Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Women: They Get Shit Done

We are aware of all internet traditions.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Word salad with all caps

Verified, but limited!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Also, too.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

This blog will pay for itself.

I personally stopped the public option…

How has Obama failed you today?

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

We still have time to mess this up!

Lighten up, Francis.

No one could have predicted…

Yes we did.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Voices Escape Singing Sad Sad Songs

Voices Escape Singing Sad Sad Songs

by | 80 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m trying to make sense of what this goober pooped out of his oral cloacal noise maker, but I’ll be god damned if I can. Trump is Jesus, but Nadler is Pilate (since he gave Donald Jesus Trump the opportunity to defend himself)?

I guess this is the kind of dumbfuck that you get to represent you when you live in a R+17 district in Georgia. My condolences to any readers who are represented by this guy. Open Thread.

Update: Is anyone surprised this this guy didn’t vaccinate his kids?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Azelie
  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • Booger
  • Capri
  • Carol
  • chopper
  • cmorenc
  • debbie
  • dlw32
  • dmsilev
  • donnah
  • Duane
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • feebog
  • FlyingToaster
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • gene108
  • Ivan X
  • Jamie
  • JaneE
  • Jay
  • JPL
  • karensky
  • LeeM
  • Leto
  • Mary G
  • Mike Furlan
  • mrmoshpotato
  • oatler.
  • ola azul
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • The Dangerman
  • The Moar You Know
  • Thomson
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    80Comments

    1. 1.

      Yutsano

      They just know if they spout the Gospel According to Drumpf they will keep the fundigelicals happy. It’s not supposed to make sense to anyone outside that world. Plus it makes Loudermilk look like he’s pwning the libz.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      They’re whining that the Democrats, primarily Schiff and Nadler, didn’t let the Republicans gum up the works.

      Still, I can’t wait for John McNaughton’s The Passion of the Donald painting.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND…wait for it…a giant 16×12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card).What a day. pic.twitter.com/y8gZuQbipl— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 18, 2019

      The thought of Trump spending the next week or two fuming about today while waiting for whatever farce of a trial Mitch McConnell cooks up is almost enough to make up for said farce of a trial.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cmorenc

      NONE of the GOP talking points make sense for one or more of the following reasons:

      • self-contradictory on its face (see Rep. Loudermilk above)
      • directly contradicts their cited statements and rationales wrt Hillary / Benghazi / Bill Clinton impeachment
      • directly contradicted by irrefutable facts
      • designed to misdirect, muddle, or confuse rather than clarify or inform
      • fox bubble provides a “safe zone” where they are immune from contradiction by facts.  Even those among them who know better also know they are safe from the risk their base may get wised up to their bullshit, but also correspondingly that it’s very unsafe to risk poking any holes in the fox bubble without provoking the ire the base inside it.
      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      Twitter’s current trends:

      Worldwide trends

      • #ImpeachmentDay
      • #TrumpImpeachment 50.5K Tweets
      • Pearl Harbor 13.6K Tweets
      • Trump to Jesus 47.3K Tweets
      • #ElClasico 359K Tweets
      • #MerryImpeachmas 105K Tweets
      • #DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica 50.3K Tweets
      • Valverde 81.3K Tweets
      • Pontius Pilate 8,247 Tweets
      • Pence 106K Tweets

      Man, I know we’re coming up on the season finale, but the scriptwriters really need to go easier on the spiked eggnog.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Dangerman

      Is anyone surprised this this guy didn’t vaccinate his kids?

      Is it OK to be surprised that someone found him worthy of being a Father?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Yutsano

      @cmorenc: You are aware that none of this matters right? Their base could not care less. They’re standing up and being loud for Dear Leader. That counts a pwning the libz to them. Substance is irrelevant.

       

      EDIT: blog is borking a bit more than usual today. Comment took three refreshes to show up for me.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      donnah

      Schiff sounded great, as usual, making all of the Republicans sound like chattering monkeys. I’m so tired of all of the testimony, counter-testimony, and shit-flinging by the Republicans. I can’t wait for this process to be over. ITMFA

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dlw32

      hmmm, I’m wondering if they really want to invoke the biblical justice system where adulterers get stoned to death (Leviticus 20:10)…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jay

      Statement by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham at 12:35 pm:“The President will be working all day. He will be briefed by staff throughout that day, and could catch some of the proceedings between meetings.” t.co/Cwtfv9zLgM— Alex Wayne (@aawayne) December 18, 2019

      42 twitter rants in the first hour, on track to break the previous record.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anne Laurie

      What Loudermilk means, I’m afraid, is “The Jews (like Nadler) want to kill Our Savior (Trump).”

