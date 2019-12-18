American politics right now is a battle of two tables; the actuarial table and the registration table.

Exciting to be able to able to share data from the @DemocracyFund +@Ucla Nationscape project on @Morning_Joe today! According to over 128k survey interviews, Gen Z is shaping up to be the most liberal and democratic leaning generation in the country.https://t.co/D6BtzQeb6r — Robert Griffin (@rp_griffin) December 17, 2019

The question is which one is working more. Will Millenials (now in their mid-20s to late 30s) and Gen Z register to vote and then vote at higher than historical rates before the Boomers and Silent Generation win their death bets?

