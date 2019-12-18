Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Semi-Respite Open Thread: I Don't Think It's *Biden* Obama Is Subtweeting…

Semi-Respite Open Thread: I Don’t Think It’s *Biden* Obama Is Subtweeting…

Lotsa twitter-folk Went There, but Biden’s wasn’t the first (or second) name that came to *my* mind:

Obama made the remarks at a private event in Singapore, where several thousand people gathered to hear the former president discuss leadership and his life in the Oval Office. Ticket prices ranged from around $255 to $955 for the event, which was organized by Australian business events company The Growth Faculty.

The former president said that if women were put in charge of every country for the next two years, the result would be gains “on just about everything,” according to Singapore’s Today.

“There would be less war, kids would be better taken care of and there would be a general improvement in living standards and outcomes,” Obama said…

“If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” Obama said, according to a BBC report about the event.

“They cling to power, they are insecure, they have outdated ideas and the energy and fresh vision and new approaches are squashed,” he added, Today reports.

“Now women, I just want you to know, you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men],” Obama said, according to the BBC

Today’s leaders often reflect their constituents’ insecurity, Obama said.

“Part of the challenge we have as humans is that when things get complicated and confusing we tend to want to block it out and look for simple answers,” Obama was quoted as saying by the Straits Times. “So we are, oftentimes, getting a leadership that reflects our own insecurities and problems.”

The Singapore event capped a string of visits to Asian countries by Barack and Michelle Obama in support of the Obama Foundation’s efforts to foster leadership and activism…

Obama for the Warren/Harris/Klobuchar/Gillibrand/Abrams ticket!

(But seriously, saying “old men should get out of the way” in Singapore does not necessarily refer only to America’s elections.)

Anyways, Joe is plenty capable of taking care of himself…

    1. 1.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Speaking of Biden, he hit Dump yesterday with another hard ad (video)

      He’s the only one running ads kicking Dump right in the face.

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Cue the theme music for Wild in the Streets and ready the ice floes (while they still exist). To a 20-year-old, someone who is 50 is on the brink of decrepitude; it’s all relative.

      Everything old is not necessarily good; everything new is not necessarily better.

    7. 7.

      Yarrow

      Just fucking great:

      BREAKING MAJOR NEWS: The ACA Texas lawsuit is out. Trump and GOP push to repeal ACA.

      Appeals court says mandate unconstitutional but sends case back to lower court to reconsider ACA impact. Avoids Supreme Ct in election year.

      I will report out more here. Follow if interested.

      — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) December 18, 2019

      So far I’ve heard the same thing from every lawyer I’ve spoken with that this is a lawless ruling.

      Sending a clear cut case to invalidate the ACA back to the conservative judge that invalidated it in the first place is at best a dodge, but more accurately is subterfuge. 3/

      — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) December 18, 2019

      There’s a whole thread. We have to win in 2020. Have.To.

    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      Michelle’s husband is right. Speaking of Michelle, she’s coming to town next month and they’re booking her in the basketball arena, on account of it’s Michelle.

    13. 13.

      Yarrow

      I just want what Finland has. Women in charge. A robust education program teaching people to recognize and combat disinformation and propaganda. The two things are no doubt related.

    16. 16.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      This bulletin just came across my twitter feed:

      CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Due to the expected Congressional impeachment vote at 7:20 this evening, the previously scheduled “West Virginia University Mountaineer Game Day Signing Day Special” will not air in its previously scheduled time period of 7:30 p.m. tonight.

      The program will air at a later time, still to be determined. We’ll notify you via social and digital media and on WOWK TV when the new air date and time is scheduled.

      When they preempt college football signing day, you know shiit just got real.

    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      Seen this morning: A truck belonging to an electrical construction contractor bearing the motto “Delivering Power Through People”.

      Seems unfortunate, unless they’re trying to subtly advertise a side-business in electric-chair installation.

    24. 24.

      Jay

      @debbie

      It’s a nice clean city, lots of history, culture, food, ethnicities. Transportation is amazing, clean and cheap. It’s affordable for a Global City, the street food is amazing, and it has more parks and green space than the rest of the World’s Global Cities, combined.

      It’s also a Gateway City to the rest of Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

      Yes, they have some “draconian laws” but as an example, my Sister in Law’s Dad, grew up on a sampan on the banks of the bay, using nightsoil for fertilizer 5km from a paved road, and ended his working life as a Executive for CocaCola running plants through out Asia. A sleepy colonial outpost was transformed in a generation into a Global City. It’s also one of the few Global Cities in Asia where people don’t pee in elevators.

    26. 26.

      Yutsano

      @Yarrow: Every pregnant woman gets a box full of baby supplies regardless of income. Helsinki is actually making great strides in fixing homelessness that is bothering the rest of the world’s urban centers. Healthcare is (mostly) free and affordable. Finland is doing a few things right.

    33. 33.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Are we sure this isn’t a result from the “Ruin Johnson and Kathleen Kennedy raped and murdered my childhood, Rey is a total Mary Sue, the prequels were better, and Star Wars was better under George ‘Jar Jar Binks is a good idea’ Lucas reactionary manbaby crowd” or has Rotten Tomatoes insulated themselves from that kind of ratfucking?

    36. 36.

      ola azul

      @NotMax:

      Endeavoring to discern yer meaning, failing. Prolly my bad. Taking it on faith that yer not just making Polonius-style platitudes, so wondering where yer driving?

    39. 39.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @dmsilev
      Ah yes, the “Ruin Johnson raped and murdered my childhood!” r/saltierthancrait crowd.

      They pissed and moaned about TLJ for two fucking years and harrassed an actress off social media. Oh and called an Asian actress in that movie ugly and fat, but then tried to dodge that with the “character, not actress” bs.

