Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Just a few bad apples.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Word salad with all caps

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Consistently wrong since 2002

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Yes we did.

It’s a tarp!

Good luck with your asparagus.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Not all heroes wear capes.

This blog will pay for itself.

Verified, but limited!

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

You are here: Home / Politics / Impeachment / Count 1

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ...now I try to be amused
  • Aleta
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • BGinCHI
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • chopper
  • cmorenc
  • Dadadadadadada
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • delk
  • dmsilev
  • Edmund Dantes
  • Elizabelle
  • Feathers
  • Felanius Kootea
  • GaryK
  • Gemina13
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HalfAssedHomesteader
  • Immanentize
  • J R in WV
  • Jay Noble
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kathleen
  • Kay
  • LeftCoastYankee
  • Marcopolo
  • Mary G
  • mdblanche
  • Mike in DC
  • Mike in NC
  • Mnemosyne
  • MomSense
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • painedumonde
  • Pigdog
  • PJ
  • raven
  • RobertDSC-iPhone 8
  • Roger Moore
  • sab
  • scav
  • seefleur
  • stacib
  • Tazj
  • ThresherK
  • TriassicSands
  • WaterGirl
  • Yarrow
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    132Comments

    4. 4.

      Feathers

      Woo Hoo!!!

      Realizing I should have gone up to New Hampshire to buy some fireworks to celebrate with. Will tell everyone I would have, but didn’t want to scare the dogs.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      A brief moment to thank Tulsi Gabbard for very visibly showing us who she is. Not much doubt, to be sure, even before her brave “present” vote, but dramatic clarity is always nice.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TriassicSands

      Tulsi Gabbard votes “No” on Article 1. I think that is what they just said.

      They switched the vote totals several times — present to no. ???

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      Republicans are noticeably slower casting their votes than Democrats. More than twice as many still to go on their side even though they’re in the minority by a lot.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Yarrow

      I love that Nancy Smash is wearing black and looking very serious. She’s knows how serious this is.

      @dmsilev: Nothing but a Russian asset with the charge of causing chaos and splitting the Democratic party.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      The FTF NYTimes has gotten a little bit stronger in its headline, which is barely a banner.  (FWIW, the Miami Herald had nothing up a few minutes ago.)

      TRUMP IMPEACHED FOR ABUSE OF POWER

      Reply
    19. 19.

      chopper

      i got a pic of cspan going over 216. got the kids to watch it and everything, they hate trump with a passion i can’t match.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gemina13

      This is an early Christmas gift.  I can’t wait to get home and celebrate with my SO.  There’s a long way to go, but at least we’re over the first hurdle.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I’m feeling so nervous, i have to distract myself.

      When you have a low day, get back to me.  I peaked under the hood of the comment by Joel Hanes to see how he got the different font. I think you were trying for that the other day, weren’t you?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      TriassicSands

      @GaryK:

      But then they switched the present to no and back again??? They seemed unsure how she voted.

      Present would be the “courageous” vote. Maybe her vote reflects the ambivalence of Putin.

      I amended my original comment,but the edit time had expired.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Elizabelle

      When does this go to the Senate?  How long can House leaders hold it in the House?

      A delay sounds like it would benefit us, not Team Mitch.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      delk

      Ha! Hey Donald, welcome to the first sentence in all future biographies. Kids not born yet will only know you for being impeached.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mnemosyne

      Hooray! 🇺🇸

      Now we wait for the trolls to whine about it taking too long, going too fast, or whatever today’s talking point from Moscow is.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      WaterGirl

      @Elizabelle: I have been wondering the same thing. I like this talk of not passing it to the senate yet, where they have already announced that it will be basically DOA.

      I still cannot believe that there is this many people in office who care not one whit about their country.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      seefleur

      Jared Golden, from Maine 2nd District (mine) voted yes on the first article and no on the second. He’s dead to me, and to Stephen King (yes, THAT Stephen King) because of this. Between Jared and Susan Collins (Jared worked for her at one time in the not so distant past – shoulda been a HUGE tell), the Maine 2nd District is going to have a heavy load to turn back the GOP assholes. I cringe for my state falling for their shit “concerns”.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      WaterGirl

      If someone finds a video of Adam Schiff at the end, please post it here.  I don’t know how you guys find that stuff so quickly.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dmsilev: Jared Golden, he announced it last night

      Stephen KingVerified account @StephenKing Dec 17

      If my congressman, Jared Golden, votes for only one article of impeachment, I will work with all my might to see him defeated next year.

