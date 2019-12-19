Mark Meadows is the latest Republican runaway in the House, joining a long list of other quitters. Instead of wanting to spend more time with family, he would like to spend more time firmly ensconced in Trump’s rectum:

Meadows, who is known for his ambition, quietly explored other career options this year, from potential bids for higher office in North Carolina to other roles in the administration. Earlier this month, however, he told friends that he would probably be most comfortable playing a major role in the 2020 campaign as one of Trump’s top boosters, according to one person who has spoken with him about his plans.

Trump already rejected him when he made a play to become his Chief of Staff, but apparently he wants to stand on the lawn with his boombox instead of staying in his safe seat.

Speaking of other Trump asslickers, and recognizing that Trump is unpredictable, I wouldn’t expect Manafort or Flynn to get a pardon. I know they’re angling for one, but unless they have some really good kompromat, they’re of no further use to Trump, so why should he bother spending any political capital on them?