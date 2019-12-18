Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Impeachment / C Span Says Vote Coming Soon

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    177Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      What were all those audience outbursts during Hoyer’s comments? They didn’t sound like common hecklers — sounded supportive, in fact. But why would supporters want to interrupt, repeatedly, a member of the Dem leadership?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      been away from my computer most of the day, and just saw the moron from Georgia, Barry Loudermilk, lie in order to compare trump to Jesus.

      also, Kellyanne had to arrange a Potemkin cheering section for president man-baby

      As he exited the West Wing and walked across the lawn, a huge contingency of White House staffers and visitors lined up along the south portico to cheer him on, and he walked the rope line shaking hands and smiling. He did not take any questions from the gathered reporters. An aide later loaded one of the posters onto the presidential helicopter.

      reminds me of a Lemonheads song, “Paid to Smile”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Captain C

      I suspect that many Republicans are fuming at Steny’s calling them out in their lack of courage. Also, Collins is a Gish gallop of nuts and bullshit.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      Why isn’t Nancy Pelosi presiding over this?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Yarrow: tweeters are saying it’s strategery– he wants to be live on Fox when the vote happens. He’s also in Justin Amash’s district, so I figure it’s fifty-fifty he’ll make some kind of call for violence

      Reply
    28. 28.

      HalfAssedHomesteader

      I’m sorry, did McCarthy just say the Democrats have been trying to normalize the impeachment process? Yes, he did.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      zhena gogolia

      “why are doing this just hours before Christmas?”

      Christ, I’d better get that brisket in the oven! I haven’t even bought it yet!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Daniel Dale is covering the Michigan rally, for those who want to follow along at home.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Elizabelle

      I’ve watched very little of this, but don’t the Republicans look and sound like children who got caught doing something wrong, and they think if they just scream and shout enough, they will get their way.

      I would suspect that might be what a non-political junkie thinks when they look in.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      @Elizabelle:

       

       

      You would think but enough people support that behavior to allow them to be successful.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      germy

      Some people get confused because the Trumpkins they see on TV are all grizzled Pennsyltucky diner habitués who look like they just retired from mill work, but most are really just asshole bosses and salesmen who tip 10% and think they lost a better job to “quotas.”

      — Roy Edroso (@edroso) December 19, 2019

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Another Scott

      The Democratic side has done well tonight, and throughout this process.

      One thing I have been confused about is Rep. Collins’s continuous braying about HR 660 requiring the Democrats to have a “minority hearing” (or something) when they demand it.  Looking at the text of HR660 I don’t see anything about such a thing.

      Is it this?

      (B) In the case that the chair declines to concur in a proposed action of the ranking minority member pursuant to subparagraph (A), the ranking minority member shall have the right to refer to the committee for decision the question whether such authority shall be so exercised and the chair shall convene the committee promptly to render that decision, subject to the notice procedures for a committee meeting under clause 2(g)(3)(A) and (B) of rule XI.

      There were lots and lots of roll-call votes in both Committees to address various GOP complaints. Is it buried in Rule XI?

      Am I missing it?

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Another Scott

      BBC News is doing a stupid split-screen thing of Schiff talking and Donnie walking around and waving with Katy Kay talking about what Donnie’s doing.

      Grrr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Another Scott

      The 15 minute vote is starting on Article 1 – Abuse of Power.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Felanius Kootea: From everything I’m seeing, the vote from the 5th ideally ridiculous and nakedly partisan. Doesn’t make sense as a legal argument.

      Basically, the courts are acting as purely Republican political operatives now. Youd think this would also be a gift to Dems, but a large chunk of our coalition gets super mad if you try and tell them what the consequences of their choices are.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Elizabelle

      How can the House leaders slow down presenting the impeachment to the Senate?

      Wondering about the timing.  I want the Senators to get a good earful of what their constituents say over the holiday break.  Scare those weasels.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Another Scott

      @Felanius Kootea:

      RollCall:

      A federal appeals court on Wednesday struck down the requirement that most Americans have health insurance, nullifying a major part of the 2010 health care law, but punted on the broader question about whether the rest of the law can stand.

      The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled, 2-1, in its long-awaited decision that the so-called “individual mandate” to get insurance cannot stand after Republicans zeroed out the tax penalty for not having coverage. The three-judge panel sent the case back to a district court in the Northern District of Texas to consider other parts of the law.

      [Federal appeals court questions legality of Obamacare insurance mandate]

      The decision in Texas v. Azar could eventually put the fate of the health care law back in the hands of the Supreme Court, although Wednesday’s ruling makes it unlikely the courts will settle the issue before the 2020 election. But it could still have a significant impact on the national debate over health care, providing fresh ammunition to candidates who want to emphasize one of the most powerful domestic issues on the campaign trail.

