Starts at 9 Eastern. The vote is expected to be at 6:30 or slightly later tonight.
- 1.
☃️Merry Impeachmas!☃️
- 2.
Very proud of vulnerable Dems from Trump districts. I hope they end up being rewarded.
- 3.
Here’s wishing Trump a Happy Holidays…
- 4.
First thing, some R from AZ makes a motion to adjourn “so we can stop wasting time on this impeachment”, and then insists on wasting 15 minutes for a roll-call vote.
- 5.
And the first order of business is a Republican motion to adjourn.
15 minutes of time-wasting delay tactic.
- 6.
They’ll be doing it all day so that the vote will be “in the dark of night.”
- 7.
I think I have to step away from commenting until the site is fixed. This is just too annoying, to have to keep leaving and coming back just in order to see my own comment.
- 8.
Republicans are holding a press conference during the vote?
- 9.
.@realDonaldTrump you know you just retweeted a video in which Dan Bongino calls @senatemajldr – the man running your senate trial – “cocaine Mitch”.
Right?
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 18, 2019
- 11.
@Cheryl Rofer: It’s an old problem. Comments take a long time to show up.
- 12.
Good morning folks. I’ve been anticipating this day for a good long while but I am finding my level of emotional engagement (watching it live atm) is fairly low. I think that like a lot of folks I am a little exhausted by everything. However, I will muster some extra energy to celebrate when the final vote occurs.
Now I’m gonna call my Rep (is voting to impeach) & my Senators (both R) to tell them I support impeachment. Then hot chocolate.
Hope everyone has a great day.
- 13.
Attempting to deflect on Trump's behalf during a Rules Committee hearing on impeachment, GOP Rep @DebbieLesko accuses several Democrats of previously voting to bring up an impeachment vote. But then she is informed that several of the members she is attacking weren't in Congress. pic.twitter.com/seHZdF7vMW
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 17, 2019
- 14.
Trump suggests Adam Schiff should face severe punishment for paraphrasing his Zelensky call during a hearing: "In Guatemala they handle things much tougher than that." pic.twitter.com/bUMrsKJpyv— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2019
And he wonders why people from Guatemala seek asylum in the United States… t.co/YJZHb6Z67L— Randy Bryce (@IronStache) December 18, 2019
- 15.
Be proud, but it’s not really a “happy” occasion.
- 17.
Dave Wasserman
@Redistrict
·30m
As we move towards a trial, worth remembering some basics: 1) a majority of senators now represents just 18% of the U.S. population & 2) the median Senate seat was 5.7 points more pro-Trump than the national margin in 2016.
That is a terrible stat. I had no idea it was that bad. 18%. It’s just not representative of anything other than land mass.
- 18.
They’ll probably bring her in when it’s time to vote.
- 19.
Obama, stuck in between two of the worst Presidencies in American History.
— Spork (@Spork1975) December 18, 2019
- 20.
Lincolnesque.
- 22.
Justin Amash
@justinamash
·14h
Conservatives will someday face the horrible truth that the Republican Party fought so hard to justify and excuse an amoral and self-serving president, and what he gave them in return was bigger government and erosion of the principles and values they once claimed to cherish.
Justin assumes they will “face the truth” but they won’t. Ever. They’ll deny it to the day they die. They passed the point of no return years ago. The only thing to do at this point is keep lying.
- 23.
@Cheryl Rofer:
I’ve mentioned it on all her threads asking for information.
- 24.
Merry Impeachment Day!
And
- happy holidays
to the right wingers. ;-)
- 26.
I am LOATHE to say this because I can’t stand him, but of the cable media people Jake Tapper seems to me to be the person who has handled Trump’s lying best. He changed his coverage. He spends a good part of the time pointing out that they’re lying. It’s repetitive but what else can one do? Faced with a different situation he did something different. He covers Trump differently than he did Bush or Obama, and that’s logical- it’s not the same.
I don’t count people like Maddow, because she’s an admitted partisan. I feel like we should look for people who were better at it than others, as a way forward. It will be different after this. We need people who tried to deal with what is.
- 27.
The MSNBC producers know to bring in a well-rested Rachel right about the time Tweety’s scotch starts to wear off and the sundowning starts. Around noon, I guess that is.
- 28.
The sundowning started five years ago.
- 30.
Frankly, a lot of this stuff has been going on for decades. What did he think the southern strategy was?
This idea that they’re just going to lift themselves out of the ditch with no thought or contemplation of how they ran it in there is just delusional. They never believed what they said. Maybe Amash did, but that’s his problem.
- 31.
@Kay:
The South didn’t voluntarily give up slavery or Jim Crow.
- 32.
Take the Senate.
