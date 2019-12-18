I’m trying to ignore the House debate as much as possible while my husband watches it. Tough ask in this open floor plan. My productivity is taking a hit, but I did get to hear a very droll rejoinder by Rep. Nadler.

Weasel-faced GOP Rep. Stewart of Utah was imploring his Democratic colleagues not to impeach Trump on what Stewart regards as flimsy grounds (bullshit!), intoning repeatedly something like this: “If you impeach President Trump for this, I guarantee you the next president will be impeached. I guarantee it. What goes around comes around, blah blah blah.”

When Weasel Face finally shut up and sat down, Nadler said, “I’d like to remind the distinguished gentleman from Utah that if President Trump is impeached, the next president will be Mike Pence.”

Well played, Nadler. Well played.

Open thread!