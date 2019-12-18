Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s a tarp!

Good luck with your asparagus.

Verified, but limited!

The revolution will be supervised.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Consistently wrong since 2002

Not all heroes wear capes.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Just a few bad apples.

Word salad with all caps

Women: They Get Shit Done

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

We still have time to mess this up!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

This is a big f—–g deal.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Politics / Impeachment / Impeach the Motherfucker! / Fresh Impeachment Open Thread

Fresh Impeachment Open Thread

by | 150 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I’m trying to ignore the House debate as much as possible while my husband watches it. Tough ask in this open floor plan. My productivity is taking a hit, but I did get to hear a very droll rejoinder by Rep. Nadler.

Weasel-faced GOP Rep. Stewart of Utah was imploring his Democratic colleagues not to impeach Trump on what Stewart regards as flimsy grounds (bullshit!), intoning repeatedly something like this: “If you impeach President Trump for this, I guarantee you the next president will be impeached. I guarantee it. What goes around comes around, blah blah blah.”

When Weasel Face finally shut up and sat down, Nadler said, “I’d like to remind the distinguished gentleman from Utah that if President Trump is impeached, the next president will be Mike Pence.”

Well played, Nadler. Well played.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Brachiator
  • Captain C
  • CaseyL
  • Chris Johnson
  • danielx
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Duane
  • Ella in New Mexico
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hells littlest angel
  • Immanentize
  • J R in WV
  • Jay
  • Jeffro
  • jimmiraybob
  • JoeyJoeJoe
  • John Revolta
  • Kay
  • Leto
  • Mart
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • MattF
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • oatler.
  • ola azul
  • opiejeanne
  • Original Lee
  • piratedan
  • Quicksand
  • randy khan
  • Raven
  • Redshift
  • Ridnik Chrome
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • SFAW
  • Shakti
  • Soprano2
  • The Dangerman
  • tomtofa
  • TriassicSands
  • trollhattan
  • Warblewarble
  • WaterGirl
  • Yarrow
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia
  • Zinsky
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    150Comments

    2. 2.

      germy

      “If you impeach President Trump for this, I guarantee you the next president will be impeached. I guarantee it. What goes around comes around, blah blah blah.”

      That was their plan for President Hillary, as we all know.

      And definitely, the next Democratic president will face a ton of shit from them.  This is why we need to vote as many of them out as possible.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      The Dangerman

      What goes around comes around, blah blah blah.

      From a member of the party that brought you “Benghazi” and “born in Kenya”…

      Fuck him.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      As if there was any doubt that Hillary would have been impeached if she had been elected. And every single Republican in the House and Senate would be lecturing us on the duties imposed by the Constitution. I should note, at least in passing, that Trump has actually committed impeachable offenses.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Soprano2

      It’s like it went down the memory hole that Republicans were openly talking about impeaching Hillary before the election!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Shakti

      “If you impeach President Trump for this, I guarantee you the next president will be impeached. I guarantee it. What goes around comes around, blah blah blah.”

      When Weasel Face finally shut up and sat down, Nadler said, “I’d like to remind the distinguished gentleman from Utah that if President Trump is impeached, the next president will be Mike Pence.”

      So what are the odds that Mike Pence will go down harder than Spiro Agnew?

      Is Pence smart enough not to commit high crimes and misdemeanors? (He doesn’t have to be that smart.

      My concern is not only the obvious crimes Trump committed but the massive packing of the federal courts which has already happened and that will keep on giving for the rest of my natural life.  

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      “I’d like to remind the distinguished gentleman from Utah that if President Trump is impeached, the next president will be Mike Pence.”

      Oh dayumn, alert the burn unit of an incoming patient.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Yarrow

      Nadler said, “I’d like to remind the distinguished gentleman from Utah that if President Trump is impeached, the next president will be Mike Pence.”

      That’s not true. Trump has to be impeached AND convicted by the Senate for Pence to be the next President. Senate won’t vote to convict so Trump won’t go anywhere and Pence won’t be the next president.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      @Yarrow:

      The framing error was Stewart’s. Nadler was throwing his words back in his face.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TriassicSands

      “I’d like to remind the distinguished gentleman from Utah that if President Trump is impeached, the next president will be Mike Pence.”

      Small, but important point: Impeachment is not removal from office.

