Here’s the video again. Steny Hoyer is speaking as I write this.
What were all those audience outbursts during Hoyer’s comments? They didn’t sound like common hecklers — sounded supportive, in fact. But why would supporters want to interrupt, repeatedly, a member of the Dem leadership?
Hoyer is killing it. Very good.
it better. can’t have this in “the middle of the night!” right?
@Yarrow: His remarks are very good.
been away from my computer most of the day, and just saw the moron from Georgia, Barry Loudermilk, lie in order to compare trump to Jesus.
also, Kellyanne had to arrange a Potemkin cheering section for president man-baby
As he exited the West Wing and walked across the lawn, a huge contingency of White House staffers and visitors lined up along the south portico to cheer him on, and he walked the rope line shaking hands and smiling. He did not take any questions from the gathered reporters. An aide later loaded one of the posters onto the presidential helicopter.
reminds me of a Lemonheads song, “Paid to Smile”
@SiubhanDuinne: Both
Why isn’t Nunes part of this tonight?
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Reminds me of Nixon.
I suspect that many Republicans are fuming at Steny’s calling them out in their lack of courage. Also, Collins is a Gish gallop of nuts and bullshit.
@Yarrow: was he really the first person to make this point on the floor?
yle GriffinVerified account @kylegriffin1 7 minutes ago
Majority Leader Hoyer: “There’s been a lot of talk about the 63 million people who voted for Mr. Trump. Little talk about the 65 million people who voted for Hillary Clinton.”
I thought Gohmert’s meltdown was epic. Also, he said Ukraine invaded Georgia? Russia must have been pissed.
@germy:
Do we really want to invoke his name?
I heard that. Was very happy.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: I don’t know. I only just started watching.
Does Collins even believe what he is ranting about?
@cain: He’ll sue you if you do.
Collins is evidence we should have FINISHED the Civil War.
@Captain C: Oh yea.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Apparently he’s on his way to a rally in Michigan (I think). Really weird he’ll be doing a rally during/after he’s impeached.
Why isn’t Nancy Pelosi presiding over this?
@zhena gogolia: I think I heard she’s going to preside over the vote.
Nunes wasn't there earlier because Jordan stole his jacket.
— Linda Quest (@windmillcharger) December 18, 2019
The gap in character and intellect between the two parties is stunning
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 19, 2019
Yep.
Even with the sound off, Doug Collins looks unhinged.
@Yarrow: tweeters are saying it’s strategery– he wants to be live on Fox when the vote happens. He’s also in Justin Amash’s district, so I figure it’s fifty-fifty he’ll make some kind of call for violence
@Yarrow: And temperament.
@germy: He’s wrong about that. It was Sherman who invaded Georgia. It was glorious, and fully deserved.
I’m sorry, did McCarthy just say the Democrats have been trying to normalize the impeachment process? Yes, he did.
McCarthy is a lying wanker.
“why are doing this just hours before Christmas?”
Christ, I’d better get that brisket in the oven! I haven’t even bought it yet!
@What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?: They still pissed about it. Now they’re purging voters for revenge.
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: You understand that his people fucking love it?
- 33.
Steny Hoyer was fabulous. Bravo!
Steny Hoyer was fabulous! Bravo!
Rules Committee chair Rep. Jim McGovern just entered this fact check into the congressional record. READ IT YOURSELF t.co/G4assAm6Aj
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 18, 2019
Not that I ever watch him, but tonight is about our people.
I’ve watched very little of this, but don’t the Republicans look and sound like children who got caught doing something wrong, and they think if they just scream and shout enough, they will get their way.
I would suspect that might be what a non-political junkie thinks when they look in.
He’ll need it, badly, as a salve
You would think but enough people support that behavior to allow them to be successful.
@zhena gogolia: It’s only 168 hours until Christmas!
I
Hate
“Putin Pays”
McCarthy
"Abuse of power—an utterly meaningless term," says Devin Nunes.— Matt Ford (@fordm) December 18, 2019
Devin Nunes two weeks ago: Subpoena of phone records was a "gross abuse of power." t.co/XkI2X2X6VA pic.twitter.com/vjOyTqVmv3— David Williams (@dznyc) December 18, 2019
@girlsreallyrule
Follow Follow @girlsreallyrule
More
Here is all of Rep. Maxine Waters’ speech and it is splendid. The only thing missing is at the end, the chamber breaks into some well-deserved applause.
