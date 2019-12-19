Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Crackpot Dome Scandal: The Rude Awakening

Crackpot Dome Scandal: The Rude Awakening

by | 83 Comments

Lindsey Graham sounds exasperated here:

Graham is a thoroughly despicable, amoral character, but I don’t think he’s stupid. He wishes Rudy would stop going on Wingnut TV and making risible claims because he (Graham) wants to get this impeachment business in the rear view mirror as quickly as possible.

It’s bad enough (from Graham’s perspective) that, thanks to the impeachment inquiry, everyone knows Trump shook Ukraine down for a phony investigation into the Bidens. But Graham and his Republican colleagues know the full story is much worse, and maybe that’s the tale he’s desperate to suppress.

Graham wants to brush this disturbing pile of dirt back under the rug because he fears that sooner or later, Americans who don’t pay much attention to all this shit will connect the dots and realize that iPOTUS, Giuliani and affiliated goons have been:

At least, that’s my interpretation of Graham’s peevishness about his old pal Rudy. I could be wrong!

As for Rudy’s motivation, he hopes to stay out of jail, so he probably figures the further he spins his yarns and lashes his fate to Trump’s, the better chance he has to avoid the Graybar Hotel. Just a guess!

Open thread!

    83Comments

    3. 3.

      James E Powell

      We need to put together a team of Democrats who will make it their business to take down Graham from his lofty position. He is an a hole and a clown, but gets star treatment on the Sunday shows and every cable channel. He has never done anything worthy. He has no expertise.

    6. 6.

      Yutsano

      Someone needs to figure out what turned Lindsey on a dime. Until Grandpa Walnuts died (I never thought I would get to type that phrase ever again) he was firmly against Dolt45. Then McCain shifts off the mortal coil and he can’t suck President Toadface’s ass hard enough. That’s a heel turn not even a WWE writer would find believable. That needs investigated.

    8. 8.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Frankly, the only semi-rational explanation I have for Rudy going full wingnut Wurlitzer is that there’s *such* an unstable pack of cards that he has to find something, anything, to try to put out the fire, before it all comes tumbling down. And the only semi-rational explanation I have for him not having been “shipped off to a safe house” is that they don’t have anything better to offer themselves. “… And the horse just might learn to sing.”

    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      What kind of innocent person would prevent a half-dozen eyewitnesses to his supposed non-crime from testifying?  Wouldn’t he want them out there loudly proclaiming his innocence and ‘perfect call’ for all time?  Wouldn’t that just humiliate the crap out of Nancy Smash, trumpov, you big ol’ innocent preznit, you.

    10. 10.

      Josie

      Sounds to me like Senator Graham is having second (and maybe third) thoughts about having Rudy testify. He must have had a vision of the Democratic senators, such as Senator Harris, stepping up to question the mayor.

    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      @Yutsano: I understand why people suspect Graham is being blackmailed or something, but I really think it’s as simple as this: Graham wants to keep his job. Trump is wildly popular with the Republican base (especially in SC), and if Graham doesn’t suck up, he’ll get primaried, and he’ll lose.

    13. 13.

      James E Powell

      @gene108:

      Good suggestion, but that will have to wait till after the first of the year. I am well and truly tapped.

      Anyway, what I meant is a group of Democratic officials, flacks, and pundits who will just savage Graham every time he says or does anything, like what the RWers do with AOC.  We need a “good TV” response that shouts he is a dishonest person with a career filled with doing nothing more than saying stupid things. He’s never been right about anything important.

    14. 14.

      geg6

      All I know is that the wingnut Trumpers who are still allowed to access my FB page (there are probably only one or two and one of those is a guy I went to high school with but whose kid I have helped while he’s in college on my campus) are in a frothy frenzy. Screaming about how they need all their peeps in California and Oregon and Washington to vote like they have never voted before (I didn’t know voting machines registered the intensity of the voter!) and screaming about the Second Civil War and to get out their guns because the socialist hordes are coming to get them. It really is a cult and they have no clue about reality any more.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Served

      @Betty Cracker:  Likewise, and the “he’s gay” thing is very tired and tiresome at this point. It’s homophobic in the same way the “Trump/Putin are lovers” shit is. Is he or isn’t he?  Who knows and who cares at this point. He’s a human roach that should have been cast out of polite society on a garbage barge years ago. Outing him at this point isn’t going to do anything to change his trajectory or his natural abilities to be disgusting and survive at all costs.

