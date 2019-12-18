Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: YES WE DID!

Open Thread: YES WE DID!

    215Comments

    1. 1.

      Lavocat

      Please explain to me how Tulsi Gabbard can continue her campaign to run as the Democratic nominee for president when she can’t bring herself to actually vote on the most important issue of her political lifetime: she voted “present” for both Articles of Impeachment. She has GOT to go. NOW.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Patricia Kayden

      Trump impeached himself.  He’s finally gotten what he deserves.  His name will forever be linked with impeachment and corruption.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jerzy Russian

      I announced the news to a few 20 something people, and they cheered.   I had to explain that there are a few more steps before he is removed, but one step at a time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Elizabelle

      Lara Trump. Lara, Lara, Lara.

      Someone needs to redo that graphic, with cows waving at us from all the red areas. Cuz neither cows nor acreage vote.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cain

      We finally got to the impeachment part.. but what happens next will be interesting. It is a sad day in our history that we have to impeach this motherfucker. I would have been more pleased if we fucked over McConnell.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      TPM: BREAKING: Pelosi Demands Fair Senate Trial, Won’t Appoint Impeachment Managers Yet

      (no story up yet, just the headline). So, I guess now we wait for The Turtle to respond.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Yarrow

      Steny Hoyer shouts out the 65m who voted for HRC.

      FINALLY

      YES! So glad to hear him do this. The majority of people who voted did NOT vote for Trump.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Yarrow

      @Lavocat:  Because she’s a Russian asset and her job is to disrupt the Democratic primary, peel off votes and generally cause chaos. She’s doing middling well at all that.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      Is anyone else getting Newsmax “should Trump be impeached?” ads? There’s part of me that’s tempted to click through and see what sort of push-poll they’re running and to regretfully inform them that the ship has sailed, but …no.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      Breathless headlines from the WaPost:

      Pelosi leaves open the possibility of withholding the articles of impeachment from the Senate

      She’s got this.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Butter Emails

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I’ll give Trump some credit for this. He worked hard for it and really put in the effort. If he’d invested half this level of effort in his children or his casinos they probably wouldn’t be morally and financially bankrupt today.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mad citizen

      Yes, the next step is to phuck over Moscow Mitch, and Nancy is just the person to do it. Hold on the cards, Nancy. Keep investigating.

      Still waiting to blow my airhorns until the moment this historical atrocity is gone.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Patricia Kayden

      45 refused to testify & banned his aides from testifying—yet complains about unfair due process.Where was his love of due process while chanting “lock her up,” or banning Muslims, or blocking asylum seekers, or calling to execute the Central Park 5?🤔Hypocrisy#ImpeachmentDay— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) December 19, 2019

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Yarrow

      Heh. This Trump rally sounds insane:

      The president: "Sinks. Showers. And what goes with a sink and a shower?" Crowd: "TOILETS!" The president: "Ten times. Right? Ten times." He adds, "Not me, of course, not me. But you."— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

      Trump is now complaining of media coverage of his previous comments about people flushing toilets 15 times. This is the weirdest Trump rally in a long, long time. t.co/B7J3PaSLuL— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: @Patricia Kayden:  Any thoughts on how would one go about planting an idea among the RWNJs? I want to get them demanding that the Senate allow witnesses to testify so that Trump can defend himself. If we can also get people saying that McConnell is stabbing Trump in the back by not allowing additional testimony, all the better.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Elizabelle

      Andy Borowitz, satire in The New Yorker.

      Andrew Johnson Horrified That History Books Will Mention Him in Same Sentence as Trump

      —In a rare public statement from beyond the grave, Andrew Johnson, the seventeenth President of the United States, said that he was “horrified” that history books will now mention him in the same sentence as Donald J. Trump.

      In his first utterance since he died, the spectral Johnson said, “As someone who has actually experienced death, I can safely say that being mentioned in the same breath as Trump is a fate worse than that.”