      What Representative Weasel meant was “The next Democrat [sic] president will be impeached.”

      What Representative Nadler meant was: “In the event that a handful of Republican Senators actually uphold their oath to be fair and impartial jurors in the trial of Donald Trump and accordingly find him guilty of the impeachment charges and further vote to remove him from office, the next president will be VP Pence. Additionally, should Donald Trump be allowed to continue in office and, thus, continue to cheat in the presidential election of 2020, then, he, Donald Trump will be the next president. Oh, and Representative Stewart from Utah is a complete idiot.”

      Sigh. The obvious can not be stated.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SFAW

      @Shakti

      So what are the odds that Mike Pence will go down harder than Spiro Agnew?

      At TPM, there was an item that Adam Schiff hinted that Pence may have lied to Congress or investigators (I don’t recall which, and it’s moved off the front page).

      FSM does not love me/us that much.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mary G

      One of the yahii goes there – Jesus Christ got a fairer trial from Pontius Pilate than our president is getting now.

      Somebody  on Twitter said that a group of Republican reps cheered when Nadler pointed out that Pence would be president if Twitler is removed. I hope there is tape where you can see faces, because the infant in chief will go after them in a butthurt rage for the disloyalty, the highest crime and misdemeanor ever in his book.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      hells littlest angel

      “If you impeach President Trump for this, I guarantee you the next president will be impeached.”

      Also if you don’t impeach him.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Zinsky

      I had to turn off the hideous proceedings after that truck stop trash woman from Arizona talked about how much she loved Trump, regardless of what the “Democrat Party” [sic] thinks of him.  I got that little taste of puke in the back of my throat when I heard that!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      BC in Illinois

      I didn’t catch his name, but a Republican Rep just said:

      Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than this sham process has afforded to President Trump.

      I assume that this means that we should just have Donald Trump flogged and then let him go.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      germy

      impeachment is probably the first time in his life trump has been held accountable for anything in a way he can’t bury or ignore so of course he’s having a meltdown— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 18, 2019

      right. he can’t bribe pelosi to look the other way. even acquittal won’t change the fact of the judgment, which he psychologically cannot abide. t.co/a9snMcoibT— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 18, 2019

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Brachiator

      When Weasel Face finally shut up and sat down, Nadler said, “I’d like to remind the distinguished gentleman from Utah that if President Trump is impeached, the next president will be Mike Pence.”

      Ha ha ha ha ha ha! Love it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Roger Moore

      @Shakti

      Is Pence smart enough not to commit high crimes and misdemeanors?

      No. As far as we can tell, he’s been involved in the stuff they’re impeaching Trump for. This is not something Trump was doing with a few of his closest confidants while carefully hiding it from everyone outside the group; this was something the whole administration knew about any many were actively involved in.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      danielx

      @germy

      It’s why Chaffetzquit – he was so looking forward to four glorious years of BENGHAZI!-style hearings and the letdown was just too much for him.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      hells littlest angel

      The spanking with a rolled-up magazine that Stormy Daniels gave Trump was worse than the scourging of Jesus!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dmsilev

      @BC in Illinois: Donald Trump, or Stephen Miller more likely, complained in that letter that the Salem Witch Trial had more due process than what he’s getting.

      He really is a pathetic whiner, isn’t he?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Mary G

      Nadler’s doing a good job of taking little jabs at Republicans like the Pence thing. Collins has tried to follow suit and failed.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Gin & Tonic

      Boy, I sure could use some fresh peaches this time of year.

      Oh, wait…

      Reply
    41. 41.

      germy

      "President Trump…is not likely to casually tempt the impeachment gods. He knows the history here. He will self-regulate."
      –Hugh Hewitt, THE FOURTH WAY (published January 24, 2017)

      — Carlos Lozada (@CarlosLozadaWP) December 18, 2019

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JoeyJoeJoe

      @BC in Illinois: Barry Loudermilk.  He comes from what is more or less Bob Barr’s old district.

