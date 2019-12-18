Former President Obama said that many of the world's problems stem from "old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way." https://t.co/UzinUGiyoJ

Lotsa twitter-folk Went There, but Biden’s wasn’t the first (or second) name that came to *my* mind:

… Obama made the remarks at a private event in Singapore, where several thousand people gathered to hear the former president discuss leadership and his life in the Oval Office. Ticket prices ranged from around $255 to $955 for the event, which was organized by Australian business events company The Growth Faculty.

The former president said that if women were put in charge of every country for the next two years, the result would be gains “on just about everything,” according to Singapore’s Today.

“There would be less war, kids would be better taken care of and there would be a general improvement in living standards and outcomes,” Obama said…

“If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” Obama said, according to a BBC report about the event.

“They cling to power, they are insecure, they have outdated ideas and the energy and fresh vision and new approaches are squashed,” he added, Today reports.

“Now women, I just want you to know, you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men],” Obama said, according to the BBC…

Today’s leaders often reflect their constituents’ insecurity, Obama said.

“Part of the challenge we have as humans is that when things get complicated and confusing we tend to want to block it out and look for simple answers,” Obama was quoted as saying by the Straits Times. “So we are, oftentimes, getting a leadership that reflects our own insecurities and problems.”

The Singapore event capped a string of visits to Asian countries by Barack and Michelle Obama in support of the Obama Foundation’s efforts to foster leadership and activism…