      “I could deal with history remembering me as the first U.S. President to be impeached,” he said. “But knowing that I will now appear in the first line of Trump’s obituary is, to put it mildly, devastating.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      dmsilev

      @Yarrow: From the Post:

      9:30 Trump mocks Rep. Debbie Dingell and suggests her dead husband could be in hell

      Trump lamented that Democrats who he claims to have been kind to in the past voted to impeach him, including Michigan’s Rep. Debbie Dingell.

      “Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty,” he started, before going off about how she called him to ask if her husband, the late congressman John Dingell, could lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda, which Trump approved.

      “She calls me up. ‘It’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened. Thank you so much. John, would be so thrilled,’ he’s looking down… ,” Trump said, and then added, “Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know.”

      He’s fractally disgusting.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Patricia Kayden

      If @SpeakerPelosi is indicating she will hold the articles until McConnell guarantees a trial with witnesses, she's probably looking at this:71% of Americans say Trump aides shud testify (ABC/Wapost)Also, even Rooney, who voted AGAINST impeachment says they should testify.— Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) December 19, 2019

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      IMPEACHMENT is now in the Category Bar at the top of the site.

      Impeachment seems timely (Go Nancy Smash!) so Anne Laurie and I talked yesterday and agreed to move GARDEN CHATS over to Featuring.  I will move Garden Chats back to the category bar in the spring.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Bnad: I impulse contributed $50 to three ‘front line’ yes votes the other night. I’d scrape up another hundred for an ActBlue for the rest

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Patricia Kayden

      @Ken: McConnell will call witnesses if either Trump wants them or at least four Republican Senators demand them.  McConnell won’t do that on his own. He’s spineless.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Yarrow

      @WaterGirl:  Why are Open Threads on the top category bar? Open Threads are so completely random and have nothing to do with each other. In fact, most threads get the Open Thread tag. Is that the point? So you can find threads quickly? Seems like something else could go up there.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      kindness

      I have a digital subscription to the WaPo and boy have I been filling up my Ignore User file with the trolls. They’ve really been out in force. It does make the comments so much easier to read when you wipe away the noise.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      BC in Illinois

      Donald J. Trump got the highest number of impeachment votes in history.

      It’s true.

      Andrew Johnson, 126-47

      Bill Clinton, 228-206, 221-212

      Donald Trump, 230-197, 229-198

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Another Scott

      @Elizabelle: A little more from RollCall:

      The House will not transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate until senators determine a process for a trial, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday night just after the House voted to impeach the president.

      The California Democrat said she cannot name impeachment managers to present the House case to the Senate until she knows what that process will look like. The impeachment managers, once named, are the ones who will transmit the articles to the Senate.

      “It’s difficult to determine who the managers will be until we see the arena in which they’ll be playing in,” she said.

      Pelosi seemed to leave open the possibility the House may never send the articles to the Senate if the two parties there don’t agree to a fair process for a trial. But she pushed back on reporters’ suggesting she raised the notion of an indefinite hold.

      “We’re not having that discussion,” Pelosi said when asked if the House may never send the articles.

      Pushed on whether she can guarantee the articles will be transmitted to the Senate at some point, the speaker said, “That would’ve been our intention but we’ll see what happens over there.”

      House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff, speaking before Pelosi, said a fair process would involve the Senate calling witnesses.

      The trial should feature such figures as former National Security Advisor John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, he said.

      Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer are expected to talk about impeachment trial procedures on Thursday, but the Senate is not expected to consider any resolutions setting out the process until January.

      “I’m in no hurry,” McConnell said earlier Wednesday when asked what he thought of the possibility that the House might hold back the impeachment articles.

      Interesting.

