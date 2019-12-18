Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: DUMP TRUMP

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: DUMP TRUMP

It’s the theme of the day! From the Washington Post:

Protesters in the dark of a snowy New England evening chanted “Dump Trump,” while those marching in the warmth of southern Florida brandished signs reading “Impeach Putin’s Puppet.” In Republican-dominated Kansas, they repeated a mantra: “Country over party.” In Texas, they fretted that despite the House’s vote, Trump will get away with it all.

Organizers said that there were more than 600 protests nationwide — from Hawaii to Maine — with the goal of demonstrating “to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution.”

In many places, the rallies functioned less as a chance to vent about Trump’s Ukraine dealings — the matter for which he faces impeachment — than as an opportunity for collective catharsis over the entire track record of a president disapproved of by slightly more than half the country…

The House hearings are due to start around 9am EST; actual voting is expected “around” 6:30-7:30pm, depending on the Repubs’ performative stamina, or any ‘surprises’ from the Oval Office squatters.

    48Comments

    3. 3.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Biden hit Dump yesterday with another hard ad (video)

      He’s the only one running ads kicking Dump right in the face.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      ‘ morning.

      RollCall:

      The full House will debate and vote separately on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, under a process set up by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday night after a contentious hearing that spanned more than 10 hours.

      The Rules panel adopted a closed rule in a 9-4 party-line vote just after 9 p.m., which means no amendments to the articles will be considered on the House floor.

      Under that rule, the House will take up the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges against Trump in two votes, allowing members to vote for or against each article. Rep. Jared Golden, a freshman Democrat from Maine, is the only lawmaker who has announced so far that he will vote differently on each article.

      The rule provides for six hours of debate on the articles, equally divided between Republicans and Democrats, and waives all points of order against consideration of the articles.

      The panel rejected, 9-4, an amendment from Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., that would have allowed a point of order related to Republicans’ objection that they were not permitted to have a separate minority hearing day as a part of the impeachment inquiry.

      The rule also provides that after adoption of the articles, the House will consider the appointment and authorization of managers for the impeachment trial in the Senate.

      […]

      The process is marching on.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kay

      Natasha Bertrand
      @NatashaBertrand
      · 10h
      A WH official told us Trump’s letter, replete w/ grammatical errors and odd capitalizations, is his way of “trolling” Pelosi.
      “We watched for a year and everybody said, ‘Oh she‘s so powerful now, she‘s so brilliant.‘ Show me one power move she‘s made.”

      “Power move”. Ugh. Horrible people. It’s like living in a bad 1980’s movie.

      In other news, we have a county commissioner candidate! Ta da!
      She’s good. We haven’t had a D county commissioner here for almost 30 years so wish us luck. This one could actually win. Her petition signatures to get on the ballot are due today but she should be fine. The general rule is you get twice as many as you need in case they’re challenged and she has 4x what she needs.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      @Kay: one power move = she impeached the mutherfvcker

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      @David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch: I wish Bloomberg wasn’t running as a Democrat, and most of his ads sing his own praises instead of kicking Trump in the nuts, which is a waste of money, IMO. That said, Bloomberg’s recent school shooting ad was a powerful exception.

      It may be a more effective ad strategy to pick an issue and point out Trump’s massive failures on that issue rather than to run ads about how Trump sucks in general. Trump is terrible, it’s true, but he’s also been disastrous on policies that people care about.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      @David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      In an email that was recently obtained by the Washington Post and dated Dec. 7, 2013, Kushner wrote to former Port Authority official David Wildstein, “Just wanted you to know that I am thinking of you and wishing the best. For what it’s worth, I thought the move you pulled was kind of bad*ss.”

      The kids stuck in school buses for 4 hours was ‘badass’.
      The county commissioners are all men and they meet on the 4th floor of the courthouse. I sometimes ride in the elevator with the leader (a Trumpist) and although he is a “badass” who makes a lot of “power moves” he’s too scared to make eye contact with me when we’re alone on the elevator. I knew his mother. She would be ashamed of him.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Reluctantly, King Arthur fights the Black Knight and, after a short battle, the Knight’s left arm is severed, which squirts out copious amounts of blood.

      Even at this, the Knight refuses to stand aside, insisting “Tis but a scratch” and that he has “had worse”, and fights on while holding his sword with his other arm. Next, his right arm is cut off, but the Knight still does not concede. As the Knight is literally disarmed, Arthur assumes the fight is over and kneels to pray. The Black Knight interrupts Arthur’s prayer of thanks by kicking him in the side of the head and accusing him of cowardice. When Arthur points out the Black Knight’s injuries, the Knight insists, “It’s just a flesh wound.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      Hmm, must be failing memory. Sure don’t recall ordering the deluxe buy one get one free package of leg cramps. Well, at least there is symmetry.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: Your local government sounds as awful as mine: all white Republican men, most of whom hide their cowardice under a veneer of bravado. Some are more overtly terrible than others, but that’s really the only difference between them.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WereBear

      @satby: Protests do matter.

