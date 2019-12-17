Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Well, It's Good News for the Food Service Workers

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Well, It’s Good News for the Food Service Workers

There’s also the argument that, at this point, having a debate that nobody watches isn’t the worst outcome… but seriously, given the impeachment debate, are even the participants going to be focused on their arguments for next year?

    110Comments

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      but seriously, given the impeachment debate, are even the participants going to be focused on their arguments for next year?

      I assume that all of the Senators (we’re down to three: Warren, Sanders, and Klobuchar) will get asked how they’re going to vote in the trial. Someone will probably ask Joe Biden for his thoughts as well.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Marcopolo

      @Dar Ziliak (formerly glocksman):Unfortunately for me family politics are over-riding national politics tonight. I have to be at a family dinner in a half hour or I would be standing outside the office of Ann Wagner (MO-2) right now. Hope there is a good showing.

      And somebody give the leadership of the Loyola Marymount Food Servic Workers a bonus. They made excellent use of circumstances to leverage their negotiating position.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Calouste

      @Baud
      I think we’re still waiting for Wilmer’s tax returns from 2016, except for that one year of which he did release.

      I wouldn’t expect a medical report about Wilmer before the autopsy.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @debbie: This was the backup plan. The original plan for the debate was to hold it at UCLA, which also fell through due to labor disputes at the university.

      Not sure there was ever a Plan C.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Original Lee

      Whelp, got an unpleasant surprise this morning. Medicare has decided that my grandmother, who has been in rehab for a broken hip, no longer needs to be in a skilled nursing facility and has instructed the rehab facility to discharge her on Friday. Grammy can’t stand up on her own or get out of bed or dress herself yet because she also has a broken wrist that can’t bear weight for another 3-4 weeks. We think that someone somewhere apparently decided while she was still in the hospital that she would be ready to go home on Dec. 20, because this notice took the rehab staff by surprise, too.

      We’re trying to figure out what to do about this, because she should be in rehab until mid-January.

      Added note: She lives alone on the other side of the country from me and my siblings, so at the moment we’re taking turns flying out for a week. This is not sustainable.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      japa21

      @Original Lee:  How long has she been in rehab? Medicare has a 60 day limit in terms of benefits?

      If she hasn’t been in that long, the rehab facility should have a case manager who can appeal the decision.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jay

      Yesterday and today, I’ve been at a Chula Vista hospital where Border Patrol has a 19yo mother from Honduras who just gave birth detained without access to an attorney. Her legal rep & other sources are saying they’re planning to return mom to MX under MPP and keep the baby here pic.twitter.com/Rbcimf5cx7— WendyFry (@WendyFry_) December 16, 2019

      Reply
    19. 19.

      BC in Illinois

      Just got back from an “Impeachment Eve” demonstration at the MO 2nd Congressional District office of Ann Wagner (R – safe Republican vote). It was a good turnout; I’d say around 200 people in the 30 degree (20 wind chill) cold. Enough of a crowd to make people feel good and to make a loud enough sound for the event.

      The national events were supposed to start at 5:30pm. We started at 4:00, to be there while her office was still open. [It wasn’t – they closed early in our honor.] But lots of signs: big “IMPEACH” signs, littler signs of “no one is above the law,” “impeachment is in the constitution,” “Vote your conscience, Ann,” and a few “lock him up” and “jail to the chief.”

      A couple of notes:

      1. If you’re going to have people lead chants [“When I say impeach!, you say remove! ”], make sure that the people leading the chants have some sense of rhythm. Even the classic “Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho!” needs some leadership.

      Is it . . .

      Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho!
      Donald Trump has got to go!

      . . . or is it . . .

      Hey, HEY! . . . Ho, HO! . . .
      Donald Trump has got to go!

      It makes a difference.

      2. We decided, as an amorphous collective, that we were only chanting to each other (and the three guys with a “Trump 2020” flag across the street), so we decided to march down to Manchester Avenue, where we would be visible.

      And here, I will give credit to the St Louis County Police, who were keeping an eye on the whole thing. Up until this time, they just made sure that we didn’t block traffic and that we and the Trump people stayed on separate sides of the street. But they not only let us march (on the sidewalks), they facilitated our walking on the street the first two blocks from the back office-park we were in, to a more major road. They led the group (for two blocks) with full flashing lights, and monitored traffic for the first turn. They handled it easily and professionally, like it was their job not only to keep us from making a nuisance of ourselves, but also to make it possible for us to do what we were doing. They handled it well.