      I like that Nancy and Schiff and Nadler aren’t just going to let Moscow Mitch hold all the cards going forward.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Yarrow

      @Patricia Kayden:  If Pelosi holds sending the Articles to the Senate it’s going to make Trump lose his mind even more than he already is. He’ll be demanding the chance to testify to clear his name.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Patricia Kayden

      @Lavocat

      Ignore her. Tulsi is a DINO. She has zero chances of being our nominee and will probably run as a third party candidate. I don’t see her being harmful to Democrats though. Which Democrats would vote for her?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      @Bnad: Good idea. Now is the time. I was about to send some money to a couple of presidential candidates, but they can wait till next month.

      I’m going with:

      Elissa Slotkin (Mich.)
      Abigail Spanberger (Va.)

      Here’s a list of 29 people who voted for Impeachment from a Dump district (list)

      Reply
    58. 58.

      cain

      @Karen

      @cain: What happens next? When the Senate kills it, what’s the next step?

      I don’t think it is going to be that simple. The next is thing to do is figure out how to fuck over McConnell. That motherfucker is who I’m gunning for next. The most anti-american, sleeper agent of our life time.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      mad citizen

      @dmsilev: This is a total lie.  I don’t know if she called Trump to ask, but according the Arcitect of the Capitol, this is how it works and who grants permission to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda:

      “The Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol has been considered the most suitable place for the nation to pay final tribute to its most eminent citizens by having their remains lay in state (in the case of government officials and military officers) or in honor (in the case of private citizens). Since 1865, most services have used the catafalque constructed for the coffin of Abraham Lincoln.

      These occasions are either authorized by a congressional resolution or approved by the congressional leadership, when permission is granted by survivors. When the Architect of the Capitol (AOC) is notified that a ceremony will occur, teams are coordinated across the Capitol campus and a commitment to excellence ensures that no detail is overlooked.”

      aoc.gov/nations-stage/lying-state-honor

       

      The man is deranged, he thinks EVERYTHING revolves around him.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      mad citizen

      @mad citizen: And of course I’m not saying “dmsilev” is lying; but that the Trump story from his rally tonight about Debbie Dingell calling him is (a) not how it works; and/or (b) a complete lie by trumpov.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      chopper

      i just love how right when the vote got over 216 in the house on the first count trump was at a rally literally swearing out loud that coke and pepsi were the same thing.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      cain

      @Yarrow
      What needs to happen is to start dangling all of that in front of Trump. All comms should be targeted to Trump, ignore everything else. Make him react.. the more unhinged the better. Get him to start making the Republicans uncomfortable.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      WaterGirl

      @Yarrow: Open Threads is a quick and easy way to get to threads that aren’t just one particular thing.

      We’ve also got View by Topic, so people have easy access to all the top level categories.  So it’s kind of like a puzzle, and there’s plenty of room to move stuff around so that different things are prominent at different times.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Patricia Kayden

      Here's video of Trump in 2014 saying what being impeached would do to Obama: "He would be a mess. He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently." pic.twitter.com/WctYjnjsP1— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) December 18, 2019

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Kattails

      @cain: More than happy to entertain any ideas you come up with.
      I am in awe of Nancy Pelosi and the Dems who held it all together to move everything to this point, to the whistleblower who handed over the ammunition, to those who testified under oath and kept their cool when faced with the most disgusting, cowardly, schoolyard bullying tactics of the likes of Gaetz, Jordan et al.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Yarrow

      @WaterGirl: Okay. It just seems kind of odd that Open Threads are at the top. Seems like almost every thread is in the Open Threads category so I’m not sure how that is very distinctive. Maybe people find it useful.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      mad citizen

      I just read all of Daniel Dale’s rally tweets–what a service he provides.  You can read all the crazy, and it is really crazy, a few minutes instead of putting in two hours.  I can’t believe there so many just plain stupid people in this nation.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Kay

      @Lavocat

      how Tulsi Gabbard can continue her campaign to run as the Democratic nominee for president

      Because it’s not now and never was a real campaign to run for President?

