The 3 judge panel from the 5th District Court of Appeals has ruled 2-1 that the district court judge in Texas was right in declaring the ACA individual mandate now unconstitutional and mostly right in throwing out the insurance finance and regulation portions of the ACA. The majority sent the case back to the district court to carve out the few severable parts of the ACA from the individual mandate. This is a big deal as the majority holding is signalling to the district court to leave a few fig leafs in like biosimilar approval pathways and menu calorie count requirements while destroying the coverage expansion.

So when you're tempted to say that the court's decision isn't a big deal because it didn't really do anything — well, don't. The court is signaling that it's perfectly OK if Judge O'Connor strikes down the most significant parts of the ACA. — Nicholas Bagley (@nicholas_bagley) December 19, 2019

The decision rests on a farcical interpretation of NFIB v Sebelius, severability doctrine and Congressional intent. Congress is fully capable of repealing laws. The particular Congress that zero-ed out the mandate spent several months trying to repeal the ACA coverage expansion elements and failed. Congress knows how to write legislation that achieves the outcome that the district court judge will write up. It chose not to. Congress also knows how to cut taxes. It is very good at it.

Senator Alexander, the Senate Budget Committee chair has this to say about Congressional intent:

As for the rest of Obamacare, I am not aware of a single senator who said they were voting to repeal Obamacare when they voted to eliminate the individual mandate penalty. — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) December 18, 2019

This is a bananapants ruling.

So what is next?

The rulings is stayed so the ACA will be in full force for 2020.

The case is going back to the Texas district court judge.

The district court judge will write an opinion gutting 90% of the ACA.

That opinion will be appealed.

The appeals court will take several months to mostly or completely uphold the district court opinion.

The Supreme Court will get involved.

The most likely way for the ACA to be upheld is for the five justice majority that upheld the individual mandate in the NFIB v Sebelius coalition to say that the individual mandate is completely severable from the rest of the law. That decision probably would not be issued until this time next year to late spring 2021.

Congress could fix this in 30 minutes with a 3 line bill saying that the individual mandate provisions of the ACA are fully severable from the rest of the law effective 12/31/18.