      It’s like, what fucking genius thought that was going to fly? It’s a live-action movie you dolts!

    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I first read that as “propositions are tricky things”, which is also a true statement.

    47. 47.

      dmsilev

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Both of the reviews I read made a point of noting that Rose, the character played by said actress, basically vanished from this one, which certainly lends credence to the “give the toxic fanatics what they want so at least they’ll shut up” theory.

    50. 50.

      BobS

      Watching the impeachment hearing, I’ve been surprised by the diversity of the Republicans- there’s tall white men & short white men, fat white men & thin white men, white men with hair & white men without hair, old white men & older white men…
      I really don’t know what Obama’s talking about.

    51. 51.

      ola azul

      @Baud

      Maybe. If ya, will say, I for one would appreciate if he’d disentangle the message and make it explicit so regular fucking peeps could understand it.

      Have seen many who give props to Obama (and many, many imitating others) for not citing, specifically, explicitly, just who the fuck they’re talking about. This, I think, is a mistake.

      Unless you know who, specifically, explicitly, is fucking you, it’s damn hard to know how to address it. Too cute by half, imo.

      Name, blame n shame. Ever time I hear a Dem talk about their “friend across the aisle”, I wanna puke. If you know someone who wants to destroy every-fucking-thing you hold dear in the name of a transparently, manifestly imbecilic demagogue, well, I got news for you: You ain’t got no friends across the aisle.

      I don’t like that reality any better’n anyone else does, but I’ll be goddamn if I’ma pretend it ain’t so. In the words a Orwell:

       “In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act”.

    60. 60.

      ThresherK

      My Leftier Than Thou Bernistas on certain social media were calling Obama a neo-liberal last week but couldn’t stop cheering for what Obama said about old white men, and saying it was especially about neo-liberals.

      Not your Joe Manchin sorts, mind you, but neeeeooooowe-liberrrralzzzz.

    62. 62.

      jimmiraybob

      If there’s one thing that I’ve learned from listening to the “debate” today, it’s that the Democrats ….and Amash……are guilty as sin of colluding with American Constitutional principles.

    64. 64.

      ThresherK

      George Snuffleupagus is on. This is worse. And do we have to listen to those ABC shitheels talk over Rosa DeLauro (CT)?

    66. 66.

      ola azul

      @Baud

      Is it? Seriously, is it?

      This, I think, is a legitimate question. Would telling the truth be a liability?

      I, for one, would like to see an exploration of the merits of this “revolutionary act”, cuz I’m (and may be wrong, admittedly) at the point where I feel as tho telling the whole truth in forceful, direct language is not only good politics but good policy.

    67. 67.

      BobS

      @artem1s: I wish.

      I was sitting in a crowded hospital emergency waiting room- probably over 50 people, diverse but mostly white- on a day Mrs. Obama was promoting her book. Very few people were paying attention to the tv until she came on- when she did, virtually everyone watched and listened.

      She’d beat Trump going away.

    70. 70.

      Kent

      @debbie

      Obama’s right, whether he meant it or not.

      Obama is the most measured and concise political speaker we have had in a generation. He knew EXACTLY what he was saying and how it would be taken.

    71. 71.

      Mary G

      This impeachment is a mockery of a sham of a travesty of a farce of a passion play of a light opera of a melodrama of a synopsis of a caricature of an impression of a notion of a melody of a polka of a temptation of a sluice of a plunge of a wang dang doodle of a pantomime.— Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) December 19, 2019

      Vote already.

    72. 72.

      Elizabelle

      Gag.  I tune in, first time in hours, C-Span, and Steve Scalise is shouting and waving his arms like he’s leading an exercise class.

    76. 76.

      Emma

      @germy

      Eh, Singaporean here, this article is rather paranoid. The only one that people need to worry about is drugs, but even then, you’re probably not going to be the poor Thai or Vietnamese mule that got caught at the airport and sentenced to hang. You can bring bubblegum, you can litter. As with so many things, we know what the letter of the law is, but you can very easily get away with bending it. I knew someone who smuggled in one of those Costco-sized jars of Dubble Bubble. Plus, for non-Singaporeans, you can always play dumb tourist. The Michael P. Fay incident was a weird aberration that I’m guessing had more to do with setting an example for locals (see, even ang mohs kena cane!)

      Anyway, I hope Lee Hsien Long was in the audience for this event!!! The younger PAP politicians too, I hope, in a way they’re even worse, because now they’re just arrogant without having done any of the work associated with building the country up after Independence.

    78. 78.

      ola azul

      @Baud

      Well, there you go.

      This is like a bull-session on fate vs. free will. Nature vs. nurture. Mighty Mouse vs. Superman.

      fwiw, I don’t think most peeps is shit, so I innately wanna appeal to their better angels. But will say: yer Hobbsian view of the shit-storm that is humankind kinda, well, surprised me.

      (Less I got that wrong; don’t wanna unfairly impugn you. Gonna eat din now; if I got sumpin to answer for, lemme know, be back inna piece.)

    79. 79.

      gene108

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Going to see it on Saturday, but I am not holding much hope for it.

      Abrams probably had an idea what he wanted to do with the series. Rian Johnson shat all over it.

      Not sure how Abrams will pick up the pieces.  But I don’t think he’s good enough to put it back together.

      Wish there was a way to go back in time and redo these episodes.

    82. 82.

      Mike in NC

      Stopped by Costco today for holiday supplies. They had exactly one copy of the book “written” by Fat Bastard’s #1 Loser Son. A “best seller” because Republicans bought thousands of copies to hand out to the cultists. Sarah Palin syndrome all over again.