Trump’s letter: “Be afraid (tired, confused)” “Impeaching me is dangerous!”
Dems: “Have faith in the democratic process” “Follow the Constitution”
- 33.
Goddamn it, MSNBC. Why the fuck is Tweety covering this instead of Maddow?
I can’t believe that jerk is still on TV. And the whole world considers him to be one of ours.
- 34.
@Kay:
He’s right about one thing, though. The Republicans have sold out all of the alleged principles they allegedly had… for THIS??!?
That’s really the worst thing. He’s lying, corrupt, racist, destructive, venal, ignorant… you name it. And they know this! And many of them have acknowledged it! Out loud! On camera! But still, they just turn around and say, yeah, he’s our guy. He’s what we’re going all in on.
- 35.
The Republicans have sold out all of the alleged principles they allegedly had…
Their most important principle is their hatred of us, so no.
- 36.
He’s right about one thing, though. The Republicans have sold out all of the alleged principles they allegedly had… for THIS??!?
Is it possible that Justin Amash was stupid enough to believe that the Republicans’ alleged principles were anything more than intellectual patina for racism, religious bigotry, and greed?
- 37.
@Baud: I hope DougJ! runs a Thermometer for them when this is done. We need to have their backs.
Cheers,
Scott.
- 39.
Well, the NYT headline on my paper paper isn’t too bad: “Trump’s 6-Page Diatribe Belittles Impeachment as an ‘Attempted Coup.'” Could have been worse. “Diatribe” is pretty strong for them.
- 40.
@zhena gogolia: Pravda-on-the-Hudson is right on brand.
- 41.
@Betty Cracker: The legacy networks are covering it.
- 42.
They repeated his “coup” claim though.
- 43.
@zhena gogolia: It’s a caching issue, apparently. Try refreshing the tab a few times. Does it show up then? Chrome is supposedly the worst culprit. They are working on it.
- 44.
@dmsilev: Before we talk about how white and conservative Iowa is, remember this. Three out of the four Congressional reps are Democrats and all say that they will vote for impeachment, including mine, who is hounded from town hall to town hall by MAGA’s. Now the Senators are both Republican but I’m hoping we send Joni Ernst back to castrating pigs of the farm variety come next year.
- 45.
If Donald Trump had a backbone instead of bone spurs–and actually wore the uniform–he'd be relieved of duty and face a court martial. Active duty soldiers can't speak out on politics. But spouses can. Here's our story.#StrongerTogether #TuesdayThoughts #MilFamsMatter pic.twitter.com/PUsrFE90Ui— Lindsey Simmons (@LynzforCongress) November 26, 2019
Killer political ad. Dem running to unseat a Missouri trumpster.
- 46.
@Cheryl Rofer: Good.
Since the rules are that there will be 6 hours for debate (3+3), I don’t expect the actual debate to start before noon (and maybe later, after lunch), with a vote after 6:30-7:00.
Just a guess though.
Cheers,
Scott.
- 47.
Saw the comments on protests in the morning thread. Reminder that the threshold for protests making a difference is 3.5% of the population.
Nonviolent protests are twice as likely to succeed as armed conflicts – and those engaging a threshold of 3.5% of the population have never failed to bring about change.
Link.
- 48.
Votes like this make me anxious, but Pelosi is too good at her job to schedule a vote she isn’t sure will pass. Remember Boehner’s flailing inability to pass the deals he himself negotiated? That never seems to happen to Speaker Pelosi
Is it possible that Justin Amash was stupid enough to believe that the Republicans’ alleged principles were anything more than intellectual patina for racism, religious bigotry, and greed?
Nailed it. Elected Republicans aren’t supporting Trump. They’re supporting white supremacy. They’re supporting the principle that a black man became president and whites* must never, ever give another inch ever again. No concession to the forces of equality, however unconnected, is acceptable. Every minority must be brutally into submission. They’re sure as Hell not going to let the right of an incompetent rich white man to be in charge, get whatever he wants, and get away with anything he wants be questioned.
*That is, ‘whites’ as an identity, not necessarily individual whites who might be traitors or Other for reasons besides skin color.
- 49.
@zhena gogolia:
Pretty strong for The New York Times, yeah, but still much too polite. I have just read the whole thing for myself, and I call it an incoherent,
unhingedbugfuck-crazy jeremiad.
- 50.
@Betty Cracker: He wants the cameras on him. If there is a major complaint I have of Boomers (and I am most definitely one, born in 1951) is the expectation that the spotlight always be on them. Get off the stage, advise from the wings. Mentor. There’s an immense amount of talent in younger generations and it is their turn in the limelight. (Don’t really know the ages of Tweety and Maddow – just wanted to hog some of the light to once again air an old grievance against many of my peers).