      Always keep your ear cocked for the dogwhistle…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      And thus Jesus sayeth unto Pilate, “More due process was afforded to those will hath been accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      What’s Loudermilk’s point? Jesus never claimed Pilate was abusing the law when Pilate condemned Jesus to death for insurrection. The whole point of Crucifixion under Christianity was it was to atone for the sins of humanity in general and not an example of Roman oppression.

      As they say, Evangelicals are the last people to read The Bible.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      dmsilev

      @Jay: Look, for Trump, sending out unhinged Tweets is work, or at least the closest to work that he can get.

      All I’m saying is that by the standards of Trumpian Press Secretary Statements, this one is about as close to “true” as we can reasonably hope for.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      feebog

      By the time he was done, I thought Loudermilk was recommending crucifixion instead of impeachment. Rather harsh, even by Republican standards.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: I still think the Democrats should propose throwing Trump into the Potomac to see whether he sinks or floats and thereby determine his witchitude.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mike Furlan

      “I’m trying to make sense of what this goober pooped out of his oral cloacal noise maker…”

      Keep it simple, to paraphrase another GOP great, “A noun, A verb, Jebus.”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ivan X

      Juicers, I’m having a crisis. I’m at a bar, and the hearings are on with closed captions. Everything the Democrats say sounds well reasoned. Everything the Republicans say sounds insane, disingenuous, and corrupt. And yet they say it with conviction. I think some of them believe what they’re saying. I didn’t watch the Clinton impeachment so I have no basis for comparison.

      What is objective reality? Are the Republicans actually insane, or full of bad faith, or both, or am I so influenced by whom I align with that I can’t be fair? I feel like I’m losing my mind, what they’re saying is so stupid and disheartening.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      BC in Illinois

      Actually, Impeachment is a win for Donald Trump.

      How dare you evoke the Founders when you try to use impeachment, one of the tools the Founders provided for removing a duly elected president, as a tool to remove a duly elected president? You should be ashamed. You are trying to destroy what the Founders gave their very lives to defend: a government where one person rules, unchecked, and ignores the will of duly elected assemblies. Or was it, gave their lives to oppose? The Founders definitely had strong feelings about it, that’s for sure.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jay

      "Everything that we were told was bullshit"

      "The war was not going well"

      "Why do you guys get to not care about it, when it’s your job, it’s your responsibility as citizens to care"

      We’ve been accomplishing nothing. It’s just people spilling blood" t.co/WaPQFA9w0D— Alex Horton (@AlexHortonTX) December 18, 2019

      Real: “All of our leaders — you saw them on television giving speeches on leadership and publishing their self-help books or their leadership books upon retirement. They had abandoned us, many of us before we even got there.” t.co/4k3tiG5S5G— Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) December 18, 2019

      Reply
    45. 45.

      The Moar You Know

      “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers.”

      Just wow. I am not (and never have been) any sort of Christian, but both the spoken and the one unspoken assertions are stone-cold false.

      1. Jesus was rightfully accused of treason and accepted this fully;
      2. Pilate did not give Jesus the opportunity to “face his accusers”
      3. Trump ain’t Jesus.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      gene108

      @dmsilev

      I still think the Democrats should propose throwing Trump into the Potomac to see whether he sinks or floats and thereby determine his witchitude.

      With the amount of body fat Trump has, he would definitely float*, proving he is a witch.

      * Heard somewhere, probably Science Channel documentary, that the reason float versus sink was the test for witches was to protect men accused of cavorting with Satan. Men have more muscle mass, on average, which is denser and would cause men to sink more versus women.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Another Scott

      A good non-impeachment opinion piece at Al Jazeera:

      How the British media helped Boris Johnson win

      Traditional and social media in the UK amplified the Conservative Party’s messaging at the expense of Labour.

      by Natalie Fenton
      5 hours ago

      The mediation of messages plays a key part in the outcome of most elections and the United Kingdom’s December 12 general election was no exception.

      Incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party took the single strapline “Get Brexit Done” and repeated it endlessly. The slogan was plastered on billboards and emboldened on every pamphlet. It was also Johnson’s preferred response to most questions, even when it made very little sense in context. But after three and a half years of political wrangling over whether the referendum vote to leave the European Union would be implemented or not, with parliamentary processes stuck in an endless mire of withdrawal agreements and with news broadcasts seemingly talking of nothing else, it is no surprise that this slogan resonated strongly with the British public.

      […]

      Not really surprising, except for the scale of it. But it’s a good read – it’s a cautionary tale for the next 11 months.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      FlyingToaster

      @Ivan X

      Are the Republicans actually insane, or full of bad faith, or both

      Por que no las dos?

      The modern GOP consists of an unholy combination of true-believers, grifters, and outright whack-jobs (e.g. Gohmert). And some of them are all three (e.g., Gaetz).

      You can’t hear the dog-whistle, so it all sounds incredibly bonkers to you. And me. And anyone with time to pay attention and brain cells remaining.

      Go do something else for an hour. Dishes. Laundry. Something that has a measurable objective. These assholes aren’t worth going nuts over.

      Hopefully that’ll help recharge your reality meter.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Jay

      @Ivan X:

      some are true believers, the 3rd Generation of ReThugs who grandparents started drinking the Faux/Koch/Xtainist koolaide meant only for the Gullibillies to drink, but instead they served it at every meal.

      some are just cynical grifters, who saw which way the Tea Party was blowing and climbed on the gravy train because it’s the easiest job they will ever have, good pay, great bribes, amazing heathcare, lot’s of double dipping opportunity and if you can get a “profile”, keep your nose pressed to the right assholes, post career wingnut welfare that will give you a lifestyle the Rich and Famous would like to become accustomed to.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Mary G

      We’ve had the Crucifixion, Pearl Harbor, Star Chamber, and Salem Witch trials so far. Waiting for one of them to claim that Democrats want to gas all 63 million plus Twitler voters at an American Auschwitz.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      WaterGirl

      OT, maybe.  I just got this message from the University of Illinois Student Body president. This kind of thing never happened when I went to school here and it certainly never happened when I worked there.  It’s all directly traceable to Trump, and I am disgusted beyond words.

      Dear Illinois Community,

      As the fall semester comes to a close, I hope we all will take time to reflect on what we have learned this semester and how we can improve together.

      Unfortunately, this past semester has seen hate spread on this campus unlike what has been previously seen. Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, Islamophobia, and cultural ignorance have plagued this campus and our community. Reported incidents of hate crimes have increased from the previous year and abhorrent symbols of hate have been found everywhere from University bathrooms to campus bars. The presence of these is meant to divide us and as students, we must refuse to let that happen. As a collective institution of over 51,000 students, those who seek to oppress others and divide must not bring us down.

      Our values are being tested, and we will respond by reaffirming our commitment to inclusion and care for each other, regardless of background.

      The epidemic of antisemitism on this campus is horrific. The idea that any individual feels threatened for their expression of personal religious or ethnic identity is unacceptable. Symbols filled with hatred and violence such as swastikas have consistently appeared on this campus and that hate will not be tolerated here. I stand in support with all students affected by these incidents and urge all to not ignore these symbols, but immediately report them so the perpetrators can be brought to justice. You can report acts of intolerance and bias here and hate crimes should be immediately reported to the police.

      Due to recent events on campus, it is worth distinguishing that criticism of Israel, similar to criticism of any other country is not antisemitic and should not be labeled as such. The Illinois Student Government recently passed a resolution, ISG.03.29, Condemning Ignorance of Racism and Equating Anti-Zionism with Antisemitism. This resolution highlighted that those on this campus whose beliefs may align with Anti-Zionism at its root, are not being antisemitic in their criticism of Israel. There is however, a line that all must be aware of. There have been multiple times antisemitism and Anti-Zionism have been conflated on this campus and this resolution passed to protect our Pro-Palestinian students from being mislabeled and harassed as antisemitic due to their beliefs.

