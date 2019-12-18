Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Battle of the Tables

Battle of the Tables

American politics right now is a battle of two tables; the actuarial table and the registration table.

The question is which one is working more. Will Millenials (now in their mid-20s to late 30s) and Gen Z register to vote and then vote at higher than historical rates before the Boomers and Silent Generation win their death bets?

Open thread

    24Comments

      trollhattan

      My money’s on the newest generation of voters being just as unengaged as the last three or four. My kid and her friends are pre-registered if still under 18, or registered, and I’ll wager her HS class of 4-500 has only a hundred or so who have done this–which is so very easy in California compared to any red state and most of the blue ones.
      Engagement struggles against hopelessness.

      Fair Economist

      By that table, the story is more the collapse of Republican support (down 19%, almost half) than the increase in Democratic (up 7% from the Silents, and not very different in the other 4 groups).

      Mary G

      I’m always telling the extreme Twitter progressives who spend all their time bitching about the establishment not allowing M4A and etc. that all the youngs want that until the youngs vote in numbers what they want is nobody’s concern and they tell me that if Democrats would go left, they would come. This is bullshit.

      The March for Life kids seem like they are getting a bit disconnected and disillusioned, which is discouraging. OTOH, there are so many young volunteers showing up for all the campaigns, and youth turnout was way up in 2018, and I assume 2019 considering the results.

      Scott

      I wonder what boomers and Gen X think about what they will leave their children or will they just think about themselves. I’m a boomer, wife GenX and all I can think about these days is about the future and how to position my children to thrive in it. It is driving me more toward Democrats because I think Republicans so hate Americans that they want to pull it all down about themselves.

      ruemara

      @Baud: The young and liberal are often more angry and hateful to Democrats than Republicans. I have no idea how we’re supposed to win like this.

      ruemara

      @Baud: We do better as a percentage, but they participate less and for many, what they hear on twitter & YouTube means Dems are the lesser evil and it doesn’t really matter who they vote for.

      Reply
      New Deal democrat

      The chart is misleading. Mid-Boomers (those who formed their ideologies during the Nixon years) have always skewed somewhat blue. Late Boomers and the first half of Gex Xers, who formed their ideologies during the Carter and Reagan years, are even redder than the Silents. The generational cohorts in the graph miss this important division.

      While team Blue will get a mild boost from the passage of the Silents and early Boomers, the really conservatives cohorts who worship St. Ronnie are going to be around for a long time.

      And no, the young aren’t going to vote.

      Ten Bears

      I seem to recall mentioning numerous times here and there – well, maybe not here but certainly at Pretentious Pop-Guns & Pesos, NoMoreMister, the Boo Bunch, Your Daily Chaos … – in sixteen and the run-up to sixteen that maybe it really wasn’t such a good idea to piss off the largest, fastest growing demographic in the known history of voting. Alas, Cassandra’s Grandson.

      ruemara

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: But many don’t want to, until after they realize that there’s no lesser evil, there’s evil vs average humans. Unfortunately, then they have to figure out that they’re not saints or they double down.

      SFAW

      Will Millenials (now in their mid-20s to late 30s) and Gen Z register to vote and then vote at higher than historical rates before the Boomers and Silent Generation win their death bets?

      I expect it may depend on whether the Rethug legislatures can pass laws saying “you must be at least this tall old to be allowed on this ride to vote.” They’ve already done their damnedest to screw over college-age (potential) voters; no reason they won’t try to expand the (disen)franchise.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl:
      Posting delay after several refreshes and the return of popping to the page top, after all had worked in the previous thread.
      Predictably unpredictable. :-

      ETA five refreshes before this posted. But there’s an edit function!