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dmsilev

      RepDebDingell
      33m33 minutes ago
      Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Bill Arnold

      @Kayla Rudbek:

      (insert gif of a fist punch)

      Sorry, no gif, but here’s a female professional tennis player (Mihaela Buzărnescu) doing a real fist pump[1]:
      Mihaela Buzarnescu fist pump. That fist is a credible threat.
      Here’s POTUS DJT doing a double fake fist pump, such that if he hit anything hard with those hands, they’d break. They flag the person as having near zero h2h fighting skills. (The POTUS does have the Secret Service protecting him.)

      [1] PSA: proper fist

      Reply
    85. 85.

      WaterGirl

      @Aleta: Thanks, I think so, too.

      The only rule about what goes where is that we won’t ever move anything that’s associated with a particular person to a less visible spot without communicating first.

      But the goal is to feature everything over time and feature prominently whatever is most relevant at any given time. I’ve written to DougJ to see if he thinks it’s a good time for Political Fundraising to hang out in Featuring for awhile.  We’ll see what he thinks.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Mike in NC

      Jennifer Rubin in tonight’s WaPo: “Trump is impeached and joins the ‘losers’ of presidential history”

      Because there is nothing worse in Trumpville than being cast as a ‘loser’. Sad!

      Reply
    89. 89.

      WaterGirl

      @Yarrow: That’s an interesting take.  That’s one nice thing about this project – it’s a good reminder of how different we all are, and I think that’s a good thing.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      WaterGirl

      @Patricia Kayden: I LOVE the “click all the presidents who have been impeached” graphic that someone linked to above. I hope Trump sees that.

      P.S. There is an awfully nice photo of Obama in there.  Someone put some serious thought into which photos to include for each of them.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      mptywheel @ emptywheel
      18m18 minutes ago
      Trump scheduled a rally in @justinamash’s district to try to punish him for supporting impeachment.

      And then didn’t mention Amash at all.

      Bully cower.

      bully cower or, to borrow a line from Tony Soprano, he’s getting so senile he forgot who he hates. Dale said he talked about 2016 a lot more than usual

      Reply
    95. 95.

      WaterGirl

      @Yarrow: Next time there’s something to put up there and I feel like there’s nothing we can take out, I may just have to give Open Threads a look, and see if there is an uproar.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Yarrow

      @WaterGirl:  Can you explain the difference between the Category Bar and Featuring? My take is that the Category bar is supposed to be sort of a “quick links” to find categories like Adam’s posts on security or David’s on Healthcare or that kind of thing. Featuring could be seasonal topics and topics that become important for some reason. Am I even close to your intent?

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Yarrow

      MAGA Haberman was on CNN and said if Dems delay sending the Articles to the Senate that it’ll look bad for them. That Dems were all “we have to impeach him quickly because he’s a national emergency” but they worked with him on the trade deal so how bad can he be? And now if they drag their feet sending the articles voters are too stupid to understand what’s going on and it’ll backfire on Dems.

      So that’s your preview of her column and the Republican talking points from the concern troll perspective.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Mr. Kite

      Pelosi laying out a marker is significant. She just raised the pressure on Moscow Mitch and Impeached-1. Put the spotlight on Senate Republicans, they really hate it when they can’t control it.

      This was a pleasant surprise.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Bruce K

      Woke up crazy early to catch an airplane, saw the news. I feel like a grieving parent learning that the man who killed my beloved child has finally been arrested.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      PJ

      @Ilieitz:  What Roberts will do will be interesting. I can’t imagine that he gives a shit about Trump or even the GOP in its current state. So there is little downside to him for pressing back against McConnell and allowing, or even requiring (with a subpoena) Pompeo et al. to testify, and doing whatever is in his power to make it seem like a fair trial. Particularly when there’s no chance that Republicans actually vote to remove Trump. There is, of course, downside to the Republican Senators whose seats are up next year, when their vote in the trial will be hung around their necks as Trump continues to melt down, but I don’t know how much Roberts will care about that, if at all.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      WaterGirl

      @Yarrow:

      Can you explain the difference between the Category Bar and Featuring? My take is that the Category bar is supposed to be sort of a “quick links” to find categories like Adam’s posts on security or David’s on Healthcare or that kind of thing. Featuring could be seasonal topics and topics that become important for some reason. Am I even close to your intent?

      Kind of.  The category bar is intended to give quick and easy access to those things and also give people (who might be new) a quick view into who we are.

      Featuring is a way of shining a spotlight on things we talk about here that you might not know about if you haven’t happened upon, say, an artist’s chatting post on a sunday afternoon.

      It’s also for things that are timely.  So David Anderson is in there during ACA enrollment and when he may have just published a paper.  The rest of the time you can find him under view by Topic.

      Silverman on security may be in Featuring when things are especially tricky in world affairs, and when he’s not in Featuring then he can be found in View by Topic.

      But after something being in Featuring, you’ll know about it and if you have an interest, you can find it elsewhere.

      Also, category bar items are always one of the 32 top-level categories for the whole site, and Featuring can have a subcategory of a subcategory of a subcategory, if we want.  Like duck blogging, which is not a top-level category but which can go in Featuring.

      I don’t know if that helps or not, but I hope so!

      Reply
    107. 107.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl

      I may just have to give Open Threads a look, and see if there is an uproar.

      I read every word on this blog (FSM help me!) so change it up however you want, it won’t have any effect.
      (Is there a 12-step BJ program?)
      PS Comments it text box, not visual box, first time for me.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      WaterGirl

      @frosty: Yeah, I got that today, too.  I have asked for a phone call with the developers either on Thursday or on Friday so we can go over the remaining issues and come up with a game plan.

      I really hope to get the remaining issues resolved soon.  We rolled out 5 weeks ago today!

      Reply
    110. 110.

      WaterGirl

      @Bnad: My eyes keep moving the a over and turning the n upside down to make it Baud!  You may get a lot of that, so if people seem overly familiar with you, you’ll know why. :-)

      Reply
    111. 111.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl

      I really hope to get the remaining issues resolved soon.

      The remaining issues are but a trifle compared to what you, the other Jackals, and the developers have fixed with this rollout. Kudos to all and thanks for being the face of the update for us all.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      WaterGirl

      @Yarrow: Dems should do whatever is best strategically, and if they won’t move forward until the Turtle is wiling to have an actual trial with, you, witnesses, then Trump can stew about it or insist on witness who will defend him.

      Fuck the media and anyone who wants to pretend this is a “both sides” thing.  That’s the good part about “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” – that’s when you have the luxury of doing whatever you think is right.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Butter Emails:  And if Dump’s father invested half the effort in him, he might not be a Soviet shitpile mobster conman carnival barker.

      Haha, I kid, Fred was a mob-owned pile of shit too.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Bill Arnold

      @Yarrow

      Crowd: “TOILETS!”
      The president: “Ten times. Right? Ten times.” He adds, “Not me, of course, not me. But you.”—

      Oh my. [checks notes. reasons.]
      Is there audio or a video yet of the crowd shouting “TOILETS!”?

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Repatriated

      @frosty:

      I read every word on this blog (FSM help me!) so change it up however you want, it won’t have any effect.
      (Is there a 12-step BJ program?)
      PS Comments it text box, not visual box, first time for me.

      Yes. It’s under the “Open Thread” category. :)

      (Actually, it isn’t.)

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Yarrow

      @WaterGirl:  Yes, that’s helpful. Thank you. There are a lot of new features on the blog now that I don’t even look at. Like the View By Topic link. Vaguely knew it was there but had forgotten all about it.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic: I added your problem with the  On the Road form to the To Do list for the developers.  I’ll follow up in the morning.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Bill Arnold

      Not me, of course, not me. But you.”—

      My God.

      Do they listen to him? I just… My God

      (Brian Williams just referred to the Republican speeches today as “talking points translated from the original Russian”)

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Yarrow

      @WaterGirl:  I trust Nancy Pelosi to make the best possible decision and think strategically and wisely about what’s best for the country and the Democrats (same thing at this point).

