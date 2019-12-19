Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everybody Got a Breakin' Point, and Baby There You Are

Everybody Got a Breakin’ Point, and Baby There You Are

by | 47 Comments

Mark Meadows is the latest Republican runaway in the House, joining a long list of other quitters. Instead of wanting to spend more time with family, he would like to spend more time firmly ensconced in Trump’s rectum:

Meadows, who is known for his ambition, quietly explored other career options this year, from potential bids for higher office in North Carolina to other roles in the administration. Earlier this month, however, he told friends that he would probably be most comfortable playing a major role in the 2020 campaign as one of Trump’s top boosters, according to one person who has spoken with him about his plans.

Trump already rejected him when he made a play to become his Chief of Staff, but apparently he wants to stand on the lawn with his boombox instead of staying in his safe seat.

Speaking of other Trump asslickers, and recognizing that Trump is unpredictable, I wouldn’t expect Manafort or Flynn to get a pardon. I know they’re angling for one, but unless they have some really good kompromat, they’re of no further use to Trump, so why should he bother spending any political capital on them?

    47Comments

    3. 3.

      Hoodie

      why should he bother spending any political capital on them?

      Maybe kompromat, but also could be signaling to other indicted or soon-to-be-indicted henchmen to keep their silence.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      Nancy Smash holding her weekly press conference right now. Talking about legislation.

      She’s wearing her cadaceus (sp? the intertwined snakes symbol for physicians) pin again.

      She just called McConnell “the Grim Reaper.” Says re legislation: he “fears it will pass, otherwise he would take it up.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Gin & Tonic

      Devin Nunes was apparently on Fox yesterday kissing Manafort’s ass. I don’t know if that’s signaling, or what he’s doing, but Nunes seems to me far too stupid to realize that a guy like Manafort would shiv Nunes without even thinking about it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Brachiator

      I wouldn’t expect Manafort or Flynn to get a pardon. I know they’re angling for one, but unless they have some really good kompromat, they’re of no further use to Trump, so why should he bother spending any political capital on them?

      Trump doesn’t care about political capital. He thinks more like a crime boss. He thinks it cool that he has a key that will unlock the prison, if he desires, for any of his minions. If he uses it for Manafort or Flynn, it will be a muscle flex to signal future flunkies that he can save them if he so chooses.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      She just identified it as “my Speaker’s pin.” Opened floor to questions.

      First up: is it risky to hold the articles too long?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      randy khan

      @Elizabelle:

      There’s an article about the pin in the WaPo today.  It’s an interpretation of the ceremonial mace for the House.  It’s basically a symbol of the House’s authority.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      randy khan

      I’ve long thought that neither Manafort nor Flynn would get a pardon, but I’m willing to consider the possibility that Trump would pardon one of them because he thinks it would please the base.  Flynn would seem like the better candidate for that kind of treatment – Manafort never was front and center.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Elizabelle

      “Let us pray for the President.”

      [Says he is uncomfortable with statesmen, look at how he treated John McCain and John Dingell.]

      “What the president does not understand is that cruelty is not wit …. just because he gets a laugh …”

      Took a good swipe at Trump’s horrible supporters, too.

      Jackal Nancy Smash.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      Speaking of breaking points, the BBC reporting that there was a shooting with an automatic weapon in the FSB headquarters in Moscow. Early reports are that 1 person is dead and the shooter has been “neutralized”.

      Hmm… :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      @randy khan:   Thank you.  Hadn’t seen that.  And I love its last sentence.  Well said, Robin Givhan.

      WaPost:  Robin Givhan:
      Nancy Pelosi’s pin at the impeachment debate was a declaration: The republic will survive this

      … The woman in charge, Madam Speaker, arrived on the House floor wearing a black sheath with bracelet sleeves and matching pumps. The dress’s funnel neckline opened slightly for a little breathing room. It was a style that would have been appropriate for a funeral and reflected Pelosi’s grave remarks: “Our founders’ vision of a republic is under threat from actions from the White House,” Pelosi said. “That is why today, as speaker of the House, I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States. If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty.”

      As she spoke, it was impossible to miss the large golden mace brooch pinned to the left side of her chest. It is an eagle with its wings spread, perched on a pearl mounted on a sheath of gilded rods.

      This Ann Hand brooch, which exudes majesty and power and old Washington style, was inspired by the mace of the House of Representatives. The original artifact, created in 1841, sits in the House chamber and serves as a symbol of the sergeant at arms’ authority as well as his or her role in maintaining decorum. The historic mace is composed of an eagle atop a silver globe on which the world’s continents are etched. The central shaft is actually 13 bundled rods representing the original colonies, along with the idea that we are stronger together than we are individually.

      Throughout the long day, the mace stood just beyond the speaker’s chair. It has long been there, and presumably it always will be. It’s represented the role of Congress, and it’s been a call for comity. But it has also become a symbol of endurance.

