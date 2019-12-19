Those perfidious Democrats, wanting to impeach Trump since Day 1 just because he's been committing impeachable offenses since Day 1
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) December 19, 2019
I go pick up the pizza, bring it back to the drowning men & say "I have this 1 life vest. I'll give it to 1 of you but u have to do us a favor first".
— Deirdre (@Deirdre131) December 18, 2019
WE JUST DID BITCH https://t.co/Rr7r4Zam83
— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) December 19, 2019
Donald Trump on impeachment in 2014: "Do you think Obama seriously wants to be impeached? … He would be a mess. He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently." pic.twitter.com/CM9uf8Fvv0
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) December 6, 2019
Here's what really pisses me off: President Obama was constantly criticized for "failing" to unite the country. He fucking tried to unite this country and be everyone's president.
No one ever expects Trump to that. He's a piece of shit & we're expected to ignore that.
— LONG LIVE THE DEEP STATE ???? (@OjPats4) December 19, 2019
Technically it’s only impeachment if it’s from the Impeachment region of France, otherwise it’s just Sparkling Crime
— Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) December 18, 2019
It makes sense! If you oppose the impeachment of the 21st century Andrew Johnson you should oppose the impeachment of the original https://t.co/2CXMrkOlEi
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) December 19, 2019
Jesus was crucified to save an undeserving humanity from sin; Trump was elected to save people who own Truck Nutz from feeling bad about using the n-word in public. https://t.co/AXSFTXXlZ8
— TwoArticleHat (@Popehat) December 18, 2019
Time to make good on your promise @JoeySalads pic.twitter.com/8wvul8t6We
— Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) December 19, 2019
“… and things got out of hand.”
"Forget the myths the media created about the White House. The truth is, these aren't very bright guys, and things got out of hand." pic.twitter.com/8ZoovuUAFT
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 3, 2017
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings