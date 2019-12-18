Donald J. Trump got the highest number of impeachment votes in history.

One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are.

The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up.

Impeachment is the only remedy. #DefendOurDemocracy

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 18, 2019