      Also, a view from the Capitol:  I was at the Longworth gift shop, and I saw Adam Schiff.  I thanked him for his work, as did others.  One two person film crew harassed him and accused him of treason, and were ejected

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jay

      Not from the Onion but from a WH source – "Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump"— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 18, 2019

      Reply
    44. 44.

      piratedan

      and after Pilate allowed Jesus to face his accusers, IIRC they put his ass on a cross and allowed him to die. I am perfectly willing to allow said same for DJT and we can wait three days for his resurrection.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jay

      @Warblewarble

      Pilate offered the Rabbis other punishments, holding up other criminals as examples, but the Rabbis could not be argued, reasoned or dissuaded from killing Jesus,

      So, “forced” to render the verdict by the prevailing laws, customs and local politics, Pilate rendered the verdict that the Rabbis demanded, then symbolically washed his hands to show that “none of it, was his doing”.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Original Lee

      Open thread, so more on my grandmother. Her appeal of her discharge was denied. They are asking for a reconsideration. The person at Medicare the case worker is talking to on the phone literally just said it doesn’t matter that Grammy lives alone and all her family lives out of state. The fucking policy manual says that “as a practical matter,” it does. This fucking administration has made it allowable for folks to ignore the rules. Trump’s gotta go.

       

      Fortunately, Grammy has enough in savings to pay for a few weeks of private care. We’re hoping her wrist will be cleared to be weight-bearing before the money runs out.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Roger Moore: “Where’re you all doing in there?”
      “Definitely not committing every crime on the books! 🎶A criming we will go, a criming we will go,🎶”
      “We can hear you!”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      randy khan

      I know many people here feel about the NY Times, but I thought the news story on the Trump letter was really something.

      Here’s the headline:

      Trump Diatribe Belittles Impeachment as ‘Attempted Coup’ on Eve of Votes

      And here are some excerpts:

      On the eve of the historic votes, Democrats reached a critical threshold, gathering majority support to impeach Mr. Trump, as the president raged against the proceedings. In an irate and rambling six-page letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mr. Trump portrayed himself as the victim of enemies determined to destroy his presidency with false accusations.

      “This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth,” Mr. Trump declared, describing a process enshrined in the Constitution as an attempted government overthrow.

      “History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade,” he wrote.

      In a missive full of unproven charges, hyperbole and long-simmering grievances against his own government — at one point, he referred to leaders of the F.B.I. as “totally incompetent and corrupt” — Mr. Trump angrily disputed both of the impeachment charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

      The letter ignored the extensive evidence uncovered during a two-month inquiry by the House Intelligence Committee, based in part on the testimony by members of his own administration. It found that Mr. Trump sought to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals while holding back nearly $400 million in military assistance the country badly needed and a White House meeting for its president.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      trollhattan

      @hells littlest angel
      “Hummus dip and vegetable tray, again?!? What do you think this is, some office ‘Holiday Party’ in the second-biggest conference room? Jesus Christ–wait, that’s me–what kind of ‘disciples’ can’t remember what I like to eat? You’d think you guys don’t know how to take notes. What, you think somebody’s writing all this down a hundred years from now?”

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Mary G

      O/T This is appalling and would injure a lot of disabled people:

      BREAKING NEWS: Say goodbye to comfort breaks! New downward-tilting toilets are designed to become unbearable to sit on after five minutes. They say the main benefit is to employees in improved employee productivity. pic.twitter.com/lfDbeXJdCX— Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) December 17, 2019

      Reply
    57. 57.

      ola azul

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      While he’s at it, Nadler mighta observed that during the Great Clinton Penis Hunt and Impeachment Extravaganza of ’98, the Republicans was all in high motherfucking dudgeon over a report from a fatuous, treacly, Uriah-fucking-Heap oh-so-UMble attention-whore named Ken Starr that cost the country a mere $44 million and that yielded precisely *one* tangible (political) benefit of presidential wrongdoing: Pres. Bill Clinton was reckless and stupid enough to lie inna perjury trap about a consensual blowjob that affected precisely fuck-all nothing in the country’s affairs.

      Apparently none of these motherfuckers owns a mirror or is familiar with the concept of accusatory projection.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      TriassicSands

      If Republicans had a shred of intelligence, they’d vote to remove Trump and move on with the equally undemocratic Mike Pence, whose SCOTUS nominations would be every bit as supportive of the Republican agenda as Trump’s and who would work tirelessly to turn this country into a right wing theocracy for the rich. They would no longer have to deal with Trump’s poisonous narcissism, idiotic Tweets, and embarrassingly mindless behavior. The only “losers” would be those white supremacists who would lose their most prominent loud-mouthed public advocate for blatant racism. But actual Republican racism would be unaffected and undiminished. On the plus side, they would gain a plausible religious zealot to fight the never ending “War on Christmas” and their tireless efforts to attack same sex marriage and members of the LGBTQ community. The SCOTUS
      majority is already poised to end constitutionally protected abortion and finally take control of women’s bodies away from women and give that control to men, where the Bible intended it to be.

