Lindsey Graham sounds exasperated here:

LOL After inviting Rudes to come up to the hill to share his Ukraine findings, Lindsey tells Rudes: “I hope you know what you’re talking about.” pic.twitter.com/ZiPIb9dQZj — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 19, 2019

Graham is a thoroughly despicable, amoral character, but I don’t think he’s stupid. He wishes Rudy would stop going on Wingnut TV and making risible claims because he (Graham) wants to get this impeachment business in the rear view mirror as quickly as possible.

It’s bad enough (from Graham’s perspective) that, thanks to the impeachment inquiry, everyone knows Trump shook Ukraine down for a phony investigation into the Bidens. But Graham and his Republican colleagues know the full story is much worse, and maybe that’s the tale he’s desperate to suppress.

Graham wants to brush this disturbing pile of dirt back under the rug because he fears that sooner or later, Americans who don’t pay much attention to all this shit will connect the dots and realize that iPOTUS, Giuliani and affiliated goons have been:

At least, that’s my interpretation of Graham’s peevishness about his old pal Rudy. I could be wrong!

As for Rudy’s motivation, he hopes to stay out of jail, so he probably figures the further he spins his yarns and lashes his fate to Trump’s, the better chance he has to avoid the Graybar Hotel. Just a guess!

