

    14. 14.

      Chris Johnson

      I don’t think Russia wants Trump to remain President.
      The guy’s an asshole and Pence would be a much more useful puppet, or Paul Ryan, or whatever other traitor R they’ve got in their pocket. Trump is a liability to Russia, not just to us. He’s only good as a wrecking ball and has not extracted all the concessions for Russia that he could have, were he competent.
      I think one possible outcome is this: the Republicans continue to play to the deplorables with their Jesus analogies, but that’s because Trump is due to play the martyr. They’ll have a few key Rs to ‘betray’ him so he gets ‘removed’ and replaced with a better puppet, and then they’ll protect the sacrificial ‘betrayers’ and fire up a literal civil war, and see to it that whatever right wing nutjobs they control are driven totally berserk.
      I’m convinced some of these guys are playing Putin’s game, and Trump is not: he’s a narcissist and a dumpster fire and only wants to protect himself. Russia can do more damage to the US by taking him out in a staged impeachment that leaves some other Russian stooge still in charge, but sets up a martyr narrative. Maybe they’ll even Epstein him: give him a ‘suicide’, or actively whack him pretending to be Hillary Clinton’s hit squad or some shit like that.
      It’s really important to know that none of these people are truly loyal to Trump. And he knows it. There is no retirement plan for being the Putin puppet, not if you’re more useful as a martyr.