    18. 18.

      patrick II

      I like Rudi a lot, but we are going to have to watch what we say

      Keep your story straight Rudi, good alibis need an element of truth.

    20. 20.

      MattF

      I suppose it’s possible that there’s some awful polymorphic-perverse secret haunting Lindsey Graham. Not counting that, my assumption is that Graham (and Trump) are exquisitely sensitive to the very large number of dollars sloshing around in Rudy’s immediate vicinity. Rudy is completely reckless, and Graham can’t do anything about that.

    21. 21.

      Hoodie

      @LongHairedWeirdo:  Rudy desparately needs cash to support his massive burn rate (over 200k/month according to his recent divorce) and finance what is likely a serious amount of debt. He needs to stay in the limelight because he has no other way to stay afloat except to affix himself to Trump’s ass and sell access to oligarchs and other slimy deep pockets. He has said and will say anything to keep some semblance of influence with Trump, because he knows Trump is a narcissist and loves anyone who will carry water for him. If he loses that connection, he’s sunk.

      Graham knows and has always known that Rudy has nothing. He may have thought Rudy was useful in the lead up to impeachment on a slim hope his “revelations” might help move the numbers down for impeachment and thus discourage Pelosi from moving forward but, now that Trump has been impeached, Rudy is nothing but a liability. The last thing Lyndsey wants is for Rudy to get called into a Senate hearing (or an impeachment trial) and get asked real questions about WTF he’s been up to.

    23. 23.

      Patricia Kayden

      “The president is a counter-puncher.” For years now, professional journalists have accepted this response to all questions about the president’s sick and disgusting behavior. Try a follow up. Try being aggressive. Try acting like journalists.— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 19, 2019

    24. 24.

      Mandalay

      @Served:

      Likewise, and the “he’s gay” thing is very tired and tiresome at this point.

      Exactly right, yet see the post right after yours.

      No matter how much things change, there are always knuckle draggers here who want to attack people for not meeting their standards of straightness.

    27. 27.

      Roger Moore

      @Yutsano

      Someone needs to figure out what turned Lindsey on a dime.

      The best innocent explanation I’ve heard is that Graham is a born sidekick. He lacks the strength of character to be his own man, so he always tries to attach himself to someone stronger. He was McCain’s sidekick for a long time, but when the old man died he needed someone else. Trump, being the biggest bully in the party, was the natural choice.

    30. 30.

      gene108

      @James E Powell:

      Anyway, what I meant is a group of Democratic officials, flacks, and pundits who will just savage Graham every time he says or does anything, like what the RWers do with AOC.

      Republican politicians rarely slam anyone. RW media and politicians parrot the same talking points, so it can get blurry, who is saying what, but the attacks on AOC and others are from flacks. None of the right-wing boobs are qualified to be a pundit.

      We need a “good TV” response that shouts he is a dishonest person with a career filled with doing nothing more than saying stupid things. He’s never been right about anything important.

      Don’t have enough rich supporters willing to launch pro-Democratic / liberal news organizations, even if it costs them millions of dollars.

      We’ll never equal Republicans, with regards to mass media saturation.

    31. 31.

      clay

      @pamelabrown53

      I read a quote from someone — can’t remember who, but someone who’s worked with Graham for a while — that said he just likes the attention. When McCain was alive, he got attention for being The Maverick’s Best Friend. Now he gets attention for being Trump’s Strongest Defender. Just another toady who basks in reflected glory.

      It could be as simple as that.

    33. 33.

      gene108

      @geg6:

      screaming about the Second Civil War and to get out their guns because the socialist hordes are coming to get them.

      Thinking someone’s coming to take away their guns has been the basis of every conservative gun law passed in the last 40 years.

      We are never going to have a rational debate on guns, because the gun owners are nuts. They don’t live in reality. Obama got elected and they bought up all the guns and ammo to resist whatever tyranny Obama was about to do, which of course included taking way their guns.

      What I find funny is in their fantasy world is that one day the David Hoggs, Emilia Gonzalez’s, etc. will be in charge, and by being totally bug fuck nuts about gun control, they will create a self-fulling prophecy, where we do take away all the guns.

    34. 34.

      hitchhiker

      Random Thursday after impeachment day thoughts.

