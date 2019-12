I’m watching, dog help me. You? If not, feel free to discuss whatever. It’s been an eventful week!

I’m watching on CNN, and their panel is THE WORST. Van Jones. Axelrod. Bash. Cuomo. Good God, these assholes make me want to scoop out my eyes with a melon baller and jam chopsticks through my eardrums right now.

Anyhoo. Open thread?