      I imagine Stephen King has enough money to make life very complicated for a congressman, though I’d rather he spent it on Collins. Let the backbench nonentity remain a backbench nonentity

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Yarrow

      @WaterGirl:  I don’t think Pelosi and Dems can wait too long or it’ll be playing games. They can probably wait until after the holidays though.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      BruceFromOhio

      36 NV? Fucking two-bit ratfuck spineless criminals are spineless.

      Own it you twats, cuz we’re about to wrap it round your pale skinny necks and drag you through the electorate with it.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      zhena gogolia

      Okay, I have to tranquilize myself with a Perry Mason episode.
      I didn’t see each and every speech, but of the ones I saw, Waters, Lewis, Schakowsky, and of course Schiff were standouts. I have to try to find the part where Hoyer mentioned the 65 million people who voted for Clinton.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Mnemosyne

      @WaterGirl:

      I’m not even close to being the first person to point this out, but they think that allying with Putin IS saving our country for white supremacy. Maintaining white supremacy is more important to them than anything else, including being a world power.

      They want the United States to continue to be dominated by white men, and they will do ANYTHING to make that happen.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: Hoyer said in an earlier story today that they were still talking about the timing, but it probably wouldn’t be held up too long because there’s a bunch of other stuff that has to get done before the end of the year. So, I’d guess a day or few, but not a week.

      Clinton was impeached on December 19, 1998 and it apparently went to the Senate very quickly. But the Senate trial did not start until January 7, 1999. I would expect a similar time frame this time around even if Moscow Mitch wants to try to rush the outcome.

      We’ll see.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Tazj

      I got a kick out of Pelosi holding her hand out and giving a stern look to those who cheered after she announced the impeachment votes, and the cheering immediately stopped.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Another Scott

      We seem to be hammering the poor server at Balloon-Juice Intergalactic Headquarters tonight.  (I’m seeing lots of timeouts and Cloudflare screens.)

      Fingers crossed…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      TriassicSands

      @delk
      Not quite true.

      Trump will be the consensus choice of worst president in history (unless the American people continue their idiocy and elect someone even worse. Sadly, there are many Republicans who could qualify. And the people — mostly white people — aren’t getting any smarter.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Marcopolo

      @Baud:I think Gabbard’s two present votes pretty much encapsulates her entire career.

      I’d bet that the rationale for her to vote present was something like “I’m going to be primaried out in 2020 no matter how I vote tonight and I am gonna need a job and Fox is going to have an opening for someone just like me so I better not fuck it up by voting to impeach Trump.”

      Will be glad to be rid of her and Jeff Van Drew (even if his district flips back to R).

      Reply
    70. 70.

      HalfAssedHomesteader

      Tulsi voted “present” to show us all there’s a 3rd option (hint, hint).

      Reply
    74. 74.

      PJ

      Tulsi put out a statement that she voted “present” to both counts because the proceeding was not “bipartisan”.  LOL.  She can put her “present” vote at the top of her CV when she applies for her job with Fox in 2021.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      TriassicSands

      @Baud:
      Honestly, I think it’s a tie. All Republicans + Gabbard + 3 other Democrats (with NJ’s Drew getting a special nod for his abject cowardice and total lack of integrity, which will stand him in good stead in his new home in the Trump Cult).

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      interesting…

      Tom Nichols @ RadioFreeTom
      4m4 minutes ago
      Trump announced the impeachment vote and then Fox immediately cut away from him.

      and the Republican leadership cancelled their press conference, I guess they’re having trouble with their messaging

      Reply
    83. 83.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: What does that mean exactly? I know what it would mean typically, but surely Nancy P wouldn’t have brought the vote if she wasn’t sure how it was going to come out.

      Or maybe “whipped” means that they pushed people to vote a certain way?  So in that sense, she wouldn’t have whipped because she let people vote their conscience.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Elizabelle

      Nancy at presser: But right now, the President is impeached.

      She says her team will make the decision jointly on when to send articles over to the Senate.

      Good.  Slow it dowwwwwn.

