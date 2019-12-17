This is a public service announcement 🎄 📚 🤓pic.twitter.com/vCYELqyVQa
— Waterstones (@Waterstones) December 16, 2019
Tomorrow night, America is going to show up for democracy by rallying in 500+ cities and towns across America.
Join us and tell the GOP that they can’t sweep this under the rug without a fight.
RT. Let’s do this. #DemCasthttps://t.co/X9RznfBBoR
— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 #DemCast (@DemWrite) December 17, 2019
We have flipped 435 state legislative seats and 10 state houses red to blue since 2016 and we are coming for more in 2020. https://t.co/ex5Gav334D
— Jessica Post (@JessicaPost) December 16, 2019
Good news everyone, we’re at Nixon a week before he resigned! pic.twitter.com/y3BOr0P5Tn
— Schooley (@Rschooley) December 16, 2019
(That’s Dan Scavino, Trump’s former golf caddy and reputed twitter-ghostwriter.)
