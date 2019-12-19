I was undecided on whether it makes sense to hold the articles of impeachment in the House rather than sending them over to the Senate for a trial, but crybaby here adds his whiny weight in the idea’s favor:

Trump isn’t the only one meeping about the unfairness of it all. Obsequious toady Lindsey Graham had this to say this morning:

If House Dems refuse to send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial it would be a breathtaking violation of the Constitution, an act of political cowardice, and fundamentally unfair to President @realdonaldTrump. Not allowing the Senate to act on approved Articles of Impeachment becomes Constitutional extortion and creates chaos for the presidency. It also sets in motion a tremendous threat to our Constitutional system of checks and balances.

Graham is a craven lickspittle, but I suspect he has a better grasp of how this shit works than Trump does (low bar alert: the same could be said of both my dogs). Is Graham subtly trying to disabuse Trump of the notion that there’s a “default” option here, like in Little League?

As we discussed a few days ago, the objective is to extract maximum political pain from elected Republicans. I’m not sure which course would best achieve that goal. Maybe Pelosi is attempting to use her leverage to negotiate better terms for the Senate trial. Regardless, if Speaker Pelosi wants to play DC Hold ‘Em, I trust her. She’s earned that.