      1. Republicans are certain they can get the base to foam at the mouth and load their weapons and vote in big numbers.

      2. Republicans underestimate the intensity of the reaction to the last 4 years. They’ve seen the numbers, but they still don’t get what it means that so many women loathe trump. Loathe him. They’ve also been confirming judges like mad, assuming that no one will care until it’s too late, but they blew that cover with the Merrick Garland play. The depth of rage over what McConnell did in that instance is real, and it’s going to matter next fall. Finally, they still believe that young people will not show up at the polls … but this generation of young people is different for two reasons. One is that they’ve witnessed and understood climate change, and they know who has been determined to ignore it. The other is that they’ve been forced to endure — or see their young siblings endure — the monstrosity that is “live shooter drills.”

      The strength of Moms Demand Action is a sort of confluence of those trends. Angry, organized women and engaged 18-24 yr old voters are forces they haven’t had to face yet, except in 2018 and in VA 2019, where they got blown out in spite of gerrymandering and voter suppression and off year turnout.

      2020 is going to be the most intense election I’ve ever seen, and I cast my first vote for Jimmy Carter.

    35. 35.

      mrmoshpotato

      @geg6:

      because the socialist hordes are coming to get them 

      How old are these nutjobs?  Are they going to dump or not sign up for Medicare and Social Security?

    36. 36.

      sdhays

      @Betty Cracker: This is what I used to think, but he didn’t have to debase himself such a ridiculous degree to achieve that. He’s gone so overboard that even Dump supporters in South Carolina are saying “woah there, buddy, take it easy on the Dump love”. His Democratic opponent is apparently just 2 points down at the moment, partially because of Graham’s gratuitous bootlicking.

      There’s something else going on here beyond his usual dance to the right before an election. It might not be blackmail, but it’s something.

    37. 37.

      Mandalay

      @Patricia Kayden:

      The president is a counter-puncher.

      That claim is complete bullshit – Trump almost always initiates verbal attacks – and yet it is still regularly trotted out without scrutiny.

      The “counter” bit is just clever wordplay to make it seem as though Trump is the underdog, and his behavior is justified. Other examples of pablum that the media rarely challenge are “let Trump be Trump” (as though that is a good thing), and “this president is transactional” (oooh – long word  – must be good!).

      I wouldn’t be surprised if Frank Luntz, who came up with the phrase “death taxes”, invented all of these descriptions of Trump, ran them through some favorability testing, and then craftily fed them all to our hungry media.

    38. 38.

      Fleeting Expletive

      I felt enormous pride and relief for the country after the vote last night.  There is an uncrossable line, the this-is-not-who-we-are moment, where amazingly diverse representatives from all over this crazy country voted their conscience and said the Constitution compels this process.  It was beautiful!  All the snivelly McConnell slime just shows how nakedly primitive the Republican beast is in its current form, pure id.  There is a real sense that the Speaker’s party has saved the meaning of a country governed by the terms of the Constitution.  By honoring its structure (each branch has prerogatives) and its intent (impeachment is the remedy for mendacious abuse of power and of purse), she’s made the country stronger and more serious.

      By contrast, who would want to be a republican now?  Shouty illiterates, pitiful small minded creatures.  Pobrecitos is right.

    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Mandalay: I guess “counterpuncher” these days means “whiny little shit who cries like a baby when someone deservingly punches him in his orange snout.”

    41. 41.

      Kent

      @Hoodie

      @Betty Cracker: Very little doubt this is true. If Lyndsey shows any daylight between himself and Trump, he’s gone. Look what happened to Sanford.

      But there are dozens and dozens of ultra-right wing Senators who will vote for Trump but are astute enough not to seek out TV cameras every damn day to vomit out their obsequiousness for all to see. Texas Senator John Cornyn, for example. When was the last time you saw him out over his skis on any of this stuff.
      Something is weird about Graham’s endless pursuit of the cameras in support of Trump. It’s not normal.

    42. 42.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Betty Cracker

      I understand why people suspect Graham is being blackmailed or something, but I really think it’s as simple as this: Graham wants to keep his job. Trump is wildly popular with the Republican base (especially in SC), and if Graham doesn’t suck up, he’ll get primaried, and he’ll lose.

      I personally think it’s both, with A being what would prevent B from happening.