      3. A good time was had by all, and there were a lot of appreciative honks of the horns of passing cars. A hot chocolate on the way home, and I am almost warm.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Fair Economist

      @Original Lee: My stepfather was also kicked out of rehab prematurely after breaking his hip. My mother has round-the-clock assistance anyway and so they can help him too but that was not part of the decision. I was pretty incredulous when I heard about it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jay

      “Don't threaten me," Warren responded. "Asking the question does not give you any claim on me… You cannot strong-arm me” – that is how Warren responded to an attempt to pressure her into accepting an $850/hour job for work she didn’t believe in. t.co/pEdrfuGvh7— Adam Jentleson 🎈🐢💧 (@AJentleson) December 17, 2019

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Major Major Major Major

      given the impeachment debate, are even the participants going to be focused on their arguments for next year?

      i should hope so. I’ll definitely be giving poor marks to whoever tries to make every answer about the impeachment.

      Mostly curious to see how Pete handles what I assume will be an avalanche of criticism.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Roger Moore

      @Amir Khalid

      Have the staff responsible for issuing the first apology been sacked?

      Yes. And the people responsible for sacking the people who issued the first apology have been sacked.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jay

      This is one of the reasons I love my anti-facist comrades and researchers,

      The images published by the Department of Defense were taken from the DeviantArt page of a user who goes by Tobias "K4PO" Kurtz.Kurtz's page features fascist imagery, and his "Favorites" includes symbols from the neo-fascist Slovenska Pospolitost. t.co/4AMXVLWjmP pic.twitter.com/5W9IDrvfYP— AntiFash Gordon (@AntiFashGordon) December 17, 2019

      When the Pentagon tweets out celabatory photo of a Nazi War-criminal who murdered US Prisoners, and civillians on all Fronts of the war, to “remember” the Battle of the Bulge,

      Who else would track the image to it’s source raising questions about exactly which websites are these guys surfing on at work or at home.

      It’s not a site that shows up when you do common searches for images or Malmady,

      Slovenian Nazi’s, really?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JCJ

      @Original Lee
      Not certain, but I believe the length of stay allowed is set based on the diagnosis. My mother faced the same and her worthless orthopod wouldn’t order a new x-ray. My brother’s ex was on staff at that hospital and ordered the x-ray. It showed inadequate healing and thus a new diagnosis code allowed a longer stay.
      Medicare does not determine whether a person can be in such a setting, it only determines ifMedicare will pay. The facility might demand up front payment and it ain’t cheap.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Nicole

      Cancer update, for those who saw my post last week- it’s not definitive until the final PET scan analysis is in, but it looks like the recurrence is confined to one lymph node and nowhere else, and it’s the same kind of cancer as last time (estrogen positive). Which means (deep breath) no chemo. Surgery is tentatively scheduled for the end of the week and then I go on Tamoxifen and maybe manage to kick the cancer can down the alley for another 5 or 10 years. Or longer. Longer would be nice.

      Best I can hope for, so I’m feeling pretty grateful this evening. Send good thoughts this is, indeed, how it all plays out.

      Also, PET scan… not fun. Zero stars. (though five stars to the technician, who was extraordinary) I’m still radioactive, so I can’t be within 6 feet of my kid, and yet I have no superpowers. Boo.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jay

      Fun fact about the term "Trump Derangement Syndrome"It was originally "Bush Derangement Syndrome," coined in 2003 by Charles Krauthammer to mock Democrats who opposed the War in Iraq, saying that they only opposed it because Bush supported it.— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 17, 2019

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Another Scott

      @Calouste:

      TheHill today:

      […]

      “Vice President Biden is a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State, and Commander in Chief,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who served as Biden’s doctor while he was vice president.

      O’Connor noted that Biden is being treated for nonvalvular atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux and seasonal allergies.

      Nonvalvular atrial fibrillation can cause blood to pool in the heart, which heightens the risk of blood clots and strokes if untreated, while hyperlipidemia occurs when there is a high concentration of fats or lipids in the blood.

      Biden is the latest White House candidate to release a doctor’s note confirming their fitness for office.

      Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was the first 2020 contender to release a note on her health from her doctor last week.

      Dr. Beverly Woo wrote that the 70-year-old senator is in “excellent health” and her “only medical condition” is an under-active thyroid gland.

      Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 77, also released a note from his doctor last week, saying he was in “outstanding health.”

      With multiple leading White House candidates — including President Trump — north of 70, questions on health and fitness have grown common on the campaign trail.

      Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), 78, suffered a heart attack while campaigning in October.

      The senator said he should have done a better job of paying attention to the signs leading up to his cardiac event.

      “I must confess, I was dumb,” Sanders said. “During this campaign, I’ve been doing in some cases three or four rallies a day, running all over the state — Iowa, New Hampshire, wherever. And yet I, in the last month or two, just was more fatigued than I usually have been.”

      Trump was also subject to medical speculation last month after an unannounced trip to Walter Reed Medical Center.

      “Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, said at the time.

      (Emphasis added.)

      One of these is not like the others… :-/

      That said, none of us know how much time we have.

      A colleague (in another group) died in his office yesterday evening or this morning. He was fine around noon yesterday. He often biked to work… I think he was in his late ’50s. :-(

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jay

      @Nicole

      So boo, ( cancer)
      Yea, ( treatment)
      Boo, ( tests)
      Yea, ( Tech)
      Boo, ( radioactive)
      Boo, ( no kid hugs)
      Boo, ( no superpowers, sleep on it though, sometimes the origin story takes a couple days, )

      But still yea,

      Fu€k cancer.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Baud

      @Nicole:

      and yet I have no superpowers.

      Thats because no one has made you angry yet.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jay

      So, those in some of the twitters might be just enjoying their time online, as MagHabs, the famous Doltus Stenographer, gets dunked on again by the twitter verse, first for the Bloomberg Dance hoax, now for the MullerDad69 Starbucks hoax, and whom is now rage tweeting at Media Matters, because when she googled it, none of the fact checks were reporting it as a hoax, ( they wern’t reporting it at all).

      How much does the Trump Whisperer get paid?

      Oh yeah, $350,000+ smackaroonies

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Original Lee

      @japa21

      She has only been in rehab a month. We were told at the care conference two weeks ago that she would have up to 100 days but would probably be able to go home in mid-January, a week or two after the orthopedist cleared her wrist to bear weight. The case manager has filed an appeal, but it will only gain her 7 days.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Original Lee

      @Fair Economist: Yeah, amazing. What gets me is, there are a lot of other seniors there in rehab who have been there months, and they are not being kicked out. Maybe they have amazing supplemental insurance, but I have to wonder why they get to stay until they hit their benchmarks but my grandmother is being told she’s out.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Aleta

      @Nicole
      Sending positive thoughts for your health and a smooth surgery. You can leave all the politics and stress to us if you like, cause there are 1000’s of us raring to go. Rest easy about the election and just do all the health and joy parts that come along.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Original Lee

      @Nicole: Surviving multiple rounds with cancer is a superpower, I think. I’m glad it appears to be treatable!

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Ruckus

      @Another Scott:

      My grandfather died on the tennis court in his mid 40s. But medicine has come a very long way in the last 83 yrs, now if we could manage to have everyone of us able to get actual reasonable  healthcare we’d be a billion times better country.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Gin & Tonic

      So the freezing rain this morning caused an unexpected cancellation of work. Six batches of cookies later, I’m beat. Remind me not to pursue a new career as a baker.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      danielx

      From downstairs thread: I just read Trump’s diatribe to Pelosi from beginning to end, and I could hear the screaming from my brain cells dying getting louder with every paragraph.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Ohio Mom

      @Nicole: I’m almost at the start of year seven of arimidex. There sure are a lot of us, aren’t there?

      Have you been to the discussion boards at breastcancer.org? I’ve learned so much there, and it’s a wonderfully supportive community. I always recommend the place.

      Wishing you a strong response to, and minimal side effects from the Tamoxifen. And a short time dealing with the post-surgical drain(s). Keep us posted!

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Gin & Tonic

      Has there been any commentary on Trump’s continued Erdogan ass-kissing by declaring that the Armenian genocide wasn’t a genocide?

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Immanentize

      @Nicole: I am sorry about the coming shit for you.  But the Docs know so much more than even 7 years ago.

