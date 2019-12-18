Kevin Drum made an interesting point yesterday about the Senate, which is getting harder for Democrats every cycle because working-class whites are increasingly more Republican, and they’re a majority in many rural states:

But perhaps there’s another way. I know this will sound ridiculous, but hear me out: Democrats could figure out how to appeal to working-class whites. I know that many progressives would rather move to Canada than even consider such a thing. After all, working-class whites are racist! They hate gays! They love guns! They go to church! They oppose liberal immigration laws! They want to ban abortion! They drive pickup trucks! They like low taxes! They don’t understand intersectionality! Well, yeah. That’s true of many of them, though certainly not all. And “not all” is a key point here. It’s not as if Democrats have to appeal to stone racists or lunatic gun nuts to win in rural states. They just have to ease up on some of the things that rural voters think are important. Doing this doesn’t automatically mean that you want immigrants in cages or black men to be the targets of mass incarceration. Nor does it mean you want to force women to give birth against their will or fry the planet via climate change. It just means you accept the reality that sometimes society moves more slowly than you’d like. In 2008, Democrats won Senate seats in Montana, South Dakota, Iowa, Arkansas, Louisiana, West Virgina, and North Carolina. Places like that seem like nothing more than dreams these days. But they aren’t. If working-class whites can move into the Republican camp over the course of only a few years, they can move out in just a few years too. But progressives have to actually care about them and be willing to compromise here and there to win their votes. This is what politics is all about, and always has been.

What does it mean to “ease up” and how do you do it? Since I know the Dakotas, let’s start there. Historically, fairly liberal Democrats (McGovern, Daschle, Dorgan; Conrad and Johnson on a good day) have won Senate seats by going against their party on issues like guns, and arguing that they were better at securing important funding in farm bills, rural health legislation and the like. States that never voted for a Democrat for President would regularly elect these Senators. These Democrats were also well known and well liked throughout the state and voters would split tickets to elect the person over party.

What’s changed in the last decade or so isn’t the willingness of Democrats to “ease up”. The few remaining Democrats in those states were the bluest blue dogs in the bunch, easy like Sunday morning, and they still got beat. It’s the environment that changed, not the politicians. There’s no such thing as making an exception for a person anymore – they are all liberals, and as such, they are all evil. Liberalism, for a Fox News viewer, isn’t a set of policy positions that, if eased sufficiently, will become palatable to them. Rather, liberalism is treated like a religion that worships Satan, and any compromise that comes out of a liberal’s mouth is worthless because of who said it, not what was said.

My quick and dirty heuristic for deciding whether a state will ever give us a Democrat in a federal position is to look at demographic changes and the size of the blue dots in the state. If the state has a growing non-white population, that state will ultimately flip. In addition to North Carolina on Kevin’s list, Texas and Arizona are two other states that we can flip after a battle against voter suppression. As far as the blue dots go, it’s the explanation for why Minnesota and Colorado are purple and the Dakotas are red – there just aren’t big enough cities in the Dakotas to satisfy the desire for urban living that exists in the younger, more progressive children of the old, white Fox viewers, so they move to Minneapolis or Denver instead of Sioux Falls or Fargo.

As Cheryl’s post yesterday showed, the notion that we can appeal to white working-class rural voters by some kind of pandering jujitsu is evergreen, and it fundamentally misreads the situation on the ground. The people who could be convinced in the rural states either have already left for a city in another state, or they have congregated in a blue dot in the state that just isn’t big enough to outweigh the red rural areas. The Democratic party in these states is almost non-functional, which is a huge factor in the ability to execute any political strategy. In South Dakota, for example, the Democrats are so poor that they can’t even keep a physical office in any town in the state.

It’s going to take a hell of a lot more than a little bit of easing up to counteract the fundamental change in the voting population that has landed us where we are in rural America.