      The details of what was obtained in the hacks of the Republicans we don’t know about would be a good place to start. Campaign money from Russia and other foreign players laundered thru straw donors, super-PAC’s and the NRA in amounts he’d rather anyone not know about would be the next likely zone of influence.

      He’s been involved in enough shady stuff in the shadows of both foreign and domestic issues over the years that he might not just face a stiff race with his Democratic opponent if they were revealed, he might actually get primary challenges from the RIGHT.

    43. 43.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      @Hoodie:  I think we’re kind-of in agreement, but talking on different tracks. Yeah, Rudy needs action to pay the bills, but he could probably find a lot of hustles without going all crazy on “look at all this worthless information I’m calling evidence!”

      I don’t think Graham is hoping Rudy will find something that works – but I also don’t think he (or anyone else in the GOP) is willing to risk trying to rein him in, because they don’t have anything better to offer (“…so SIT DOWN AND SHUT UP!”), and hey, if Rudy keeps scooping up and throwing enough dust in the air, maybe he’ll get his hand on a still-soft horse turd to hurl at just the right moment – worst plan ever, except for all the rest.

    45. 45.

      Mandalay

      @sdhays:

      he didn’t have to debase himself such a ridiculous degree to achieve that.

      A couple of points on that:

      • Graham was recently very critical of Trump’s policy in Syria. I suspect that Trump specifically allowed that to show that he tolerated dissent within the party.
      • We don’t know what private conversations have gone on between Trump and Graham. But one of them could have been one way, with the president saying to Graham “Unless you debase yourself to a ridiculous degree, and constantly suck up to me, I will fucking destroy you.“. And while those may not have been his exact words, I don’t put that approach out of bounds for Trump for a moment.

      For me, the most successful person in Trump’s administration has been Sarah Sanders. She also debased herself to a ridiculous degree, but completely moved the goal posts on what the media should expect from a WH Press Secretary.

      Perhaps Trump is trying to use Graham as a vehicle to do the same thing for Republican Senators? Those who loathe Trump but say nothing, such as Rubio, can then start to be framed as untrustworthy outsiders. (If Trump wins in 2020 I don’t think Rubio will get the nomination for his own seat in 2022; Trump will force him out)

    46. 46.

      Ruckus

      @sdhays:

      It is something. It’s what Lindsey does. Do remember that a lot of the republican pols in DC are getting long in the tooth, their best days (don’t hurt yourself shuddering) are behind them and they see trump as their last chance to reformulate the government and the country in a conservative way. They will do/say anything they to make that happen.

    47. 47.

      Roger Moore

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I guess “counterpuncher” these days means “whiny little shit who cries like a baby when someone deservingly punches him in his orange snout.”

      This sounds more like a domestic abuser who claims their victim was asking for it.

    48. 48.

      hitchhiker

      @Steeplejack (phone)

      I should have mentioned that there’s data to suggest we’re on track to crush him. His “strong approval” ratings have consistently hung in the magic 27% range, while “strong disapproval” is routinely about 40%.

      And my sense is that if they offered an option for “absolutely can’t stand him”, that number would be at least 25%.

    49. 49.

      Hoodie

      @Kent:  Lyndsey is generally not liked by SC Republicans because he favored immigration reform and has some other missteps that make them suspect he’s some type of closet liberal (who knows, maybe he is). They’ll tolerate him if he ostentatiously sucks up to Trump.

    50. 50.

      Mike in NC

      Graham always panics when he’s running for reelection. Last time several Tea Party loons were trying to unseat him for not being a True Conservative. He knows that attaching himself to Trump’s fat ass like a remora is his best strategy in the insane asylum known as South Carolina.

    51. 51.

      Elizabelle

      @hitchhiker

      Great analysis. Neither the GOP nor the punditocracy has seen or sees what is coming.

      FYI: Virginia voted in 2017. Our governor is ALWAYS up for election the year after every presidential election. They are not allowed to succeed themselves, although they can run for a nonconsecutive term.

    52. 52.

      karensky

      @Josie: yes!  I can imagine Senator Harris causing Rudy’s eyes to finally pop out his head and I can imagine him butt dialing Chuck Todd at the same time.

    53. 53.

      danielx

      LOL After inviting Rudes to come up to the hill to share his Ukraine findings, Lindsey tells Rudes: “I hope you know what you’re talking about.”

