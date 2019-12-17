On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Good Morning, Everybody,
Today we once again are near home, for a reader. Although many folks just think of this as “On The Road”, I hasten to remind that for the previous year or so, it was “On The Road and In Your Backyard” as there are only so many days we travel, and there are all kinds of interesting in our everyday lives.
So please, don’t be bashful and submit some pictures, folks!
These are not exactly pics from On the Road, since they are all local shots from my part of Kansas, all taken this fall. But I thought that folks might enjoy seeing some of them, since many of these guys can be seen pretty much anywhere in the country.
I’d also like to thank Spanky for mentioning that I have calendars of bird photos for 2020, and that these make marvelous Christmas gifts if you are a bird-lover. I realize that the BJ Pet Calendar is also a marvelous Christmas gift, but hey, doesn’t everybody need at least a couple of calendars? At any rate, here’s the information about those.
Iconic Birds of the World, featuring birds from Tanzania, Ecuador, Brazil, New Zealand and the good ol’ USA. at http://bit.ly/2qXi3i5
The other is Hawks and Owls of Kansas at http://bit.ly/2OHjJVF
Thanks!
First-year male Common Yellowthroat. Warblers like this guy typically don’t stay around for the winter, so I think he was just traveling through, a bit later than usual but still ahead of the worst part of a Kansas winter season.
Male Dark-eyed Junco with a bit of dirt on his beak. These snowbirds come in October and leave in April in this part of the world. Folks in some parts of the USA, at higher altitudes or latitudes, can see them year-round.
Male Spotted Towhee. A resident of the western half of the country, these big sparrows come to eastern KS for the winter, while our summer-resident Eastern Towhees abscond to the east and south.
Swamp Sparrow. Common in fall migration, rare in winter here. A pretty little sparrow who rarely perches out in the open like this one did.
White-throated Sparrow. Abundant fall and spring migrant, but not common in the winters here. This is the white-striped version, there is also a tan-striped version. And therein lies a tale – https://www.audubon.org/news/the-fascinating-and-complicated-sex-lives-white-throated-sparrows#
Male Merlin of the taiga subspecies enjoying his breakfast. Merlins are small fast falcons, specialized predators for smaller birds. Formerly known as Pigeon Hawks, these guys, as well as the less common prairie (Richardsonii) subspecies, are pretty common in October and November here, and occasionally will overwinter.
Red-tailed Hawk of the Harlan’s subspecies. These dark hawks breed in Alaska and the Yukon and winter in the Great Plains. They come in a staggering variety of plumages, and their tails, in particular, are as unique as fingerprints.
