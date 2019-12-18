Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impeachment Hearing And Vote In The House Of Representatives

    111Comments

    4. 4.

      Joey Maloney

      First thing, some R from AZ makes a motion to adjourn “so we can stop wasting time on this impeachment”, and then insists on wasting 15 minutes for a roll-call vote.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      I think I have to step away from commenting until the site is fixed. This is just too annoying, to have to keep leaving and coming back just in order to see my own comment.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Marcopolo

      Good morning folks. I’ve been anticipating this day for a good long while but I am finding my level of emotional engagement (watching it live atm) is fairly low. I think that like a lot of folks I am a little exhausted by everything. However, I will muster some extra energy to celebrate when the final vote occurs.

      Now I’m gonna call my Rep (is voting to impeach) & my Senators (both R) to tell them I support impeachment. Then hot chocolate.

      Hope everyone has a great day.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      Dave Wasserman
      @Redistrict
      ·30m
      As we move towards a trial, worth remembering some basics: 1) a majority of senators now represents just 18% of the U.S. population & 2) the median Senate seat was 5.7 points more pro-Trump than the national margin in 2016.

      That is a terrible stat. I had no idea it was that bad. 18%. It’s just not representative of anything other than land mass.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      Justin Amash
      @justinamash
      ·14h
      Conservatives will someday face the horrible truth that the Republican Party fought so hard to justify and excuse an amoral and self-serving president, and what he gave them in return was bigger government and erosion of the principles and values they once claimed to cherish.

      Justin assumes they will “face the truth” but they won’t. Ever. They’ll deny it to the day they die. They passed the point of no return years ago. The only thing to do at this point is keep lying.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: True. Even the Never Trumpers disclaim their role in creating a party and media apparatus hollow and amoral enough to be hijacked by a clown like Trump.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kay

      I am LOATHE to say this because I can’t stand him, but of the cable media people Jake Tapper seems to me to be the person who has handled Trump’s lying best. He changed his coverage. He spends a good part of the time pointing out that they’re lying. It’s repetitive but what else can one do? Faced with a different situation he did something different. He covers Trump differently than he did Bush or Obama, and that’s logical- it’s not the same.
      I don’t count people like Maddow, because she’s an admitted partisan. I feel like we should look for people who were better at it than others, as a way forward. It will be different after this. We need people who tried to deal with what is.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Spanky

      The MSNBC producers know to bring in a well-rested Rachel right about the time Tweety’s scotch starts to wear off and the sundowning starts. Around noon, I guess that is.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Looks like the Republicans will be using delaying tactics for a while. They want the vote to be in the dark of night. We can hope that Pelosi will do what Nadler did, and push the vote to the next morning.

      I’ll be back and forth all day. Will drop in when I can.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker

      Frankly, a lot of this stuff has been going on for decades. What did he think the southern strategy was?

      This idea that they’re just going to lift themselves out of the ditch with no thought or contemplation of how they ran it in there is just delusional. They never believed what they said. Maybe Amash did, but that’s his problem.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Aleta

      Take the Senate.

      Trump’s letter: “Be afraid (tired, confused)” “Impeaching me is dangerous!”
      Dems: “Have faith in the democratic process” “Follow the Constitution”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      James E Powell

      @Betty Cracker

      Goddamn it, MSNBC. Why the fuck is Tweety covering this instead of Maddow?

      I can’t believe that jerk is still on TV. And the whole world considers him to be one of ours.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      clay

      @Kay

      He’s right about one thing, though. The Republicans have sold out all of the alleged principles they allegedly had… for THIS??!?

      That’s really the worst thing. He’s lying, corrupt, racist, destructive, venal, ignorant… you name it. And they know this! And many of them have acknowledged it! Out loud! On camera! But still, they just turn around and say, yeah, he’s our guy. He’s what we’re going all in on.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      James E Powell

      @clay

      He’s right about one thing, though. The Republicans have sold out all of the alleged principles they allegedly had… for THIS??!?