      The benefits go on and on.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Mary G: Also, sometimes you need more than 5 minutes due to…ummm… gastrointestinal distress.

      Time to take a dump on the people who came up with this.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Betty Cracker

      @Mary G: The only upside to Collins standing for reelection is that she might vote to remove Trump to maintain the fiction that she’s an independent voice. Does anyone know when the Maine GOP primary filing deadline is?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      TriassicSands

      @Mary G:

      Collins has tried to follow suit and failed.

      But Collins can talk as fast and shout almost as loudly as Jim Jordan. Those are important GOP values — remember, the truth spoken slowly and quietly will always yield to lies shouted at breakneck speed.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Duane

      @Leto:  As usual rethugs take something from the Bible, twist and pervert it and think that’s oh so smart. Does this mean crucification is an option?
      JFC indeed.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      mrmoshpotato

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Yup. As Mary G mentioned about people with disabilities.

      And if these are installed, at least one moron will ok installation in a handicapped-accessible stall.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      germy

      Any GOPer who votes against Trumpf will be primaried eight ways to Sunday and have to go back to working for a living.

      I think people like Susan Collins can’t imagine any other way of living. I believe she’d become profoundly depressed if she had to leave her “job” in government.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Jay

      @Mary G

      Daily Maul click bait goes viral,

      A very concise “Business Case” page had to do with bathroom time and overall productivity. Although the site included specifications for StandardToilet models, a patent application, and a contact form, we were unable to find any information on how someone might acquire one of their tilted toilets — there were no examples of the toilets existing or being used anywhere, despite the virality of stories suggesting the commodes were a new employer trend.

      Reality of the design;

      *Medical studies have suggested that using the traditional WC can cause swollen haemorrhoids and weakening of pelvic muscles[.]

      and to sum up:

      All of those articles were based on statements made to the media by one man (Mahabir Gill), and others commenting on various angles of the claim. What was missing was any indication the toilets yet existed, were in use, or that employers expressed interest in installing them to make employees poop faster. In short, the claims were wildly decontextualized in order to optimize viral attention, and it worked.

      Mahabir Gill is the patent holder of an as yet, unmanufactured, un sold toilet design.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Duane: And then can we throw his crucified body into the ocean?  To satisfy the Russthuglicans’ screaming about their Orange Jesus and the Salem witch trials, of course.  He’ll be walking on water in 3 days, right, Russthuglicans?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      ola azul

      @Betty Cracker:

      Am of the decided opinion that the genuine appeal of Susan “I’mMotherfuckingTROUBLED,youassholes!” Collins running again is the immense satisfaction (hopefully) of seeing her and everyone like her (not dumb, just liars n cowards) not just defeated but irrefutably repudiated.

      Regret to report that, on certain issues, the Bush years (n then the Obama interregnum n now the Trump years) is made me small.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      WaterGirl

      @Jay: They never taught us that part in catholic school.  Is that for real?

      edit: to be clear, we learned about the washing his hands part, but not about the being forced to do it part.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Yarrow

      Interesting observation. Reminds me of the discussion on a thread a few days ago about how a southern accent on characters in a movie made people recoil.

      Listening to this debate on the radio rather than watching it on TV really brings out the similar speech patterns and accents of the Trump defenders. Make of that what you will. Seems to me the GOP is headed for becoming a rump regional party of the South and the mountains.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 18, 2019

      Reply
    80. 80.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @mrmoshpotato: I’m just saying being sloped downward it’d be pretty easy to slip off for anybody. I foresee lots of product liability suits in the manufacture’s future(as well as litigation for the companies that decide to have them installed).

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Jeffro

      @Shakti:  My concern is not only the obvious crimes Trump committed but the massive packing of the federal courts which has already happened and that will keep on giving for the rest of my natural life.

      You too?