      It makes denial even tougher for the delusional, and that’s always a good thing. Not that it will make them change their mind. But because it can make them shut up.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kay

      For me, I just have to accept that some institutions and people will hold up better than others- are more resilient. Because it is challenging and some will just fail. Failure actually is an option and they’re not all the same. The cracks will show in some and less in others. State department held up better than DOJ. Success/failure. Better/worse.

      I read this thing on Twitter yesterday where the complaint was journalists rewriting Trump’s letter to cover it as news improved how it’s presented to the public. They rewrite it in a way that adds seriousness and gravity to the letter- the letter itself is deranged and low quality. That is a challenge. They’ll have to do things differently to meet it. I don’t know how to do it. It’s difficult. Some will meet the challenge and some will fail. The NYTimes failed.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WereBear

      @Kay:  At least we have some, like you said.

      I’ve been down and out with this stupid virus thing since Thanksgiving. Finally getting on top of it.

      I blame it on slacking off on the self-care I have to do. So I’ve learned my lesson :) I just have to remember I’ve learned it!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      I really could have hugged the candidate when she announced. They walk around the courthouse like they own the place. They often run unopposed. They’re smug and arrogant.

      It’s not easy running as a D! She’s a 4-H person and they meet a ton of people. She’ll have the underground 4-H network of support out in the boonies :)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      @WereBear: It also allows participants to feel less alone and more motivated to fight back. My sister, daughter and I went to the Women’s March in DC on 1/21/2017, and we all remarked on how we felt hope rather than despair for the first time in months.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: I hope she wins! The 4-H mafia could put her over the top! ;)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Amir Khalid

      @Kay:

      As I recall, State had the benefit of being led by Obama’s SecStates Hillary and John Kerry, who worked hard to repair the neglect and marginalisation it suffered under George Walker Bush.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      We hired her at the board of elections and she was really competent. It was difficult to hire her- that’s a clique too. The people who thought they should get the job were mad. Anyway, she stayed for two years and left because she got a higher paying job at a bank but she comes to D meetings and had her petition with her last night. County commissioners have a lot of power. Sherrod Brown says it’s the hardest job in local government. They allocate all the funding. The signatures have to be validated which one does by looking them up on the sec of state list of registered voters. Ours have to be D ‘s or independents. I saw her busily looking up the signer as people signed on her phone and I thought “good! pre-validating!”

      I’ve never seen anyone do that before, but it makes sense. Usually they just get a ton of signatures, dump them at the BOE and hope for the best.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      Here’s some news I missed in yesterday’s hubbub:

      It sucks that we lost Rep. Cummings, and it’s a disgrace that Hill was driven out of politics by sexist goons. But these reps seem like fine choices to fill the gaps. I’m more familiar with Porter and LOVE to watch her fillet malfactors in hearings.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @Baud:
      LOL. Who’s funding them? The Jolly Green Giant?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kay

      I learned this last night too- the D candidates for President are organizing by having their supporters call their own phone list. The list you have on your phone of people you know. Everyone probably knows this but I haven’t seen that before. The Bernie people told me last night. I know Obama didn’t do that. I wonder if their friends hate it. I wouldn’t mind it, but that’s me.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kay

      @Steeplejack (phone):

      4-H is really small-d democratic. They vote on everything. The meetings are crazy-making. It’s an endless round of 8 to 17 year olds voting on slips of paper. It makes you yearn for the authoritarian scouting groups. “Is anyone IN CHARGE, or is this opinionated 8 year old running this thing?”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      rikyrah

      Some day, we will have to discuss how the GOP radicalized Norm Ornstein. I remember when he was just your milquetoast tv pundit. Now, he is a truth firebrand.😂😂

      Ken Starr is simply a despicable person. From his role as independent counsel to his shameful performance at Baylor to his sleazy work for Jeffrey Epstein to his utter hyporcisy now. Despicable. t.co/jAWiMHSFX4— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) December 18, 2019

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kay

      @Baud

      They’re getting ready for the Ohio delegate caucus, which is Jan 7. They have to register by 12/31. The delegate caucus will have all the candidates so they were talking to one another last night. They’re all doing it.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      The union thugs at USPS are really bustin’ ass this holiday season. I heard some noise outside my door a little while ago, and it was a package being delivered shortly after 7:00 a.m.

      Reply