      I respect cancer because it is wicked smaht.  If evil.  But we are also smart and strong.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      chris

      Heh, the letter…

      It's like the Festivus Airing of Grievances mixed with the Unabomber manifesto combined with a note that a six year old leaves in the kitchen before "running away" because he didn't get dessert.— Kevin Gannon (@TheTattooedProf) December 17, 2019

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Nicole

      Thanks for the warm thoughts, everyone! They are all so much appreciated. My mom died from breast cancer at age 35 back in the early 1980s, so I have had a long and very emotional but not particularly rational relationship with the damn disease. This is a lesson to me that every cancer journey is unique. With a little bit more luck, this is just round two, and far from a knock out one.

      (And nice to hear from the survivors of breast cancer among the jackals; you inspire me)

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Nicole: I’ve missed a lot of this, but wish you success in this struggle. One data point – my mother-in-law, a hale and ornery-as-fuck 95 years old, had breast cancer more years ago than I can recall. She’s survived all sorts of things in her life, and I think that was just a minor bump in the road – I hope it’s just a minor bump for you as well.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      TomatoQueen

      @Nicole:  Sorry to have missed the earlier news, and am so sorry it’s recurred, tho’ the parameters if confirmed seem to be more in your favor than not. May you have continued strength and excellent care from your providers and no insurance bs.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      frosty

      @Nicole: That sounds like good news, considering. Longer would definitely be nice, crossing my fingers.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Original Lee

      @Nicole: To follow up on Gin and Tonic’s data point, my great grandmother had a full mastectomy followed by radiation treatment in the early 1960s and lived to be 103.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      CaseyL

      @Nicole:  That is about as good news as you can get and still have cancer to fight. Sending you good thoughts for a smooth and uneventful surgery and followup treatment that kicks cancer’s ass!

      Reply
    97. 97.

      danielx

      D’oh!
      After reading various comments in this thread, I realized just now that my doc was screening me for lung cancer yesterday. Just now, because that wasn’t what I was there for. He did come back and say there was no sign of anything on chest x-ray…on the other hand he’s a family practice guy and not a radiologist. Didn’t hear back from him today….fingers crossed.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Ohio Mom

      @danielx
      If you have reason to be concerned, you can always get a second opinion. But of course we are all hoping it really is nothing.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      BC in Illinois

      @John Revolta:

      a group of severely rhythmically-challenged white people

      SRCWP are part of our big-tent coalition.
      You just don’t led them lead the chants.

      ETA – This also applies to @frosty at #94

      Reply
    106. 106.

      J R in WV

      @danielx

      I realized just now that my doc was screening me for lung cancer yesterday. Just now, because that wasn’t what I was there for. He did come back and say there was no sign of anything on chest x-ray…on the other hand he’s a family practice guy and not a radiologist.

      Our family practice doc, when he sends us for an x-ray, a radiologist always sees it as well as our family practice guy before we hear about it… so you probably shouldn’t worry too much.

      On the other hand, when the orthopedic surgeon takes x-rays, he’s the expert looking at them right there. I guess I’m saying sometimes it depends on why they’re doing an x-ray and where. At the Imaging Centers, a radiologist will always see them, as well as your doc.

      Hang in there!

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Yutsano

      @Nicole: Apologies for not saying anything sooner. I do hope you’re going to be okay, and that you kick cancer up the backside again and harder.

      Also: frak cancer.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Jinchi

      @Baud

      Joe Biden Is ‘Healthy’ And ‘Vigorous’ According To Doctor’s Report

      Sure, but is he going to live to be 200 years old like our current president?

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Origuy

      A year ago November, a woman in my orienteering club was found to have cancer in her lungs, bones, and brain. The cancer was not considered curable, but she was given radiation treatments to slow the growth and make her more comfortable. She was in her 70s, a former teacher, and was enjoying her retirement. In February, about 50 of her friends and family gathered to share our stories and memories with her. We didn’t know how much longer she would be around. She has continued traveling with her sister and coming to events, although doing easier courses and often not finishing. The last time I saw her was this November, when she climbed the hill to the start and decided not to continue; that was not a small hill, though. Next week, she’ll be helping with our annual potluck; an event she has done for years. She’s beaten the odds so far.

      Reply