Some people get confused because the Trumpkins they see on TV are all grizzled Pennsyltucky diner habitués who look like they just retired from mill work, but most are really just asshole bosses and salesmen who tip 10% and think they lost a better job to “quotas.”
— Roy Edroso (@edroso) December 19, 2019
Jim Jordan found his jacket!
It's always the last place you look… so it must have been in the Ohio State wrestling team's locker room.#ImpeachmentDay
— Joseph Nobles (@BoloBoffin) December 18, 2019
Adam Schiff is up. Love him. I am good with President Schiff before too long.
And the Republicans are booing, like drunks at a frat party.
Schiff batting cleanup.
Those fucking Rs can’t keep their mouths shut.
We used to stand up to Putin and Russia.
Applause.
I know the party of Ronald Reagan used to.
@Mary G: Is Schiff the last one to speak?
The Democratic side has done well tonight, and throughout this process.
One thing I have been confused about is Rep. Collins’s continuous braying about HR 660 requiring the Democrats to have a “minority hearing” (or something) when they demand it. Looking at the text of HR660 I don’t see anything about such a thing.
(B) In the case that the chair declines to concur in a proposed action of the ranking minority member pursuant to subparagraph (A), the ranking minority member shall have the right to refer to the committee for decision the question whether such authority shall be so exercised and the chair shall convene the committee promptly to render that decision, subject to the notice procedures for a committee meeting under clause 2(g)(3)(A) and (B) of rule XI.
There were lots and lots of roll-call votes in both Committees to address various GOP complaints. Is it buried in Rule XI?
Am I missing it?
Thanks.
Cheers,
Scott.
BBC News is doing a stupid split-screen thing of Schiff talking and Donnie walking around and waving with Katy Kay talking about what Donnie’s doing.
Grrr…
Cheers,
Scott.
As we wait, a federal appeals court just ruled 2-1 that the the ACA requirement that all people have health insurance is unconstitutional, a win for Republicans who want to repeal the Affordable Care Act. 17 million people stand to lose their health insurance if the entire law is repealed. Impeachment aside, this hands the Dems a gift going into 2020.
@zhena gogolia: Newt Gingrich that devout Catholic, and the rest of the Republicans impeached Bill Clinton on December 19, 1998.
- 59.
They’re voting.
The 15 minute vote is starting on Article 1 – Abuse of Power.
Cheers,
Scott.
Finally voting!
@Cheryl Rofer:
Schiff was magnificent. I wish I weren’t so hopeless about the country.
TICK TOCK MUTHERFVCKER
This part I can’t watch.
@Felanius Kootea: From everything I’m seeing, the vote from the 5th ideally ridiculous and nakedly partisan. Doesn’t make sense as a legal argument.
Basically, the courts are acting as purely Republican political operatives now. Youd think this would also be a gift to Dems, but a large chunk of our coalition gets super mad if you try and tell them what the consequences of their choices are.
How can the House leaders slow down presenting the impeachment to the Senate?
- 67.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled, 2-1, in its long-awaited decision that the so-called “individual mandate” to get insurance cannot stand after Republicans zeroed out the tax penalty for not having coverage. The three-judge panel sent the case back to a district court in the Northern District of Texas to consider other parts of the law.
The decision in Texas v. Azar could eventually put the fate of the health care law back in the hands of the Supreme Court, although Wednesday’s ruling makes it unlikely the courts will settle the issue before the 2020 election. But it could still have a significant impact on the national debate over health care, providing fresh ammunition to candidates who want to emphasize one of the most powerful domestic issues on the campaign trail.
The case is expected to have little immediate practical effect since the requirement to buy coverage has not been in effect this year after Republicans effectively repealed it. The Republican state attorneys general who brought the case argued that the tax was so important that, without it, the entire law had to be eliminated.
The opinion directs Judge Reed O’Connor, who struck down the law in full last year, to reconsider parts of the case and do “the necessary legwork” of explaining why particular parts of the law cannot stand without the individual mandate. It may be that the rest of the law must fall along with the individual mandate — or not — but the district court needs to do a more careful analysis of the current law, the 5th Circuit wrote.
[…]
(Emphasis added.)
Nothing good is safe with these Teabagger monsters in power. We have to vote them out.
Cheers,
Scott.
- 68.
@zhena gogolia: Not just you. I am so sick of these cowards who call out bullying in schools but turn a blind eye to the bully in the White House. I’m so tired of pro life who only care about cells and not health care for newborns. I am SICKENED by those who think Russia is our ally
In honor of EFG fuckem fuckem fuckem
- 69.