      Good fuckin’ luck with that, Huckleberry – Rudy is a very loosely wrapped package at this point.

    54. 54.

      Jay

      @LongHairedWeirdo:

      Rudy’s post America’s Mayor Mr. Noun, Verb, 9-11 hustle was an assortment of “shady” “Internet Security Companies”, Personal Security Companies, and Lawn Order Consults that didn’t know Jack, and gave anodyne bog standard minimalist Power Point presentations at premium prices.

      They sold reasonably well from 2008 on, amongst Eastern European kleptocrats who wanted to appear to be “doing something” about Internet Security, etc, like renting some thick neck retired NYC Cop Buddies of Tutti Fruitti Colludy Rudy’s.

      since Doltus’s election, his stichk is selling under the table access to Doltus on the side, through the assorted front Companies, but the Kleptocracy Market has gone K Street and Tutti Fruitti Colludy Rudy hasn’t been able to deliver. Massage Parlor Madam has a better track record at getting her clients into a room with Doltus.

      so Poor Rudy’s cash flow is drying up and he has to grift harder and do more crimes for mere peanuts compared to what he used to steal.

      He’s so broke he can’t even afford to keep a mistress on the side.

    56. 56.

      spudgun

      Ok, so technically this is an open thread…while I was reading the WaPo about Nancy Pelosi’s speaker’s brooch, I found this article in the sidebar and just had to share.

      Oof, a little dusty in my apartment right now…

    57. 57.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker:

      I understand why people suspect Graham is being blackmailed or something, but I really think it’s as simple as this: Graham wants to keep his job. Trump is wildly popular with the Republican base (especially in SC), and if Graham doesn’t suck up, he’ll get primaried, and he’ll lose.

      Truth. He’s craven and self-interested and venal. Being on Trump’s good side gives him more influence. End of story.

    58. 58.

      Jay C

      I’m kinda curious why Sen. Graham would want Giuliani to come up to Capitol Hill in any event: apparently Rudy’s Big Reveal on OANN (aka Wingnut Central) was a tedious crapfest of CT-mongering and second-hand “testimony” from various shady Ukrainians (most of whom, I gathered, were ex-officials who had been sacked for corruption), all solemnly swearing that Joe and Hunter Biden were the crookedest crooks in all of Crookdom. Or something. All with about the same credibility factor as Trump-rally attendance figures.

      Why Graham thinks Rudy’s input would do anything other than cast even MORE suspicion on Trump and his vile Administration’s sleazy Ukraine policy is a mystery.

    59. 59.

      sdhays

      @Ruckus: That explains his disgusting behavior in the Kavanaugh hearing, which was appalling, but not surprising. But he doesn’t need to be Dump’s personal attack dog to take the wind out of the sails of any of his primary challengers.

    60. 60.

      Mike in NC

      Talking heads on TV wonder “what happens next?” Fat Bastard doubles down, as usual. Stage a couple of hate rallies every week, and encourage the cultists in the audience to send pipe bombs to Congressional Democrats and embrace Second Amendment solutions like he did before. He’ll be in denial until they carry him out of the Oval in a straightjacket.

    62. 62.

      Bill Arnold

      @Josie:

      Sounds to me like Senator Graham is having second (and maybe third) thoughts about having Rudy testify.

      It’s helping that the Democrats, especially Nancy Pelosi, are making it quite clear, on video, that there are skilled progressive political players playing the game. For some (mostly Rs) this is a surprise, and some of them are still doubters. (Good! Arrogance is weakness. :-)
      It’s not a deterministic game with a fixed set of rules, so the Democrats can lose, but it’s not one-sided and it’s not (entirely or even majority IMO) kabuki / kayfabe. (There is some of this for the respective bases.)

      And the Republicans are not the only ones that can change the rules.

    63. 63.

      trollhattan

      Australia is on fire and setting high temperature records. How high? Really damn high.

      Temperature hits 49.9C and roads melt in remote SA ahead of catastrophic fire conditions

      Catastrophic fire conditions have been forecast in South Australia today as the state’s stifling heatwave continues into a fourth day — with temperatures hitting almost 50 degrees Celsius in some areas yesterday.

      The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said December temperature records had tumbled in more than a dozen locations, while some towns set all-time highs.