      I think Dems at all levels should be prepared to say, “The judges that were nominated and voted on by the GOP are the result of them winning their elections, and elections have consequences. However, the country should not have to endure decades of partisan rulings from lifetime appointees who had never tried a case and/or were rated ‘not qualified’; Republicans would feel the same if a Democratic president and Senate had done this; and so I approve the review and potential impeachment of the “McConnell 11*” who should never have been approved for the federal bench in the first place.”

      *or whatever the number is

      Lay down a marker, Dems. Let them know that we will indeed be coming for these unqualified, partisan hacks.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Ella in New Mexico

      We’re driving the three hours home from Albuquerque and my husband is at around 89% on muting Sirius XM at the exact time the mic gets handed back to the R’s lolol

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Roger Moore

      @TriassicSands

      If Republicans had a shred of intelligence, they’d vote to remove Trump and move on with the equally undemocratic Mike Pence … The only “losers” would be those white supremacists who would lose their most prominent loud-mouthed public advocate for blatant racism.

      You’re missing another, much more important group: supporters of corruption, i.e. the Republicans’ financial base. One of Trump’s biggest breaks with the past is his embrace of open, blatant corruption. I think this was the biggest thing that worried traditional Republicans about him. For a long time, they’ve been corrupt, but they’ve tried to keep the corruption quiet because they’ve been afraid of getting caught. Trump was blatant about it. But if Trump succeeds with blatant corruption, that’s a huge win for all the other people who would love to be able to parade their corruption rather than hide it. Protecting Trump and letting him get away with his misdeeds is thus a major Republican priority.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      sdhays

      @germy: The (Bill) Clinton impeachment was payback for Nixon and Iran-Contra with the Democrats having the audacity to suggest that Republican Presidents shouldn’t subvert the Constitution. and the rule of law. It drove them insane that they couldn’t even find a flimsy pretext to impeach Obama over.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      it’s as real as anything in the Bible.

      how the story is told and emphasized by the varous sects, depends on their views on capital A Authority and Capital E Elites.

      6 Now it was the governor’s custom each year during the Passover celebration to release one prisoner—anyone the people requested. 7 One of the prisoners at that time was Barabbas, a revolutionary who had committed murder in an uprising. 8 The crowd went to Pilate and asked him to release a prisoner as usual.

      9 “Would you like me to release to you this ‘King of the Jews’?” Pilate asked. 10 (For he realized by now that the leading priests had arrested Jesus out of envy.) 11 But at this point the leading priests stirred up the crowd to demand the release of Barabbas instead of Jesus. 12 Pilate asked them, “Then what should I do with this man you call the king of the Jews?”

      13 They shouted back, “Crucify him!”

      14 “Why?” Pilate demanded. “What crime has he committed?”

      But the mob roared even louder, “Crucify him!”

      15 So to pacify the crowd, Pilate released Barabbas to them. He ordered Jesus flogged with a lead-tipped whip, then turned him over to the Roman soldiers to be crucified.

      biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark+15&version=NLT

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Kay

      Good afternoon,
      My name is Jared Abelson and I am in charge of Ohio Outreach for Senator Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign. As you know the delegate process is an ongoing task for all campaigns. For the Klobuchar campaign, in particular, we are still in the process of recruiting delegates from Ohio. We are hoping you could share some information with your members to help us meet our delegate goals.
      If you know of any individuals interested in joining our team as a delegate please direct them to this link: takeaction.amyklobuchar.com/page/s/delegate-application. If you have members interested in learning more about our campaign and getting involved please feel free to have them reach out. We also have a Facebook page for Team Amy Ohio here for those interested.

      So far it’s Bernie, Biden and Klobachur who I have seen recruiting delegates in Ohio. I don’t know what that means. Nothing, probably.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Mary G

      The stupid, it burns.

      The USDA listed Wakanda, the home of Marvel's Black Panther, as a free trade partner in a tariff tracker on its website. They took it off after we asked why it was listed. Still waiting for an answer from USDA. t.co/ch31n5D5o8— Phil McCausland (@PhilMcCausland) December 18, 2019

      Congratulations to the Deep State unelected radical bureaucrat who put it on in the first place.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: Careful – one can’t really take any of these stories at face value. Lots of people involved in writing and editing the story had their own agendas.

      History.com:

      […]

      The Gospels portray an indecisive Pilate.