      The ruling may remind voters of the differences between the Democratic candidates and President Donald Trump, whose administration called for the entire law to fall in this legal challenge. It could mean yet another presidential election serving in part as a referendum on the law.

      The case is expected to have little immediate practical effect since the requirement to buy coverage has not been in effect this year after Republicans effectively repealed it. The Republican state attorneys general who brought the case argued that the tax was so important that, without it, the entire law had to be eliminated.

      The opinion directs Judge Reed O’Connor, who struck down the law in full last year, to reconsider parts of the case and do “the necessary legwork” of explaining why particular parts of the law cannot stand without the individual mandate. It may be that the rest of the law must fall along with the individual mandate — or not — but the district court needs to do a more careful analysis of the current law, the 5th Circuit wrote.

      […]

      (Emphasis added.)

      Nothing good is safe with these Teabagger monsters in power. We have to vote them out.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      JPL

      @zhena gogolia:  Not just you. I am so sick of these cowards who call out bullying in schools but turn a blind eye to the bully in the White House. I’m so tired of pro life who only care about cells and not health care for newborns. I am SICKENED by those who think Russia is our ally
      In honor of EFG fuckem fuckem fuckem

      Reply
    69. 69.

      zhena gogolia

      Silly me, I thought they would go around and call everyone’s name. This is like the damn clickers we have that never really work.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      joel hanes

      @Another Scott

      If I remember correctly, the 15 minute vote in the Republican controlled House for Medicare Part D lasted for several hours, and featured a bribe openly offered on the floor of the House.

      But Dems are abusing process

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Elizabelle

      @JPL
      We have to win this, and we will. This is the gravest threat our nation has faced since the Civil War, and pretty much the same kind of blowhard driving the problem.

      Although I think democracies are vulnerable because of the self-dealing by gazillionaires and the elite (many of whom may turn out to have Russian ties). We need to rein that in, and it is hard.

      Now, with climate change licking at our heels. Way faster than expected.

      Interesting times. We live in them.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      and trump is impeached with 216 votes

      ETA : And now there is an edit button.

      First there is a mountain, then there is no mountain, then there is

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      tweety listing all the people he thought did a good job, all Republicans: McCarthy, Scalise and Meadows.

      Speaking of kompromat, as we sometimes to, does he have pictures of Andy Lack and a goat?

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud:  Whoa? Rooney? I saw a quote from him that he sounded ready to flip back

      Can’t believe MSNBC isn’t discussing that, seems like a big Biden deal to me

      Reply
    115. 115.

      JPL

      @Elizabelle: I know.   What happened today for me is the realization that his base doesn’t care about bullies, about life or about Russia.

      The belief that they will own the liberals will kill us all.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Another Scott

      @Baud:

      Good.

      I was waiting to see if any of them would break ranks.

      Make Donnie and Moscow Mitch sweat…

      (And, it’s gone. Maybe a mis-vote, maybe too much arm twisting…)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      joel hanes

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist

      First there is a mountain, then there is no mountain, then there is

      Caterpillar sheds his skin to find a butterfly within\

      But really, the last three years evoke a different Donovan song:

      O no
      Must be the season of the witch

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Yarrow

      Tulsi Gabbard voted Present. Russian asset.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Brian Williams asks Claire McCaskill about Gabbard voting “present”

      “Oh, it’s just stupid. What does this woman think she’s doing?”

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Yarrow

      @dmsilev:  Didn’t she not even make the debate this month? Her campaign is nothing but a Russian wedge campaign with the goal of peeling off Dems and causing chaos.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Pelosi announces the first article is adopted.

      People start applauding. She makes a barely noticeable knock it off gesture, and they do.

      Looks like she’s wearing a caduceus, the doctors’ symbol of snakes twining around a staff. She’s Dr Constitution today.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @zhena gogolia:  I’m seeing 218 with 12 Dems left– Jared Golden announced last night he was splitting his vote

      ETA: I imagine Stephen King has enough money to make life very difficult for a congressman. Though I would rather he spent it against Collins

      Dec 17

      If my congressman, Jared Golden, votes for only one article of impeachment, I will work with all my might to see him defeated next year.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      Dadadadadadada

      @germy
      If I had been publicly humiliated and called out to even 5% the extent that Nunes has, I would do everything in my power to never appear in public ever again. So maybe it’s that.
      Of course, that assumes he’s capable of feeling shame and remorse, so really it’s not that, and your guess is as good as mine.

      Reply

