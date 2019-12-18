Quite an image of Times Square tonight https://t.co/HUfVXGIWJO
— Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) December 18, 2019
It’s the theme of the day! From the Washington Post:
… Protesters in the dark of a snowy New England evening chanted “Dump Trump,” while those marching in the warmth of southern Florida brandished signs reading “Impeach Putin’s Puppet.” In Republican-dominated Kansas, they repeated a mantra: “Country over party.” In Texas, they fretted that despite the House’s vote, Trump will get away with it all.
Organizers said that there were more than 600 protests nationwide — from Hawaii to Maine — with the goal of demonstrating “to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution.”
In many places, the rallies functioned less as a chance to vent about Trump’s Ukraine dealings — the matter for which he faces impeachment — than as an opportunity for collective catharsis over the entire track record of a president disapproved of by slightly more than half the country…
The House hearings are due to start around 9am EST; actual voting is expected “around” 6:30-7:30pm, depending on the Repubs’ performative stamina, or any ‘surprises’ from the Oval Office squatters.
WATCH: @Maddow profiles the nationwide protests tonight.
She shows powerful footage from all around the country.#ImpeachmentEve pic.twitter.com/uQIyXfoO7k
— Stand Up America (@StandUpAmerica) December 18, 2019
Massive #impeachment rally in #Atlanta. Impossible to capture the entire crowd of more than 1000.#ImpeachmentEve #ImpeachAndRemove #Indivisible@IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/OPbuuxB8FF
— Indivisible Georgia Sixth District (@INDI6_GA) December 17, 2019
Just rolled down the window to clap and cheer the massive one block long pro #ImpeachmentEve demonstration here in our small Utah town. All ages. Elders. Awesome. Bae was driving
— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) December 17, 2019
Even in single digit temps St Paul shows up on #ImpeachmentEve pic.twitter.com/ielQXSQH4U
— Justin Lerbakken (@Lerbaker) December 17, 2019
Spirited #impeachment rally on Boston Common tonight despite the weather. #ImpeachmentEve #mapoli pic.twitter.com/EMGdj6tXyH
— Amanda Smith (@abs628) December 17, 2019
All I can say is if millions of Americans braving all sorts of weather to demand the impeachment and removal of this thug of a president doesn’t make the front page of @nytimes they should stop calling themselves a newspaper. pic.twitter.com/GpLkrnYrKB
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) December 18, 2019