      Is it possible that Justin Amash was stupid enough to believe that the Republicans’ alleged principles were anything more than intellectual patina for racism, religious bigotry, and greed?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      zhena gogolia

      Well, the NYT headline on my paper paper isn’t too bad: “Trump’s 6-Page Diatribe Belittles Impeachment as an ‘Attempted Coup.'” Could have been worse. “Diatribe” is pretty strong for them.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Nelle

      @dmsilev:  Before we talk about how white and conservative Iowa is, remember this. Three out of the four Congressional reps are Democrats and all say that they will vote for impeachment, including mine, who is hounded from town hall to town hall by MAGA’s. Now the Senators are both Republican but I’m hoping we send Joni Ernst back to castrating pigs of the farm variety come next year.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Another Scott

      @Cheryl Rofer: Good.

      Since the rules are that there will be 6 hours for debate (3+3), I don’t expect the actual debate to start before noon (and maybe later, after lunch), with a vote after 6:30-7:00.

      Just a guess though.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Yarrow

      Saw the comments on protests in the morning thread. Reminder that the threshold for protests making a difference is 3.5% of the population.

      Nonviolent protests are twice as likely to succeed as armed conflicts – and those engaging a threshold of 3.5% of the population have never failed to bring about change.

      Link.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Votes like this make me anxious, but Pelosi is too good at her job to schedule a vote she isn’t sure will pass. Remember Boehner’s flailing inability to pass the deals he himself negotiated? That never seems to happen to Speaker Pelosi

      .@James E Powell:

      Is it possible that Justin Amash was stupid enough to believe that the Republicans’ alleged principles were anything more than intellectual patina for racism, religious bigotry, and greed?

      Nailed it. Elected Republicans aren’t supporting Trump. They’re supporting white supremacy. They’re supporting the principle that a black man became president and whites* must never, ever give another inch ever again. No concession to the forces of equality, however unconnected, is acceptable. Every minority must be brutally into submission. They’re sure as Hell not going to let the right of an incompetent rich white man to be in charge, get whatever he wants, and get away with anything he wants be questioned.

      *That is, ‘whites’ as an identity, not necessarily individual whites who might be traitors or Other for reasons besides skin color.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Amir Khalid

      @zhena gogolia:
      Pretty strong for The New York Times, yeah, but still much too polite. I have just read the whole thing for myself, and I call it an incoherent, unhinged bugfuck-crazy jeremiad.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Nelle

      @Betty Cracker: He wants the cameras on him.  If there is a major complaint I have of Boomers (and I am most definitely one, born in 1951) is the expectation that the spotlight always be on them.  Get off the stage, advise from the wings.   Mentor. There’s an immense amount of talent in younger generations and it is their turn in the limelight.  (Don’t really know the ages of Tweety and Maddow – just wanted to hog some of the light to once again air an old grievance against many of my peers).

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Yarrow

      @schrodingers_cat:  You’re welcome. It’s fascinating research. The article I linked has a good summary of how it has worked around the world.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Betty Cracker

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      [Quoting Raju’s tweet] Pelosi and her staff have instructed her caucus to show unity and not to gloat at all during the proceedings, per multiple sources. She wants the public to see Democrats as taking this moment seriously and not be seen as cheering the President’s impeachment, members say

      Aw, man! I was kinda hoping Rep. Tlaib would lead a “We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker” conga line on the floor.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      danielx

      Not a nanosecond too soon.

      Regarding this meme of Dems wanting to impeach Trump since he took office, or possibly before: ::::waving both hands in air::::: guilty. I thought he was unfit for office before he took office.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: I love the Democratic party, but I  want an invitation to that party!

      🎶🎶We Impeached the Mother Fucker (Boom!)
      We Impeached the Mother Fucker (Boom!)🎶🎶

      All the way from the capital to the White House!

      Then MAMBO!

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Immanentize

      @Leto: I just made my famous (among those who have had it) chili.  It’s a Mexican recipe of “Texas style” chili.  A true bowl of red, as some call it.  Meat and more meat.  No beany weenie crap for me.  C’mon over and I’ll serve you some up on Fritos.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Alien Radio:  There are neo-Nazis in Ukraine. Just as there are neo-Nazis in the US. It seems that writing a whole article based on four guys’ travel to Honk Kong to generate Instagram views might be a bit of an overreaction, but I’m just some random dude posting comments on a minor blog, not a “digital forensics researcher.”

