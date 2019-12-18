On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

I’ve mentioned that we got two new puppies this fall. Born last February, they are 2 of a litter of 9 born on our friend’s goat dairy farm nearby. Our friends are retired now, have been keeping and breeding dairy goats for decades, and monetize their goats by selling offspring. They keep meticulous records and people come hundreds of miles to pick up a baby goat. Not so for the dogs!

The “sire” is half Great Pyrenees and half Lab. Mom looks like an Australian Cattle Dog, but is a WV country mutt so no telling her actual genetic background.

The puppies are nearly twins, black sleek coat, tall and rangy with a white blaze on CooCoo’s breast and speckled front legs and belly on BooBoo, the girl. BooBoo spends most nights outside, appears to not care a bit about rain and cold in spite of her sleek short coat, loves to prowl the ghostly hillsides late at night. CooCoo would rather sack out in our bedroom on one of the many dog beds, he is pretty much the image of a lazy hound.

Another dog is our white Lab mix Alice, who was a little plump before Puppies happened, but is now mostly muscle. Still big, though. And one picture of the late great Happy Dog, whom we lost last January. Happy came from our Vet clinic, which runs an underground adoption agency for hard to place dogs. Happy came to them from a client who rescued her off a chain at 3 am, and had a roaring infection of heartworm. She spent 9 months in their kennel recovering, and the next 10 or 12 years Happily running on our wooded hillsides.

After we suddenly lost Happy, we were keeping an eye out for another pup to keep Alice company. We have close neighbors with dogs, but that isn’t quite the same. So when Goat Dairy neighbors adopted the pregnant next door bitch, we volunteered to take one, or a couple, whatever.

These pictures are just cute pix of cute puppies, and a little dash of kitty.