- 51.
I had no idea Smudge The Cat is Canadian.
businessinsider.com/woman-yelling-at-cat-meme-taylor-amstrong-real-housewives-smudge-2019-12
- 52.
She says she didn’t count votes. But last night, MSNBC said enough Dems had already indicated they would vote to impeach that it will pass.
- 53.
@Nelle: I still don’t understand why his nickname is “Tweety”
- 54.
@Kay: I agree with you on this. Tapper has been one of the best in dealing with Trump and Republicans’ lies.
- 55.
That’s over 11 million Americans.
- 56.
@Yarrow: Thanks for that link.
- 57.
@germy:Apparently at some point he dyed his hair canary yellow. Looked like Tweety bird.
- 58.
@Baud: That’s what it takes. And once you get to that threshold protests have never failed to bring change.
- 59.
@germy: I suspect because of a faint resemblance to the bird.
- 60.
@schrodingers_cat: You’re welcome. It’s fascinating research. The article I linked has a good summary of how it has worked around the world.
- 63.
@Betty Cracker: Pelosi is right. I thought it was wrong of Tlaib to say that at the time.
- 64.
@Yarrow: Ukraine’s “Maidan” movement of 2013-14 never got much above 2% and brought down a government.
- 65.
Not a nanosecond too soon.
Regarding this meme of Dems wanting to impeach Trump since he took office, or possibly before: ::::waving both hands in air::::: guilty. I thought he was unfit for office before he took office.
- 66.
That’s for the after party.
- 67.
@Gin & Tonic: The research does not show it’s not possible at lower percentages. It shows that once it gets to 3.5% that change is inevitable.
- 68.
Agreed. But Dems collectively acted with more deliberation.
- 69.
Gary Larson’s Far Side is back:
thefarside.com/
- 70.
They didn’t have to give him any rope, he brought his own.
- 71.
Trump Rope®
- 72.
Hoping you coud shed some light on the whole Ukranian Nazis thing?
medium.com/dfrlab/far-right-hooligans-from-ukraine-at-the-hong-kong-protests-baab52023580
what’s going on here? It feels like some super subterfuge crazyness, like the point is just to ship these guys around to build a narrative.
- 73.
@Kay:
yup. it’s why alaska and NJ have the same number of senators, in spite of the fact that NJ has a thousand times the population density.
- 74.
@Baud: The speaker doesn’t need to count votes. That’s what Whips do.🙂
- 76.
@Kay:
yeah, but trump helped them stack the courts for generations to come.
- 77.
@Baud: I love the Democratic party, but I want an invitation to that party!
🎶🎶We Impeached the Mother Fucker (Boom!)
We Impeached the Mother Fucker (Boom!)🎶🎶
All the way from the capital to the White House!
Then MAMBO!
- 78.
@Betty Cracker: I hope Casa Cracker becomes the future home to “Impeach the Motherfucker Cabana”. Cold drinks, hot chili, and lots of dancing!
- 79.
@chopper:
I am not as worried as some about the court problem — IF we take back the Presidency in 2020.
- 80.
also, he looks a hell of a lot like the mr. hyde version.
- 81.
looking back they’re gonna have to call it ‘sunuping’ cause it’s been going on for a fuck of a while.
- 82.
@Leto: I just made my famous (among those who have had it) chili. It’s a Mexican recipe of “Texas style” chili. A true bowl of red, as some call it. Meat and more meat. No beany weenie crap for me. C’mon over and I’ll serve you some up on Fritos.
- 83.
@Betty Cracker: I didn’t like it at the time and didn’t find it “relatable” at all.
- 84.
@Alien Radio: There are neo-Nazis in Ukraine. Just as there are neo-Nazis in the US. It seems that writing a whole article based on four guys’ travel to Honk Kong to generate Instagram views might be a bit of an overreaction, but I’m just some random dude posting comments on a minor blog, not a “digital forensics researcher.”
Yes, some of those dudes are visible in Kyiv, and they seem to be committed to their cause (as opposed to the skater kids wearing MAGA hats) but, as the article buries “The sheer number of buildings Honor has tagged with graffiti and stickers bearing its logo has created an outsized perception of the group’s actual presence and influence in Kyiv.”
Alleging that they are somehow representative of Ukraine is like saying Richard Spencer is representative of the US.
- 85.
In the meantime, the President’s “personal attorney” smears the United States’ highest-ranking female Foreign Service officer and brags that he – a private citizen – “forced her out”, and not one person in her chain of command says a word in her defense.
- 86.
@Betty Cracker: Goddamn it, MSNBC. Why the fuck is Tweety covering this instead of Maddow?
Just guessing-is it because this time slot will be the least important part of today’s hearings?
