Appeals Court OK with gutting the ACA

Appeals Court OK with gutting the ACA

The 3 judge panel from the 5th District Court of Appeals has ruled 2-1 that the district court judge in Texas was right in declaring the ACA individual mandate now unconstitutional and mostly right in throwing out the insurance finance and regulation portions of the ACA. The majority sent the case back to the district court to carve out the few severable parts of the ACA from the individual mandate. This is a big deal as the majority holding is signalling to the district court to leave a few fig leafs in like biosimilar approval pathways and menu calorie count requirements while destroying the coverage expansion.

The decision rests on a farcical interpretation of NFIB v Sebelius, severability doctrine and Congressional intent. Congress is fully capable of repealing laws. The particular Congress that zero-ed out the mandate spent several months trying to repeal the ACA coverage expansion elements and failed. Congress knows how to write legislation that achieves the outcome that the district court judge will write up. It chose not to. Congress also knows how to cut taxes. It is very good at it.

Senator Alexander, the Senate Budget Committee chair has this to say about Congressional intent:

This is a bananapants ruling.

So what is next?

The rulings is stayed so the ACA will be in full force for 2020.

The case is going back to the Texas district court judge.

The district court judge will write an opinion gutting 90% of the ACA.

That opinion will be appealed.

The appeals court will take several months to mostly or completely uphold the district court opinion.

The Supreme Court will get involved.

The most likely way for the ACA to be upheld is for the five justice majority that upheld the individual mandate in the NFIB v Sebelius coalition to say that the individual mandate is completely severable from the rest of the law. That decision probably would not be issued until this time next year to late spring 2021.

Congress could fix this in 30 minutes with a 3 line bill saying that the individual mandate provisions of the ACA are fully severable from the rest of the law effective 12/31/18.

    24Comments

    3. 3.

      Citizen Alan

      @artem1s:

      It was intentional on the part of the GOP to do it that way, but yes, I believe if the tax were reduced to $1 a year for not having insurance, it would pass constitutional muster even under the standards of those Nazis on the 5th Circuit.

      And can I say once again that every self-described Progressive who refused to take judicial nominations into account in their 2016 voting decisions should do the honorable thing and kill themselves?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      gene108

      This is rage inducing.

      Next Democrat President, House, and Senate should expand the lower courts, and leave the SCOTUS number alone.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Barbara

      Right, Congress repealed the tax/mandate without repealing the ACA in whole.  To infer congressional intent to repeal the rest of the law when it repealed part of the law is rank partisan interpretation that doesn’t even rise to the level of thinking that deserves to be called stupid.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Thanks, Dave. I knew you’d have a clear analysis.

      Emphasizes how important the courts are and why #MoscowMitch is putting the fix in.

      Although I keep wondering exactly what kind of country he really wants.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NCSteve

      The problem, that a lot of people don’t seem to get, is that the Sebelius opinion had five votes that found the ACA was not a constitutionally permissible as an exercise of the Commerce power and five votes that said it was a constitutionally permissible exercise of the taxing power via the mandate and tax penalty. Without a mandate or a tax penalty, Roberts is compelled to rule the whole thing is unconstitutional

      A provision that says the mandate is fully severable would basically say the law is severable from the only thing SCOTUS said made the rest of it constitutional.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MomSense

      The GOP death eaters will never ever forking stop trying to make life difficult for ordinary people.  They are determined to make sure we can never enjoy the benefits of a productive modern society.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      West of the Rockies

      @Citizen Alan

      If I don’t get my chosen candidate, I will stay home and sulk!!! I would rather nurse my resentment and take my chances with Trump Redux than vote for a candidate who has not sufficiently noted my particular issues!//

      Reply
    14. 14.

      gene108

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      One where he, his rich wife, and rich friends can keep all their money, and the poor suffer, like they did, when Mitch’s parents and grandparents were young

      Edit: Mitch’s old enough to have grown up around folks, who went to work with a 3rd grade education that he knows full damn well where this whole thing is heading.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      senyordave

      @Citizen Alan: And can I say once again that every self-described Progressive who refused to take judicial nominations into account in their 2016 voting decisions should do the honorable thing and kill themselves?
      If they are still alive maybe someone can talk some sense into them.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      patrick II

      @NCSteve:

      If the original bill had no mandate, there would not have been a constitutional issue since forcing people to buy something was the issue republican judges made up to try and destroy the ACA.  Taking away the mandate removes the only constitutional issue the alledged judges found troublesome in the first place.  If they wanted to stay consistent, taking away the mandate removes the question of constitutionality.  They should have to find another pretext, but they won’t bother because consistency is the hobgoblin of little democratic legal minds.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Eolirin

      No one wants this either. That’s the crazy thing.

      The only people who benefit from a repeal are a small number of very wealthy sociopaths who aren’t happy about their taxes going up. It would actually hurt the medical industry, the insurance industry, and going by the 2018 elections, be a wedge issue democrats can use to great effect. Poking at this in a way that might actually succeed is political suicide. You bring the medical, insurance and pharma lobbies down on your head while weakening your position with your base.

      Roberts blew the only chance they had at stopping this by upholding the law the first time around. If they were being at all tactical about this they’d leave the debate to the democrats about Medicare for All and position themselves as the defenders of the ACA. If you let it get repealed without a workable alternative and via a question of constitutionality you are going to end up with Medicare for All. There won’t be an alternative to single payer and the loss of access vs the current status quo will be an existential crisis for too many people. In addition to probably starting a recession from the loss of medical industry jobs.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Barbara

      @patrick II: They found the mandate defensible because they interpreted it as a tax.  Taking the tax away should take away the thing that ostensibly made it objectionable to begin with.  I am not going back and rereading all of the opinion, because there is nothing I can do about it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Cacti

      @Baud: That’s wrong. Roberts isn’t compelled to do any such thing.

      On the contrary, Roberts may rap the lower courts’ knuckles for trying to predictively overrule existing case law, as SCOTUS has done repeatedly to lower courts in the past.

      Google the phrase “It is this Court’s prerogative alone to overrule one of its precedents.” for examples.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      Since the Teabaggers love getting the courts involved in settled law (the PPACA is constitutional), does anyone have standing to request/demand an en banc review by the full 5th Circuit court? If the decision is on hold, why not have it be on hold for another few months before kicking it back downstairs?

      Why should the Teabaggers be the only ones to pick and choose court actions on this stuff?

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Eolirin: 40-something percent of the country wants to “kill Obamacare”. They don’t actually want any of the logical, practical consequences of killing Obamacare, but many may never make the connection; those will just be something that materialized out of the aether.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Matt McIrvin
      The point is enough will. And sadly it could get to the point that some desperate, angry person with little to lose will rightfully blame men like O’Connor for taking away their health insurance or a loved one’s and retaliate

      Reply