Silly me, I thought they would go around and call everyone’s name. This is like the damn clickers we have that never really work.
- 70.
@zhena gogolia
Ditto. Somebody tell me if it passes.
- 71.
@Another Scott: They need to force the Supreme Court to rule on it now, rather than the lower courts.
- 72.
So far two Dems have voted Nay. One was Van Drew who is leaving the party. Who’s the other?
- 73.
@Yarrow: Peterson. Also always opposed impeachment.
- 74.
If I remember correctly, the 15 minute vote in the Republican controlled House for Medicare Part D lasted for several hours, and featured a bribe openly offered on the floor of the House.
But Dems are abusing process
- 75.
@Baud: Thanks. I guess I missed that somehow.
- 76.
Almost there.
- 77.
@Frankensteinbeck: C-Span says 216 are needed, the good guys are at 209 with 23 not voting yet.
Cheers,
Scott.
- 78.
@JPL:
We have to win this, and we will. This is the gravest threat our nation has faced since the Civil War, and pretty much the same kind of blowhard driving the problem.
Although I think democracies are vulnerable because of the self-dealing by gazillionaires and the elite (many of whom may turn out to have Russian ties). We need to rein that in, and it is hard.
Now, with climate change licking at our heels. Way faster than expected.
Interesting times. We live in them.
- 79.
@joel hanes: and the vote occurred at 3 AM
- 80.
5 more.
- 81.
So close. 212 votes. Need 216.
- 82.
3 more.
- 83.
Why didn’t they all vote right away?
- 84.
2 more.
- 85.
Who’s going to be the 216th vote?
- 86.
1 more.
- 87.
and trump is impeached with 216 votes
ETA : And now there is an edit button.
First there is a mountain, then there is no mountain, then there is
- 88.
Who are the two jerks who aren’t voting yet?
- 89.
…and the Shitgibbon is impeached!
- 90.
Done.
- 91.
I thought it needed 216.
- 92.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: dammit, and no edit button
- 93.
PASSED! Trump is impeached on first count.
- 94.
Ding Ding Ding.
Cheers,
Scott.
- 95.
Pelosi is in the chair.
- 96.
Why are folks not voting? 24 seconds left, make up your damned mind
- 97.
WHEW my God
- 98.
@Baud: NANCY SMASH!
- 99.
And there’s #216 on the first count. Donald Trump is officially the third US President to be impeached.
- 100.
220
- 102.
Guys: look at the Washington Post website
TRUMP IMPEACHED
You will want a screenshot.
- 103.
YEEEEAAAAAHHHHHH
- 104.
@Cheryl Rofer:
Right on, brother.
- 105.
LET’S TBOGG THIS MOTHERFUCKER
- 106.
1 GOP voted to impeach.
- 107.
tweety listing all the people he thought did a good job, all Republicans: McCarthy, Scalise and Meadows.
Speaking of kompromat, as we sometimes to, does he have pictures of Andy Lack and a goat?
- 108.
One Republican voted Yea. Who’s that?
- 109.
Which Republican is the one yes?
- 110.
Wow, a Republican voted for impeachment, really?
- 111.
@Baud: Whoa? Rooney? I saw a quote from him that he sounded ready to flip back
Can’t believe MSNBC isn’t discussing that, seems like a big Biden deal to me
- 112.
Which republican voted yes?????
- 113.
The LA Times has the banner headline too.
The FTF NYTimes. Does not yet. What are those fuckers waiting for?
- 114.
@Baud: Well, guess we’ve found one target for Trump’s next Twitter Tirade.
Also, “bipartisan vote to impeach”.
- 115.
@Elizabelle: I know. What happened today for me is the realization that his base doesn’t care about bullies, about life or about Russia.
The belief that they will own the liberals will kill us all.
- 116.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist:
I don’t know.
- 117.
@Baud: CNN suggesting it’s a mistake and will be changed.
Edit: It has been changed.
- 118.
@Baud:
Wow, who he or she? They certainly didn’t speak.
- 119.
GOP vote gone.
- 120.
Good.
I was waiting to see if any of them would break ranks.
Make Donnie and Moscow Mitch sweat…
(And, it’s gone. Maybe a mis-vote, maybe too much arm twisting…)
Cheers,
Scott.
- 121.
@Captain C: And it’s gone.
- 122.
The FTF NY Times finally has the headline up.
In rather smallish print, amidst a cluttered screen. Uh huh.
- 123.
Those clickers never work.