      Josephus also mentioned Pilate’s notorious role in agreeing to the execution of Jesus. According to the Gospels, the Sanhedrin, an elite council of priestly and lay elders, arrested Jesus during the Jewish festival of Passover, deeply threatened by his teachings. They dragged him before Pilate to be tried for blasphemy—for claiming, they said, to be King of the Jews. And they pressured Pilate, the only one with power to impose a death sentence, to call for his crucifixion.

      Contrary to the depiction of Pilate as a merciless ruler by Philo and Josephus, all four Gospels portray him as a vacillating judge. According to the Gospel of Mark, Pilate came to the defense of Jesus before yielding to the desire of the crowd.

      But Mark had an ulterior agenda, notes Patterson, since he wrote the Gospel in the midst of the failed Jewish Revolt against Roman rule between 66 and 70 A.D., while the Christian sect was undergoing a bitter break with Judaism and seeking to attract Roman converts.

      READ MORE: Inside the Conversion Tactics of the Early Christian Church

      “Mark’s purpose is not really historical,” Patterson says. “It’s to cast the Jewish War in a particular light. Mark blamed the Jewish rulers in Jerusalem for its destruction [during the rebellion] because the high priests and officials rejected Jesus when he had come to the city. Mark’s telling of the story of the trial of Jesus is less about Pilate and more about shifting the blame to the Jewish leaders.”

      […]

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      trollhattan

      @Jay:

      Besides, has anybody ever worked for an employer that is not objectively too cheap to go in and replace all their terlets–terlets that currently work? That’s flushing away money, maaaaan!

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Immanentize

      @WaterGirl
      No, it is not true. The local religious folks, who wanted to get rid of the occupy Jerusalem guy, Jesus, had no power to exact capital (or even severe corporal) punishments. This is pretty obvious once you think about it. The state was Rome, not the Sanhedrin. And Rome allowed local magistrates, but reserved a monopoly on state violence. So, the Jewish hootie-hoos had to get Pilate to kill Jesus. They had no power to do so.

      Now a very interesting take on this is in a version of Josephus which was found in the Caucasus Mountain region (IIRC) which had the forty pieces of silver flowing not to Judas for his betrayal, but to Pilate for the execution. Considering the punishment and political structures of the time — that sounds more likely to me.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Jay

      @Another Scott

      And outside of the Gospels, only two chunks of archeology exist to prove that somebody named Pilate, was a Roman Official of some sort, at some place, ( Italy and Israel) at some time. A tribute stone to the Emperor and Empress of Rome in Israel, of the time, and a reused stone used as a stair step in Rome, with the stone flipped to not show his name.

      The Historical record, ( Roman and regional historical documents and writings of the time and after) contains no record of Pilate. Even in regards to Jewish Rebellions or even the tax records of Galilee. He only shows up in mid Christian era writings.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Jay

      Happy to share that @RIPMedicalDebt told me that they will make a 2nd debt purchase tomorrow. This time using $32,000 to buy $3 million of available medical debt in Flint. This will almost wipe out all of the $10 million in medical debt available for purchase in Flint!!!!!!!!— #AbolitionMeansNoPrisons (@prisonculture) December 18, 2019

      FYI, all of the Crowdfunded “let’s buy discounted debt at auction only instead of siccing Debt Collectors on them 24/7/365 to squeeze out profts, let’s just tear it up, shred it, burn it and make the debt disappear” movements saving peoples lives, houses, cars, health and getting them out of jail,

      came out of Occupy.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Immanentize

      @Jay
      Christ on holiday shortbread, man! How many historic references, outside the Bible, are there for Jesus. See, never existed?

      More to the point, how many historic references about you will exist in 2000 years?

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I know! I’m both concerned and disappointed :)

      One of the younger Bernie people said last night “there’s already a delegate candidate from here”

      It’s a competition! Jesus. They don’t get that? I should have said “it’s not a coronation” – I always think of Bernie comebacks 12 hours late.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Jay

      @ola azul:

      and it’s not an overpriced, trendy, wifi, bluetooth, internet of things enabled exercise bike with 2!!!! 2 Count Em!!!!! Cupholders, ( but no fan), so Pilates should last as long or longer than Foxy Boxing or Naked Yoga.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Duane

      @mrmoshpotato:  It’s laughable but the nuts compare him to Jesus and I expect to see that increase as the hearings continue. Some one should tell them that’s blasphemy but oh well.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Jay