The shit will really be hitting the fan later, and they’re saving their big guns like Nicole Wallace, Rachel Maddow and the best guest pundits for that period?
- 87.
@Immanentize: No beans in my chili, either. I consistently take second place in every chili competition I participate in. When it comes to chili, always a bridesmaid, never the bride.
- 88.
Depressingdepressingdepressing
- 89.
@zhena gogolia: Very sorry to hear that you’re frustrated to the point of going away. Twice this week I have made it clear to the developers that this is the #1 priority issue.
Remind me … which browser do you use?
- 90.
Agreed that real Texas chili has no beans. But I’m curious. What makes it Mexican?
- 91.
@Josie: well, it is from a Mexican cook book, but the ingredient that makes it Mexican is….
Oh, can I give away the secret?
Cocoa
- 92.
Chrome. I won’t stop reading, I’ll just comment less.
- 93.
@WaterGirl: We should swap chili secrets some time? Always looking to improve. Second place? Who/what takes first?
- 94.
@Immanentize:
Ah. And do you use chipotle chiles along with the cocoa?
- 95.
@WaterGirl: Raymond Poulidor never won the Tour de France, and was known as “L’Eternel Second”, yet when he passed away recently was one of the most popular and best-loved athletes in France.
- 96.
@zhena gogolia: Have you tried refreshing the tab a couple of times for your comment to appear? It’s an added step but it does show up.
- 97.
all the Nazi Groups, not just the Ukrainian ones, but all the different groups by Nationality and location, all of the different groups by Agenda, tactics and policy, engage in “cross pollenation”.
so, the armed III Militia does security for TERF’s giving speeches. Both groups hate Transgendered people, so by backing TERF’s, the III%’s get allies outside of normal facist circles and get a chance to spread facist white nationalist ideaology, to prople who have already shown that they are willing to drink hateraide, and arn’t that bright.
So you get The Proud Boy Nazis and the League of the South showing up to “provide security” to Drag Queen Story Time to try to “win” converts amongst the Jesus Botherers and Homophobe protestors.
studies of TERFism over time, show that it works as TERF groups, leaders and organizations have adopted more and more facist and nativist talking points over time.
Because Nazis are willing to use violence, and live for the rush, they are seen by some as useful allies by some protest groups, ( eg.Yellow Vests Canada). It’s also seen, by the Nazis, just as the low intensity wars are, as a useful means of “live event” training, and they really don’t care much about “The Cause” in many cases.
so the Ukrainian Nazis showed up in Hong Kong, hoping to “get involved”, network, win some converts and allies, be seen by some as “useful allies” by shareing their experience of tactics, strategy and techniques they have used, while learning new tactics, strategies, and techniques from the Hong Kong protestors.
Instead, they were “outed” and “doxxed” as Nazis and kicked to the curb.
A key component of Nazi recruitment is for the Nazis, not to be seen as Nazis, instead as just a bunch of rather intense guys with some radical ideas. Then, bit by bit, they radicalize those who have let them in.
- 98.
@Immanentize: I am consistently second, no matter the competition. First place always varies. I am the one constant.
Would definitely swap recipes after Christmas when it is less hectic.
Testing.
Testing.
less hectic.
- 99.
@Gin & Tonic: so everyone in France loves me? That is so awesome! :-)
- 100.
@WaterGirl:
Please include me in the swap, if you do. Chili is one of my passions.
- 101.
@zhena gogolia: Want to get more depressed? All roads lead to Firtash.
- 102.
@Josie: sometimes, but mostly I use homegrown poblanos
- 103.
@Immanentize:
Cocoa is an excellent addition. I add a bottle of chocolate stout to mine, it’s very popular!
- 104.
@Gin & Tonic: See where no doping gets you?
- 105.
@Gin & Tonic: yeah, And the one guy Trump hasn’t thrown under the bus yet is Steven Millar. I just wish I had a better handle on what the vast right wing conspiracies are doing, you have to keep track of a lot of people scamming a lot of people.
- 106.
Chocolate stout is a great idea. I marinate the meat in beer prior to cooking, but using the stout would kill two birds with one stone.
- 107.
@Immanentize: You’re not that far away, might have to take you up on that! Who can resist the double meat?!?! :)
- 108.
I love beans in my chili…LOL
- 109.
@WaterGirl: Just like Jerry Lewis
- 111.
I love beans. All kinds of beans, mostly. Even fava beans. So when I make chili, I put beans in. I also like potatoes, but I don’t put them in the chili. That would just be silly. I have to say, I’ve become less and less fond of cumin over the years, so I don’t really care to put much of that in anything. Curry powders of various regions, and similar spice blends. Peppers, also too.