      Yes, some of those dudes are visible in Kyiv, and they seem to be committed to their cause (as opposed to the skater kids wearing MAGA hats) but, as the article buries “The sheer number of buildings Honor has tagged with graffiti and stickers bearing its logo has created an outsized perception of the group’s actual presence and influence in Kyiv.”

      Alleging that they are somehow representative of Ukraine is like saying Richard Spencer is representative of the US.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Gin & Tonic

      In the meantime, the President’s “personal attorney” smears the United States’ highest-ranking female Foreign Service officer and brags that he – a private citizen – “forced her out”, and not one person in her chain of command says a word in her defense.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Betty Cracker: Goddamn it, MSNBC. Why the fuck is Tweety covering this instead of Maddow?

      Just guessing-is it because this time slot will be the least important part of today’s hearings?

      The shit will really be hitting the fan later, and they’re saving their big guns like Nicole Wallace, Rachel Maddow and the best guest pundits for that period?

      Reply
    87. 87.

      WaterGirl

      @Immanentize: No beans in my chili, either. I consistently take second place in every chili competition I participate in. When it comes to chili, always a bridesmaid, never the bride.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: Very sorry to hear that you’re frustrated to the point of going away. Twice this week I have made it clear to the developers that this is the #1 priority issue.

      Remind me … which browser do you use?

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Jay

      @Alien Radio:

      all the Nazi Groups, not just the Ukrainian ones, but all the different groups by Nationality and location, all of the different groups by Agenda, tactics and policy, engage in “cross pollenation”.

      so, the armed III Militia does security for TERF’s giving speeches. Both groups hate Transgendered people, so by backing TERF’s, the III%’s get allies outside of normal facist circles and get a chance to spread facist white nationalist ideaology, to prople who have already shown that they are willing to drink hateraide, and arn’t that bright.

      So you get The Proud Boy Nazis and the League of the South showing up to “provide security” to Drag Queen Story Time to try to “win” converts amongst the Jesus Botherers and Homophobe protestors.

      studies of TERFism over time, show that it works as TERF groups, leaders and organizations have adopted more and more facist and nativist talking points over time.

      Because Nazis are willing to use violence, and live for the rush, they are seen by some as useful allies by some protest groups, ( eg.Yellow Vests Canada). It’s also seen, by the Nazis, just as the low intensity wars are, as a useful means of “live event” training, and they really don’t care much about “The Cause” in many cases.

      so the Ukrainian Nazis showed up in Hong Kong, hoping to “get involved”, network, win some converts and allies, be seen by some as “useful allies” by shareing their experience of tactics, strategy and techniques they have used, while learning new tactics, strategies, and techniques from the Hong Kong protestors.

      Instead, they were “outed” and “doxxed” as Nazis and kicked to the curb.

      A key component of Nazi recruitment is for the Nazis, not to be seen as Nazis, instead as just a bunch of rather intense guys with some radical ideas. Then, bit by bit, they radicalize those who have let them in.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      WaterGirl

      @Immanentize: I am consistently second, no matter the competition. First place always varies. I am the one constant.
      Would definitely swap recipes after Christmas when it is less hectic.
      Testing.

      Testing.

      less hectic.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Alien Radio

      @Gin & Tonic: yeah, And the one guy Trump hasn’t thrown under the bus yet is Steven Millar. I just wish I had a better handle on what the vast right wing conspiracies are doing, you have to keep track of a lot of people scamming a lot of people.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      J R in WV

       

      I love beans. All kinds of beans, mostly. Even fava beans. So when I make chili, I put beans in. I also like potatoes, but I don’t put them in the chili. That would just be silly. I have to say, I’ve become less and less fond of cumin over the years, so I don’t really care to put much of that in anything. Curry powders of various regions, and similar spice blends. Peppers, also too.

      Reply

