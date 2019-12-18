Washington Post: TRUMP IMPEACHED pic.twitter.com/5KjWG6vREw
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 19, 2019
Donald J. Trump got the highest number of impeachment votes in history.
— Armando (@ArmandoNDK) December 19, 2019
One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are.
The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up.
Impeachment is the only remedy. #DefendOurDemocracy
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 18, 2019
It is important to remember that today's historic vote in the House is born out of patriotism and love of country. It is about having the courage to speak truth and pursue justice.
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 18, 2019
Donald Trump has abused our diplomatic relationships and undermined our national security for his own personal, political gain. By voting to impeach him, the House has taken an important step to hold him accountable. I'm ready to fulfill my constitutional duty in the Senate.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 19, 2019
Steny Hoyer shouts out the 65m who voted for HRC.
FINALLY.
— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) December 19, 2019
The look Nancy Pelosi gave her caucus when some Dems started to applaud after she announced the first article of impeachment passed is a look I know well as a fellow mom of five. pic.twitter.com/PWLT5aXqPQ
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 19, 2019
OK. They just did. https://t.co/OBoQw9BJtn
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 19, 2019
I’m case you’re we’re wondering what Trump was saying at the exact moment they reached 216 votes for impeachment, it was another insane story about how he thinks stealth fighters are actually invisible. pic.twitter.com/IPlRHinz2m
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 19, 2019
I hope Trump never fires whoever wrote this statement. https://t.co/YT53WC79HM
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 19, 2019