      This University promises an experience that prepares students to live, work, and lead in a multicultural, diverse, and international society. The University needs to live up to their obligations and faculty, staff, administrators, and students must protect all students regardless of status, race, ethnicity, class, gender, and sexual orientation. We stand with our Jewish students, our Palestinian students, and all students, so that they do not fear for their safety and their beliefs be protected as our United States Constitution provides for.

      The work of creating an inclusive environment is everyone’s responsibility. We are committed to continuing our work with faculty, students, and staff to create a positive climate on this campus that is inclusive of all students.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Capri

      I don’t get the folks who keep saying none of this matters. Haven’t they noticed the results of the 2018 election and all the elections since? The GOP is losing in places they have held for decades – from senator to dog catcher. Americans know Trump is a crook and they are pissed as hell that he’s being enabled by a party that should know better. It’s too bad that for every MAGA Cletus that is found in some tiny town diner by the press there aren’t 10 anti-Trump soccer moms from the Houston suburbs interviewed to balance things out.

      The fact he still has followers means nothing – Lyndon LaRusch has followers, too.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Ivan X:

      Are the Republicans actually insane, or full of bad faith, or both

      Varying amounts of both. The thing is, their values don’t make sense to you. From their perspective, this is an existential war. Obama was elected, they failed to vote him out, then Democrats nominated Hillary. I can’t sufficiently emphasize how apocalyptic this is to bigots. All the nightmares they were warned of when segregation passed are coming true. Kids are abandoning religion. Their daughters are marrying black men. Women are working, and men get in trouble for sexual harassment. Gays are allowed and accepted in society. This is a race and culture war, and for all we see the political power they hold now, they see the social and demographic changes and they know they’re losing. They’re in scorched earth mode. No compromise is acceptable. They are the good guys fighting to survive and anything that works is not merely acceptable, but praiseworthy. It’s a cold race war, and like the cold war, not all that cold. Look at it from that perspective, and the entire Republican Party, voters and elected officials, will make sense.
      &nbsp

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Booger

      @Ivan X:  Thank you for asking this question because it gives me the opportunity to put down in writing what I have been thinking.

      This squid-cloud defense is the ultimate product of the candidate breeding program the GOP began after Nixon failed, boosted along by Gingrich et al in the 90’s.

      Run candidates in every contest for every office in every place. Select those with the optimally bland white guy features, newscaster haircut, lapel well suited for flag pins, and an unfaltering ability to absorb whatever Frank Luntz pukes out in the morning telegram/fax/email/tweet.

      Embed Cleek’s Law into their Prime Directive operating system.

      Program unfaltering devotion and focus on two issues utterly meaningless to the well being of the nation as a whole–embryos and guns. Nothing else matters, just two issues selected to inflame and divide above all else.

      No history, no policy, no principles, no governing, just a 100% focus on staying on message without hesitation, conscience or second guessing, plus a singleminded focus on winning anything regardless of the cost.

      The Congressman in ‘Parks & Recreation?’ We took that as a mocking joke; they took it as a suggestion.

      We are so screwed.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      JaneE

      Is that even accurate at all, according to the gospels?

      It would be a more accurate metaphor if you said Jesus stonewalled Pilate and the Jews – except that Jesus told Caiaphas to ask his followers what He had said and didn’t try to prevent them from talking to the authorities.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      mrmoshpotato

      @dmsilev: How does the recurring earthquake at 1600 Pennsylvania always shake the seismograph the same way?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      ola azul

      @Ivan X

      An inneresting, tho in the final analysis, an academic question. True, the “stupid or lying?” conundrum will be with us always, but in the end, does it really matter? Also, too: being stupid or actively lying are not, strictly speaking, mutually exclusive.

      If I hadda guess (and I do!), I’d say what we’re witnessing is a tortuous extinction-burst exercise in selfish mean-spirited spite that is representative of the saying: “It’s true if you believe it.”

      The feral clap-louder caucus is showing their boil-covered asses, but I expect most of em believe the happy horseshit they are saying.

      Blinkered self-justification is a helluva drug;

      Reply
    77. 77.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ivan X: Are the Republicans actually insane, or full of bad faith, or both,

      Both. Allow me to enter the past 40+ years as evidence.  Also, pay special attention to Spicymustardgate, Tansuitgate, the theft of a Supreme Court seat, Blowjobgate and Ronnie’s trickledownbullshitonomics.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.