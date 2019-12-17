JUST IN: Food services workers at Loyola Marymount University have reached a tentative contract agreement with contractor Sodexo.
That means that the Democratic presidential primary debate scheduled for Thursday can go ahead as planned.
— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) December 17, 2019
There’s also the argument that, at this point, having a debate that nobody watches isn’t the worst outcome… but seriously, given the impeachment debate, are even the participants going to be focused on their arguments for next year?