      Reply
    128. 128.

      NotMax

      Would like to take the occasion to apologize (once again) on behalf of the HI 2nd district for Tulsi Gabbard. Mugwump is much too kind a word for her today.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Yarrow

      @frosty: @WaterGirl:  Yes, WaterGirl you are unfailingly patient, polite and helpful with people as they struggle with issues with the new site. I appreciate your efforts in remaking the blog and your ongoing willingness to be the face of the developer team so we have someone to ask questions of. You make every effort to answer our questions and address our issues and it’s much appreciated.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato:

      It’s not the spinelessness; it’s that McConnell is a turtle-faced, fascist sack of shit who doesn’t believe in the United States Constitution.

      You should nominate that as a rotating tag.  Seriously. Soon, I’ll be sending John a list of the tags that have been nominated so far.  I can’t believe there have only been 17 nominated so far.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @mrmoshpotato
      totally ruthless and totally self-interested

      I’m not saying it will happen, I’d bet it almost certainly won’t, but if trump were to put McConnell’s place as Majority Leader in jeopardy McConnell will turn on trump in the blink of an eye. trump will never lose the 27%ers, but if McConnell were to let Susan Collins and a couple other pretend to grow a spine and make demands, and MM pretends to have no choice, the Turtle could make like very difficult for trump.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Bill Arnold

      @Ken:

      Any thoughts on how would one go about planting an idea among the RWNJs?

      Low end, make an alt gmail email account (2fa at least, because if you’re good it will get attacked) and sign up with a nym on rwnj web sites with comment sections and have a go. You’ll have to decide whether you want to be you or a fake persona or just lightly disguised.  It’s important to thoroughly understand their memetic landscape, without going insane.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @NotMax: I saw something on twitter the other day that Tim Ryan has admitted he was wrong about Pelosi. He should’ve asked me, I could’ve told him.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Yarrow

      @WaterGirl:  I really like having Recent Comments back. They do seem to be very lagging from time to time. Still, it’s a nice way to see what threads are active. I have gone hunting for the Amazon link since it’s gift shopping season, so I’ve used that. And I’ve kept an eye on John’s Twitter feed.

      As for the new sections, I like Posts section and having the three options for viewing posts. I used the Author one a week or so ago to find something. The Featuring one kind of baffles me. I don’t remember to go there and when I do I’m a little unsure of the category. The Calling All Jackals makes more sense to me because it’s sort of activities around being a regular or contributing commenter: meetups, photo submissions, nominating a rotating tag, etc.

      I’d guess the right column gets used more than you think. Maybe just not in exactly the ways you envisioned.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl:

      I can’t believe there have only been 17 nominated so far.

      Buncha slacker jackals. This was my favorite part of the rollout. Although I think you’ve only got one from me. :-)

      PS and visual is back!

      Reply
    143. 143.

      WaterGirl

      @Yarrow: Thanks for sharing your thoughts.

      I think of the front page posts as the front door to the site and think of most everything else as windows into the various rooms and cubbyholes.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:  found it

      Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who challenged Pelosi for party leader after Democrats failed to win back the House in 2016, now sings her praises.
      Nancy Pelosi is the absolute best politician that the Democratic Party has seen since Lyndon Johnson, in my opinion,” Ryan said.
      When asked if he could have done what Pelosi did if he were Democratic leader, Ryan added: “Probably not. … She’s literally in a class by herself.”

      Reply
    145. 145.

      WaterGirl

      @frosty: The “thank you for submitting your tag” on-screen message was one of my favorite things, and not a single person has noticed it.  Or maybe they did notice it and didn’t find it worth mentioning. :-)

      That’s okay.  I enjoyed all the little details like that, and the 404 error page, and finding fun images for the pie filter.  And of course, CatCake, whom I adore.

