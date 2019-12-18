If they had any guts, the "Rise of Skywalker" would be Kylo winning and installing a Skywalker bloodline on the imperial throne and set up the next trilogy as Rey setting up an underground Jedi order to resist him. — Starfish Who Sold Out Botswana to the French (@IRHotTakes) December 17, 2019

Next trilogy is about the Jedi learning to play towards their own strengths and convictions instead of playing the Sith's game and losing. — Starfish Who Sold Out Botswana to the French (@IRHotTakes) December 17, 2019

Also, much as I hate to give Politico‘s Jack Schafer any credit whatsoever, he’s right about the hand-wringing pundits — “Trump Fatigue? Spare Me”:

You can barely taste the opinion pages anymore without being drowned in the carping and moaning from the commentariat about how President Donald Trump’s endless Twitter devilments, preposterous executive orders, and steady, mendacious haranguing at political gatherings and in the Oval Office have rendered them fatigued and exhausted…

Short of ushering them all to the nap room and tucking them in, how should we respond to their dramatic expressions of fatigue and exhaustion? To be charitable, they’ve had a tough slog of it… According to the Washington Post’s fact-checkers, Trump uttered twice as many false or misleading claims in 2019 than he did in 2017 and 2018 combined. Swimming in such a rising flood of hogwash would discourage anybody. But columnists aren’t just “anybody.” It’s true they have a special license to express their moods and feelings, saying things openly that news reporters are forced to keep bottled up. But that gives them no right to fall to their knees and pound the earth in frustration. Quite the opposite: They have a responsibility to be resilient. By assuming a surrender crouch in which he confesses his fatigue and exhaust, the columnist forfeits his sense of outrage and becomes a pathetic, mewling sight. And he makes himself the story, which is the cardinal sin of journalism, opinion or otherwise… … If they can’t appreciate the fact that they’ve been dealt one of the most consequential assignments in the history of political journalism, the columnists should surrender their pens and make way for writers who don’t need Adderall to remain vigilant. No matter how spent they feel now, they still have the upper hand. Trump hasn’t abolished the First Amendment; he hasn’t instituted prior restraint; he hasn’t sent any of the scribes he considers “enemies of the people” to jail; he hasn’t shuttered any news outlets; and readers aplenty await the commentariat’s findings…

Truth is, the sorry hand-wringers Schafer cites are mostly trying to avoid getting attacked on twitter and/or by their journalistic peers at the better media cocktail parties. Some of them are actively trying to normalize ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ as just one of those normal, to-be-expected events like a named weather event — not exactly predictable, but something about which nothing can be done.

And all of them — to use the kind of sports metaphor they love — are like star athletes announcing they don’t wanna play in the finals, because it will be disruptive and it might damage their win/loss record. Suck it up, butterflies; own your agenda, however toxic, or tittup away and let more assertive reporters take your highly-compensated media gigs.