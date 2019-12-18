Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bernie’s Right

Because of horrible mismanagement, the Rochester City Schools are facing a huge budget shortfall and are laying off teachers to balance their budget. We live in a rich state where the right answer to this problem would be legislation to close the $65 million shortfall along with some kind of oversight by an outside board of management. Instead, we’re going to take a bunch of kids who haven’t had the best start in life and fuck them over.

I hope the other candidates will say something about this–it’s a tragedy.

    4. 4.

      germy

      I hope the other candidates will say something about this–it’s a tragedy.

      I wonder if they’ll be asked about it during the debate.

      I saw this clip of drumpf. Someone should play it at his rallies – the redcap fans would be confused by it:

      Check out this exchange I had with then private citizen @realDonaldTrump on Oct. 15, 2008. We spoke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and he then offered his thoughts about impeachment. pic.twitter.com/mXlsG9SjbB— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) December 18, 2019

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mary G

      True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND…wait for it…a giant 16×12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card).What a day. pic.twitter.com/y8gZuQbipl— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 18, 2019

      That’ll change their minds. Not. I find it creepy that Melania’s signature looks so much like Twitler’s and was told by a completely unvetted source on Twitter that he doesn’t sign cards for her, which I thought was the logical answer. Allegedly Flotus changed her handwriting to look like his and started using Sharpies on purpose. Creepy af.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Holy shit. From KOS

      An appellate court dominated by conservative judges just ruled that a central provision of the Affordable Care Act—its mandate that all Americans obtain health insurance—is unconstitutional, a decision that could lead to Obamacare getting struck down in its entirety.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Impeachment vote now expected between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. tonight — right in time for cable news primetime lineup.
       

      Cool. Maximum exposure. Maximum humiliation. They’ll even per-empt the Network’s prime time shows.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      debbie

      @germy
      More so if you go back further. He was on local NYC television practically every day back in the 1980s, and the disparity is shocking. If this is what money and greed do to a person…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      NotMax

      @debbie

      Portrait in the attic, however, looks better day by day. Reverse Dorian Gray.

      :)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      ola azul

      @debbie:

      Loves me some Maxine: “Did I call for Trump’s impeachment early on? Fucking right I did! And y’know what? I was right.”

      Back in early ’17, I wrote a 1,500 word bit for the Sitka Sentinel calling for Trump’s impeachment w/in days after Trump fired Comey, admitted to obstruction of justice in front of Lester Holt and millions a on-lookers, and then confirmed it all in front of his handlers Lavrov and Kisliak in the White House the next day.

      Paper refused to print it cuz I refused to excise bit about calling for impeachment (which was, you know, the entire motherfucking point), but will say:

      Trump entered White House under a shit-cloud of criminality. It’s just got worse in time gone. Ain’t no shame in seeing things clearly, and tho it’s taken folks awhile to come around to Maxine’s way of thinking, am heartened to see her view vindicated.

      It’s insulting for these assholes to claim Dems are hell-bent on impeaching Trump for no reason. The reasons, they are legion. Fucking pick one. Or a couple. Or many. They all answer.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dan B

      I get Bernie’s regular posts on facebook. I like them partly because I suspect he doesn’t write them and because they’re informative.

      It doesn’t move the needle on my (lack of) support for him. He has little to no understanding of strategy or of how to win over a large constituency or expand beyond his shouty, purity pony, base. This post about Rochester schools doesn’t recommend an action as simple as notifying key legislators and the governor so the response will be unfocused if there is any action besides feeling angry – something his base seems to live for.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      ola azul

      @ola azul:

      Should amend “admitted to obstruction of justice” to the more accurate (and representative, to say nothing of illustrative, of Trump’s unconquerable stupidity), “bragged about obstruction of justice”.

      Reply