      Heading for bed, see you guys on the other side.  What a relief to have this day behind us.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Yarrow:

      I hate though that the edit button disappears everytime I navigate away from the webpage. But that still doesn’t outweigh having nym and email saved

      Reply
    149. 149.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato: There’s not an absolute limit, and that one is kind of long, but I think it could work – it’s all about the space, and if they are too long they don’t look good in the header.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      sdhays

      @Mr. Kite:  I love how she framed it as needing to see what the process is going to be in the Senate before appointing impeachment managers. That way it’s not that she’s withholding anything, she’s just waiting for the Senate to set the terms of the next steps so that she can make an informed decision.

      She’s in her element. No wonder Dump fears her.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Yarrow

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):  The Edit bar is a mystery. Sometimes it’s there; sometimes it’s not. Sometimes a refresh will magically make it appear. Other times refreshing does nothing to make it show up.

      The commenting tabs appear and disappear as well. I prefer typing in the Text tab but it’s an extra click and I forget so I just start typing before I realize I’m in Visual. Today the tabs were gone and Text was the default option. Fine with me since I prefer it. However, I went to post a tweet and didn’t realize the tabs were back since they’d been gone all day. I was in Visual and it posted the code instead of making the tweet look normal. Ugh. Fortunately the Edit bar was available but that kind of thing catches me out every time.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Daniel Dale @ ddale8
      2h2 hours ago
      Trump says that you used to press a dishwasher once and it was an “explosion” and five minutes later steam would come out. “Now you press it 12 times. Women tell me.”

      Women tell me.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      My esteemed Representative. Gag.

      I’m not sure where that map that Laura Trump posted on Twitter came from, but assuming it’s from 2016, I can make out my county and it was blue, if only barely.

      Of course, that doesn’t matter since the majority of the country lives in those blue areas. And even if she was trying for an EC argument, only it would take is the right amount of Dem votes in the right places to win

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Well, that sounds like it’s going well. He sometimes sounds like a schizophrenic. And I suppose his brain dead cultists just nod along

      Reply
    161. 161.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Hahahahaha! Colbert just showed a particularly droopy photo of Mitch McConnell and said he looks like a “clinically-depressed scrotum.” That is Betty Cracker levels of perfection.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @WaterGirl:

      That’s good to hear. Thanks for all of your work on the site rebuild.

      @Yarrow:

      Yeah, it’s weird that it sometimes switches to the text tags and then the visual. I don’t mind either one myself

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Dale @ ddale8
      Trump says F-35 pilots are better-looking than Tom Cruise, who is a good guy, with “equal” faces but better bodies.
      Trump begins to mock Schiff’s looks, then says patently falsely, “with Me Too, I never even think about looks anymore, OK? I don’t talk about looks of a male or female,” then says he’ll say, just one last time, that Schiff is “not exactly the best looking guy.”

      Reply
    167. 167.

      jonas

      Even as we impeach Trump’s ass for his attempted extortion of Ukraine, let’s not lose sight of more ongoing criming: corrupt AF Ukrainian oligarchs seeking to weasel out of legal jeopardy in US courts are openly bribing Trump (via his consigliere Giuliani) with baseless accusations against Biden to get themselves off the hook. This is fucking unreal. And what’s doubly hilarious/ironic is that people who for the past two years have been scolding everyone who would listen about how totally illegitimate and unfair it was to pay any attention to the “totally unverified” Steele dossier are now running around with a sheet completely debunked accusations about the Bidens supplied by sketchy eastern European sources saying this is ironclad proof Joe Biden was actually running a vast global criminal empire by night while pretending to be VP by day.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      TS (the original)

      Only just caught up with the press conference – via the late Rachel show. Speaker Pelosi didn’t let the talking heads yelling questions get away with putting words in her mouth – no way which way. She is good. She is very good & so very very close to excellent.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Amir Khalid

      @frosty
      I’ve been commenting here for a decade or thereabouts, and I’ve only just nominated one myself.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      There is. Always. A tweet. Failson edition.