      @Immanentize

      95 issues of Columbia Magazine, a couple of research papers, a dozen or so newspaper records, CSWA, SCCA, WCMR, WCB, Medicare, SS, IRS, CRA, ICBC, MRB, FSBC, FFSBC and other records out the wazoo.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl:

      I just sent you an email with screen shots. I saw no V/T issues using safari. With chrome, the V/T issues (mac mojave) are consistent whether I click the reply to or use the comment box or if I refresh. After I post a comment, the V and T are now present. Just one more thing to add to the email–I left the blog to send the email and came back to this same thread and now I am typing my reply in a comment box only showing Text mode

      Edit:  And now after posting this comment, the Visual and Text mode are both showing.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      jimmiraybob

      Well, I see that JesusTrump has finally been openly declared by the cult. I can hardly wait for the painting to go on sale at the JesusTrump 2020 website. I wonder if Mammon Princess and Court Evangelical Paula While felt any tingling.

      “Make Heaven Great Again” – 2020

      (disclaimer: my crude comments are just like putting martyrs in the arena to be torn apart and eaten by wild beasts.)

      Reply
    116. 116.

      ola azul

      So went to impeachment rally in my burg in Michigan last night. Was a reasonable turnout for a fairly small city (Traverse City); I’d guess a 125-140, tho others disagreed n thought twere higher (200 or so). Dunno. But was a comfort to be surrounded by peeps who hadn’t lost their minds inna absurd fever dream.

      Disappointing part: I ain’t no spring chicken (early fifties), but I’s among the youngest there. So on the one hand, twere nice to see the older cohort coming out and representing, but gotta admit was some crestfallen to see a dearth of young folk.

      We all hollered in the dark on the steps of the courthouse (mayor showed n made a short address; good onnem), then we waddled our way like penguins in winter coats n hats n signs n lights over to a brew pub that I had visited just the night previous (storytelling night, some like format a Moth Radio Hour; was choice).

      Met a couple who was innerested (for whatever reason) in my particular line a shit n we talked w/great fervor till deep into the night. Good peeps.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Ruckus

      @dmsilev
      They don’t want the senate to have to be involved. Because then the lack of impeachment would be on Democrats in the house and to their tiny minds that would mean the entire thing had been a political sham.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Yutsano

      @Another Scott: I can’t blame him. He’s really doing yeoman’s work here. And TBH I’m glad I can’t listen.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      zhena gogolia

      Whenever a Dem from the South is recognized, you know before you see them that they’ll be African-American. Sad.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      sdhays

      @TriassicSands

      If Republicans had a shred of intelligence, they’d vote to remove Trump and move on with the equally undemocratic Mike Pence, whose SCOTUS nominations would be every bit as supportive of the Republican agenda as Trump’s and who would work tirelessly to turn this country into a right wing theocracy for the rich.

      I don’t think so. If they remove Dump, Dump’s supporters will be extremely upset with them, and there will be consequences for that.

      Also, they’re at the point in their corruption jenga that one more block getting removed will bring the whole edifice down. In the abstract, Mike Dense himself wouldn’t be a problem for them, but Dump’s removal would open the floodgates since it would be a powerful signal that the system still works and not being corrupt is still valued. People who had been hesitant up to now would be emboldened.

      They are terrified of letting that genie out of the bottle.

      On top of that, how much do you want to bet that if they actually remove Dump, Russia decides to release the RNC emails they hacked?

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Mart

      @Betty Cracker:  Cannot bear to watch the proceedings. More important, last Friday I made the pistachio / cranberry biscotti recipe you recommended and they came out perfect. Main issue is there were only 32 cookies and the family wants more. Never made biscotti before and at first did not think the two cups of pistachio and dried cranberries would fit in the small amount of dough.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Thank you!  I sent you a reply, summarizing (in my own words) what I think you found, before I send the information to the developers.

      If I understood you correctly, that should go a long way toward pointing them in the direction of a solution.  So thanks again.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Betty Cracker

      @Mart: I’m so glad they turned out well! I need to make some more already.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      ola azul

      @Jay

      More millionaires, so I hears, per capita, in Tragic City than anywheres else. Not vouching for that, but one does get sense that there’sa lotta munnies sloshing around. ‘Member when I’s a kid, saying was: “View of the bay, half the pay.” Also, too: we hadda metric fuck-ton of bang-on educators at NMC (community college herebouts) cuz smart talented peeps wanted to live somewheres purty w/quality of life concerns (ahem) trumping small-minded pecuniary obsessions.

