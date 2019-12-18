I’m trying to make sense of what this goober pooped out of his oral cloacal noise maker, but I’ll be god damned if I can. Trump is Jesus, but Nadler is Pilate (since he gave Donald Jesus Trump the opportunity to defend himself)?
I guess this is the kind of dumbfuck that you get to represent you when you live in a R+17 district in Georgia. My condolences to any readers who are represented by this guy. Open Thread.
Update: Is anyone surprised this this guy didn’t vaccinate his kids?