      Donald Trump Jr. @ DonaldJTrumpJr
      10 Sep 2016
      Dear Clintons,

      You know what’s deplorable?

      Being Impeached!!!

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Mary G

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I hate to be cynical, but all I can think of is that he probably got an internal poll in showing that bitching about Nancy makes him very vulnerable to a primary. Still, always nice when a man admits error. Good for him.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      Calouste

      @sdhays: It also forces McConnell to do something, something constructive. That’s not where his natural talents lie (the man is a nihilist), so he’ll probably screw it up to a certain extent.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      sab

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): It’s not schizophrenia (I had a schizophrenic sister-in-law.) She was a lovely girl despite the madness.

      Trump is narcissistic personality disorder ( NOTHING is lovely about them) combined with senile dementia.

      Not all mental illness is the same.

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Yarrow

      @Calouste: I also liked that the newspundits were all like, “Wow, we didn’t really expect that” when Nancy wouldn’t commit to sending the articles to the Senate right away. It was kind of funny to see them caught off guard. One minute they were all, “So the articles will go to the Senate now” and the next they were all, “Uhhh…”

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Yarrow

      So, we know the Republicans are corrupt. Wouldn’t this be a good time for some juicy dirt on high level Republicans or the GOP in general to drop. You know, just after the House Dems have entered their full support for Trump and his crimes into the Congressional record but before the articles get to the Senate.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      John Dingell @ JohnDingell
      24 Dec 2018
      We’ve had presidents of almost every stripe, but this one will be remembered as the smallest and most vile. A petty man with no interest in a greater good for us all. All I want for Christmas is January 20th, 2021.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @rikyrah:
      @Yarrow:
      Acting Ambassador Bill Taylor, right? This is transparent retaliation and shouldn’t be allowed. Taylor was acting in good faith and should be protected.

      Being the third president to be impeached must be eating Trump alive

      Reply
    193. 193.

      sab

      @sab: Narcississts are B cluster. They do not have or understand empathy. This is who they are. They do not care about anyone but themselves, and themselves is not an actual person. It is just a quivering pile of insecurities. These are horrible people.

      B cluster borderline are difficult to deal with but actual people with promise. The rest of B cluster should be shot like raabid dogs. They are that toxic.

      Reply
    194. 194.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @sab
      I remember reading while taking my psych nursing course this fall that in antisocial personality disorder (sociopathy), at least, symptoms tend to subside after age 40

      Reply
    195. 195.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @sab
      I don’t think that all mental illness is the same. It’s just that his speech patterns are sometimes disordered and remind me of how some people with schizophrenia speak. I didn’t mean any offense

      Reply
    196. 196.

      Jay

      Right now, you can help us get 1000s of violent hate speakers banned from Twitter permanently.Click on this search, go to "Latest" tweets. Report all the violent tweets. Retweet and spread the word. t.co/lGGd0pOpTu pic.twitter.com/sDIbHegQbZ— Chad Loder ➐ (@chadloder) December 19, 2019

      It’s late, but if you are bored, the MAGATs and Trolls are out in force making death threats, a few clicks can get them banned.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jay:

      It never ceases to amaze me that losers like that will make public death threats that can be traced to them. The Secret Service is going to be working overtime I’m sure

      Reply
    207. 207.

      joel hanes

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      The Secret Service is going to be working overtime I’m sure

      I’ve sometimes wondered what it must have been like to buffer the Obamas from the right wing.   I don’t remember seeing anything about any threats and attempted assaults, but I’m kinda thinking there must have been …

      a few

      Reply
    210. 210.

      prostratedragon

      @rikyrah:

      Needs more verses!
      (Of course, since this was two years ago he might have written a whole operatic cycle by now.)

      Reply
    215. 215.

      J R in WV

      I read Daniel Dale’s report of Trump’s Rally in Battle Creek, MI last evening. More deranged than usual, it appeared. Maybe totally deranged. Maybe something is bothering Trump? What could it be>?

      Reply