- 124.
Who is the Democratic jellyfish who voted “present”?
- 125.
@Baud: Some idiot Republican (redundant, yes I know) probably pushed the wrong button.
- 126.
Tulsi votes present!
- 127.
First there is a mountain, then there is no mountain, then there is
Caterpillar sheds his skin to find a butterfly within\
But really, the last three years evoke a different Donovan song:
O no
Must be the season of the witch
- 128.
12 not voting. That’s interesting. Have to see who they are.
- 129.
@Elizabelle:
A-holes.
- 130.
Tulsi Gabbard voted Present. Russian asset.
- 131.
@Yarrow
Gives such confidence in our election system that we can’t count 435 yes/no items consistently.
- 132.
Brian Williams asks Claire McCaskill about Gabbard voting “present”
“Oh, it’s just stupid. What does this woman think she’s doing?”
- 133.
@Starfish: I was just going to post something similar. It’s not like that will make any difference for deflecting attacks or whatever.
- 134.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: That was great.
- 136.
Tonight is the night Tulsi Gabbard became president.
- 137.
@Yarrow: Should have guessed she was the one. Well, there goes even the barest hint of a pretense of her Presidential bid being a serious campaign.
- 138.
Did she make tomorrow’s debate?
- 140.
Nancy SMASH! Looking very serious.
- 141.
Tulsi Gabbard voted present. The little darling. Van Drew and Colin Peterson of Minnesota voted no.
- 142.
@Baud: is that Amash, or is it a new one?
- 143.
Nancy. Smash.
- 144.
NANCY enjoyed that SMASH
- 145.
I ADORE Nancy Pelosi. Love her so much. The very best of the very best.
- 146.
@Baud: On something historic like this, she needed to have the guts to make a call. Christ, you’d be better.
- 147.
Whew, 5 minute vote on Article 2.
Cheers,
Scott.
- 148.
The GOP vote was a mistake. Amash voted to impeach as an independent.
- 149.
@WaterGirl: It doesn’t matter.
- 150.
@dmsilev: Didn’t she not even make the debate this month? Her campaign is nothing but a Russian wedge campaign with the goal of peeling off Dems and causing chaos.
- 151.
Pelosi announces the first article is adopted.
People start applauding. She makes a barely noticeable knock it off gesture, and they do.
Looks like she’s wearing a caduceus, the doctors’ symbol of snakes twining around a staff. She’s Dr Constitution today.
- 152.
Fvck Gabbard, that Russian stooge.
- 154.
That big font TRUMP IMPEACHED on the WaPo site is awesome.
- 155.
@Elizabelle: Woohoo!
- 156.
Nancy Pelosi’s pin at the impeachment debate was a declaration: The republic will survive this t.co/8riPI0DfzO LOVE this— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 18, 2019
- 157.
Did Gabbard just vote no on article 2? That even more insane.
- 158.
It’s modeled on the mace of the House of Rep.
- 160.
Article 2 failed.
- 161.
@zhena gogolia: very cool– thanks
- 162.
@WaterGirl: Pelosi let 13 take a walk.
- 163.
@zhena gogolia: Huh?
- 164.
…and there’s number two.
- 165.
I’m only seeing 214.
- 167.
@Captain C:
Is CSpan trying to drive me crazy? I only see 214.
- 168.
It passed. At 219 now.
- 169.
@zhena gogolia: I’m seeing 218 with 12 Dems left– Jared Golden announced last night he was splitting his vote
ETA: I imagine Stephen King has enough money to make life very difficult for a congressman. Though I would rather he spent it against Collins
Stephen KingVerified account @StephenKing
If my congressman, Jared Golden, votes for only one article of impeachment, I will work with all my might to see him defeated next year.
- 170.
@Mary G: Oh, wow! I went and looked. Font is HUGE.
- 171.
Thank God I’m wrong!
- 172.
@WaterGirl: I would think so. That also means that the people who voted no (and present) chose to be there and vote that way.
- 173.
- @zhena gogolia: sometimes the numbers take longer to catch up.
- 174.
Why can’t these congress critters get their votes in within the allotted time?
- 175.
@germy:
If I had been publicly humiliated and called out to even 5% the extent that Nunes has, I would do everything in my power to never appear in public ever again. So maybe it’s that.
Of course, that assumes he’s capable of feeling shame and remorse, so really it’s not that, and your guess is as good as mine.
- 176.
Called “Second Coming” font — for really big stories!
- 177.
That’s weird. What happened to the site?