      So ya, still younglings. N, like Sitka, the grasping obsessions of the touristical exploitators still (ahem) trumps the concerns of, you know, actual fucking citizens.

      It’sa still a purty nice place, in spite of those maniacally driven to destroy it by loving it to death.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: I just sent you a followup message asking you to please try another test, with a couple of additions.

      Your testing might just provide the info needed for them to track this down.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      J R in WV

      @Original Lee

      Fortunately, Grammy has enough in savings to pay for a few weeks of private care. We’re hoping her wrist will be cleared to be weight-bearing before the money runs out.

      Also, once your Grammy has depleted her savings, she will probably qualify for Medicaid support when she needs rehab or nursing care in a facility.

      I’m not sure about home health care, which would be much cheaper than in-house care, but the gov’t doesn’t seem to work that way much.

      WaterGirl: Note that today I have stopped seeing the WYSIWYG tab 50% of the time or more and just get the HTML based Text tab. Plus comments sometimes disappear…

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Chris Johnson

      @sdhays
      I don’t think Russia wants Trump to remain President.
      The guy’s an asshole and Pence would be a much more useful puppet, or Paul Ryan, or whatever other traitor R they’ve got in their pocket. Trump is a liability to Russia, not just to us. He’s only good as a wrecking ball and has not extracted all the concessions for Russia that he could have, were he competent.
      I think one possible outcome is this: the Republicans continue to play to the deplorables with their Jesus analogies, but that’s because Trump is due to play the martyr. They’ll have a few key Rs to ‘betray’ him so he gets ‘removed’ and replaced with a better puppet, and then they’ll protect the sacrificial ‘betrayers’ and fire up a literal civil war, and see to it that whatever right wing nutjobs they control are driven totally berserk.
      I’m convinced some of these guys are playing Putin’s game, and Trump is not: he’s a narcissist and a dumpster fire and only wants to protect himself. Russia can do more damage to the US by taking him out in a staged impeachment that leaves some other Russian stooge still in charge, but sets up a martyr narrative. Maybe they’ll even Epstein him: give him a ‘suicide’, or actively whack him pretending to be Hillary Clinton’s hit squad or some shit like that.
      It’s really important to know that none of these people are truly loyal to Trump. And he knows it. There is no retirement plan for being the Putin puppet, not if you’re more useful as a martyr.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      WaterGirl

      @J R in WV:

      WaterGirl: Note that today I have stopped seeing the WYSIWYG tab 50% of the time or more and just get the HTML based Text tab. Plus comments sometimes disappear…

      Noted.  Yes, the test/visual thing is not good today. Comments disappearing?  That, I wasn’t aware of.  Always send me email right away if that happens so I can check on it.  thanks

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Roger Moore

      @Jay:

      And outside of the Gospels, only two chunks of archeology exist to prove that somebody named Pilate, was a Roman Official of some sort, at some place, ( Italy and Israel) at some time.

      As a counterpoint, there is also almost no archaeological evidence for the existence of Alexander the Great.  There are no surviving contemporaneous biographies, and there are only a handful of inscriptions that mention him.  Almost everything we know about him is from secondary sources written centuries after he lived.  That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t believe he existed; it just shows how fragmentary the record is back then.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      J R in WV

      @Roger Moore:

      … there is also almost no archaeological evidence for the existence of Alexander the Great.  There are no surviving contemporaneous biographies, and there are only a handful of inscriptions that mention him.  Almost everything we know about him is from secondary sources written centuries after he lived.  That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t believe he existed; it just shows how fragmentary the record is back then.

      Hell, the record is fragmented and ambiguous from WW II, just 80 years ago from today. Let alone Jesus or Pilates…

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Bill Arnold

      @jimmiraybob

      Well, I see that JesusTrump has finally been openly declared by the cult.

      D.J. Trump is the opposite of Christ Jesus in most if not all aspects of his being.

      Rep. Loudermilk: “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers.”

      Rep. Loudermilk is being theologically (big uhm) provocative, here.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.