I am proud to stand with the students in Rochester who are fighting proposed teacher layoffs. I urge government officials to keep these educators in their classrooms. Together, we will invest in public education and reduce class sizes. https://t.co/YNLMP4lAxv — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 18, 2019

Because of horrible mismanagement, the Rochester City Schools are facing a huge budget shortfall and are laying off teachers to balance their budget. We live in a rich state where the right answer to this problem would be legislation to close the $65 million shortfall along with some kind of oversight by an outside board of management. Instead, we’re going to take a bunch of kids who haven’t had the best start in life and fuck them over.

I hope the other candidates will say something about this–it’s a tragedy.