      Parts of Adelaide sweltered through the hottest night on record, with the minimum reaching just 33.6C at 10:20pm at BOM’s West Terrace site.

      It was the highest minimum at the site since January 1939, when it reached 33.2C.

      Senior forecaster Simon Timkey said it was a preliminary record, as the temperature could still drop, but that was very unlikely.

      He said the city had a hotter night at the Kent Town site in 2009, when it only dropped to 33.9C.

      The minimum at Kent Town last night 33.6C at 11:30pm.

      Nullarbor was the hottest spot around the state yesterday, reaching an incredible 49.9C — the fourth hottest temperature ever recorded in Australia, overtaking Eucla in WA which reached that mark just hours earlier.

      Adelaide reached 45.3C on Thursday, its highest top temperature for the month of December since records began in 1887, and is forecast to reach 46C today.

      Yeah, had to convert to American degrees and got 122 F, basically “you’re dead” weather. Hottest I’ve been in (that I know) is 118. Very not good.

    64. 64.

      trollhattan

      @Bill Arnold:

      Good points. I remember when Obama went to a Republican caucus meeting or whatever it’s called, basically “I’m here, I’m new, is there anything you want to talk about?” and handled them like a boss.

      They made damn sure that never happened again for the next eight years.

    65. 65.

      WereBear

      There’s no point in trying to make sense of what Republicans are doing, because they are rats trying to leave the ship while it’s on fire in the middle of the sea.

      They got away with so much, for so long, and confident they can lie to The Base 24/7, and they can. So when Reality smacks them in the face with a shovel, they don’t even feel it.

      I think they have lost the ability to even create a coherent story. They are like the guy I used to work with who was always scamming. His one plan was “never admit it” even if they had him on videotape.

    66. 66.

      zhena gogolia

      @Fleeting Expletive:
      I should go on the road with my act doing impressions of the Republicans’ speeches yesterday. My trainer didn’t watch any of it , but I gave her my rendition and she was cracking up. “One of them really said THAT?”

    74. 74.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Why do TV pundits wallow in the obvious and act as though it were some kind of revelatory insight?

      Example: someone on CNN just now pointing out that tonight’s debate will be the first time the seven Democrats have assembled on stage since President Trump was impeached.

      I mean, yeah, okay, it’s factual, but it’s as meaningless as my pointing out that it’s the first time those Dems have debated since my cast was removed.

    77. 77.

      Roger Moore

      @mrmoshpotato
      Devices like Ring are about a lot more than being too lazy to get up and check the door. They’re also about being able to monitor what’s going on in and around your home when you aren’t there. That’s a big part of why the whole thing is so terrible; people bought Ring devices because they were hoping to improve their security, only to give hackers a way into their homes.

    78. 78.

      robmassing

      @Mandalay

      No matter how much things change, there are always knuckle draggers here who want to attack people for not meeting their standards of straightness

      I guess what I said was unforgivable, but here goes anyway:

      At least I am a gay knuckle-dragger. Being gay myself, I have no ‘standards of straightness.’ Graham just seems gay to me, that’s all, and when politicians who seem like closeted gays want other, openly gay people like myself to have no rights, it pisses me off. So tell me to take my shit elsewhere and call me a knuckle-dragger, if it makes you feel better. Thanks

    79. 79.

      J R in WV

      @Patricia Kayden

      Donate to Lindsay’s opponent who is neck and neck with him in the polls.

      We just donated on a monthly repeating basis. Hope it helps!

      Historically, we donated to Senator Duckworth before she was elected, Senator Kyrsten Sinema before she was elected, and a whole big bunch of congressmen and -women before they were elected. So it may be a marker, or maybe we’re just lucky picking out people who look like winners. Either way, hoping he beats ex-Senator Graham badly!

    82. 82.

      Mandalay

      @robmassing:

      Graham just seems gay to me, that’s all, and when politicians who seem like closeted gays want other, openly gay people like myself to have no rights, it pisses me off.

      Fuck you with the heat of a thousand suns.

      If you want to go after Graham solely because he “just seems gay to me” then do it somewhere else. This is the wrong web site for that kind of shit.

    83. 83.

      robmassing

      @Mandalay:

      I am so grateful to have you on my side, defending gay people (if that’s what you think you are doing), but on the other hand, fuck YOU with the heat of a thousand suns, and you can go straight, by my standards, to hell.