      Pelosi dressed for a funeral and her tone was dire. But her glittery brooch made clear that it was not the republic she had come to bury.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      jonas

      @randy khan:  I agree Flynn is the more likely candidate for a pardon, if for no other reason than that it would rally the base (stick it to the Deep State!) and, arguably, his crimes were not as serious as Manafort’s. (Making false statements to FBI vs. conspiracy, fraud, and tax evasion).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      If I had to guess, I’d say Meadows does have a shot at the CoS job now. Mulvaney probably wants out: remember how he made them put “Acting” on his business cards? Trump probably blames Mulvaney for his on-camera confession of the Ukraine shakedown, even though Trump almost certainly instructed Mulvaney to say it as a trial balloon.

      The personal scandals that tripped up Meadows’ initial bid for the job (lying about his education like a common Third Lady, failing to fire a sexual harasser on his staff, etc.) have been miniaturized by the epic scale of the overall Trump admin scandal culture. Also, before he was a pol, Meadows was a grifty real estate developer, so he speaks Trump’s language, and he proved shamelessly obsequious during the House hearings. Perfect fit!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      jonas

      At the very least, Meadows probably assumes that his slavering loyalty will win him a prime time spot, leading into Hannity, on the cable news network Trump will almost certainly establish when he leaves office to hound whatever Democrat is elected to come in and clean up his mess.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kent

      @Baud

      No point trying to predict who Trump will pardon. But I can see him using Bevin as an example.

      It’s easy to predict that whatever he does will be all about Trump. He’ll throw around pardons that serve to aggrandize Trump. But he’ll show no loyalty to anyone who fell on their swords for him. That’s just how Trump rolls and always has. So he’ll pardon people like Joe Arpaio if it means read meat for his MAGA base, but not so much people like Manafort who they don’t care about.

      At least that’s my prediction.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Leto

      @Kent: It’s why Rethugs are so dead set against them: they always lose. In a fair fight (of ideas/principles), they lose. That’s why they do everything, legal/illegal, to make sure they don’t have a fair match up.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dopey-o

      Should Flynn receive a *residential pardon, he would lose his 5th amendment protections, amitrite? what would then prevent him from being summoned to Schiff’s Intel Committee and being forced to testifiy about his role (and the *resident’s) in talks with the Russians and Putin?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Bill Arnold

      @Elizabelle:

      Pelosi dressed for a funeral and her tone was dire. But her glittery brooch made clear that it was not the republic she had come to bury.

      I’m not one for fashion (sandals with socks are better for walking in light snow than bare feet, eh?) but that piece held me through to that last sentence.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      zhena gogolia

      I was doing impressions of the Repubs for my trainer this morning, and she was cracking up — “They really said that?”
      The Pilate comparison got a lot of attention, but I wish I could remember which one said that “As we speak, a woman in NYC is about to be forced to have an abortion by Planned Parenthood.”
      I just pray that any normal people who might have tuned in would be shocked at the depths to which the Republicans have sunk. These people are in the House of Representatives? Sad.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Barbara

      @Jerry: He is in western North Carolina, which is the Appalachian part of North Carolina, on the Tennessee border. Although he did not win by the overwhelming margin I might have expected. He received 59% of the vote, but that’s reversible with the right candidate in a presidential election with higher turnout, or even slightly modified boundaries.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      sdhays

      @randy khan: Manafort has information Dump does NOT want him to reveal. Flynn has already shown his ass. I think Manafort will likely get a pardon.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      zhena gogolia

      I just called Rosa DeLauro’s office to thank her for voting yes, and Murphy’s and Blumenthal’s offices to buck them up. I hear that the Trumpanzees are calling in larger numbers than our side, so I think everyone should take the time to call.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JoyceH

      I’ve seen explanations that Trump doesn’t want to pardon his already convinced henchmen because the exception to the president’s absolute pardon power is in instances of impeachment, so pardoning co-conspirators in his crime wave could fall under that exception. Maybe not, but there’s a close enough tie that someone could go to court to challenge it, and if the court rules against Trump’s pardon, there goes his ability to pardon himself and his current co-conspirators (plus his kids) on the way out the door. He doesn’t know the answer and doesn’t want to know – yet. On the way out, it might be considered too much trouble to litigate.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Just Chuck

      @dopey-o: He could always just not show up.  There has so far been zero consequence to that other than to add another article of impeachment which the senate will ignore.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Kent:

      So he’ll pardon people like Joe Arpaio if it means read meat for his MAGA base

      In every other way you are spot on and I heartily agree, but I think he pardoned Arpaio and the war criminal as a statement of principle.  In Trump’s America, brutality against brown people is not a crime.  Trump has few ideals, but he has consistently demonstrated that ‘very fine people’ Nazi level white supremacy is one of them.

       

      He does issue pardons because he thinks it makes him look good.  That is a demonstrated Thing.  But he’s also a hardcore white supremacist doing his damnedest to hurt minorities wherever he can.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      (((CassandraLeo)))

      @sdhays: This is actually exactly why I don’t expect either of them to get pardons. It would destroy their ability to take the Fifth Amendment, because there would no longer be grounds for self-incrimination. In other words, they’d have to testify… which would almost certainly uncover further crimes on Trump’s part. Even lawyers as incompetent as Rudy 9iu11ani should know that much.

      Ceterum censeo factionem Republicanam esse delendam.

      Reply