      It seems the press is haranguing her about when the articles go over.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      WaterGirl

      @Elizabelle: Yeah, I want the Ds to slow it WAY down, now that the vote is taken.  Let the Dumpster marinate in Impeachment for awhile, before the Rs can shove it into a deep hole in the senate.

      And fuck the press. It’s all a game, ratings and clicks to far too many of them.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Gin & Tonic

      WSJ reporting that Bill Taylor, acting Ambassador to Ukraine, was asked to pack his things and leave Kyiv before Pompeo visits in January.

      Trying to think of how unprecedented that is – SoS asks that an Ambassador he appointed remove himself from a country before said SoS pays an official visit.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Daniel Dale:

      I amend my early assessment: this is an unusually bitter speech even for a Trump rally speech.

      Trump makes an aggrieved face while doing his usual complaint about how he is more elite than the elite: “Oh really? I went to better schools. We won’t talk about homes, even though your homes are nicer.”

      I love it when he wants to brag about how rich he is then he remembers his most fevered supporters probably don’t have gold-plated crappers and maids like the ones who fill his tic-tags boxes and lay out his makeup in the morning

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Mike in DC

      @Elizabelle
      Withhold the articles until a “substantive trial process” is agreed to in the Senate. Put Trump’s “exoneration” he must desperately crave on hold until they get some concessions on witnesses and documents.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic:

      WSJ reporting that Bill Taylor, acting Ambassador to Ukraine, was asked to pack his things and leave Kyiv before Pompeo visits in January.

      That makes me want to scream.  IIRC, Bill Taylor exacted certain assurances before he would agree to step it, and now they have completely disrespected him.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Elizabelle

      @Gin & Tonic:   Well then.  I am just going to hope that Pompeo is out as Secretary of State before he ever gets to Kyiv in January.

      Booting William Taylor.  How fucking cowardly.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Elizabelle

      @Mike in DC:  I would love that some of these Senators announcing in advance they will never vote to convict (looking at you, Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell) get told that they cannot participate because they’re not taking their constitutional duty seriously enough.  You would never seat a juror that proclaimed that, in advance of the trial.  I would love if John Roberts insisted on that.

      A girl can dream.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      TriassicSands

      @Elizabelle
      They should delay sending the Articles to the Senate and open impeachment hearings on obstruction of justice (Russia) and the emoluments clause. Why give Mitch a toy for him to break? Make him wait.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Edmund Dantes

      @Baud: yep. It means they weren’t out there pressuring Dems to vote a certain way by threatening to take away plum assignments or other incentives.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      LeftCoastYankee

      Delurking to chime in:

      I think Pelosi’s approach was perfect for the circumstances, today was a brave day, a sad day and a hopeful day.

      A strong toast is in order before the next fight. Cheers all!

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Elizabelle

      @Gin & Tonic

      What’s word for zero in Ukraine? Yes. And this might put more steel in the spines of those resisting Trump, Pompeo etc. at State and within the intelligence community.

      Moar leaks. Dump on Pompeo and Trump, as hard as they can.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      J R in WV

      @WaterGirl

      I’ve been a little teary this evening as well. Amazing to watch.

      Wife and I watched the wire services pushing the news on the night of the Nixon “Saturday Night Massacre” a very long time ago. Now this. Amazing.

      For this comment, a reply to you, I landed on a HTML text tab only, no “WYSIWYG” visual tab available at all. Usual Linux Firefox setup you’ve seen from me before…

      Reply
    125. 125.

      mdblanche

      @BruceFromOhio

      36 NV? Fucking two-bit ratfuck spineless criminals are spineless.

      Own it you twats, cuz we’re about to wrap it round your pale skinny necks and drag you through the electorate with it.

      If the spineless twats really believed a word of what they’ve said they would be thrilled to own it. Proud to own it. Instead they drop it like a ticking bomb and try to slink away. It shows what they really think but I can’t imagine anybody who’s going to be impressed by their gutless display.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      ...now I try to be amused

      In the end there were only 3 Not Voted: Serrano (D), Hunter (R), and Shimkus (R). Gabbard voted Present, as was noted earlier.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      cmorenc

      The upside for Donald Trump from this impeachment vote is that he finally won a majority in a fair election.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.